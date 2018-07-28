Six Points To Consider Before Jumping Ship Off ExxonMobil

Consider these six reasons why a long term investment in ExxonMobil could pay handsomely for patient investors.

ExxonMobil is struggling in the short term, but is working towards a long term goal instead of flexing its muscles in arrogant fashion.

Shares of ExxonMobil (XOM) are in the red after a third consecutive quarter missing analyst EPS estimates. While the Q2 headline doesn't read well, there are reasons behind the miss - some planned, some unexpected. We review the quarter, and outline why the long term investment thesis in ExxonMobil should remain intact.

Earnings Overview

ExxonMobil announced its fiscal 2018 Q2 earnings, and the results were a bit disappointing. Despite revenues coming in higher than expected at a staggering $73.5B ($1.83B higher than estimates), it was earnings per share that caught the market's attention. Earnings fell a whopping $0.35 per share short of analyst estimates, to come in at $0.92 per share. This is the third consecutive quarter that ExxonMobil has whiffed on earnings estimates.

When we dive into the guts of the quarter, we are able to piece some things together that make sense. For starters, ExxonMobil has been able to ramp up profits thanks to an increase in oil prices.

source: ExxonMobil

Earnings from upstream operations were whacked for $230M as a result of downtime partially related to the PNG earthquake. The PNG earthquake was a high magnitude earthquake that struck the Papa New Guinea region in February of 2018. This geological event disrupted operations. In all though, upstream earnings jumped from $1.184B to $3.040B year over year.

The main problem with the quarter, and what pushed earnings lower were the downstream operations.

source: ExxonMobil

An increase in margins and sales was heavily offset by other expenses. Downstream earnings fell $1.385B to $724M year over year, primarily due to a large hit on maintenance expenses and FX headwinds. More than half of the maintenance expenses that totaled $620M were scheduled, but unplanned maintenance ran higher than expected.

These issues combined to result in a very disappointing 10 year low oil output for Exxon. The company's 3.6 million barrels of oil output was short of analyst expectations at 3.83 million barrels of oil.

Lastly, the company didn't have enough FCF to do a share buyback authorization. This hurts investor perception when rivals such as Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.B) (RDS.A) are launching share buyback programs to distribute cash to investors.

source: ExxonMobil

The quarter really hurt Exxon's cash flows and as a result, the company didn't have enough cash to cover the dividend payment and PP&E (property, plant, equipment) investments. While the first half of 2018 includes a surplus that includes $2.3B in paid down debt (thanks Q1), this quarter was a step backwards.

So there you have it. It was not a good quarter, just about anyway you slice it. Sure earnings and revenue are higher year/year, but ExxonMobil ended up under delivering on what has been a surge in oil prices. The reasons behind the scenes make sense, but output is low and investors are beginning to wonder if the ship is too big to turn in the right direction anytime soon.

Reasons For Investors To Stay Onboard

With that said, I am holding onto my shares despite currently sitting in the "red" on capital gains. The total returns may not come right away from ExxonMobil, but there is still a lot to like about a long term investment in the oil major.

#1 Oil Supply/Demand Is Stabilized

While it is true that the rate of growth for global oil demand may slow down in the coming decade, there is still no firm existence of a "peak oil demand" point (although it has speculated to be close to the year 2040).

source: International Energy Agency

As a result of the crash in oil prices years back, many upstream companies have cut exploration budgets to account for slimmer profit margins.

source: International Energy Agency

This has tightened up supply to the point where demand and supply are striking close to a balance. As long as oil producers don't begin drastically outrunning demand, the price of oil should remain stabile in a profitable range.

source: EIA

#2 Jumping The Gun On Electric Vehicles

One of the largest threats to oil is the continuing development of electric vehicles. Electric vehicles are gaining traction, as many automotive makers are now developing and building their offerings to consumers.

source: Bloomberg

While difficult to predict the future of an entire industry, there are current roadblocks that would need to be overcome for electric vehicles to truly take off in a meaningful way.

source: EVAdoption

First, the cost of electric vehicles is still higher than that of traditional ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicles. The main hang up is the current cost of battery technology - though, this is expected to come down enough over the next decade to make production costs competitive. In addition, mileage ranges need to increase at an economic impact to vehicle costs.

Secondly, the federal tax credit of $7,500 for consumers who purchase electric vehicles in the US will soon phase out. Each automaker gets a $7,500 tax credit for every electric vehicle sold, up to 200K vehicles. This was to incentivize automakers to enter the electric vehicle market. As a pioneer for the US, automaker Tesla Motors (TSLA) will soon reach the quota and have the tax credit phased out. As other automakers hit this credit, it could inhibit the adoption of electric vehicles for middle class consumers until the cost of the vehicles substantially drops.

Third, there is still a broad consumer and infrastructure mindset change that needs to take place. Charging stations across the country are still well outnumbered by gas stations. The consumer mindset is embedded with a lifetime of ICE vehicle use, and the mental leap to completely drop ICE vehicles for EV technology is underestimated.

#3 Exxon Still Gets The Most Out Of Its Investments

ExxonMobil has this reputation that despite its size, it still generates a superior return on capital. While Exxon is struggling, this reputation still holds water.

source: Ycharts

ExxonMobil still achieves the highest return on equity, and cash return on invested capital in its peer group. This sustained mark is an indication of how well management operates the company (despite its recent struggles).

