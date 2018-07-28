Metso Corporation (MXCYY) CEO Eeva Sipilä on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Metso Corporation (OTCQX:MXCYY) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 26, 2018 6:00 AM ET

Juha Rouhiainen

Good afternoon or good morning, and welcome to this conference call where we discuss Metso's second quarter 2018 results. I'm Juha Rouhiainen, from Metso's IR. And I'm with our Interim President and CEO and CFO, Eeva Sipilä. We will start with a short presentation of the results, and after that, there will be a Q&A session.

And the first page of the presentation discusses forward-looking statements we will be making. And also bear in mind that we'll try to limit the length of this conference call into 60 minutes. So please keep that in mind when asking questions.

With these words, I'll be handing over to Eeva. Please go ahead.

Eeva Sipilä

Thank you, Juha. And good morning, good afternoon to everyone on my behalf as well. I'd like to start with a summary on the main highlights of our second quarter. We continued to see healthy market activity for all our businesses, which contributed to double-digit growth in both orders and sales. We improved profitability significantly from a year ago. We continue to focus on operational excellence and implementing our profitable growth strategy. And finally, during the quarter, we also announced the appointment of our new President and CEO, Pekka Vauramo, who will join Metso, latest in November.

Moving to the second quarter financials more in detail. Orders were up 14%, and sales were up 15%. As you can see from the slide, currency fluctuations continue to have a big impact on the numbers, with constant currencies growth rates for both orders and sales would have been 20-plus percent. Adjusted EBITA was €91 million for the quarter or 11.7%. With no adjustments in the year, the operational profitability is contributing fully to operating profit at €86 million for the quarter and earnings per share at €0.38. Free cash flow improved from a year ago as well as from the first quarter but is not on a good level, as we are tying up working capital to deliver the growth.

Looking at the key financials for our two segments. And I will start with Minerals, where orders were up 17%, thanks particularly to high growth in mining equipment. And we reached the total of €671 million in the quarter. We were able to clearly ramp up our deliveries; and delivered sales growth of 14%, €596 million in the quarter. In the sales we are seeing a bigger contribution from equipment sales in line with where we are in the cycle and what we have been expecting and as well as what we have been highlighting to you as well. Our EBITA margin, 10.7% for the quarter, improved slightly from a year ago but was slightly down sequentially.

Clearly volume has a positive impact, while the sales mix of more equipment has a negative impact. We have had better success in delivering on the volume leverage in services, whereas in the equipment side of the business we still have more work ahead of us. Operationally we are not where we want to be, so the focus on operational excellence continues. Moving on to the Flow Control segment financials. Our orders were up 6%, thanks to very healthy activity in the pulp and paper projects, something we benefited from also in the first quarter of the year. €184 million was the number for the quarter. The day-to-day activity continued also on a good level, contributing to that number. Our sales ramped up very well, with 18% growth and €180 million of -- in the quarter. You may remember last year's comparison here is not a very tough one, but also sequentially looking, the ramp-up was good.

We are able to run our operations more stably in this year, thanks to several quarters of good order book building on the back of the good day-to-day market. With good sales performance and good success in our operational excellence actions, we delivered a strong margin of 16.4% in the quarter.

The next slide has the main elements from our income statement at Metso and Metso Group. I have to say I am pleased to see the positive change percentages on all the rows, be it the quarterly or the first half comparison. The growth of orders in our services was 7% for the quarter, while services sales grew 10%, both growth rates being stable to that of the -- what we saw in the first quarter of the year. Additionally, I would perhaps highlight that we have delivered €0.71 of earnings per share so far this year, which is already more than the €0.68 delivered during all of 2017.

On the balance sheet, the total has come down to €3,052,000,000 from close to €3.3 billion at the end of last year. We repaid a €211 million loan and a private placement of €37 million during the quarter, which is visible in both the decrease in interest-bearing liabilities as well as the decrease in cash. Also, the dividend payment of €157 million took place in the quarter and affecting the cash balance.

We have seen continued growth in our working capital. Receivables are up but clearly less than sales. Inventory levels are up, as supply chain management in the current market environment, despite our many actions on the topic, is challenging.

On cash flow, the improved profitability has a -- had a positive impact, while the change in working capital is a negative €95 million in the first six months.

