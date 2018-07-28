An 8.6% Yield, With No K-1, Going Ex-Dividend This Week"

This company has 3 income vehicles with yields ranging from 8% to 8.6%.

On 1/31/18, we added GasLog Partners LP, (GLOP), and GasLog Partners Cumulative Preferred Series B, (GLOP.PB), to the Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus portfolio.

They've both performed well since then, with total returns of 8.03% and 4.63% respectively, vs. 0.27% for the S&P 500:

Common Distributions:

Management raised GLOP's common payout for 6 straight quarters, including Q1 '18, but maintained it at $.53 for the Q2 payout. However, they reiterated their year-on-year distribution growth guidance of 5% to 7% for 2018, on the Q2 '18 earnings call.

"This guidance is supported by our recent rechartering of the GasLog Santiago and GasLog Sydney, our accretive acquisition of the GasLog Gibraltar and the GasLog Shanghai trading in a strengthen in spot markets while also reflecting our one additional scheduled dry-docking commencing in the fourth quarter."

GLOP has had 9% CAGR distribution growth since its 2014 IPO, with 4% growth so far in 2018:

(Source: GLOP site)

GLOP's common units go ex-dividend this week, on 8/2/18.Like many of the LPs we've covered, GLOP pays its common distributions in a Feb-May-Aug-Nov. cycle, and should go ex-dividend again in early August.

However, there's one major difference - it doesn't issue a K-1 at tax time - investors get a 1099.

Taxes - GLOP has elected to be treated as a C-Corporation for U.S. federal income tax purposes (investors receive a Form 1099 and not a Schedule K-1). "Distributions received with respect to our units by a U.S. unitholder that is an individual, trust or estate generally will be treated as qualified dividend income. Distributions in excess of our earnings and profits will be treated first as a nontaxable return of capital to the extent of the U.S. unitholder’s tax basis and thereafter as capital gain.” (Source: GLOP site)

Historically, GLOP has had common distribution coverage of over 1x, ranging mainly in the 1.10X - 1.25X area over the past few years. However, distribution coverage for Q2 '18 was 0.94X due to the scheduled dry-dockings of the GasLog Santiago and the GasLog Sydney.

Management also used this drydocking period to upgrade both of these vessels - "which included the installation of reliquefaction modules on both vessels. Ahead of that are commencing new charters later this year. The dry-dockings were completed on-time and on-budget and the reliquefaction unit should improve the future marketability of both vessels" (Source: Q2 '18 earnings call)

Preferred Distributions:

In addition to its common units, GLOP also has 2 preferred series units - , GasLog Partners LP Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units Series A, (GLOP.PA), and GasLog Partners LP Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Registered Units Series B, (NYSE:GLOP.PB).

Although there's no maturity date, both units have call dates. The B series call date is earlier, on 3/15/23, while the A series call date isn't until 6/15/27. This table details the annualized yields to call date, which is slightly higher for the GLOP-A units:

This far in 2018, GLOP's preferred units have a Net Income distribution coverage factor of 6.35X, and a DCF coverage factor of 6.82X:

Earnings:

Thanks to its new assets, GLOP has been able to grow revenue by 33% over the past 4 quarters. EBITDA has risen 31%, while DCF rise 13.6%. Distributions/unit grew 8%, but distribution coverage slipped 8.7%, due to the aforementioned drydockings. GLOP's unit count rose by 10.9%, as it issued some units to help fund its dropdowns.

GLOP has had steady quarterly growth over the past 4 quarters, with the exception of DCF in Q2 '18, when the 2 scheduled drydockings pressured cash flow:

Sequentially, Q2 '18 declined vs. Q1 '18, due to the drydockings and the GasLog Shanghai coming off contract.

Risks:

2018 DryDockings - GLOP has 1 remaining drydocking left in 2018. "The GasLog Seattle is scheduled to commence in the fourth quarter. Although this is a regular dry-docking closely by the 30 days and it will be no incremental CapEx". (Source: Q2 call)

Recontracting - GLOP's next contract expiration won't be until the Methane Jane Elizabeth vessel ends its charter in late 2019, giving management ample time to recontract it.

New Developments:

Management expanded the fleet in Q2 '18, with the acquisition of the GasLog Gibraltar:

"On April 26, 2018, GasLog Partners acquired from GasLog 100% of the shares in the entity that owns and charters the GasLog Gibraltar. The GasLog Gibraltar is a 174,000 cbm TFDE LNG carrier built in 2016 and operated by GasLog since delivery. The vessel is currently on a multi-year time charter with a subsidiary of Shell through October 2023 and Shell has two consecutive extension options which, if exercised, would extend the charter for a period of either five or eight years."

"The aggregate purchase price for the acquisition was $207.0 million, which included $1.0 million for positive net working capital balances transferred with the vessel. GasLog Partners financed the acquisition with cash on hand, including proceeds from the Series B Preference Units public offering in January 2018, $45.0 million of new privately placed common units issued to GasLog (1,858,975 common units at a price of $24.21 per unit) and the assumption of the GasLog Gibraltar’s outstanding indebtedness of $143.6 million."

