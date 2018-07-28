MTU Aero Engines AG ADR (MTUAY) CEO Reiner Winkler on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTC:MTUAY) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 26, 2018 5:00 AM ET

Michael Röger

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our Results Call for Q2 2018. We will try to make the presentation quick as we know lots of you have a busy day today.

Before we go into the numbers for Q2, please note that the restated IFRS 15 numbers for 2017 have been updated and finalized. Compared to the estimated figures we have published in May, the changes on full-year numbers are minor. Please be aware that we also have updated the quarterly figures including Q1 2017. The updated data is available on our Investor Relations website under Financial Reports.

As always, we will start with business highlights presented by Reiner Winkler, our Chief Executive Officer. After the financial key figures, Peter Kameritsch, CFO will give some more color on our OEM and MRO business segments. Reiner will present our updated guidance. Afterwards, we will have time for answering your questions.

Reiner Winkler

Yes. Thank you, and good morning, everybody. The market environment continued to be strong in the first five months. Passenger traffic was up by around 7% and Cargo traffic up 5%. Despite a higher oil price expectation in 2018, IATA increased the passenger traffic growth outlook to 7%. This is well above the expected long-term trend, which is above – about 5%.

Our aftermarket benefits from this strong marketing environment and continues to perform well. The Farnborough Airshow was a great success for MTU. In total, we secured orders of around €800 million. Over 600 GTF engines from orders or options were placed for the A320neo, the A220s and the Embraer E2-Jets. This strong demand at the Air Show confirms once again the customer confidence in the GTF.

Additionally, GE collected around 270 GEnx orders in Q2, which equals to more than one year in production. This underpins our strong position also in the widebody segments.

Let me give you now some updates on the GTF. Our GTF delivery target was fully met in the first half year of 2018. Therefore, we are confident to achieve the back end-loaded ramp up in the second half. The fixes for the technical issues were implemented into production and will provide significant improvements in engine reliability and durability.

In total, we now have collected 10,000 GTF orders from more than 80 customers in 30 countries. We see a continuous high workload in our MRO shops. In 2017, we carried out around 1,000 shop visits and we expect 2018 to be another record year.

In Q2, our MRO revenues were at another record high. About one-third of the year-to-date growth resulted from GTF retrofit shop visits. We expect the bulk to be carried out in 2018 and 2019. We continued to expect this strong long-term growth in that segment. Therefore, we launched several projects for capacity expansions.

MTU Canada successfully completed its first V2500 shop visits with MTU Canada is our third MRO shop besides Hannover and Zhuhai. We feel very well prepared for the ongoing ramp up of V2500 shop visits.

We are well on track with our new GTF MRO JV, the Engine Maintenance Europe Aero, a joint venture, as you know with Lufthansa Technik in Poland. The building permission was granted in June and we expect to start operations by 2020. In total, we expect 800 people working at EME Aero, with a capacity of 400 shop visits per year.

In the Military business, we see more upside potential than in previous years, especially from 2020 onwards. In May, the first Sikorsky King Stallion helicopter, powered by 3 P-408 engines was handed over to the U.S. Marine Corps. MTU has a program share of about 80% in that engine.

Germany is currently evaluating an order for 40 to 60 heavy transport helicopters and the final decision is expected for 2020. In addition, Germany is currently deciding on the replacement of the Tornado fleets for 2019, but 90 Tornado jets are expected to be retired from 2025 onwards.

The French and the German government announced that they will work together to develop a new future European Fighter aircraft. MTU intends to play a major role in the development of the engine for this next European fighter jets.

To be involved in that project we’ll secure valuable key technologies. We look forward to work with other European partners. We have experience in additive manufacturing for more than 10 years and we are stepping up our efforts.

At the beginning of this year, we set up a separate organization. The aim is to introduce new design, new components and new materials. By 2030, it is expected that at least 15% of the engine parts will be produced by using additive manufacturing technology.

Last, but not least, we are happy to upgrade our guidance for 2018 based on the strong aftermarket business and I will give you more details in a few minutes.

Let's now have a look at the key financials. Our revenues increased by 9% to €2.1 billion, supported by a strong aftermarket business. The Group EBIT adjusted increased by a 13% to €335 million, resulting in an EBIT margin of 15.6%.

