Line Corp (LN) CEO Takeshi Idezawa on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Good evening and good morning. Thank you for joining today's call. I am Tadoshi Yano from LINE IR. Today we have CEO Idezawa; CFO Hwang; and CSMO Masuda joining the call. Our CEO will present the second quarter results and service updates followed by the CFO who will explain the financials. After the presentation, we will be holding a Q&A session.

I will now like to hand over the floor to CEO Takeshi Idezawa for his presentation.

Takeshi Idezawa

This is Takeshi Idezawa. Thank you for joining LINE Corporation's fiscal year 2018 second quarter earnings announcement call. I would like to start by providing an overview of our second quarter results and some highlights. We held our annual LINE Conference on June 28 regarding a variety of new initiatives to redesign our services. We especially announced various aggressive and innovative initiatives titled Payment Revolution, surrounding our LINE Pay-focused fintech strategy. For our core business, our Ad business have been steadily growing with a 42% revenue increase year-over-year.

Though quarter-on-quarter Ad growth this quarter was minimal due to seasonal Ad demand, display Ad impressions increased 20% quarter-on-quarter and added 15 new Official Accounts. Further, the proportion of overseas Ad revenue grew 3% quarter-on-quarter to 29% as a result of continuous growth of our advertising business outside of Japan. For our strategic businesses, the number of LINE Pay merchants continues to increase in the fintech sector, and for AI we launched Clova Friends mini and announced our future lineup of our own smart devices, as well as plans to partner with third parties at the LINE Conference.

As for our financials, LINE Baito, the part-time jobs operator AUBE Limited is now a consolidated subsidiary from this quarter due to the increase our stake in the company from April. Furthermore, we have changed LINE Mobile's status to an equity-method affiliate from this quarter. As a result we have reported ¥9.5 billion as other operating income.

MAU for this quarter was 164 million in our 4 key countries, and 192 million globally. As mentioned on Page 5, we have started to disclose the individual MAU of our 4 key countries starting this quarter. LINE is the number 1 messaging app in Japan, Thailand, and Taiwan and showed steady MAU growth in line with the smartphone penetration rate in each of the countries.

In Indonesia, LINE is changing its strategic approach from centering it business on the LINE messaging app to LINE Today. As a result, while the MAU of the LINE messaging app is decreasing, LINE Today's MAU has grown to over 40 million making LINE an increasingly prominent media platform. Most importantly, LINE's DAU/MAU ratio remains high at 77% in the 4 key countries and 85% in Japan, maintaining an astounding level.

Next is our consolidated revenue. Our consolidated revenue for this quarter was ¥50.6 billion, a year-on-year increase of 21.8%. Ad revenue accounted for 54% of the total revenue. The overseas revenue ratio increased by 3% quarter-on-quarter, bringing the contribution rate up to 29%.

Next I will explain our revenue and operating income by segment. The Q2 revenues for the core business were ¥44.6 billion, a year-on-year increase of 19.6% and our operating income margin was 15.5%.

While LINE Mobile was deconsolidated, LINE Friends in our commerce businesses grew. As a result, the Q2 revenues for the strategic business were ¥6.1 billion, a year-on-year increase of 41.7%, resulting in an operating profit of negative ¥6.9 billion. The CFO will elaborate on this more later.

I would like to touch upon each services. With regards to the Ad business within the core business, display Ad impressions increased by 44% year-on-year and 20% quarter-on-quarter. Impressions increased on both Timeline and LINE News in Japan and overseas. As a result, the Q2 revenue for Display Ads was ¥9.2 billion, a 62% increase year-on-year.

CPM did fall due to seasonal effect, as well as the impact from transition to the new ad platform, which I will describe later. However, we anticipate ad performance and price to increase from the new system. Account Ads have also grown to 672 Official Accounts, an increase of 67 year-on-year. LINE Ad also continues to grow steadily and Q2 revenue was ¥14 billion, a 29% increase year-on-year. Since we consolidated Line Baito, we will now report the Ad revenue from Baito and the existing portal business and report it as other ads starting this quarter. Therefore Other Ads revenue was ¥4 billion this quarter. As a result, the Q2 revenue of the overall advertising services was ¥27.2 billion, 42.1% growth year-on-year.

