Wacker Chemie's (WKCMY) CEO Rudolf Staudigl on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Rudolf Staudig – Chief Executive Officer

Tobias Ohler – Chief Financial Officer

Patrick Rafaisz – UBS

Andreas Heine – MainFirst

Chetan Udeshi – JP Morgan

Paul Walsh – Morgan Stanley

Thomas Wrigglesworth – Citigroup Inc.

Sebastian Bray – Berenberg

Laura Lopez – Baader

Thomas Swoboda – Societe Generale

Sean McLoughlin – HSBC

Michael Schafer – Commerzbank

With me are Dr. Rudolf Staudig, our CEO; Dr. Tobias Ohler, our CFO who will take you through our presentation in a minute.

Before they begin, however, allow me to point it to our Safe Harbor statement, which you'll find at the beginning of the deck. With this, let me now hand you over to Dr. Staudigl, our CEO, Dr. Staudigl?

Rudolf Staudigl

Ladies and gentlemen welcome to our Q2 2018 conference call. Our Q2 sales came in strong at €1.3 billion. This is 9% better than last year and Q1. Group sales saw a strong support from silicones, which grew by 19% over last year. Q2 EBITDA on group level was at €261 million, 3% over up over last year and 2% up over Q1. Our silicones division showed a great performance. The division runs its capacity limit.

Q2 EBITDA climbed to €177 million, which is 59% higher than last year. Strong growth in specialty products supports this development. Demand for silicones is strong across all industry segments and global markets are tight. Not all orders can be fulfilled. Given the size of the imbalance between the supply and demand, we do not believe that the bottlenecking actions alone will be sufficient to bridge the supply gap.

Currently, I do not see short-term relief coming from new capacity additions. In this difficult situation, we tried to serve our customers as best as possible. Polymers saw growing volumes in sales, but it was not enough to offset other effects. The VAM turnaround in Germany added further costs to the quarter. In addition, effect of environmental reforms in China and then unforeseen series of first measure declarations by acidic acid producers drove up the cost of vinyl acetate monomer to new historical highs. We continue to work hard to adjust prices to meet rising raw material costs.

Polysilicon showed sequentially higher volumes in Q2. Sales were slightly below last year, as prices declined towards the end of the quarter. This was due to policy changes for the solar market in China, implemented by the regulators. Against this background, Q2 EBITDA came in at €39 million. Bear in mind that this result contains no insurance reimbursements and it is backed by ramp costs from the Tennessee plant restart. We are ramping as fast as possible, and are very satisfied with the material quality that's coming out of the plant.

Presently, we've seen many polysilicon plants in maintenance shutdown. Such a reaction is in line with historical precedent. We have seen similar patterns in the past when markets slumped as a consequence of changes to feed-in tariffs. Every time, these reactions have been followed by fairly quick recoveries.

In my view, the announced policy changes in China are ultimately positive for the growth of solar installations. They help to speed up the arrival of subsidy free solar power. In addition, the recent price adjustments for modules has stimulated experts from China into new markets. This is an excellent phase for extended future solar PV growth. In addition, we see a shift to higher efficiency technologies, using more high quality polysilicon.

Across the group, we continue to push for productivity and efficiency improvements. Our initiative for digital transformation is a logical extension of these efforts. The systematically assessed digitalization options in core operations along the supply chains are indeed ending customers into acting applications. We see great opportunities for enhanced IT capabilities across business functions.

Looking at the full year, we confirm our previous guidance for the group. We continue to see a low single-digit percentage increase in sales, and expect a mid-single-digit percentage increase in full year group EBITDA. Since our last guidance, we have made a few adjustments on the segment level, which Tobias will explain now.

Tobias Ohler

Welcome to our call ladies and gentlemen. Let me walk you through our financials, and present you the outlook for each segment. Starting with the P&L on Page 3. Sales went up by 9% over the prior year and quarter, following 7% volume in mix effects. Overall, prices increased by 5%. Polysilicon is the only segment with price decline. Currency slowed the development on a group level by around 3%.

Gross profit was up by around 6% despite some €30 million higher costs for raw materials and energy year-over-year. Our results benefited from the equity contribution of siltronic at €23.9 million after purchase price allocation effects.

Our tax rate came in at 23.7%. Earnings per share from continuing operations went up 36% year-over-year to €1.59 per share.

Moving on to balance sheet on Page 4. The balance sheet shows no significant changes to prior quarter. Although this is not evident here, we refinanced debt in 2018 at lower interest rates, which helped reduce our reported interest expenses.

Silicones on Page 5, expanded its Q1 record margin now to 27% in Q2. Sales in the quarter were up 19%, driven both by volume mix and price and held back by currency effects. With continued tightness in the market and the good operating performance at capacity limit, we have upgraded our guidance. We now expect sales of €2.5 billion with an EBITDA of around €600 million. This guidance assumed seasonally somewhat weaker Q4.