Net income increased by 13% to €237 million, resulting in earnings per share of €4.60. Free cash flow was €133 million, showed an increase of 59%, compared to last year. The total Group order book increased by 4% to €15.5 billion and the orders – the order book does not include the recent order intakes from the Farnborough Airshow.

Let me now hand over to Peter for more details on the business segments.

Peter Kameritsch

Thank you, Reiner, and hello to everybody also from my side. Let's go to the H1 financials for the OEM segment. Total OEM revenues were up 11% to €973 million. Commercial revenues increased by 15% to €739 million. Within that, organic series sales were up in the mid-teens, mainly driven by higher GTF outputs. Organic step-up sales were up by a high-single-digit number. The main driver is still the V2500 engine.

Additionally, mature engine platforms, such as CF6, PW2000 and PW4000s still performed better than expected. Military revenues were almost stable at roughly €200 million. EBIT adjusted was up 19% to €229 million, resulting in an EBIT adjusted margin of 24.4% due to the before-mentioned business mix effects.

Now let's go through the Commercial MRO segment. Total MRO revenues were up by 9% in euro terms. Organically, MRO revenues were up 22%. Drivers here were the GTF retrofit shop visits and stronger demand for engine types like the V2500, CFM66 and CF680. EBIT-adjusted increased by 2% to €106 million, resulting in an EBIT-adjusted margin of 8.2%, partly due to a higher portion of GTF retrofit shop visits, MTU's Zhuhai's strong operational performance in Q2 was clouded by a negative FX headwinds.

Now, let me hand back to Reiner for an update of our guidance for 2018.

Reiner Winkler

Yes. Thank you, Peter. I think this good start in 2018 enables us to improve our guidance for 2018. The Military revenues are expected to remain stable at around €400 million. The new engine sales should be up by about 30% organically, mainly driven by the doubling of the GTF production. Spare part sales will grow by 10% coming from the previous assumption of mid-single-digits. The Commercial MRO business is now expected to grow by 20%.

In total, we expect our Group revenues in euro to be around €4.2 billion, assuming a U.S. dollar exchange rate in the range of 1.20 on average. Based on the stronger aftermarket business, we expect now a stronger growth in EBIT-adjusted to around €640 million.

This should result in a slightly better EBIT margin in a year of exceptionally high growth in OE. The net income should grow in line with the EBIT number and for free cash flow, we expect a cash conversion rate in the range of 40% to 50%.

Thank you very much for your attention. And we are now ready to answer your questions.

Christian Laughlin

Yes, thank you. Good morning everyone. Just a couple of questions for me on the engine aftermarket side. The first question is relating to the overhauls from cargo aircraft and how that relates to some of the strong performance you saw in Q2 and how much of that is a contributor to the guidance upgrade for the full year? That's the first question.

The second question is, focusing a little bit on some older aircraft programs, for example, the CF6 and PW2000, how is pricing looking for spare parts for those engine programs? Just given that surplus material or used parts availability has gone down recently, are you able to take advantage of that to an extent with stronger pricing or are there other competitive dynamics keeping pricing lower?

Peter Kameritsch

I mean, you are quite right, I mean, looking as well, engine portfolio, I mean, the V2500 grew like mid to high-teens, and I mean, the CF680 even grew in H1. So it was up like mid-single-digits. PW2000 was also slightly up and as you know, I mean, the PW2000 is an engine, which is on the 757, which is a popular aircraft for freighter carriers. Also, the CF680 and the 747-400 and the 767 is a very popular engineered.

Definitely, so the very healthy market in the freighter business here as Reiner mentioned, 5% growth in that year contributes to that growth. But I couldn't separate now the freighter business from the airline business here. But it's definitely - definitely a headwind for these two engine program now, also helped by the low oil price, comparably low oil price. I mean, we are not at all-time lows, but 70 is still a good, good oil price level, I guess.

And I mean, definitely, I mean, regarding the availability of used materials, you know, you see it, I mean, park grade is very low. So the availability of used material is low and that helps - that helps obviously to sell new spare parts, definitely.