Regarding the taxes paid row, here I will just remind you that this year's number includes a noncomparable $21 million paid in the first quarter on the tax dispute we have ongoing with the Finnish tax authorities, to avoid any additional costs in what we expect to be a multiyear process. The business acquisition row does not yet have anything, as our acquisition of P.J. Jonsson och Söner was only closed on July 2.

Looking at the key indicators of our financial position. The return on both -- capital employed and return on equity demonstrates the improved profitability but also reduction on our balance sheet I discussed earlier. Our financial position continued strong, illustrated then either by gearing, net debt-to-EBITDA or interest cover.

Regarding the execution of our profitable growth strategy, we are on track and delivering. CapEx for the first six months was up to €26 million, of which around half is growth related and the other half maintenance-related expense. We have several, even if individually rather small, investments ongoing in growth, the biggest one being the earlier announced investments into aggregates assembly capacity in India. Our R&D expenses totaled €16 million for the first half. First quarter was at €7 million, and the second quarter showed an increase to €9 million. Our project activity in this field is increasing as planned and indicated. Innovation, also in the area of digitalization, is moving forward in line with our plans. Currently, most visible there is the piloting activity in comminution analytics at several customer sites.

Regarding the acquisitions, I already mentioned the first Swedish one. And on Rotex, the process is slightly delayed, and we are currently expecting to close during this ongoing third quarter.

So with that, I would actually move to my final slide, summarizing our view on the market outlook. We see more broad-based activity in mining. It is mostly brownfield but high in several key markets, which made us to raise our expectation on the growth in Minerals equipment. We now expect the growth in demand to increase during the next six months compared to the previous six months. Worth mentioning here is that in aggregates equipment markets we expect the normal seasonal pattern where the second half of the year is slower than the first half, so the change in the outlook is driven by mining equipment. For markets in Minerals services we expect no change. We continue to expect stable growth in demand.

And finally, to our Flow Control, after very strong project activity, especially in the pulp and paper sector, going forward we see less project activity in the market than we have seen in the past six months. So while we expect no change in the healthy day-to-day activity, lesser project activity will have a leveling-off impact on the overall growth in demand for the segment.

With that, I think we are ready to move to the Q&A.

Juha Rouhiainen

Thanks, Eeva. And operator, we can now open the lines for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question today comes from Klas Bergelind of Citi.

Klas Bergelind

Eeva, it's Klas from Citi. A couple of questions from me. First, on the margin in Minerals, I understand that the equipment margin is lagging a bit there on the aggregates side, which is adding to a more negative mix than what we perhaps should see normally. And last year, we had issues on price-cost in services, which drove a negative mix. And you have also done the write-down of the backlog in mining. So what I'm trying to get to is that the margin headwind in aggregates is a new thing, at least for me. I thought the aggregates were pretty plain sailing, so can you please explain a bit more around what happened in aggregates in the quarter and what is needed to improve the margin ahead? I appreciate that you have a new strategy in place, so I guess there is scope to surprise on the upside going forward. But just to understand what happened in aggregates. And what should we expect into the second half?

Eeva Sipilä

Okay, thanks, Klas. Yes, I wouldn't really sort of say that it was anything surprising or a new issue. We are -- if we compare to a year back, we are improving in aggregates, as in the other businesses. However, when we're experiencing very strong growth in aggregates, first, in the orders, and now coming through in sales, we're not fully satisfied with the efficiency. We're getting out of the operations. I mean obviously it's -- in a very high-growth demand environment our supply chain is squeezed. And of course, that's, in a way, a positive challenge, but it's nevertheless a challenge. And the comments really just relate to our own actions, what we have as such planned already last year but just on how we are tracking on those and how we really can further improve the efficiency and really get the leverage from the growth we're seeing. So this is work that is -- has been ongoing, that continues to be ongoing, but I do expect it to be ongoing also into 2019. Some of these things are -- do take some time to really fundamentally improve.

Klas Bergelind

Okay. No, that's good. And my second one is around price-cost in general. Last quarter, price-cost was imbalanced. And we're hearing about better momentum from some of your peers on the wear parts side, the consumables in mining. Would you say that price-cost in mining, not in aggregates, are improving on new orders quarter-on-quarter?