Polymers on Page 6, reported positive pricing and very strong seasonal volume effect. A number of factors have performed back and resided in an EBITDA of €33 million. A series of supply interruptions and forced mature declarations for acidic acid and VAM contributed to tightness, driving up raw material prices. In addition, the Q2 turnaround of our VAM plant weight on EBITDA was about €15 million.

For the full year, we continue to see mid-single-digit percentage sales growth based on volume growth and better pricing, despite currency headwinds. However, our earnings expectations has become more muted for the rest of 2018. We now see higher raw material costs for longer than previously expected. As a result, we adjust our full year EBITDA guidance to about €150 million with a second half year performance being similar to the first half with the typical fourth quarter seasonality.

On Page 7, biosolutions. Our guidance on sales changed but integration and ramp cost as we begin the loading of the later capacity additions from recent M&As weight on EBITDA. With a mid-single-digit percentage sales growth, we now see EBITDA at about €25 million for the full year 2018.

Polysilicon on Page 8, saw excellent Q2 performance in our German plants but ramp cost and no insurance payments being recognized for the business interruption at the Tennessee side weighed significantly on the results. As such, our reported EBITDA does not actually reflect the strength of our underlying business. While polysilicon sales volume were overall slightly higher than Q1, the quarter ended with soft pricing. The recent changes to Chinese solar policies resided in a period of uncertainty. With industry-wide inventory clearance and wide spread capacity shutdown. In contrast to this, we keep our facilities running at the capacity limit and use the opportunity to rebuild inventories as we want to improve customer service.

Overall, the temporary slowdown results initially in lower global installation for 2018. As other markets outside China, benefit from the lower cost of solar installation, we expect global PV solar installations now to be in the range of 100 to 150 gigawatts in 2018. The ramp of the Tennessee plant continues in Q3 with its effects of cost. Full capacity should be available again in Q4. We also expect to conclude the claim discussion with our insurance provider in Q4. Following all of this our guidance for polysilicon changes. We now see sales down by low double-digit percentage, while we see EBITDA now around 10% below last year.

Relating to the other segment. We now see a low double-digit negative EBITDA for the full year before adjusting for the Siltronic earnings effect. Our volume growth over the last two years put a lot of strain on our logistics infrastructure, from material handling to warehousing and loading facilities. As a result, we are stepping up technical spends to ensure smooth operations to our customers. In addition, we reinforce our efforts on productivity and deficiency, and spend more to support our initiatives for digital transformation.

On Page 9, we’ll see how our net financial debt increased to about €640 million in the quarter. Operating cash flow came down following seasonal effects, like variable compensation payments and higher tech payouts. In addition, we deployed some funds received from the insurance companies in Q1 to pay for the repairs of our Tennessee plant. Other items affecting cash flow were the 30% higher CapEx in the first six months than last year and the SynCo acquisition.

Net financial debt was also impacted by dividend payout in May, which was more than twice as much as last year. Including working capital and currency effects, we now see our net financial debt at year-end, slightly higher than previously forecasted at about €500 million.

With this, let me hand you back to Rudy.

Rudolf Staudig

Thank you, Tobias. Ladies and gentlemen, let me wrap up. The highlights in this quarter’s numbers, as you know, is clearly our silicones division, which performs exceptionally well. While we certainly benefit from the global tightness, the bulk of the improvement tracks back to the hard work done here to drive specialty growth and our uncompromising approach to cost reductions. This helped us sustain a period of pricing in the past, which was not attractive for reinvestments. Therefore, now we can look again into financially sound ground field expansion economics. As we always said, silicones provide a properties-driven growth trajectory above other chemistries. We're happy to support our customers’ growth and demand.

Our polymers division in general, is in a great business position but currently, squeezed by a series of unfortunate events. It started with the effects of Hurricane Harvey and was followed by a number of unexpected shutdowns of suppliers. As a result, prices for raw materials increased fast in a very short period of time. The underlying trends for long-term growth in the business, however, are unchanged, as we see the market transformation in regional growth trends uninterrupted.

Biosolutions is busy with integrating and starting up the recently acquired capacities. I expect loading these capacities will take some time. So we’ll most likely see positive effects of it in the next year. At polysilicon, the immediate outlook is somewhat uncertain, as the main market in China adjusts itself to the policy change implemented during the quarter. The temporary slowdown adds pressure to pricing, but will also act as a catalyst to accelerate the transition to high-performance technologies, which is a benefit for us. Solar is already competitive now to other forms of power generation. We believe that economic forces will drive the recovery in this market as it just makes sense to add solar power to the overall power mix.

