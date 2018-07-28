Mid-Con Energy Partners: Waiting On Its Q2 2018 Report

At current strip prices and hedges, Mid-Con would appear to generate positive cash flow in the high-single digits millions per year for 2019 and 2020.

This makes (along with the effect of hedges) its 2020 realised price per barrel likely slightly higher than its current realised price per barrel despite lower strip prices in 2020.

With Mid-Con Energy Partners' (MCEP) Q2 2018 earnings report coming up, I am most interested in its production growth trajectory. At stable 3,000 BOEPD in production, Mid-Con's 2019 and 2020 outlook would look fairly similar to 2018 in terms of projected cash flow, involving high-single digit million positive cash flow per year based on strip prices.

While oil prices are around $7 higher now compared to 2020 strip prices, Mid-Con's realised price per barrel for 2020 may be slightly higher due to narrower Permian differentials and less negative effect from hedges.

Notes On Differentials

Mid-Con's Eastern Shelf acquisition in 2014 noted that the acquired oil production had an LTM differential to WTI of $4.20 per barrel. This would be roughly consistent with that production receiving WTI Midland pricing, as the WTI Midland to WTI Cushing discount averaged around $3.50 per barrel in the year ending June 2014 and around $6.00 per barrel for the year ending September 2014. It is uncertain what cutoff date Mid-Con used for that $4.20 per barrel differential as the acquisition was reported in October 2014, but it mentioned production levels from Q2 2014.

2019 Outlook

At around current strip prices of around $65 to $66 WTI oil in 2019, Mid-Con would be expected to realise around $59 per barrel for its oil. This incorporates the approximately $7 WTI Midland to WTI Cushing differential for Mid-Con's Permian production.

At 3,000 BOEPD production, Mid-Con would then realise approximately $55.8 million in revenue, net of $5.3 million in negative hedge value.

Oil 1,023,825 $59.00 $60.4 Natural Gas 427,050 $1.60 $0.7 Hedge Value -$5.3 Total $55.8

Each additional barrel of oil production would likely realise in the high-$50s for Permian production and in the low-$60s for Oklahoma production based on 2019 prices and differentials.

Mid-Con's cash expenditures are estimated at $48.5 million in this scenario, using the same $12 million capital expenditure budget as 2018. This leads to an estimated $7.3 million in positive cash flow.

$ Million Lease Operating Expenses $20.3 Production Taxes $3.8 Cash G&A $5.0 Interest Expense $4.2 Preferred Distributions $3.2 Capital Expenditures $12.0 Total $48.5

2020 Outlook

For 2020, the current strip price for WTI oil is around $61 to $62. However, the WTI Midland to WTI Cushing differential drops to near $1 per barrel, so Mid-Con's estimated realised price for oil doesn't go down that much. As well, Mid-Con's hedges have a smaller amount of negative value (due to the lower WTI prices and no hedges in Q4 2020), so it actually would have slightly more revenue in 2020 net of hedges, despite lower oil strip prices.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Unit $ Million Oil 1,023,825 $58.00 $59.4 Natural Gas 427,050 $1.60 $0.7 Hedge Value -$2.9 Total $57.2

Mid-Con's estimated cash expenditures in this scenario would be $48.2 million, leading to an estimated $9 million in positive cash flow.

$ Million Lease Operating Expenses $20.3 Production Taxes $3.7 Cash G&A $5.0 Interest Expense $4.0 Preferred Distributions $3.2 Capital Expenditures $12.0 Total $48.2

Conclusion

If Mid-Con is only able to keep production flat, then its outlook over the next couple years would involve positive cash flow in the high-single digits million per year and the continued paydown of its credit facility. If it can deliver production growth with a $12 million (or slightly higher) capital expenditure budget, then its cash flow may improve enough to reinvest increasing amounts into growth as well as paying down its credit facility. The Q2 2018 earnings report should provide additional data points around how Mid-Con's growth potential looks.

Free Trial Offer

We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.