Next I will explain our future plans for our Display Ad business. First regarding Smart Channel, which we announced at the LINE Conference. Smart Channel will provide personalized information that is useful to the user such as local weather, important news, information on disasters and more. It will be displayed at the top of the chat tab, which is the most frequently used page in the LINE messaging app. We are currently testing to serve a variety of content through Smart Channel. We are also preparing to display ads.

We will also perform a major overhaul of our ad system and platform. The system will be operational from August and the main improvements are as follows. Feature-wise, we will increase our product lineup with ad options such as Dynamic Product Ads or DPA for direct response advertising; implement an auto bid optimization feature; a feature to maximize sales within the app and more. Through these efforts, we hope to further increase the return on ad spend or ROAS.

We are also preparing a feature that will enable brand advertisers to target users who have low interest in television and a new feature for O2O advertising that will replace fliers. We will also be leveraging data. In addition to purchase data acquired through LINE Shopping that is expanding its business scope, marketing automation in which advertisements are automatically optimized for each user will become possible by linking the targeting feature with Account Ads.

We are also aiming to launch a self-served advertising feature in the first half of 2019. While LINE was used mainly for major advertisers, self-serve ads will facilitate SNDs to place ads as well. We are also planning to expand our sales-force to local regions starting this quarter with the goal to enlist more advertisers. We will continue to make improvements to our platform and strive to perform improved ad performance, our media value and the user experience.

Next I would like to discuss our communication and content services. Of our content services, the structural change to LINE Games contributed to successful launches for Jumputi Heroes, Guardians and other titles. As a new initiative, we will also begin linking LINE platform with Monster Strike, Knives Out and other existing mega hit titles. We will also launch HTML5 gamer platform LINE QUICK GAME this summer. We will continue to focus our efforts to secure sustainable revenue for LINE Games.

As for the other content services, LINE Manga and LINE MUSIC continue to grow steadily. As a result, content revenue was at ¥9.4 billion, a 7% decline year-on-year, but an increase quarter-on-quarter. While name stickers were a hit in Thailand this quarter, communication revenue was ¥7.3 billion, 3% decline year-on-year.

LINE Manga is continuing to grow as the top digital comic app in Japan. The service saw an increase in transaction volume of 25% year-on-year as a result of a major renewal to the service. In order to further grow the service, we carved out LINE Manga into a separate company and entered into a capital alliance in partnership with NAVER WEBTOON Corporation this month. Additionally, NAVER WEBTOON service Joy will be integrated with LINE Manga within this year and the service will aim to enhance the lineup of original Mangas and expand globally to accelerate growth.

LINE MUSIC transaction volumes saw 75% growth year-on-year and the number of users is growing steadily. Plans are in place to enable users to view music videos and set background music in their chat room in the future. Music streaming services are gradually becoming mainstream in Japan. We will also make efforts to significantly grow LINE MUSIC.

Next I would like to give an update on our strategic business. First regarding the commerce-related services. The Q2 GMV of LINE Shopping grew 14.8% quarter-on-quarter. The service is growing at a steady pace to reach its goal of achieving a GMV of ¥100 billion this year, a goal that was set when the service was launched last year. LINE Shopping is evolving as well. A new feature SHOPPING LENS was launched in June, which uses deep learning technology to enable users to upload an image of an item they are looking for to search for similar products. Going forward the LINE Shopping service will be integrated with offline stores and preparations will be made to implement LINE Pay for ID payment that enables users to conveniently pay with their LINE ID in our LINE stores.

LINE Delima has more than 6.5 million registered users, has been steadily increasing its transaction volume and is planning to offer a takeout service in the future. Finally we announced a capital alliance in partnership with Venture Republic Inc., operator of the online travel website Travel.jp boasting 15 million monthly visitors and started LINE Travel. The travel industry benefits a lot from the Internet. Domestic accommodations and transportation have a combined market value of ¥5 trillion and is showing a double-digit annual growth rate.