In summary, all our businesses did well in Q2. Silicones saw an exceptional performance. Each of our other businesses shouldered [ph] challenges in the quarter that were special. Polymers adjusted the cost of a turnaround and met the market's tightness. Biosolutions starts filling up new capacities, and integrates two organizations. Polysilicon, not only faced certain changes in demand, but also carried ramp costs and the fixed cost of a full size without relief from insurance payments yet. In light of this, I'm proud of the underlying strength of our businesses.

As far as the rest of the year is concerned, we continue to see the biggest risk to our performance in a potential slowdown of the global economy as a result of general protectionism. To a certain extent, we have tried to take those macroeconomic risk factors already into account. However, assuming a continued, positive development of the global economy, I'm convinced that we have a good chance to beat our full year guidance.

Tobias Ohler

Operator, we are ready to take questions now.

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen we will now begin our question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Rudolf Staudig

Operator the first question is from Patrick Rafaisz at UBS.

Patrick Rafaisz

On the fumed silica expansion in Tennessee you were talking about, can you remind us about when this will happen? And can you give us also a rough indication of the size versus your current capacities in this area? That's the first question.

Rudolf Staudig

Okay, the answer is the startup will be next year as schedule. The project is going very well. And this will add about 13,000 tonnes of capacity.

Patrick Rafaisz

Okay, and on top of what kind of capacity you have currently?

Rudolf Staudig

Well, we do not publish exact numbers there. But it has, yes significant percentage amount.

Patrick Rafaisz

Okay, good. Thank you. And then the second question on polymers, you're growing actually still in the business right, but you get severely punished by these swings in raw materials. Do you have any plans here to maybe rethink your pricing policy of your approach to customers about may be about quarterly pricing instead of annual pricing, you still have in some parts of the business? Second question. Thank you.

Rudolf Staudig

Well, we have different pricing schemes with different customers, and of course, when there are fast upward changes in the material costs, we try to adjust as fast as possible. And so that's a standard way of performing this business. However, sometimes, like this time, simply was not possible to adjust the prices upwards as fast as material costs went up. So these periods have been – we have experienced these things in the past, just as we have experienced times when material costs or raw material costs came down much faster than we have to reduce our prices. And so we really have to have a long-term look on this business and even with its actual performance, it's definitely still a great business.

Patrick Rafaisz

Okay, good. And then a last question on polysilicon. Can you talk a bit about the inventory build you're seeing currently, and we know from the past that you use the environments as we’re seeing now to build up some strategic inventories. Can you give us some more color here, is that still ongoing? When do you expect that to reverse again and customers to draw down inventories?

And sorry just sneaking in another one here on polysilicon, what's your average price assumptions for – on the line of the guidance for polysilicon in the second half? Thanks.

Rudolf Staudig

Well, there's certainly building of inventory happening right now because to simply do not sell it at any price, but it's also helping to build up inventory to serve our customers better.

And the question how long this period of depressed pricing will last, is of course very difficult to predict. In the past these periods of sudden price drops were followed by also nice increases of the prices. We certainly see some uptick in demand right now. The question is, whether this is already a sign of an overall acceleration of the market and how that can be sustained. But there are certainly some slight positive signs on the horizon. But yes as I said we will see how sustainable that is.

Yes, as I said, of course, short-term it's unfortunate. But long-term, I think, it guides the markets in the right direction.

Patrick Rafaisz

Okay. And the average price assumption for the guidance in Poly?

Rudolf Staudig

We do not give specifics there. However, I just want to remind you that in the beginning of the year when we gave out our first guidance, we already predicted a lower pricing average then last year. So we did not receive that this market simply goes on continuously over the year. I think something like that effect in China was – the handwriting was already on the wall, I would say.

Patrick Rafaisz

Okay. Thank you very much.

The next question is from Andreas Heine from MainFirst. Your line is now open

Andreas Heine

Yes, hi good afternoon. Yes I have a couple of polysilicons and one on silicon, please. I'd like to start with what you said about your PV installation you expect for this year, which is quite an upbeat number, which is 100 to 150, so at least led up to 15% increase. According to what I read, China might go down from 50% to 35%, and U.S. is going down maybe 4% to 5%, so that would mean 20 gigawatts less from these two countries. Where do see the growth and what gives you the confidence that we will see then a very strong Q4? That's the first.

And related to this, maybe, according to what I read the mono share last year was about 25% in the installation. What do you expect the mono share will be this year and next year, as you highlighted that you expect a higher shift to the higher efficiency mono technology?