Eeva Sipilä

Yes, I would say we are -- have been working very hard on price management, and we are satisfied with the outcome. And that is supporting the performance as well really. Then here, of course, worth noting is that we have the newest issue. It just shows that we're in an inflationary environment; the newest issue, of course, being these tariffs, which do create some price pressure to some of our wears and components where we source from China into the U.S. And hence the same theme of active price management continues very much into the third quarter and into the second half of the year.

Klas Bergelind

Good. The next one is on orders there in mining. So I got 2 separate question in 1, I guess. The 120 million in mining equipment is now sort of a step change versus previous quarters. Last time we saw this level was 4 years ago, and this is pre large order wins. Was this mainly in copper where you saw this improvement, and was it broad based? And do you expect a further acceleration on the underlying side from the 120 million into the third quarter? You obviously have a tough comp on large orders in the third quarter from the order last year in Russia, but if you could comment on the underlying momentum into the third quarter, please. And the second one, related to this, is on the large orders. [indiscernible] has just been approved. Out of the 5 billion spend, what is the share that you will compete for? Is it 100 million, 200 million perhaps? And what other larger greenfield orders do you see out there?

Eeva Sipilä

Well, yes, our comments on the market outlook are specifically regarding this underlying activity, which as I said we see as now much more firm and on a broader, wider base. Obviously copper is an attractive area for many of our customers. And as we've said earlier, activity there has been relatively higher and continues to be so, but it's not only copper. There are some other minerals that are clearly sort of moving ahead. You're right to take note of the fact that, in the third quarter of last year, we indeed did have one very big, around 100 million, order. And of course, sort of these -- the timing of these type of things does, in a way, make comparisons for you a bit difficult, but really our guidance is set on the underlying activity. And we're not, as such, speculating on timings of our specific orders and as our outlook is really a market outlook and not directly our sort of guidance on what our order number in the quarter will be. I'm a bit more optimistic on the greenfield side, but definitely what we've seen so far is very much brownfield. And I do expect brownfield to be the driver also for the coming six months, and that is also what is supporting the outlook we have given. And then regarding to your questions on [indiscernible], obviously we don't want to comment on specific customers and their projects, but of course in that type of a project there is a comminution part as well.

We'll now move to our next question.

Alexander Virgo

It's Alex Virgo from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. I wondered if you could talk a little bit about the split of the mining margin, wondered whether you could talk about the mix versus inefficiency just so we get a sense for how that will evolve over the next couple of quarters. And then on Flow Control I wondered if you could just quickly remind us of the percentage of your pulp and paper exposure. It's a quick one. And lastly, just on R&D, I think you called out a €3 million in year-on-year increase in R&D in the first half. Should we be thinking about annualizing that? And how should that play into next year as well?

Eeva Sipilä

All right, thanks, Alex. Yes, on the mining, I think it's good to remind that, when we look at our sales delivered so far, obviously in mining it is very service dominated, as the increase and improvement in mining equipment orders is rather recent. And the lead time from order to deliveries is somewhat longer in those, so we're -- at this point, in the numbers we have a rather limited sales coming from mining equipment. And obviously the -- hence then, the operational leverage is not really visible, but it's -- and neither is the margin very good, as the starting point is low. As we now progress and in line with our expectation on the market outlook improving, we obviously hope to be winning some of that business and then build for a sales growth in 2019. The -- on the flow side the pulp and paper activity varies, obviously, between years. As sort of as you can imagine, there is a stable day-to-day business, and then this project activity really depends on what happens in that sector. But let's say sort of 15%, 20% is the total exposure to pulp and paper with us; and a nice day-to-day business as there, which our comments in the outlook weren't referring to. We were specifically commenting on the lesser project activity. And then, sorry, Alex. I missed your last question. Can you please repeat that?

Alexander Virgo

Yes, sure. It was just your R&D cost, I think, had shifted up from €13 million to €16 million, I think. -- yes, €13 million to €16 million, so an increase of €3 million year-on-year in the first half. I just wondered, obviously, in the context of commentary you've made before about needing to increase that R&D budget. Is the €3 million something we should annualize for the full year? Is it something that you would expect to get bigger in the second half again and again into next year? Just looking for a little bit of guidance around that.