#4 ExxonMobil Has Identified A Path To Growth, And Is Getting After It

While many oil majors have cited CAPEX discipline in an effort to boost profitability by cutting costs, ExxonMobil under new CEO Darren Woods is taking ExxonMobil in a different direction.

source: ExxonMobil

The company is ramping up CAPEX to give a spark to production, while focusing on strategic assets that will play to Exxon's strengths. Management is targeting 20% returns on upstream/downstream assets, while hitting 15% on chemicals (assuming $60 oil).

Three key areas of focus are deep water assets such as Guyana, shale assets in the US, and natural gas in Papa New Guinea and Mozambique.

In Guyana, 3.2 BOEB have already been discovered with 4 more exploration wells online in 2018. ExxonMobil is forecasting initial production five years post discovery, and is expecting this asset to begin hitting its production stride in 2022 onward. Deepwater investments are attractive because the deposits are much larger typically than shale. While still complex and expensive to develop, the costs of production are low once the asset is established and producing.

On the flip side, ExxonMobil has been putting more effort into what has become a very competitive US shale environment. By 2025, its production in the Permian Basin should be tripled. Since 2014, technological advances have cut development costs by as much as 70%.

source: ExxonMobil

A similar them carries over into natural gas. While there has been a supply glut in recent years, global demand for LNG is expected to continue growing as industrial applications require a cleaner alternative to traditional energies such as coal.

source: ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil has a strong presence in natural gas thanks in part to its infamous XTO Energy acquisition. While the supply glut has pushed LNG prices lower, and put the acquisition in a bad light, the long term outlook of LNG is still positive. By the early 2020s, additional capacity will be needed to meet demand and this is an area will ExxonMobil will be active.

While it may be tough to hear for some investors, the focus of ExxonMobil really is geared towards the long term. Similar to a professional sports team "rebuilding", ExxonMobil could be put in the same light right now.

The long term opportunity is there for ExxonMobil to drastically increase its cash flows and earnings by the mid 2020s.

source: ExxonMobil

source: ExxonMobil

#5 A Strong Dividend

ExxonMobil is a dividend champion with 36 consecutive years of dividend increases. The dividend held strong through multiple market crashes, and cyclical turns in the industry. This is a testament to the stability of ExxonMobil. The company generates an astounding $230B+ revenues a year.

source: Ycharts

From a balance sheet standpoint, ExxonMobil has the lowest leverage ratio of any of its peers. This is another notch in the belt that is ExxonMobil's vast financial prowess. Even in another economic downturn, Exxon is positioned to weather just about any storm thrown at it.

The dividend has slowed down in recent years, as the lower margin environment put stress on the payout ratio. Despite increases of 2.7% each of the past two years, this year's increase jumped up to 6.5%. The dividend is also safe with cash from operations and asset sales consistently covering the dividend payout.

Thanks in part to the struggle of the stock, the dividend is now yielding 3.89% on shares. This makes the dividend a strong option for those seeking dividend income from their investment. As the business continues to rebound and ramp up its profits in a higher margin oil environment, the dividend will see continued growth as well.

#6 Valuation

ExxonMobil has upset many investors, because the price of shares has never quite recovered from the bust in oil prices (when shares were over $100).

source: Ycharts

While this is disappointing, shares are now trading close to their best earnings multiple since 2016 when the oil price environment was much more treacherous.

Additionally, the dividend's 3.89% yield is drastically above its decade median yield of 2.55%. This indicates a drastic undervaluation of the stock from a dividend income perspective.

Furthermore, the stock is yielding nearly the highest on cash flows that it has in years.

source: Ycharts

Really for the past nine months or so, ExxonMobil hasn't given investors this much yield on FCF since oil was between $90-$100 in 2013. Now back then, FCF generation was so darn high because ExxonMobil was stacking money hand over fist with profits. There was value from FCF outrunning share price. It is a different scenario here with the stock price under-appreciating Exxon's ability to generate cash flows. Still, the objective is the same and that is to maximize the amount of cash flow we get for every dollar we invest into a stock. I typically strive for a yield of 10%, but it is very difficult to find and ExxonMobil hasn't hit that mark since oil was generationally high before the recession.

Wrapping Up

ExxonMobil is certainly a conundrum for investors. I feel for long time shareholders who have seen their investment go stagnant over the last several years. If you are sizing up ExxonMobil, you should know that the company is certainly struggling in the near term.

However, I really like the long term opportunity the company has to offer. It seems that for the first time in a while, the company is being more strategic in its approach - while still sticking to the strengths that earned ExxonMobil its reputation in the industry. It is being aggressive, but with with a defined purpose, and eye towards strategic, high profit assets that will generate strong returns, even in challenging conditions.

On top of that, you are getting a dividend champion with an utmost commitment to growing that dividend, and the stock is also attractively priced. The market pretty much hates ExxonMobil at the moment, and that just may be the best time to consider joining for a long term ride. Maybe I drunk too much of the Kool-Aid, but I think ExxonMobil will rise again. When there's blood in the streets....

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.