Rudolf Staudig

Well as you know, we have published our expectations for the various countries. And we have quite a number of people working on these forecasts. So in the past these forecasts were pretty reliable. And this gives us the confidence, we are not too far away from reality with our forecasts or with our expectations, I would say. I mean, nobody knows, of course. But I think at least a flat development this year compared to last year is marking a very reasonable assumption, risk opportunities to even grow. Simply because of the fact that the model prices dropped down so fast and there’s a lot of willingness too and actually significant needs to install power generation, especially in countries like India, South America, et cetera, et cetera.

And in the meantime, I think the world realize that it just makes a lot of sense to generate the power for air conditioning by solar. And as you can see in the market, right now, I mean the ones that really continue to operate at least at the highest level, the mono silicone producers because of the demand or the continuing demand for high quality sales and modules.

And of course, there are also very high quality multicrystalline based sales in these modules. In those high quality multicrystalline and as well as mono are in the highest demand and we expect the highest growth in that segment. What exactly it will be this year, I cannot predict especially. But the trend is in line of our expectation since many years. And the demand for high quality polysilicon certainly is getting higher and higher.

Andreas Heine

Thank you. Then may be one question on Q3, you build up inventories, could you explain a little bit what that means for the P&L if you build up inventories? So I guess it obviously has no negative EBITDA impact. But what do we have to expect in a period where you cannot sell too much as the market is said to be very quite right now on the P&L impact?

Tobias Ohler

Andreas this is Tobias speaking. We typically do not go into that kind of details with respect to P&L in fact of inventory. But I can say yes we built and we would also expect for the remainder of the year to add to our perhaps in Asia, because as in previous situations we really take those opportunities when the market is a little bit slower that we try to get close to our customers. But it was not – I think, we shouldn’t talk about the P&L here.

Andreas Heine

Okay. Thank you. May be the last question from my side. On silicons you say the market is very tight, it is basically tightened with two effects. One was the closure of on your competitor’s plant in Germany and the other was a net cut in capacities in China, now leads you to environmental reasons. Is there any chance that those capacities come back? And do you have visibility whether there are any Chinese player coming up with plans to build a new Greenfield or Brownfield expansion?

Rudolf Staudig

Yes there are certainly ideas and projects but not really concrete capacities that are coming up very soon. Of course, the question is, I think, it's definitely the right consideration what happens to the plant that have been shutdown for environmental reasons. I think there's certainly some of them might be able to be upgraded, but that certainly adds significant costs to these plants. And most of these plants are under critical in terms of capacities. So if they really sort of have to come forward with their real costs, I do not see a big threat to the overall price level for silicones because of that.

Andreas Heine

Thanks these were my questions.

The next question is from Chetan Udeshi, JP Morgan. Your line is now open.

Chetan Udeshi

Yes hi. Thanks for taking my questions. I have a few actually. May be I’ll start with silicons first. Your sales were up 19%. And correct me if I’m wrong, but there was suppose to be some impact from IFRS 15 on reported sales. So can you just help us understand how much of 19% is actually just pricing and how much is actually driven by volumes?

The second question on silicone is given that the tightness has lasted longer than expected and you think it will continue. What is sort of stopping you from beginning the Brownfield capacity expansion, just yet, I mean in sales why they're not taking the call just now. And maybe I have a couple of questions on polysilicon, probably I'll ask after your response to these questions.

Rudolf Staudig

So Chetan you tend to be speaking on the silicones question and the 90% sales increase. Yes, in the beginning of the year we highlighted with the IFRS changes form €30 million to €38 million would go out not – for the full year not being anymore reported as say and according to the new standard. But I think was a 19% this is just the very small number in comparison. So the 19% basic tends from very good performance in growing volume for specialties and that leads to a much better mix. And then price increases which are much stronger for the standard product than for the specialty products where we have more annual contracts.

Tobias Ohler

And in terms of capacity additions, of course something like that, if we do, let's say a big debottlenecking, it takes not only the debottlenecking but addition of capacity in an existing plant, careful planning in the beginning will speed up the investment later on. That's the answer, we simply are very meticulously planning all the individual steps that's have to be taken to add the capacity in an existing, let's say, Brownfield environment.

Chetan Udeshi

Understood. And till that capacity comes on line whenever decide to add the expansion is there room for you to grow your volumes from existing capacity, because you guys have been running in silicons at 100% for three four years at least. But still yet you’ve been able to grow the volumes. Is there more flexibility to grow volumes, you think, for the next 18 months before your new green brown field expansion happens in silicons.

Tobias Ohler

I mean there is always there’s always a way to add a little bit of volume by small debottlenecking activities. On the other hand, of course, we especially this time, just have to be very just have to be very much detailed in getting the highest value out of the volume you have available.

Chetan Udeshi

Understood. And may be just question on polysilicon I know you did not say – I mean there was a question previously on what is the assumption on prices which you did give. But is it fair to assume or at least, understand that you think the market in terms of both volumes and prices will recover in the second half of this year? Is that what…

Rudolf Staudig

Yes we are convinced about it.