Eeva Sipilä

Yes, sure. Well, we are working quite a bit on the R&D and really on the -- on improving our offering for the medium and long term. I would certainly hope that we're able to ramp up the speed in the second half from what you see now. And really sort of first quarter was pretty much flat year-over-year, and then that sort of growth came in the second quarter. However, as I've indicated to many of you earlier, our R&D by nature is an area which is -- takes some time and effort to increase. And it depends very much on -- really on the resourcing in that. So it's our sort of earlier indications for the R&D spend for this year, that to be sort of in the 30-something. And I think I believe I've said this time I would be extremely happy if we were able to get the number to start with a 4, but I do believe that is unlikely. We have interesting projects, so it's -- investments, it's really related on how are we able to ramp up the resourcing. And of course, as you can imagine with these type of order and sales growth rates, our people are rather busy. And hence we do need R&D people also helping up on some of the customer deliveries, so that's really the balancing factor. So nothing dramatic to change here from what we've said earlier, but I think the second quarter is an indication of that we are seeing the ramp-up coming also visible in numbers. And I would expect that to continue in the second half.

We will now take our next question.

Erkki Vesola

It's Erkki from Inderes. A couple of questions from me as well. First, on the T&C revision progress that we -- with customer contracts that we discussed earlier. Where do we actually stand now?

Eeva Sipilä

Sorry. The T&C -- customer contracts, if -- Erkki, you're specifically referring to the mining side, I guess.

Erkki Vesola

Exactly, yes.

Eeva Sipilä

Okay. Sorry. Yes, yes. So we are -- I think we've done as planned what comes to closing our exposure to some of the old legacy contracts we had issues with last year, and that work is proceeding according to plan. At the same time, we've had the training programs, the improvement actions regarding how do we avoid those problems to ever reappear. And that then really is around the sort of T&Cs and really our whole process on proposal activity and sales. And moving forward, it's one of our areas of operational excellence and -- but obviously this is one of the sort of a multiyear projects where you kind of take step by step. But happy with the work so far, and also the sort of performance has been very stable and with -- that has certainly helped to deliver consistency in profitability this year.

Erkki Vesola

Okay. And then [indiscernible] was the progress in subcontractor, where there were a number of bottlenecks early in the spring. I mean, what's the situation now in terms of capacity allocation, information flow improvements we discussed earlier, new supplier introduction et cetera? What's the situation?

Eeva Sipilä

Well, I think supply chain management generally is one of the key topics. And obviously it requires significant management attention, which is purely due to the fact that in -- with these type of growth rates we're showing, you can imagine there's a lot of things to source. And we're also on and have to work on opening relationships with new suppliers and at the same time supporting our current suppliers on ramping up. And as I said, now sort of there are some recent sort of additional challenges on -- impacting sort of the optimal trade and supply flows. Nothing specific here. I mean it's really this is an area where it's not tens of actions. It's really hundred in actions. And in the current structure we're very much focused on giving each business area the attention they need in this area. And the needs are somewhat different, but that will -- supply chain is a challenge, will continue to be a challenge for the second half as well. And we'll -- and we really need to sort of be very active on it to ensure that we are delivering on time the quality we want to deliver and quality our customers expect. But nothing special to report from the quarter, apart that things are moving and as you see from the ramp-up numbers.

We now move to Max Yates from Crédit Suisse.

Max Yates

It's Max from Crédit Suisse. Just my first question is around the Minerals equipment business. And as we look into next year, I mean, it looks like you'll be doing somewhere in the region of sort of 400 million to 450 million of mining equipment revenues. We've talked about this business being sort of around break-even levels. I just wanted to understand. With the kind of pricing that you're seeing on orders, the kind of utilization that the business will be doing, how do you think about the profitability of that business given the levels that the backlog have got to and the implied revenues for next year?

Eeva Sipilä

Okay, Max. Yes, obviously, to reach that number, we have some orders to win in the second half as the sort of -- many of the orders we get are obviously their revenue is recognized over time and typically over more than a 1-year period. So what we book now is not all delivered in 2019. But working hard to get there, for sure. No real change in my view on where we can be -- I think sort of this is a business where inherently the margins are lower than in our other business areas, obviously partly but -- because we do build the installed base and -- for the services business. So I've talked about sort of low to medium-single-digit margins. And I think, when going into next year, obviously we still have work to do on the improvement side. We still have R&D efforts. We still -- we will continue to have operational excellence measures going beyond that, so it's not -- we'll be not expecting us to reach the sort of peak potential next year. But certainly, to improve this year, we are on track improving from last year; and definitely then continue that work in next year as well.