LINE Travel will first offer a feature to search for a hotel and will expand its service to include flight tickets and package tours within the year. While leveraging our know-how of running commerce businesses to the maximum extent, we will evolve LINE Travel into a service that offers a seamless user experience before, during and after a trip that only LINE can offer and aim to achieve a transaction volume of ¥100 billion in 2019.

Now I would like to discuss the progress of the LINE Pay business. Due to the fact that income tax reports were filed in Taiwan this quarter among other reason, the global transaction volume was ¥195 billion, 13% growth quarter-on-quarter. The transaction volume grew 18% quarter-on-quarter in Japan, showing significant growth. We partnered with 9 additional banks last quarter in Japan, bringing the current total to 63 banks. Furthermore, as Japan shifts towards a cashless society, Fukuoka city chose LINE to conduct a proof of concept in June to promote cashless payments. We will work with Fukuoka city to implement LINE Pay as a payment option at public facilities including museums and bicycle parking lots, as well as at private establishment including taxis, shopping districts and more to promote cashless payments in Fukuoka.

In Taiwan we are aiming to further grow LINE Pay through the JCB LINE Pay co-branded card service that launched in July. Separately, we just announced that our subsidiary that operates LINE Pay in Taiwan LINE Biz Plus Taiwan to issue new shares to Fubon Bank and Taiwan Union Bank. The company will raise a total of ¥17.5 billion and scheduled to be completed this fall. After the allotment, it is scheduled that Fubon will own 19.9% stake and Taiwan Union to own 10%.

Finally, the number of LINE Pay users is also steadily growing in Thailand. AIS in LINE Pay and LINE Pay is the exclusive eWallet provider on the Thailand's largest telcocare AIS app in Thailand.

Next, I would like to discuss the business strategies and progress of LINE Pay in Japan. Firstly, LINE Pay-accepted location increased 42,000 locations to a total of 94,000. Additionally, we announced partnership with JCB on their QUICPay solution. QUICPay is currently available in 720,000 location through NFC payment solution. LINE Pay via Android will be available for settlement from this fall. This is a key milestone to achieve the 1 million location which is our key KPI for this year. Additionally we have announced LINE Pay for merchants app for SMBs. This way as long as the owner has a smartphone, SMBs can now accept LINE Pay with no installment cost.

Concurrently, we have also announced that we will not charge any transaction fees for three years. We will further penetrate the SMBs which has historically been the obstacle for Japan to transform into a cashless society through these initiatives. Lastly, these initiatives are already incorporated in the ¥30 billion investments in the strategic business that we have announced for 2018.

Next, we carried out a large-scale promotional campaign for 1 month starting mid-June to raise the awareness among users of one of LINE Pay's strong point, the feature that enables users to send money to each other. In addition to implementing My Level, a new incentive program for users to encourage them to use LINE Pay to make payments, we made an announcement that users will be granted an additional 3% return rate for all LINE paid QR code and barcode payments for 1 year starting from August.

This way we hope to increase user and activity. Because the merchant acquisition and user incentive programs linked organically, the number of users who actively use LINE Pay to make payments will increase as a result of the new incentive program and an increase in the number of LINE Pay merchants, LINE Pay feature to send money and settle will be used more actively due to an increased number of users that use LINE Pay to make payments and as a result, a network effect will occur to naturally grow the number of LINE Pay users. Because LINE Pay is a key service that gives users access to LINE's many financial services, we will continue to create synergy effect between the initiatives to increase the number of LINE Pay users and boost the service's usage rate.

Now I will report on the updates on other fintech-related services. Among the innovative services that we are preparing w with various financial partners, we are planning to launch a Themed Investment service this summer with FOLiO. In the insurance sector, we are making preparations to begin a joint service with Sompo Japan Nipponkoa this fall. We also opened our crypto currency exchange BITBOX on July 16. Using BITBOX, over 30 types of crypto currency can be exchanged crypto to crypto. The service is available worldwide except in Japan and in the United States. We will focus first on improving the service stability as we operate the service.

In Japan, we are in the process of registering as a crypto currency exchange service provider. We will continue to make proactive efforts to become involved with blockchain technology and the blockchain-based token economy. Finally, in the PFM sector, we are making preparations to launch LINE Kakeibo this fall.