Christian Laughlin

Okay, great. So does that translate to some incrementally stronger pricing, but not on the spare parts?

Peter Kameritsch

Right, yes.

Christian Laughlin

Okay, great. All right. Thanks, Peter.

Rami Myerson

Good morning gentlemen.

Peter Kameritsch

Morning.

Reiner Winkler

Morning.

Rami Myerson

Rami Myerson

Peter Kameritsch

Yes. I mean, I think, on the older platforms, the growth trend will continue on the V2500, we have – I mean, we have a very good view on the market and the shop visits. We expect and I think that the growth were a little bit more back-end loaded in H2. So we are going to see a growth on the upper-end of our mid- to high-teens growth rates here in the second half of the year.

Rami Myerson

Okay. And I've heard that there are growing constraints within the maintenance shops around the world and we've heard of airlines that are pre-booking slots for maintenance into 2019. Is that’s something you are seeing? What does your order cover for MRO business look like going into 2019?

Reiner Winkler

I mean, the trend – you are right. I mean, all the shops are fully loaded and we sometimes released tracker to take off the orders. And maybe one or the other shop visits has to be also switched to 2019, but that's not a general issue. I mean, I think, in some areas and some kind of happens, but it's not a general issue.

But the shops are full and that’s just - and that's the reason what I mentioned before that we take a lot of efforts to expand capacities. As I said, Canada, for example, I referred to a shop for V2500, lot of investments in the Hannover facility. We will expand the Chinese JV once again. So, capacity has to be added to be prepared for the next coming years.

Rami Myerson

Excellent. Thank you very much.

James Zaremba

Hi, good morning. I've just got one question on your Q1 build rates, another one on the convertible bonds. So, firstly, on the build rates. Can you discuss the risk to MTU from potentially increasing build rates? Specifically, is the risk more on the OE side relating to potential production decrease, eventually or is it more the impact high deliveries may have on the aftermarket via older aircrafts retiring earlier?

Peter Kameritsch

I really don't get your question. I mean, what is – do you mean, higher build rates on the narrow bodies or A320neos or...

James Zaremba

Exactly, so I suppose you've maybe being slightly reticent over Airbus increasing build rates too much and I suppose what are their concerns?

Peter Kameritsch

I mean, the concern is, I mean that the whole worldwide supply chain for the aerospace industry is stretched currently. I mean, you see that in the OE and you see that also, I mean, the suppliers for the aftermarket business, which is currently also very strong. It’s the same. So, both are trying to tap the same supply chain. So, that is the basic constraint here.

James Zaremba

So your concern isn't potentially they will be oversupplying the market and any impacts that might have further down, it's more just the operational ability to ramp up?

Peter Kameritsch

Right, yes. That’s right.

James Zaremba

And then, secondly, on the- I am sorry, you can say.

Peter Kameritsch

No, no.

James Zaremba

And on the convertible bonds, I appreciate things are different with the benefit of hindsight. I was just wondering if I'm correct to estimating that the cost of buying back enough shares to avoid dilution from that bond based on the current share prices is currently going to be much higher than, I suppose the interest you are saving from issuing it. Is that fair?

Peter Kameritsch

Yes, I mean, we haven't taken any decision to buy back shares. But I mean, you have to go back at the time where we launched the convertible bond and at that point of time, the share price was 85. So it's 18 months ago. So, I think nobody has a glass bowl.

James Zaremba

Okay, fair enough. Thanks.

Milene Kerner

Yes, hello. Thank you for taking my question.

Peter Kameritsch

Good morning.

Milene Kerner

I have three questions. Yes, good morning. I have three questions. The first one is, can you quantify the impact of intra-sales on GTF between your two divisions, please? My second question is, could you talk about the OEM margin in the second half versus H1? I am thinking year of the higher volume on GTF with about 140 more delivery sequentially. But also the sequential improvement you are expecting in spares?

And then, my last question is, within your spare revenue guidance, could you quantify what is driving by higher volume on higher shop visits versus what's the benefit of higher content on these shop visits, please? Thank you.

