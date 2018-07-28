Are companies putting up or selling off? The latest quarterly earnings season is now officially half way over with 253 companies on the S&P 500 Index having reported results to date. Considering the importance of this earnings season in determining whether the seeds for sustainable economic growth and market performance are currently being sown, it is worthwhile to examine whether companies are delivering on high hopes or whether all of the excitement about the economic and earnings outlook is headed toward being nothing more than hot air.

First, a latest read on the U.S. economy. A useful piece of information came across the desks of investors this morning. The Bureau of Economic Analysis at the U.S. Department of Commerce released its first read into 2018 Q2 GDP. This is a nice accompanying set of data to review in compliment to the steady stream of corporate earnings releases that we are parsing through on a daily basis these last couple of weeks. Why so useful? Because U.S. GDP provides the basis for corporate revenues which in turn provides the basis for corporate earnings. Moreover, it provides a more impartial aggregate view on particularly important data points that are useful in either verifying or refuting what companies might be trying to promote to their shareholders at any given point in time.

What are the economic data telling us? The key line item I was eagerly awaiting in this latest quarterly read on the U.S. economy was private nonresidential fixed investment. Why? Because I want to get a read from a U.S. government data perspective whether we are seeing all of the additional cash and net income that companies are generating thanks to the tax cut legislation at the end of the year was actually making its way through to capital expenditures and fixed investment.

Overall, the data paints a so-so picture at best. Yes, private nonresidential fixed investment was higher by 7.3% in 2018 Q2 on a compounded annual rate of change basis, which is definitely a solid number, but it was lower than the 11.5% rate seen in 2018 Q1. Given all of the additional cash on hand coupled with the time corporations have now had to figure out the new tax laws and budget their capital accordingly, one could have reasonably hoped for an acceleration in this growth rate, not a deceleration.

And while 7.3% is still a solid growth number, I become more discouraged when I get deeper inside the numbers. In 2017 Q4, nominal private nonresidential fixed investment ended the year at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $2.643 trillion. In 2018 Q1, this rose to $2.720 trillion. And in 2018 Q2, it increased further to $2.782 trillion. Solid quarterly increases to be certain. But when considering that corporations are reportedly on track to send more than $1 trillion back to shareholders in the form of share buybacks and dividends, it makes the magnitude of these increases on fixed investment pale in comparison.

Put simply, according to the economic data, corporations appear to be doing little to put up in the form of capital expenditures so far and are doing far more in the form of putting out to shareholders in the form of buybacks and dividends, at least so far. This is a disappointing outcome from a sustained economic expansion and coporate earnings growth perspective, particularly given the timing of these tax cuts late in the economic expansion (and not in the midst of a recession).

Turning toward earnings season. Moving beyond the economic data, let’s now take a look at the individual numbers from the companies that have reported thus far. With this effort in mind, it is important to take a different and far more useful view on the market versus what is customary in the mainstream financial media.

Beat expectations? Beat whose expectations exactly? When 117% of companies that have reported earnings are beating analysts’ expectations under the headline “BEST EARNINGS SEASON EVER!!!” (OK, the actual number is somewhere in the neighborhood of 83% and headlines are not that outlandish, but you get my point), such information effectively becomes useless. Reflecting back on this past week, Facebook “beat” earnings expectations on their latest quarterly report, yet the stock price was taken down by more than -20%. Clearly, a few investors expectations were not exceeded much less met. Facebook may have officially “beat” expectations, but in reality, they missed expectations by a mile and a half.

An alternative take for “beating”, “meeting” or “missing” expectations? Instead of relying on what some collective group of analysts might have expected, I am more inclined to simply score beating, meeting or missing expectations based on how a given stock price reacts. The metric I apply is the following.

If a stock rises by +1% or more above the return of the S&P 500 Index on the first trading day after their quarterly results were announced, they beat expectations with their results and/or guidance. The greater the outperformance, the more they beat.

If a stock is flat (within 1% of the S&P 500 Index in either direction), the company effectively met expectations, as investors were unmoved by the results.

And if a stock falls by -1% or more below the return of the S&P 500 index on the first trading day after their quarterly results, then the company clearly missed expectations. The worse the underperformance, the more they missed.

In this context, Facebook would be categorized as a big miss, which is appropriate because the reality is that they missed big this quarter.Why relative to the S&P 500 Index? Because it neutralizes the tailwind or headwind that might be applied to the stock price due to the movement of the broader market on any given trading day. In other words, it enables us to focus more purely on the unsystematic risk of the single security.

So how are companies doing this quarter? As we cross the halfway point of the 2018 Q2 earnings season, here are the results so far.