They also contracted the GasLog Sydney vessel for an 18-month charter with Cheniere Marketing International LLP, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cheniere, (LNG), scheduled to commence between September and December 2018. The charterer has options to extend the charter for up to two consecutive periods of six months at escalating rates.

(Source: GLOP site)

On May 18, 2018, the GasLog Shanghai vessel, whose long term contract expired, entered the Cool Pool, which was established by GLOP's parent company, GasLog, (GLOG), Dynagas Ltd., and Golar LNG Ltd., (GLNG), on October 1, 2015 to market their vessels operating in the LNG shipping spot market.

The Cool Pool charters the vessels for periods up to one year in duration as agents for the owners, who each remain responsible for the technical and commercial operation of their vessels and performance of the contracts. During June and July 2018, Dynagas Ltd. removed its three vessels from the Cool Pool. (Source: GLOP site)

Tailwinds:

Management reported bullish results in the LNG shipping spot market on the Q2 '18 earnings call: "spot rates have increased dramatically since the beginning of May, now reporting headlines TFDE rates of $75,000 per day an increase of 86% over this time last year".

"While we are optimistic about the outlook for the LNG shipping spot market over the next 18 to 24 months, we also expect there will be interesting opportunities to find longer term employment for the vessels in the current environment."

(Source: GLOP site)

Ongoing LNG demand growth is one of the factors behind this dramatic rise in spot rates - the top 10 LNG importing countries brought in 22% more product over the past 12 months:

(Source: GLOP site)

On the supply side, ~30 million tons of new liquefaction capacity is scheduled to start up, an increase of 9% over 2017. "In 2019, an additional 48 million tonnes of new LNG capacity is scheduled to come online, including initial trains of large projects such as Corpus Christi, Cameroon and Freeport, which are expected to have a significant impact on tonne miles as more cab is exported from the U.S." (Source: Q2 '18 earnings call)

Couple this with the long-term nature of shipbuilding - it takes ~2.5 - 3 years to build an LNG carrier, so a new vessel ordered today couldn't get delivered unitl ~2021, and you have a good outlook for LNG shipping demand in the coming years:

(Source: GLOP site)

Future Growth:

GLOP's parent, GLNG, has a contracted LNG fleet, which GLOP can acquire dropdown vessels from.

Management commented on its potential dropdown scehdule on the Q2 '18 call: "I would expect us to complete another drop-down before year end and hopefully can do so here before the fourth quarter."

They also mentioned that they have no more equity requirements for their next acquisition.

(Source: GLOP site)

Analysts Estimates & Targets:

GLOP has received mainly upward earnings estimate revisions over the past month:

(Source: YahooFinance)

At $24.55, GLOP's common units are 9.25% below the $26.82 average target price:

Performance:

GLOP has outperformed the benchmark Claymore/Delta Global Shipping ETF, (SEA), over the past month, quarter, year, and year-to-date, and is currently ~3.9% below its 52-week high.

Valuations:

GLOP's Price/DCF is higher than other LNG carriers, whereas its Price/Book and yield are lower. It usually gets a premium price, due to its longstanding earnings and distribution coverage record.

Financials:

GLOP's ROA, ROE, and Operating Margin are higher than peer averages, and its Debt ratios show lower leverage, although its Interest coverage factor is lower than average.

Debt & Liquidity:

As of 6/30/18, GLOP had an aggregate of $1,184.4M of indebtedness outstanding under its credit facilities, of which $85M is repayable within one year. They had unused availability under their revolving credit facilities of $55.9M.

(Source: GLOP site)

GLOP's $450M credit facility comes due in Q4 '19, which gives management plenty of time to refinance it. GLOP and its parent, GLOG, have good access to capital - they use a large group of banks for financing.

GLOP also has an ATM program - "In Q2 '18, GLOP issued and received payment for an additional 1,020 common units at a weighted average price of $24.25/unit for gross and net proceeds of $0.02 million. In connection with this issuance of common units, the Partnership also issued 21 general partner units to its general partner in order for GasLog to retain its 2.0% general partner interest. As of June 30, 2018, the cumulative net proceeds from the ATM Programme and the issuance of general partner units were $63.4M." (Source: GLOP site)

Options:

GLOP also has call options available, although they're not as high-yielding as its distributions at present.

However, our Covered Calls Table, which updates throughout each trading day, includes over 25 other trades.

If you're looking for a lower breakeven, this October $22.50 put trade pays $.30, with a breakeven of $22.20, which is ~1.6% above GLOP's 52-week low.

Our Cash Secured Puts Table can give you more details for this and over 30 other put-selling trades.

Summary:

We rate GLOP's common units and GLOP-B preferred units a Buy. The preferred units rank senior to the common units, in receiving distributions, (since they're cumulative), and also in any liquidation scenario.

Our Marketplace service, Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, focuses on undercovered, undervalued income vehicles, and special high yield situations. We scour the US and world markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10%-plus, backed by strong earnings. These stocks are often small cap, low beta equities that offer stronger price protection vs. market volatility. We publish exclusive articles each week with investing ideas for the HDS+ site that you won't see anywhere else.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLOP, GLOP.PB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.