Max Yates

Okay. So is it fair to assume, on the new orders that you've been taking and maybe the larger orders towards the end of the quarter, the pricing on those isn't markedly different to what we've been seeing in the first quarter? So pricing obviously isn't -- clearly isn't getting any worse, but it doesn't sound like we've reached an inflection point where pricing has dramatically improved either. Is that a fair conclusion?

Eeva Sipilä

Well, I think that's -- it's rather fair, really considering that the inflation on the cost side is something that you have to work very actively on pricing. As such, we're happy with what -- the work we're doing on that, but it is -- as I said, it is really a moving train which we're chasing on a daily basis, so...

Max Yates

Okay. And just a quick follow-up and a sort of clarification. I mean I sort of took from your comments around the second half that mix, the mix in the first half in Minerals was pretty good in terms of revenues, of service revenues versus OE. You've done 11.5% margins in -- sorry, 11.1% margins in Minerals in the first half. It sounds like mix is getting worse in the second half. Are there any other levers that you can pull that would make us assume that margins will be higher in the second half than they will in the first? Could you maybe talk a little bit about that? Given it sounds like mix is going to be a headwind, but is there anything else within the business which will give us confidence in second half margins in Minerals being above what you've done in the first?

Eeva Sipilä

I think the elements for the second half, firstly, is please do not overestimate the sales number for the second half coming from mining equipment. As I said, these are really recognition over time, where we have sort of multiyear deliveries. But yes, we will have more sales coming from equipment, and that also thanks to the order backlog in -- that we have in -- built up in aggregates. So that is an element for sort of short-term profitability. At the same time, we obviously have a lot of measures when I talk about sort of continuing the work on operational excellence and the -- and executing our strategy. We have not forgotten services. We have a lot of things ongoing there. And we can do better in services, from that point of view, and that should then obviously have a positive impact on our margin as well. So it will be a balance and then really managing the supply chain, trying to avoid any surprises. And being also on our ability to share some of the costs from the tariffs with our customers in U.S. is also something that will have an impact on the exact margin outcome.

Max Yates

Okay, so it sounds like the ambition is to try and keep it where it is. Is that fair, keep the 11% margin into the second half?

Eeva Sipilä

Well, my only ambition is to make sure that we improve profitability in all the business areas this year. That's the explicit target we set out the year with. And we're on track, but there is more work to be done. And then how exactly that plays of, I leave it to you to make your and draw your conclusions of it, but definitely we haven't changed our targets. And we haven't changed our sort of ambition level what comes through this year.

[Operator Instructions]. We will now take our next question.

Jonathan Hanks

Eeva, it's Jon from Goldman's. I just wanted to ask on the Flow Control margin. Obviously this quarter was very strong. Firstly, if you could just describe a little bit what drove such a good margin this quarter. And then also if you could just comment a little bit on how the backlog -- the margin in the backlog for Flow Control compares to where we are today, that'll be great.

Eeva Sipilä

Thanks, Jon. Yes, we're obviously very good margin in flow, solid quarter, sort of solid output, helped by the fact that we have a very good day-to-day business. And if you remember the fact that we've only book -- started to book some bigger projects, orders in the Q1, which obviously weren't yet delivered in the second quarter so the mix was favorable. And as we move towards the very end of the year, we obviously start delivering on those, so we will then need to sort of focus on the stability of our operations and really operational excellence and to make sure that this balance that -- helps the margins. But as I said, certainly sort of 16.4% is a good number and a bit ahead of the sort of assumptions, I believe.

Operator

Klas Bergelind

Eeva, it's Klas from Citi again. A couple of follow-ups from me. Thinking about the drop-through on larger orders in mining if you should get them, I assume they will derive a positive mix when they're invoiced if they come through. i.e., in the past, I mean, we saw Metso having a lot of EPC projects diluting the backlog, but now these are larger equipment orders, I would assume, so should they have higher margin? I mean we're talking about the underlying mining equipment in mining being invoiced, but I'm interested in typically the drop-through on the larger side, if I can start there.