Peter Kameritsch

So OEM margin in H2 will definitely will go down. So, I mean, it's – we have – in H1, we have the 20% to 24.4%. And I mean, we are going to be in H – for the full year, we expect something, 21%, something in that range for the full year. In the MRO, I mean, the MRO should be between 8% to 9% so maybe a bit higher compared to the 8.2%, but not dramatically.

Reiner Winkler

Milene, can you repeat your first question? Because we couldn't...

Milene Kerner

Yes. Sorry, I am on my cellphone. So sorry, the signal is not good. Yes, I wondered if you can quantify for us what the impact of intra-sales coming from GTF between the OEM and the MRO division, please?

Peter Kameritsch

It's a low-double-digit number, like €20 million, €30 million or so, currently, I mean, that is in the cost of ramping up currently.

Milene Kerner

Okay, thank you. Yes, and then my last question was, I mean, within your guidance of 10% growth for spares, I mean, how much is coming from higher volumes or higher shop visits? And how much is coming from higher content on your shop visits? I mean, if you can share some visibility on this, please? Thank you.

Peter Kameritsch

The main portion comes from a higher content, I would say. I mean, that's on the V2500, I would say 10% is - maybe 6% or 7% higher content and 2%, 3% is shop visit growth.

Milene Kerner

Thank you very much.

Peter Kameritsch

Thanks.

Harry Breach

Reiner Winkler

Yes. We can hear you loud and clear.

Harry Breach

Great. Morning, Reiner. Morning, Peter. Morning, Michael. Firstly, a couple of clarifications. Just with the OEM segment, earlier on, I think when Peter was talking about the series and the spares sale, I think those numbers, were they sort of first six months guide? And if they were, can you give us the second quarter numbers for those?

Peter Kameritsch

You mean, the breakdown of spare parts revenues?

Harry Breach

I think you normally give us an indication of the growth rates for series sales and the growth rate for spare sales at the commercial OEM business.

Peter Kameritsch

Yes, yes, I mean, the series sales grew in the mid-20s in Q2 2018.

Harry Breach

Mid-20s in Q2?

Peter Kameritsch

Mid-20s, yes, and the spares, high-single-digit as in H1 and V2500s, mid to high-teens, up CF680, up mid to high-single-digits and PW2000, slightly up.

Harry Breach

That's it. And then, the next one was again, I am just not sure if I heard clearly. But when we spoke earlier on, I think, about Commercial MRO and I think - this is the question, I think Reiner said, about one-third of the shop visit growth at Commercial MRO was due to GTF retrofit shop visits. Is that right, Reiner? Is that for the whole of 2018 as well?

Reiner Winkler

Yes.

Harry Breach

And that one-third, is that just for the first six months or for the whole year?

Reiner Winkler

It was for the first six months and it will grow a little bit also in the second half. So it will be a little bit more for the entire year.

Harry Breach

Got it. Got it. Thank you. And then, I suppose just coming on to a little bit more on GTF maybe. And I am wondering, guys, is there any comfort you can give us about the pace of sort of customer settlements by your main partner on that program?

And whether we've settled that compensation agreements or maybe more than half of customers now? There is still a lot of work to done – to be done, sorry. And then a different aspect of the GTF. Can you give us any comfort, any feeling about performance metrics like unscheduled engine removal rates, AOGs? Anything that gives us some feeling about how it's trending in performance at the moment, the active fleet?

Peter Kameritsch

I mean, customer settlements, I mean, regarding, I mean, the main customer here for the engine, new engine, obviously, they are but, and I mean, we have all our delivery targets for 2018, so there is no need for doing any settlement with the others. So there is a delivery plan for 2018, a delivery plan for 2019 and from today's standpoint, you are going to meet everything.

So what has to be done now is, obviously, to do all the warranty, the ETR shop fit, retrofit, the fleet, which is out there with the new bearing seal, with the new combustion chamber and that is still the main issue and that keeps us busy. It keeps our MRO shops busy and I think that is the focus for us currently.

Harry Breach

And sorry, forgive my level of ignorance here. The phrase you use there was warranty and was it ETR shop visits?

Peter Kameritsch

ETR, Early Technical Removal, early technical removal. It’s just the same, yes. So these are warranty shop visits, obviously, the customer demands a working engine.

