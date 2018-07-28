Twitter Q2 Earnings: Stop Worrying About MAUs, Start Looking For Profits

As the company matures, profit is what matter, and it looks like Twitter is finally growing up.

Twitter’s (TWTR) Q2 earnings revealed a slight decrease in MAU quarter over quarter from 336 million to 335 million. Unsurprisingly this spooked investors as evidenced by the large pre-market drop and the subsequent bloodbath to the tune of -20%.

While positive MAU growth would be better than negative growth, I think it’s time for investors to focus less on users and more on the financials. I believe that the real upside resides in the company’s future profitability. Additional MAU growth would be nice, but I don’t think that it’s necessary.

I believe that Twitter is entering the mature stage of a tech company’s life cycle, and its ability to turn a decent profit will ultimately determine the future of the stock.

Profit Growth

After growing revenue by 24% this quarter to $711 million and generating $79.6 million of operating income, the company has now posted positive revenue growth and positive operating margins for four consecutive quarters. One key contributor to higher profits was better expense control, especially in research and development.

The above graph shows that R&D expense as a percentage of revenue has been steadily declining over the past several years, dropping to ~19% last quarter. Proportional R&D expense continued to be low, coming in at $188 million this quarter, or ~19% of revenue.

The declining proportional R&D expense demonstrates what I mean when I say that the company is maturing. Evidently the management is becoming aware that throwing money at “cool projects” isn’t going to generate additional revenue.

While it’s fashionable for tech companies to spend lots of money on R&D, it is very hard for me to believe that a significant portion of the $752 million annual run-rate expense contributed meaningfully to the top line. Tech giants like Google (GOOG) and Facebook (FB) do spend billions on R&D because their significant scale allows them to experiment with a variety of “cool projects” that may open up new revenue streams. For example, Google has a whole “Other Bets” segment and Facebook had attempted to build a drone based internet. Twitter does not enjoy such scale, and I believe that at its very core, it is just a social media platform. This doesn’t have to be a bad thing however, as the implication is that the management could significantly decrease R&D spend without hurting revenue growth. Thanks to the company’s operating leverage, even a slight decrease in R&D will yield significant increases in operating income. At Q2’s operating margin of 11.2%, every 100bps decrease in R&D will yield a whopping 9% increase in operating income.

Now it’s unclear to me whether the management will continue to be disciplined about costs, but at least the potential is there. Note that the management doesn’t necessarily have to cut expenses in dollar terms. If they just keep R&D dollars constant next Q2 and grow revenue by just 15%, operating income would increase by 41% to $112 million.

MAU Isn’t That Important

I think it’s perfectly fine if Twitter’s MAU plateaus. Ultimately engagement is the key to any media platform, and by that measure, I would say that the company is doing well. Daily active users actually grew by 11% year over year, accelerating from last quarter’s 10%. The continued momentum is meaningful because it is those heavy users that generate income for Twitter. A casual user that checks Twitter for news when something big happens isn’t going to generate any advertising income whereas those who obsessively follow celebrities will generate significantly more. Both types of users would be categorized as a monthly active user, but only the latter is a daily active user.

Conclusion

I believe that Twitter is maturing with its MAU plateauing. That shouldn’t hurt monetization efforts however, as demonstrated by the accelerating DAU growth and the 24% revenue growth. I believe that R&D expense control could significantly boost margins in the future as long as the company continues to engage its core user group.

I understand where the bears are coming from as the lack of MAU growth could be seen as the platform withering, but as long as the company is able to step up monetization of its core users and control costs, I believe that there will be a long tail to revenue and profit growth.

