Market Review And Outlook: Rate Stabilization, Supply Helped Munis

By Ted Vogel, Portfolio Specialist, Municipal Fixed Income

"Guard against the impostures of pretended patriotism."

- George Washington

Concerns over brisk economic growth, potential trade wars and increased inflation put upward pressure on bond yields during the second quarter. In addition, yields were pushed higher by increased U.S. Treasury supply and conjecture over the path and timing of rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Yield increases were most pronounced at the front end of the curve, with the yield on the two-year U.S. Treasury note increasing from 2.27% to 2.53%, the 10-year from 2.74% to 2.86%, and the 30-year from 2.96% to 2.99%. Overall price movement resulted in a continuation of the flattening of the yield curve.

After the Trump administration imposed steel and aluminum tariffs at the end of May, friction between the U.S. and its key allies intensified during the G7 summit, when President Trump proposed the re-admittance of Russia to the trade group and continued to confront world leaders for their trade practices. In another key development, Trump and Korean leader Kim Jong-un met in Singapore on June 12. The historic meeting concluded with no firm changes to policy but still demonstrated, for now, further de-escalation of earlier tensions. With respect to trade, tit-for-tat levies between the U.S. and China increased the perceived risk of a trade war. A widening gap in monetary policy between the Fed and other major central banks - namely, the European Central Bank - and mounting worries over a potential trade war helped push investors toward the dollar, which is broadly considered a safe-haven asset during periods of global volatility.

Economic Engine on Track

While economic data outside the U.S. has become less convincing in recent months, the U.S. continues to power along. GDP growth and CPI could both still potentially approach 3% this year, in our view. The June U.S. employment report was mixed compared to expectations, but still reflected a healthy labor market. Non-farm payrolls of +213,000 were ahead of the consensus of 195,000. However, average hourly earnings of +2.7% year over year and a slightly higher unemployment rate of 4.0% were less favorable than expected. May inflation was in line with expectations as year-over-year headline and core prints continue to trend higher, reflecting a roll-off of weak prints from spring to summer of 2017. Additionally, May retail sales came in better than expected at +0.8% month over month versus the consensus of +0.4%.

As expected, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) raised the fed funds rate following its mid-June meeting by an additional 25 basis points to 1.75%-2.00%. Chairman Jerome Powell noted solid growth and strong employment, as well as healthy household spending and business investment as key factors behind the decision. The FOMC "dots" inched up slightly, implying another two rate increases this year - for a total of four in 2018 - and three in 2019.

The broad municipal bond market posted a +0.87% total return in the second quarter and a -0.25% year-to-date return, according to Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Index data. Second-quarter returns were positive across the yield curve, with longer maturities modestly outperforming shorter maturities. In our view, much of the positive price action was attributable to the stabilization of interest rates and constrained new issue supply. With regard to sector, general obligation and "revenue bonds generated" similar total returns. As has been the case for most of the year, lower-rated bonds outperformed those with higher ratings.

Municipal bond issuance fell significantly in the second quarter and provided some welcome price stability compared to earlier in the year. Volume eased to $96.2 billion in 2,737 transactions from $108.7 billion in 3,330 deals during the same period in 2017, representing an 11.6% decrease. In our opinion, much of the decline was attributable to seasonality and the elimination of muni refunding transactions courtesy of the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA), signed at the end of last year. The calendar was led by issuers from California, New York, Texas, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Looking Ahead: Fed Policy Remains Key

Gradually rising interest rates in the U.S. are likely to remain a central theme in the second half of 2018. The 25-basis-point hike in the fed funds rate following the FOMC's June meeting was the seventh such increase since the central bank began its tightening cycle in December 2015 and brought the upper bound of the Fed's target rate to 2%. As the Fed grapples with the "neutral" level of interest rates that neither stimulates nor curbs economic growth, its efforts are complicated by a need to reconcile the economic tailwinds of tax cuts and increased government spending with the potential headwinds of tariffs and other trade tensions. We expect that these volatile conditions could become even more pronounced in the second half of the year as the FOMC's balance sheet reductions accelerate and the European Central Bank likely ends its bond purchase program.

U.S. yield curve volatility is expected to remain high, and we believe the recent flattening trend could possibly shift toward steepening. We think the front end of the curve has become more attractive as increased supply and a steady stream of Fed hikes has pushed short-term U.S. Treasury yields to levels not seen in a decade. The ability to again earn both positive nominal and real rates of return on the front end represents a significant milestone.

With regard to the municipal bond market, technicals continue to look promising for the second half of 2018, in our opinion. Significantly reduced primary market activity should help maintain a firm bid for municipal product. It is apparent to us that the modest reduction in top marginal tax brackets coming from the TCJA has had little impact on demand from most individual muni investors. That said, we have seen a reduction in demand from some U.S. banks and property and casualty insurance companies as munis became somewhat less attractive with the cut in the corporate tax rate to 21%. We will continue to follow closely the primary and secondary markets in search of attractive buying opportunities.

Key Decisions by the U.S. Supreme Court

Internet Sales Taxes

On June 21, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in South Dakota v. Wayfair that states can now levy sales tax on items sold through the internet by retailers, even if they don't have a physical location in the state where the tax is levied. Previously, under Quill Corp. v. North Dakota (1992), sales taxes could only be collected if the retailer had a physical presence in the state. The economic impact could be significant. The U.S. Government Accountability Office estimates the increased sales tax revenues available to states at $8.5 billion to $13.4 billion.

Union Membership

On June 27, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Janus v. American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, Council 31 that nonunion governmental employees cannot be compelled to pay unions' "fair share" fees related to the costs of collective bargaining. The rationale is that statutes requiring such fees violate First Amendment rights. The ruling will impact an estimated 5 million governmental workers and their unions in 22 states. If a significant number of employees opt out of the fees (and union membership), that would likely reduce revenues for unions and potentially diminish their political clout.

- James A. Lyman

Director of Municipal Research