Chetan Udeshi

Okay. And one question I had was, I think, Tobias you mentioned earlier in the call that there was some insurance payment which was used to rebuild the plant. Did I hear that correctly? So can you just if possible give a split of how much of the insurance is going to be between what goes in P&L and what goes into the cash flow line. And I think may be it’s related to some extent is there was a big material decline in the other liabilities line in the balance sheet. So I was just wondering whether part of that was related to the recognition of insurance payment on cash flow, sorry. Thank you.

Tobias Ohler

Yes we see if the one hundredth million U.S. dollar payment from the insurance in first quarter and we take this account of payments in order to take care of the spend that we have on rebuilding the damaged plant. And that's why that doesn't burden our P&L right now and that is also what you have seen in the Cash Flow segment and in the balance sheet that is exactly the effect taking place there. But for the business interruption it is as we said before we didn't book anything so far and we expect that we book that in the first quarter when the plant is running at full stream again.

Chetan Udeshi

Thank you.

The next question is from Paul Walsh, Morgan Stanley. Your line is now open.

Paul Walsh

Yes thanks. Good afternoon guys. Two questions from me please. Can we just go back over the math around the insurance payment, particularly interested in how much you are assuming in your new guidance for the poly silicon business for this year. So the quantum you mentioned around Q4. But how much is included in that guidance?

And then my second question around the silicons business, obviously this is a chemical chain that is incredibly tight at the moment. Why should we not assume that these are deeply cyclical dynamics that are inflating profits in the silicons chain at the moment versus just simply structurally better margins in the industry, i.e. how much of this do you think is temporary versus sustainable, which I know is a tough question to answer. But I think you to answer, but I think you get adjusted my question. Thank you.

Rudolf Staudig

Paul on the insurance payment, our assumption for business interruption is unchanged, we said before that we do not disclose that number, but the guidance is not changed by that. And I want to highlight one thing, because I think in some – at some market participants there's a misunderstanding with respect to insurance. It's just put us as if the plant was running, and we would have run the plant if we hadn't had that incident in September last year. So it's not special that you need to take out our performance in 2018.

And for that reason, its part of our guidance, and it also compensate the burden that we have right now in ramping a plant in the second quarter and also in the third quarter.

Paul Walsh

And just on that point, while so, what you're saying is that the problem runback and add those EBITDA dollars anyway the insurance payment just mitigates for the GAAP that's been left in the meantime?

Rudolf Staudig

Exactly.

Paul Walsh

Okay. Okay, and on the Silicones business, please?

Tobias Ohler

Yes I already mentioned in one of the previous calls that the total market size for silicones is about two million tons and as we assume a growth rate of 5% per year, which I think is fairly reasonable, plus/minus in this business an additional capacity of 100,000 tons per year is needed, anyway. Just even under present market circumstances. So in order to drive the prices down significantly, we would need an addition of capacity of more than 100,000 tons per year, potentially sequentially, for maybe two years. And this is – this point in time, it's hard to imagine let's say for the next two or three years. if we look at the past 10 years than a significant capacity was established. On the one side, we, for example, together with Dow Corning built the let’s say roughly 200,000 ton plants in China and there are many, many smaller plant coming up in China with the capacities somewhere between 10,000 and 50,000 tons, as many of these has to be taken down because of shut down for environmental effects.

So I cannot foresee at this point in time that for profitability reasons, many small plants that are environmentally sound will come up soon in this new environment in China. And this is why, there is this sort of lack of capacity that's potentially is sustained for at least some time. And mean, nobody is able to predict what happens after three, four, five years. But these considerations lead us to the assumption that there is no, let's say, short-term drop off of pricing for silicone.

Paul Walsh

That’s right. Just to understand the two million tons, you're talking about siloxane capacity rather than down steam specialties?

Tobias Ohler

Yes.

Paul Walsh

Okay.

Tobias Ohler

But every down stream specialty needs siloxane.

Paul Walsh

Right – sorry.

Tobias Ohler

Every competitive material also needs siloxane percentage wise even more.

Paul Walsh

And I should not assume that you’ve been selling much in volumes of siloxane given the time that’s specifically in that part of the chain that you are capturing the value in the downstream specialties?

Tobias Ohler

Yes exactly. This is what I meant when I said before that we are carefully considering to get the highest value out of our raw materials. Of course, if somebody out of the needs pays an appropriate price for a sort of a standard-type or commodity-type material, then of course, the value we create is higher than if we would sell a certain specialty then of course, certain percentage, we always consider selling so called standards.

Paul Walsh

That’s very clear.

Tobias Ohler

It's really a question of, yes, creating the highest value for us but also of course, keeping the customer needs in our mind.