As a final topic, I would like to discuss our AI assistant Clova. Since Clova's release in October 2017, we have been consistently improving its voice recognition accuracy, response speed and other elements. Clova Friends mini and a limited edition Clova Friends mini Doraemon that launched this June were a major hit which convinced us of the affinity between smart speakers and characters. MINIONS will join the Clova Friends Series this fall and the new smart display LINE Clova Desk is expected to be launched in winter.

On July 12, we released the Clova Extensions Kit to expand Clova skills. The Clova Extensions Kit can be used to build skills that can be integrated with Clova and will make collaborations with various manufacturers and service providers possible. Users will have access to the Clova Skills Store expected to open in July to call up and enjoy a variety of Clova functionalities.

Further, in a collaboration with Toyota Motor Corporation, we announced Clova Auto as a Clova service available in cars. By linking onboard advices with Clova, drivers and passengers can use voice commands to send and receive LINE messages, play music via LINE MUSIC and enjoy many other features. Further by using LINE My Car account available with certain Toyota vehicle models, it is possible to use LINE to perform various operations before getting into the car, including setting the destination on the navigation system and checking the car's fuel.

This concludes the summary of the second quarter. Now CFO Hwang will explain the details of the second quarter financials.

In-Joon Hwang

Hello, this is CFO In Joon Hwang. Let me highlight some of the financial for the second quarter's earnings. Our consolidated revenues and other operating income for the second quarter of fiscal year 2018 was ¥50.3 billion with an operating income of ¥9.1 billion. As for revenues, the Ad business has been growing steadily and we reported ¥50.6 billion in revenue, making this quarter the first to exceed ¥50 billion. This is an increase of 21.8% year-on-year and 3.9% quarter-on-quarter.

We recorded ¥9.5 billion from reevaluation of fair value and other operating income as a result of LINE Mobile's third-party alignment of capital increase to SoftBank Corporation. Our total second quarter revenue for the core business was ¥44.6 billion, 19.6% growth year-on-year, 4.4% growth quarter-on-quarter. Operating income was ¥7.21 billion, a 16.2% operating income margin, which decreased 10.3% in quarter-on-quarter. The margin decrease is due to increases in personnel cost to strengthen our Ad sales team. The consolidation effect of Line Baito and marketing expense in -- marketing expense increase at Baito and LINE Manga.

Next, our total revenue for the strategic business was ¥6.1 billion, a recorded operating loss of ¥6.9 billion. Though LINE Mobile became an equity method affiliate as of this quarter, this quarter ended in an operating loss similar to the previous quarter due to personnel cost for Clova and financial services, as well as marketing cost associated with LINE Pay money transfer promotions. Next I will discuss operating expenses. Second quarter operating expenses was ¥51.2 billion, 35.9% increase year-on-year, 4.6% increase quarter-on-quarter. Since personnel cost and marketing expenses, which will be covered in detail on Page 20, I will discuss the breakdown of the other expenses.

First off, payment processing and licensing. Due to an increase in LINE TV content fees, the expense have increased to ¥7.8 billion, 7.3% increase quarter-on-quarter. Sales commissions increased to ¥3.9 billion, 30.8% increase quarter-on-quarter though this is primarily due to Line Baito becoming a consolidated subsidiary and contract fees associated with it. Outsourcing expenses was ¥7 billion, 12.1% decrease quarter-on-quarter. Though LINE Mobile becoming an equity method affiliate reduced outsourcing expenses, this was partially offset due to an increase in outsourcing expenses in AI and financial-related work.

Depreciation expenses to ¥2.6 billion, 12.5% increase quarter-on-quarter due to increase in data center servers and start of depreciation for servers for the crypto currency exchange. Other operating expenses increased to ¥8.8 billion, 5.5% increase quarter-on-quarter due to increases in manufacturing cost associated with increased LINE FRIENDS sales, increases to hiring-related expenses associated with adding personnel and tax payment for the fixed asset.

