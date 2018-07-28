AstraZeneca's Thyroid Cancer Fail, Sarepta's Clinical Hold, Takeda's Front-Line Lung Cancer Win

Welcome to Biotech Analysis Central Daily News, a daily news report and analysis about what has happened lately in the biotech industry.

AstraZeneca Fails Late-Stage Study Using Cancer Drug Selumetinib

News: Recently, AstraZeneca (AZN) and its partner Merck (MRK) announced that they had failed a phase 3 study using a cancer drug known as selumetinib. This drug was being used to treat patients with thyroid cancer. This phase 3 study was known as the ASTRA trial and the primary endpoint of this study was looking for complete response (NYSE:CR) rate. Patients were treated with both a short course of selumetinib, and a single dose adjuvant of radioactive iodine therapy (NYSE:RAI). The study failed to meet on the primary endpoint, and that's all the information that was given for the time being. It is likely that further data could possibly be revealed at a medical meeting.

Analysis: This is not good news at all for AstraZeneca. It has been struggling to find its stride with selumetinib. The failure of the phase 3 study to achieve the primary endpoint was not put out in a press release. It was noted in the Q2 earnings report. It doesn't seem like any further development will go into this drug in terms of this indication. It just couldn't achieve the primary goal of the study. I can't really say that this is a big surprise or anything. That's because over the years selumetinib had poor performance across several oncology trials. This drug had failed 3 times already across several types of cancers. Besides the one I noted here, selumetinib failed in KRAS positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and uveal melanoma as well. The only bright side I can find from this is that AstraZeneca is attempting to explore the drug in a rare genetic disease known as Neurofibromatosis type 1. This disease occurs because of a genetic mutation of the NF1 gene. This is terrible disease because it gives a host of symptoms and other major issues. These range from developmental and behavior symptoms all the way to skin changes/cancer. Hopefully, this is an indication in which selumetinib is suited for.

Sarepta Receives FDA Clinical Hold For DMD Gene Therapy Drug

News: Recently, Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) announced that the FDA placed a clinical hold for the company's phase 1/2a DMD Micro-Dystrophin Gene therapy Trial. The reason for this hold is because there were trace amount of DNA fragment found in research-grade third-party supplied plasmid. The way that Sarepta found out about this issue was because its partner, The Research Institute (Research Institute at Nationwide Children’s Hospital), had received a letter from the FDA for this problem. Both Sarepta and the Research Institute have developed an action plan, which they will send to the FDA for review. If the FDA is satisfied with the action plan it gets, then it will lift the clinical hold. Sarepta believes that this can be done quickly and that the phase 1/2 gene therapy study for DMD is on track to begin by the end of 2018.

Analysis: I believe this is a hefty goal that Sarepta has set for itself. The reason why is because the FDA may not review the items so quickly. However, the good news that I see is that the Research Institute has stated that it can correct the problem of the DNA fragment being found. That's because preliminary in-vivo testing has shown that the trace fragment of DNA fragment found doesn't result in any type of protein expression. This means the Research Institute can clear this problem immediately. Another way to fix the issue is that it will implement the use of GMP-s plasmid for this program. I think that the issue at hand should be cleared up, however, I'm cautious in that Sarepta may not be able to begin its study before the end of 2018. There is a possibility that the trial may be pushed up to the beginning of 2019. As long as the study starts around that time frame the delay won't be that bad. Independently, there was another piece of news which was positive. Sarepta stated that it will request a meeting with the FDA to potentially initiate a pivotal trial for the DMD gene therapy program. I think that Sarepta has the capability to fix these issues, and things should turnaround for the better quickly.

Takeda Is Successful In Front-Line Lung Cancer Study

News: Recently, Takeda Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:TKPYY) announced that it had obtained positive results treating patients with anaplastic lymphoma kinase-positive ((ALK+)) locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). One thing to note is that this was a population who did not receive prior treatment with an ALK therapy. These positive results were observed in a phase 3 study where patients either took Takeda's drug ALUNBRIG or Pfizer (PFE) crizotinib. Crizotinib is marketed by Pfizer as Xalkori. This study had met on the primary endpoint in that ALUNBRIG achieved statistical significance in progression-free survival compared to crizotinib.

Analysis: This is good news for Takeda, because it has a chance to be a contender against Pfizer in this part of the front-line lung cancer space. Another positive is that ALUNBRIG has not yet received approval as a front-line therapy for an indication. This gives is a first for ALUNBRIG, and could lead to better things down the line for the drug. It also reinforces Takeda's position that it took back in January of 2017 when it paid $5.2 billion to acquired Ariad Pharmaceuticals. In addition, it's a step up for ALUNBRIG. That's because the first approval two months after Takeda acquired Ariad, was for the drug to treat second-line ALK+ NSCLC patients. The opportunity to expand the market to first-line lung cancer treatment opens the potential opportunity for it.