Paul Walsh

Okay. Thank you very much.

Tobias Ohler

You’re very welcome.

The next question is from Thomas Wrigglesworth, Citigroup. Your line is now open.

Thomas Wrigglesworth

Thanks very much. A few questions from me. Thank you for your presentation. Just firstly, you mentioned ramp-up costs at the Tennessee facility I just being interested noting that you will be paid insurance, but I’m just interested in what those ramp up costs are? If you could provide any color there.

And then as we talk about the silicones market, of that 19% growth in sales could you provide the split of how much was mix versus volume within that. That would be very helpful. And lastly, on silicones, as we think into 2019, obviously, you've given us a very explicit forecast for profit for this year. How do you think about the – in a blue-sky scenario as you optimize that value, what you think that blue-sky scenario would be if you really maximize the business given that we have seen to be in somewhat uncharted territories versus history in terms of your margin performance here. It would be just nice to know what you think the very maximum would be. Thank you.

Rudolf Staudig

Well, we have some competitors that talk about sustainable EBITDA marginal of 30%. As you rightly said, it's uncharted territory. That's why, I think we do not want to add to the speculation.

Thomas Wrigglesworth

Fair enough.

Rudolf Staudig

And in terms of – excuse me.

Thomas Wrigglesworth

Sorry to interrupt you, I was just trying to remind you of my latter question.

Rudolf Staudig

No I am still aware of your question about the ramp up costs. Ramp up costs simply are inefficiencies that you have in the beginning in the whole produce chain and the production of polysilicon is a sequence of production step that all has to be – all have to perform extremely well. So you have to make sure that your yields are higher, that the contamination is as low as possible in order to clean all the equipment again before you have really introduced final product, that all need additional efforts that you don't have in a normally running production. So personal costs, material costs, maintenance costs, analytical costs, all of these are ramp-up costs.

Thomas Wrigglesworth

Sorry.

Tobias Ohler

Thomas for your question on silicones the 19% again prior-year quarter, once the split between volume and mix and price, I mean, you know that we don't disclose that at that level but we have been the wording of our not a great differentiation between the two and maybe that helps you a little bit in your modeling.

Thomas Wrigglesworth

Okay, understood. Thank you very much.

The next question is from Sebastian Bray, Berenberg. Your line is now open.

Sebastian Bray

Good afternoon. And thank you for taking my questions. My first one would be on polysilicon. I think it was mentioned in a previous answer that in some respects this insurance should not be treated as a one-off charge because it essentially makes Wacker hold for volumes it could have achieved in that year. Of course, the various fact of the plant I think came off line September last year, rightfully saying that relative to the guidance currently for polysilicon which in my view I think applies to about €260 million of EBITDA for the current year. We should deduct off about €20 million to €25 million to get an underlying run rate that's million EBITDA that would have been made by Tennessee to get an underlying run rate for this segment. That’s my first question.

The second question is on the potential for earnings growth in 2018 and apologies there's a bit of an overlap with previously asked questions. But if I look at the silicone segment, it's making all-time high margins and it looks as if the scope for debottlenecking much beyond let’s say 1%, 2%, 2.5% next year is rather limited. Is there any scope, are you starting to reach the stage where pricing increases beyond current levels are either not plausible or start to destroy demand or generally have consequences?

And finally my last question is on phrasing your earlier during the call, I think it was mentioned Wacker is hopeful of beating guidance in 2018 to clarify does this mean the guidance of adding up the individual segments, which takes you to about €1.5 billion in EBITDA, will be guidance for mid-single-digit percentage EBITDA growth in the year? Thank you.

Rudolf Staudig

On the insurance question, you're right. I think you shouldn’t take that out as a special effects and I can confirm that but you're right assuming that portion of that is from 2017 from last year when the plant went down. But I think you can view your assumption on how much is that.

Tobias Ohler

Yes on the silicones 2019, of course it's possible at this point in time to really predict anything there. But I just would like to refer back to what I said earlier that of course, in our times of tight raw material supply, we try to optimize the value. And there is still considerable amount of so-called standard's business that either has to comply with the demand on the pricing or is replaced by higher margin specialty material. And this is the way of course, as I said before, it's also keeping mid and long-term customer demands in consideration. But along these terms, we will certainly optimize the performance of the division.

Sebastian Bray

That is helpful. Thank you. And sorry that last question on we being hopeful to beat guidance is just on individual guidances or the current group guidance as a whole for EBITDA?

Tobias Ohler

On the individual guidance you should take into account that we’ve for the first time, guided also to a low double-digit negative others and then I would like to hint you again to the speech of Dr. Staudigl, when he highlighted that, we continue to see the biggest risk of our performance in the potential slowdown of the global economy and also including general protectionism. And we have tried to put that into our guidance. And the statement is on the group level that if that doesn't materialize and the world is and the global economy is developing nicely also in the second half that we're convinced that we have a good chance to beat our full year guidance.