Employee compensation increased to ¥13.9 billion, 2.9% increase quarter-on-quarter as a result of new graduate hires in hiring our planners and engineers both in Japan and abroad to prepare for the financial business and other new businesses. Marketing expenses increased to ¥4.7 billion, 18.4% increase quarter-on-quarter as a result of marketing campaigns for LINE Pay as well as for LINE Baito, LINE Manga and other services.

Our operating income for the second quarter was ¥9.1 billion. Excluding the income from the fair market evaluation of LINE Mobile, operating income was ¥400 million loss. As a result, our net income for the second quarter was ¥3.7 billion.

This concludes my presentation. Now we would like to entertain your questions.

Taewon Kim

I would like to ask a quick question on the advertising. Could you elaborate further on what kind of impression growth and CPM growth that you are expecting for this year and next year given that we're launching a lot of new services that are having various touch points across the content media and various LINE-related services? And you'd mentioned about the new ad assistant, how will that impact CPM growth? It seems to have led to a momentary decline, but you expect it to be a positive driver of CPM. Could you elaborate on your strategy on the Ad business?

Takeshi Idezawa

As for the impression, we are looking for this to grow going forward. With the increases of the inventory even for the overseas ads are going to expand this into the Smart Channel services. As for the ECPM, with the introduction of new systems, we're looking into the growth trend going forward and we're aiming to increase the ECPM with our new platform.

Takeshi Idezawa

Going to the detail on the new ad platform, we are going to introduce various new features. For example, we have already acquired significant amount of data and we have also introduced a new scheme to acquire data even further and this will allow us to even utilize the existing data to add more value to our advertisements. And for the self-served ads, compared to our competitors, the percentage of the SMB is significantly less for LINE. So going forward, we'd like to add more client and also advertisements to increase our ECPM and these are the initiatives we are going to conduct for the coming year to increase our ECPM.

Tadoshi Yano

Do you have another question?

Taewon Kim

Just one follow-up question is for us to obtain these data, I think engagement of our various services will be very important. What are 1 or 2 key services that you believe are going to drive this enhanced data? Would it be LINE Pay-related data or from -- or existing LINE News or LINE MUSIC because I think a lot of investors are looking to see what services will be the key engagement driver for LINE platform.

Takeshi Idezawa

Yes. For the engagement, we are already seeing effective engagements with our existing news and music, but going forward to strengthen our engagement, we're looking into LINE Pay service as well.

Haruka Mori

I have two questions. First of all, I'd like to know your thoughts about the OP margin of your core businesses. As the CFO explained a little bit earlier, it seems that there is a downward trend in the OP margin right now, so what are your thoughts on that? Should we -- generally when the OP margin is decreasing, that will improve the fixed cost or will costs continue to increase or will that remain fairly flat?

In-Joon Hwang

As I explained in the script, this quarter's margin was affected from a building up our sales-team for the advertisement business and some marketing increase in some core businesses. For the outlook for this operating margin in core business it will be highly dependant on the revenue growth, but overall we think that it will be maintained around same level for a while.

Haruka Mori

My second question is related to LINE Pay. You announced that you are aiming to reach 1 million LINE Pay locations in this year. And I believe you will make a big advancement to achieve that goal like QuicPay, but I imagine even with QuicPay you still have around 200,000 locations to reach your goal, how do you intend to achieve that, the additional locations? And if you know by when you would intend to achieve as many locations, I'd like to know? Also I would -- please tell me your KPI for LINE Pay for 2019?

Takeshi Idezawa

This quarter, as I mentioned, we were able to enlist an additional 40,000 merchants, so we are accelerating our pace to enlist more LINE Pay merchants. In order to further accelerate our efforts, we have launched the app for SMBs to install LINE Pay. In that we'll -- we hope that that will also help to enlist many more LINE Pay merchants. We are also preparing many partnerships to achieve our goal, so we are determined to achieve 1 million LINE Pay merchants in this year with a detailed plan. As for the time line to achieve our goal, once we have 1 million LINE Pay merchants, we feel that the rest will continue to grow organically. In Japan, I believe there are around 4 million payment -- or point of sales in Japan, so we will continue to make efforts to enlist more LINE Pay merchants in 2019. As for our KPI next year, the transaction volume will be equally important as enlisting more merchants, so the payment -- the amount of payments and how much people are using LINE Pay to send money is going to be our important KPIs for the next year.