Harry Breach

Yes.

Peter Kameritsch

It work exactly to specifications and so the consortium has to do the – that warranty shop visits and to retrofit – retrofit the engines with the new design standards.

Harry Breach

Yes. Again, this might just be because I am a little bit ignorant. But what - I suppose one of the things that was a little bit of a worry was in terms of customers that have suffered from high AOG levels and engine removal rates that they might sort of ask the consortium to compensate them for loss of profit and that those are the settlements I was trying to refer to. I am assuming there is some negotiations ongoing with the customer base, the airline operating customer base.

Reiner Winkler

Yes, sure, there are some negotiations with them. But I think it's too early to comment on that and it's included in our guidance. So it's – we expect, yes, a little bit of some payment on that. But, or compensation, but it's already – it's similar as it was last year.

Harry Breach

Great, so the provision hasn't changed from where it was last year? Perfect. Okay, guys, I know it's a difficult topic to talk about. Thank you though. Thank you for the color.

Reiner Winkler

You are welcome.

Christophe Menard

Good morning.

Reiner Winkler

Morning, Christophe.

Christophe Menard

I have three – good morning to you. I have three questions. The first one on spares. You mentioned PW2000 CF6. What about PW4000? I mean, Pratt & Whitney mentioned it on its conf call a few days ago, saying there was increased momentum. And I think it must impact you as well, just wanting to have clarification on this.

Second question is on the free cash flow performance. I mean, it's again a very strong free cash flow performance in Q2. My question is, what could prevent you from actually achieving the top-end of year free cash flow guidance range, which if my calculation is right, is around 210 or 220 because the dynamic is extremely strong?

So if you have any kind of headwinds for H2 in terms of the free cash, I would be interested to have them in line. And the last question is on your Engine Leasing business, I am assuming it must be performing extremely well in that environment. Can you comment on this? How it performs and adds to your profitability at this stage?

Peter Kameritsch

Regarding PW4000, I mean, we are a partner in the PW4000 growth program. So for the old 777, and I mean, in our – what we see is also a slight growth here in the developed – in that engine program. And I mean, that is a reflection of the capacity, which is needed from the old widebody programs, especially for that kind of customer in Southeast Asia, where there is in some areas a shortfall in widebody capacity.

But that's our view on that. Regarding free cash flow, I mean, the one thing is, obviously, I mean, we had €335 million [ph] of EBIT in H1 and if you do the math, I mean, it's going to be €305 million in the second half to come up to €640 million, so a little bit lower EBIT level. We expect a bit higher tax payments in the second half.

Working capital should stay where it is today, so no additional headwinds are sold. But we are going to see some more R&D payments, actually, so in the second half year. So, -- but I think the 40% to 50% cash conversion is fine. It's not going to be double the 130.

Reiner Winkler

Regarding - question, regarding the Engine Leasing business, you know we have that subsidiary based in Amsterdam. It's contributing in the – for the entire year, roughly it's around €150 million of revenue and the margin of that business is slightly above the MRO margin I told about.

Christophe Menard

Okay. Thank you very much.

Peter Kameritsch

But the business – the business currently is very strong. I mean, it's a reflection of the strong aftermarket. So, when you have a lot of engines coming to the shops, you need a lot of lease engines, obviously, to keep the fleet flying. So there is a – we see a very strong demand also for lease engines. So that the lease pool is utilized close to 100%.

Christophe Menard

Okay. Thank you very much.

Zafar Khan

Thank you very much. Good morning everyone.

Peter Kameritsch

Morning.

Zafar Khan

Just a clarification, please. I am not sure if you are in a position to answer this. But, this very strong demand we are having in the spares, are you able to help us understand how much of that might be restocking? And how much is actually being consumed? Because you've got the MRO business, so I guess you have a better insight than people just pure engine suppliers. Are you able to help us on that at all?

Reiner Winkler

No restocking, it's just consumed. There is no restocking. I think we have rather a shortage in spare parts supply. So there is nothing to restock. It's just used for the shop visits, which are in the shop now, which are in the shop.

Zafar Khan

And obviously, the implication is all these second-hand stuff that came off the parked aircraft, that's all worked through the system completely now, I would imagine?