Sebastian Bray

Alright thank you very much.

Rudolf Staudig

Maybe one more comment on the pricing of the silicone standard, as well as specialty. I think we, all the producers as well as especially the customers have to keep in mind that for an extended period of time in the past pricing for silicones simply was too low in order to justify the investments that have been made in the past, as well as to justify investments to be made in the future. So it's just a normal correction now that if you simply add to the real value of this material.

So it’s in other words the silicon producers are not trying to rip off anybody, I think it's just to really be able to long-term keep this market growing and produce the value for the customer as well as their customers that is necessary.

Sebastian Bray

Alright. Thank you very much.

The next question is from Laura Lopez, Baader over here. Your line is now open.

Laura Lopez

Good afternoon and thanks for taking my questions. So first on polymers, I just wanted to get your view if there are structural supply demand im-balancing acetic acid or is this tightness only driven by continuous unplanned interruptions? Or is it the need of new capacities also. So or if that’s not the case then should we expect like sharply – sharp recovery when the capacities come back into the market? That will be the first one.

And the second one in silicones, can you also give us a kind of indication how your contracts work here. So how is it for extended silicones, it's more in the monthly or just spot? And maybe in the more special specialized great?

And the last one, how good is your visibility to know how the capacity utilization rates will improve in the new plant in Spain and in the Netherlands for Biosolutions? And I remember that in 2017 you also faced some pricing pressure due to competition in 2016 in Gumbase and how has this developed in 2018? Thank you.

Tobias Ohler

On the contract of silicones, of course, in the standard contracts are of shorter terms. Of course, in these times there is the wish of customers also to get longer term contracts and instability in specialty, in general, specialties contracts are longer terms. And so I mean, these terms and conditions are adjusted to the markets and the implications in the customer demands, et cetera. So it’s fairly variable but in general, standard and shorter terms specialty it's longer term.

Laura Lopez

And sorry, in specialty let's say, in a normalized market will that mean, I don't know, quarterly, or more like half-year contracts?

Tobias Ohler

More like, half-year or annual.

Rudolf Staudig

And for your question for polymers and the acetic acid suggestion it's basically been a series of forced matures and that in a short period of time that led to this tightness. And I would say, acetic acid a cynical as it is a general commodity and it behaves like a general commodity, and it behaves like a general commodity which means that if prices allowed for reinvestment then there will be new capacity added. So I definitely do not see this current level that pushed up VAM prices up sustainable.

But we have muted our guidance in polymers because we see it continuing into the second half, that's reality. So we fainted [ph].

Laura Lopez

Okay.

Tobias Ohler

And your question on new biotechnology facilities in Spain, and in Holland, and of course, we presently upgrade these facilities so that they have the capability of producing our materials and this of course, it takes some investment expenditures as well as just higher production costs in the beginning. But as I said, also in the beginning, these effects I mean, we will try to compensate or reduce these effects as fast as possible but this year, we definitely have a negative overall effect but that's taken into account with our guidance.

Laura Lopez

Okay. And sorry the last one, just housekeeping in your guidance today, did you change your forex assumption so in the past you had US$1.25 for U.S. dollar Euro change. Did you change that?

Tobias Ohler

Yes, we did, we did change it to US$1.20 now.

Laura Lopez

Okay. Thank you.

The next question is from Thomas Swoboda from Societe Generale. Your line is now open.

Thomas Swoboda

Yes good afternoon, gentlemen. This is Thomas Swoboda from Societe Generale. I have hopefully two quick questions on the polysilicon. Firstly, on your cost roadmap, could you give us an hint if possible how much of the cost reduction potential you have been expecting from your plant in the U.S.? And how much from the German plants?

And the follow-up on this, is it fair to assume that once the Tennessee plant is back producing at full capacity that it would come back with much lower production cost versus the status quo before the accidents. Thank you.

Tobias Ohler

Let me put it this way. Our cost reduction efforts are on track with the roadmap, and once Tennessee is at full swings, it also will be back on the roadmap.

Thomas Swoboda

That’s fair enough. Thank you very much.

Operator

There is a follow-up question of Andreas Heine of MainFirst. Your line is now open.

Andreas Heine

Thanks guys. again on silicon you big investments running, one is the silicon-metal expansion in Holla the other one the silica plant, both starting up next year. On the EBITDA level, is that – and are these already contributing in a positive or a negative way in the startup year?

Tobias Ohler

Andreas I don't have the data in front of me but the start-up was late while in the second-half of the year so it’s not significant effect that you should bake into early modeling of next year.