I also have two questions. My first question is on the display ad and I'd like to know the -- I'd like to hear about the background on the increase in the impressions. I'd like to know the breakdown of the impressions between the domestic and overseas market?

Takeshi Idezawa

So we have a 10% increase in the domestic market and because we have 20% overall increase, so we have seen a significant increase for both Taiwan and Thailand.

Masaru Sugiyama

My second question is on the -- is actually a follow-up question to the LINE Conference. I'd like to know about the future business structure of LINE Pay? And more specifically I'd like to know how much effort you're going to put into the acquisition of more merchants? You have announced a partnership with QUICPay and AirEdge, which will allow -- which in near future will accept LINE Pay. I'd like to know how much effort you're going to put in in terms of acquiring your own merchants, which I believe could lead to more accounts for LINE Ad and Official Accounts?

Takeshi Idezawa

Yes, eventually we'd like to have all the merchants in Japan to accept our LINE Pay. And we have divided the -- our target into 2 segments, which we will approach on our own and also approaching through their partnership. So our strategy is in two pillars. So for the major merchants, most of the merchants already accept QUICPay and they already have a POS register which will accept such form of payments. For the SMBs, which we are also focusing on, because they lacked existing POS system which would accept the LINE Pay scheme, we have to develop our own app. So these are the 2 areas that we're going to focus on. And as for the LINE Ad, as you have mentioned, we are working on this providing a link for the existing LINE Ad merchants to install LINE Pay payment scheme. And we are also looking into inviting the merchants to join the -- to set up a LINE Pay account. So we have set up a dedicated team to acquire even further -- even more merchants that will accept LINE Pay as well as setting up the LINE Ad account.

Han Joon Kim

I just have one. Can you just give us a perspective on how you want to scale your Game business? So I suspect you guys are trying to maybe work with XE and NetEase and so forth. So are we thinking more on the lines of channeling other game businesses for -- is it more that we're still focusing on lot of our self-developed games and we should see that over the course of the next few quarters or so? But just kind of in general how you feel that the position right now in the game business? How you hope to kind of rescale that over the next several quarters, just kind of perspective on that would be great?

Takeshi Idezawa

We are currently focusing our efforts for LINE Games. We do have self-developed games and we will continue them, but because the game market is a red ocean, we have to be consistent and solid with our approach and activity. In such a I guess landscape, we do have new models that we are preparing to increase the LINE platform engagement. We have -- already have very popular titles such as Monster Strike and Knives Out. And we feel that these players will -- or these titles will help to increase the LINE platform engagement. As for in-house games, we are also focusing our efforts for existing titles in the genre where LINE is -- has always been strong.

Yoshitaka Nagao

I also have two questions. This is a question on LINE Pay. As you have released an app for the merchant, I'd like to know how the initial velocity was? And also the -- if you are providing any promotions from the download to the activation for these merchants? My second question is also on LINE Pay. As you are encouraging more and more P2P transfer, are you seeing the increased trend with the LINE Pay's transaction volume?

Takeshi Idezawa

As for the merchant app, we are seeing active downloads. However, these apps would require more explanation for these merchants as well as a verification process. So we're going this -- we're taking steps little by little. And as for the -- and along with that, we are trying to set up the proper system to support all merchants going -- in the coming future. And also in August, we are going to introduce additional 3% reward for the user's code payment. So along with this, we are setting up a proper set up for both the merchants and our users. As for the P2P transfer, the way we see it is that the first -- allow having the users try this for the first time would be the biggest hurdle. So we have done this with the idea to encourage our users to continuously transfer the money through LINE Pay. And we are going to continue our campaign to encourage even -- encourage further use. And we also have this advantage over our competitors in which LINE Pay users can actually send money to their LINE FRIENDS, which are their actual friends or families. So this is our strength that no other competitors would have. And we also believe that this will bring the network effect, which will encourage the further growth of this business. And once we reach this -- the critical mass of the users, we believe this -- the number of users and the transactions will organically grow and that is what we are aiming for.