Overall, 99 companies out of 253, or 39%, have exceeded investor expectations based on the metrics outlined above (after all, if investors are willing to bid the stock price of a company meaningfully higher above the broader market on the first trading day after earnings are announced, the company very likely exceeded investor expectations with results and/or guidance). The average relative return of those companies that beat expectations is currently 5.2%.

Another 93 companies, or 37%, have fallen short of investor expectations (after all, if investors are willing to sell the stock price of a company sharply lower and below the broader market on the first trading day after earnings are announced, the company very likely disappointed investor expectations with results and/or guidance). The average relative decline of those companies that missed expectations is currently -4.8%.

As for the remaining 58 companies, or 23%, they effectively met expectations. For if the stock price hardly moved in a discernable way relative to the broader market in the first trading day after earnings were announced, the collective yawn by investors essentially indicates that they delivered what was already expected of them in terms of results and guidance.

A refreshing balance. The first key takeaway from the above data is the following. It’s balanced! Just as many companies are beating expectations as are missing. And a meaningfully large group of companies are also simply meeting expectations. Not only refreshing, but also more informative.

Mediocrity is not so bad. Second and much more importantly, what the results from Q2 earnings season suggest so far is that this is a very mediocre earnings season so far. The fact that the proportion of beats, meets, and misses is so balanced at present suggests that it hasn’t necessarily been a great earnings season, but it hasn’t necessarily been lousy either relative to investor expectations. And given the current stage of the economic and market cycle coupled with the fact that expectations were so high heading into the current earnings season, an OK earnings season is not bad at all.

Digging deeper into the numbers. It is worthwhile to drill deeper and assess these results from a sector perspective.

The most notable results are coming from the industrials sector, where 24 of the 44 companies that have reported so far have “beat” with an average relative return of +6.3%, while only 12 companies have missed with an average return of relative decline of -5.5%. Given that the industrials sector was the one that warranted the most attention and concern coming into earnings season given the cyclicality of these businesses and the potential exposure to the stronger U.S. dollar as well as the ongoing trade conflicts, such results are highly encouraging. Of course, many of these companies had been trading measurably lower heading into earnings, so these constructive results must be taken with a qualifying grain of salt.

The standout to the downside so far has been the health care sector, where only 9 of the 36 companies have beaten on a relative performance basis while 16 have missed. The downside has been particularly concentrated in the medical supplies and services segments. For those seeking opportunity among sold off companies in the aftermath of Q2 earnings season, this segment of the health care space may be worth a look.

Another sector that is worth noting for its current stature in today’s marketplace is technology, where 13 of 32 companies have exceeded expectations with an average increase of +6.9% versus 11 that have fallen short with an average decline of -8.2%. While these results look very uninspiring at first glance, they are notable only for the fact that both valuations and expectations for the tech sector heading into earnings season was sky high. Thus, the fact that they are effectively meeting if not marginally exceeding expectations by this relative return measure this far into earnings season should be notched up as a success as far as I’m concern.

Lastly, it should be noted that the best performing sector this earnings season, albeit based on a relatively small sample so far, is the otherwise staid utilities sector, with five out of ten companies beating with an average return of 2.8% and only one missing with a decline of -1.7%. Why this is at all notable is because the utilities sector had risen from the ashes to become blistering hot during the month of June, and the current earnings season is showing that they may have further to run to the upside.

The bottom line. Putting all of this information together leads us to the following conclusions.

The 2018 Q2 earnings season is effectively delivering on expectations. They were high coming into the quarter, but they are being met at least so far in aggregate.

The market continues to differentiate winners from losers. Technology is doing more than enough to keep the momentum winds at its back, while the pick-up in industrials is a welcome development for a market that would likely struggle to keep moving to the upside without this key sector. At the same time, the stock market is leaving behind enough beat up sectors like medical related companies for value buyers to explore.

Perhaps the most important question for the sustainability of the market beyond the rest of the year remains unanswered. We have seen an increase in capital expenditures and fixed investment to date, but it has been generally low given the amount of additional earnings and cash companies have to work with in the wake of the tax cuts. Companies can be excused for now for delaying capital budgeting decisions given the uncertainty surrounding the ongoing trade conflicts, but the longer the economy goes without at least a solid percentage of these funds being channeled to capital expenditures, the less likely the market will be able to meet persistently high expectations and satisfy historically high valuations going forward. This will remain a primary risk to monitor for stock investors as we continue into the second half of 2018 and beyond.

Halftime verdict. Companies are putting up so far in the 2018 Q2 earnings season, but not overwhelmingly so. Generally good work so far. Now let’s see how the second half plays out.