Andreas Heine

Is that in the ramp up something which takes – if I take the Tennessee plant, which took more than half year to be fully ramped? How will that be versus silicone metal expansion in the silica plant?

Rudolf Staudig

Well the silica plant will certainly be faster than half-a-year. I'll be really surprised if it takes a half a year. With the metallurgical silicone plant we do not have a lot of experience in getting it up. So it's hard to

Tobias Ohler

But it’s one furnace. So I would expect that you can’t even run it at out capacity. So I would expect it to be a very fast ramp in for the silicon.

Andreas Heine

Okay.

Rudolf Staudig

Yes probably.

Andreas Heine

Thanks, helpful.

Thanks. There’s a next follow-up question from Thomas Wrigglesworth, Citigroup. Your line is now open.

Thomas Wrigglesworth

Thank you gentlemen. Forgive me for a kind of housekeeping question. Polysilicon prices, I just – do you mark-to-market [ph] your inventories each quarter and you know if you are building inventories in China, should we expect more fluctuations there? And are there any of the long-term assets that may be changing with volatility given the decline in the polysilicon price? Just wondering about – and if not should we take that to mean that there's no material change in the medium term profit outlook for these businesses?

Tobias Ohler

The inventory is definitely valued I mean accordingly of our IFRS standards and that’s mark-to-market.

Thomas Wrigglesworth

Okay, thank you. And the long-term assets I mean possibility on the Tennessee plant does that have to go through a market review with your auditors in terms of asset carrying book value?

Rudolf Staudig

No, not. Now that we see that we definitely look at all three plants that we said. As we have production system of three sites, two in Germany, one India [ph] that we are selling to the one big market globally.

Thomas Wrigglesworth

Okay, thank you very much.

Operator

The next question is from Sean McLoughlin, HSBC. Your line is now open.

Sean McLoughlin

Thank you for taking my questions. Just around the Tennessee plant. You say you installed your first volumes and the market in Q2. I'm wondering can you share with us by when you expect to be at full capacity production of this plant.

Rudolf Staudig

At the latest by the end of this year.

Sean McLoughlin

And what level of capacity utilization did you exit the quarter. I’m just wondering if you may have further ramp costs and how these are built into your poly guidance?

Tobias Ohler

Yes, we do have further ramp cost because we are still waiting for equipment for equipment for the repair and so that we are not while we're not running full yet, not in July and not throughout the third quarter as Dr. Staudigl had said. So you should take into your quarterly assumptions that we still have the ramp effect in the third quarter.

Sean McLoughlin

Super, okay. And just thinking about the inventory build, it feels a little bit like a re-run of last year where use a lot of the yearly volumes from Tennessee to build inventories. I mean, at which point do you think you will be selling openly into the markets full volumes from Tennessee without inventory build?

Rudolf Staudig

Depends on the recovery of the market I should say. But yes, as I said before, I think the market will recover again in the second half.

Sean McLoughlin

Great, thank you.

Operator

Rudolf Staudig

It was not us.

Operator

Mr. McLoughlin are you questions answered? Okay I would go further to Michael Schafer, Commerzbank your line is now open.

Michael Schafer

Okay thanks for taking my two questions. I’ll keep it short. On the polymer side, back in mid-June you announced 10% price increase effective July 2018. So my question is do you think that this is sufficient in order to cover what you now assume as a cost run rate for the second half? It looks like sort of my first question.

And the second one is on silicones you mentioned in the call early on the basically the primary standard grades have been showing very strong price increase, while specialties are leading basically in the Bank in terms of the contract. Is this fair to assume basically that looking into specialties and heading into 2019, at a bulk of price increases may come from there heading into 2019? These are my two questions. Thank you.

Tobias Ohler

For the price increases in silicones I said that set standard much stronger but that part of the – nature of that business, and I highlighted that specialties haven't moved so much. But they are also priced at a different logic. It's more value-based pricing, while the standard prices are commodity driven, it's a supply demand and the value is created by the customers, so they need to face the prices that are possible in a specific market environment to get them to pass it on as we do need to pass it on raw material price increase to our customers.

And that basically leads me to your first question on polymers. We suffered a tremendous price hike along the raw materials in this year that was much bigger than we originally expected and we have pushed out the assumptions for easing off raw material prices further and further. That's why we see the second half of polymer from it's performance similar to the first half although we don't have the VAM plant turnaround as in the second quarter.

So overall, it's a challenging year, but we will see different times, and we push hard to increase the prices for our product to pass it on and as price prosper.

Michael Schafer

Okay, thank you.

Rudolf Staudig

Operator – then ladies and gentlemen this concludes our conference call today. We will be back on October 25, with our Q3 call. If you have questions until then, please contact the IR department. Thank you.