Reiner Winkler

Yes, right.

Zafar Khan

Thank you.

Andrew Humphrey

Hello. Thank you.

Peter Kameritsch

Hello.

Andrew Humphrey

Apologies if I missed an answer to this already. I wanted to ask a bit more about the shape of GTF retrofit visits. You've talked about the impacts on Zhuhai profitability over the course of this year. I know you are also taking additional capacity in Hannover impart to deal with the increasing retrofits. Can you talk about how that trends over the second half of this year and into 2019? And then give an indication of when you'd expect to be through the majority of that work?

Reiner Winkler

I mean, sure - sure it's not a shop where we do PW1100 retrofit shop. That is located in Hannover. The Zhuhai weakness rather comes from its acceleration effect, so Zhuhai has loans in U.S. dollars. The Renminbi gets weaker. So the loans are valued up and so we have negative impact in the financial results, which impacts net income and we take 50% of the net income in our EBIT figure in the MRO.

So that is rather the mechanism. So that has nothing to do with PW1100s. I mean, the PW1100 shop visits, the warranty shop visits will grow in the second half year. So there will be – they will grow until end of 2018 and then we are going to see a more and more stable situation here.

Andrew Humphrey

So you would expect all of those to be done by the start of 2019 or?

Reiner Winkler

No, no, no. We are going to see – I mean, it will be a ramp currently up. So the PW1100 in Hannover and we – it s going to ramp up through 2018 and we are going to have also retrofit shop visits in 2019. Also spanning into 2020 probably so, in 2020, we expect the first regular shop visits coming in to the PW1100.

Andrew Humphrey

Okay. Thanks very much.

Christian Cohrs

Yes, good afternoon. Thanks for taking my questions. First, coming back on the retrofits for the PW1100. Do you make any profit margin on these warranty works or is it even a drag on profit? Secondly, talking about the C Series, which is now has been taken over by Airbus, do you expect a boost for this aircraft platform, which would then go hand-in-hand with the high demand for GTF engines going forward?

And secondly, should I think Airbus and Bombardier announced that they will ask their supplier base for discounts. Does this also include the engine manufacturer for this C Series? And lastly, in the cash flow statement, you have a cash out of €67 million for financial assets. Could you shed some light what’s the background of that? In the notes of the cash flow statement, I see that you have not done any major payments for liquidity management. So I wonder what this is about.

Reiner Winkler

Maybe I'll start with the first question. First of all, I mean, the shop visits are warranty shop visits. So you have to - no margin on that, that's clear. Secondly, on C Series, so A220, I mean, we saw already some orders being launched in – during the Air Show last week. I think it was JetBlue with a huge order and a second one as well. And yes, we expect the boost for that for the next coming years.

I think Airbus announced also the numbers today what they expect, especially for this year and next year. So I think it's a great aircraft, very competitive and I think being now part of the Airbus family with their strong also, let's say, sales organization, I think there is a very good future for these aircrafts.

Christian Cohrs

And you think you can handle also more GTF engines in terms of supply chain constraints?

Reiner Winkler

Yes, sure.

Christian Cohrs

Okay.

Reiner Winkler

I mean, we have a business plan, where we already, let's say, included or in our long-term plan, included also the C Series for that, and I think that’s in line with our expectations, so. But it's now, let's say, clearly in a better position than it was before. And regarding the price, but I mean, it's difficult to comment on that. I mean, it's clear that it’s now being part of Airbus, that Airbus is asking for these commitments, but it's really too early to talk about that.

Peter Kameritsch

The question on net investments and financial assets, we have said €67 million in the cash flow statement, and that has nothing to do with liquidity management or the purchase of securities. It's rather our capital contribution for the leasing company for the PW1100. So that is the major part of it. And roughly €10 million is the equity injection into our new joint venture with Lufthansa Technik in Poland, for the engine maintenance in Europe and Poland.

Christian Cohrs

Okay, understood. Thank you very much.

Peter Kameritsch

Thank you.

Reiner Winkler

Thank you very much for your attention. If you have any further questions, do not hesitate to call our IR team and I wish you a nice day. Bye-bye.