Eeva Sipilä

Yes, Klas, as I said, it is a healthy market environment. We're working very hard to make sure our offering is such that the customer sees the value in it and definitely from the very low levels of volume we're currently sort of seeing in our P&L from mining equipment. The -- getting more volume from these orders will positively contribute to covering the fixed costs of the business. So in that sense, it -- the -- as discussed earlier, it is obviously helpful for Metso overall to -- really to see the sort of -- that the -- that will kind of turn the corner in mining. And we really are looking for a sort of further improvement now in the market outlook, which takes some time to come through into our numbers due to the -- a lag between order -- or market activity and then orders and then our sales and -- but it's it will -- obviously will come through. And we're comfortable with that.

Klas Bergelind

Then turning to flow controls. If 16%, 17% margin is sort of a normal level at €180 million of revenues; and if we have more backlog for delivery here into the second half, where maybe revenues could go to €190 million, €200 million eventually, what is the margin at that level? Because we need to take into account obviously the high share of projects that you've got in the first quarter for delivery into the second half, which might weigh on the mix. I'm just trying to understand, how should we think about the Flow Control margin into the second half?

Eeva Sipilä

Well, yes, I was partly trying to answer that to Jon earlier, that we're -- the 16% is a very good number. It's not -- I think the business can do better, but it's definitely a good number based on the mix we saw which was more day to day in the second quarter than what we expect towards the very end of the year. And then whilst obviously the volume leverage in flow is good typically, also from the project, it -- the sort of the additional leverage will be less from the projects. And that's good to bear in mind. So it's really -- and will depend a bit on how much of the projects we get out, i.e. how much of the additional sales will go out, to sort of get to the more exact numbers. But we're happy to have the project business' builds for good installed base, and hence I am not so concerned of quarterly margin fluctuations. It's more really that we get the operational excellence and the stability in our operations to continue on the level. We've now seen it for the first six months. That I think is -- really will drive the value of our business.

Klas Bergelind

The reason why I ask is that Flow Control has in the past been quite sensitive to mix, right? So when things swing around, you can see quite a lot of margin volatility, but there is nothing in the backlog into the second half which should make us concerned that all of a sudden the margin is down 300, 400 basis points second half over first.

Eeva Sipilä

Our order book is healthy. I think we've seen swings the year before. Yes, there has been some mix issues but they're also because of inconsistency in operations. So it's both. Both of those elements are very important. And we think we have improved on both, but of course we have further room to improve.

Klas Bergelind

Okay, my final one is on oil and gas. And I understand that orders were largely flat quarter-on-quarter. Obviously we're coming from a first quarter where you had very strong momentum, but could you talk about sort of underlying quotation activity in oil and gas and how you look at that market into the second half?

Eeva Sipilä

Well, we see continued good growth in the day-to-day business related to oil and gas in all regions. What we see less of is really project activity. Now please bear in mind we are not a very big oil and gas giant, so -- and so we're not trying to sort of comment on the oil and gas market overall but really on what we see in flow and our niche. And there we've had a bit of activity in the first half. We don't really expect that to change. Hence, it's not going to support or kind of compensate for the lower volume in pulp and paper projects and which then explains our outlook. But it's -- as I said, it will be interesting to see where the market moves, as I said, because the underlying day to day is healthy. No issues there, so it's really the sort of project pipeline seems a bit sort of [indiscernible] still. And we'll see how that sort of builds up and whether our visibility improves.

We now take our next question.

Alexander Virgo

Eeva, just a quick follow-up. It's Alex from Bank of America. I may have missed it, but I wondered if you could give us the proportion of your backlog for delivery the rest of this year, the 1.6 billion.

Eeva Sipilä

Yes, yes. It's around 80%, 8-0. And that's also in our -- stated in our interim report. There's a -- the number is high. There is lot of day-to-day activity there.

Operator

Juha Rouhiainen

All right, thanks very much for your questions and discussions. This concludes our Second Quarter Results Conference Call. Our third quarter results will be out on October 26. And we hope to discuss with you again and, of course, hope to see you before that. And in the meantime, we hope you enjoy your summer, and speak soon. Thanks very much.

Eeva Sipilä

Thank you.

