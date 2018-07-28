Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc (LLTHY) CEO Dominic Burke on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc (OTC:LLTHY) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call July 26, 2018 4:00 AM ET

Executives

Dominic Burke - Group Chief Executive

Charles Rozes - Group Finance Director

Mark Brady - Deputy Group CEO

Analysts

Alan Devlin - Barclays

Ben Cohen - Investec

Barrie Cornes - Panmure Gordon

Joanna Parsons - Canaccord

Nick Johnson - Numis

Dominic Burke

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our 2018 Interim Results Presentation. So as usual, this presentation has been structured into three sections. First, I’ll run through our trading performance, cover results of the businesses in our new reporting format; second, Charlie will provide additional commentary on some of the more detailed financial aspects of our results; and then I’ll return to talk about the outlook, after which we’ll take your questions.

So let me begin with the highlights of the first half of the year. The Group’s results for the first six months of 2018 represent a robust trading performance. The backdrop to the results is a global economic and insurance market environment that remains inconsistent and unpredictable. However, for JLT, the period saw us make significant progress as we have moved to implement on the strategic decisions taken last year. Robust trading performance is manifested in a 10% growth in underlying profit before tax set against the comparable period in 2017, organic revenue growth of 4% and a trading margin improvement of 80 basis points from 15.8% to 16.6%. Charlie will go into more detail about the Global Transformation Programme that we announced in February. It started well, contributing a recurring profit improvement of some £6.1 million in the period, and this is reflected in the improved trading profit margin, which we would expect to expand further as the benefits of the program continue to flow through.

Considerable progress has been achieved since we moved to our new management structure for our Specialty insurance advisory and broking businesses at the beginning of April this year. These businesses are now being managed on a global basis, and a good deal of work is underway to realize the benefits for our clients and for JLT from the consistently coordinated ways of working that this structure now makes possible. I will give you some more detail of these benefits towards the end of this presentation. On our Reinsurance broking operation, where global management is well established, continues to make good progress, expanding into new areas of specialist expertise and recording significant new business wins. We are pleased with the organic revenue growth achieved in the period and the 11% increase in trading profit at constant rates of exchange. This performance, taken together with the structural and strategic actions we are taking, demonstrates that we are well positioned to realize our ambitions for the medium term. With the Board confident in the business’s underlying trading performance, the interim dividend has increased by 4.1% to 12.7p from 12.2p.

Turning now to the interim financial results themselves. Total revenues increased by 3%, or 6% at constant rates of exchange, to £713.5 million, with overall organic revenue growth of 4%. Underlying trading profit increased by 9% to £118.4 million. At constant rates of exchange, the increase was 11%. Underlying profit before tax increased by 10% to £108.8 million. Our reported PBT was £89.4 million compared to £98.3 million for the same period in 2017, the decrease reflecting the exceptional costs of the Global Transformation Programme. Underlying EPS increased by 11% to 34.7p.

Turning now to performances of our three trading businesses. The strength and consistency of organic revenue growth across our businesses is evident. The Group’s Specialty business recorded record revenue growth of 4% or 7% at constant rates of exchange or 4% on an organic revenue basis. The trading margin of 17% was an improvement on the prior year, both on a headline and a constant rate of exchange basis. The Reinsurance business increased revenues by 4% or 6% on an organic revenue basis. Our Employee Benefits business saw organic revenue growth of 4%. For the Group as a whole, the negative impact of FX movements, the bulk of which was translational, impacted the revenue growth by some 300 basis points.

Looking now at the performance of our three businesses individually. Specialty performed well during its first period under the new leadership and management structure, achieving organic revenue growth of 4%. Let me highlight two areas of particular achievement in the first half. Within APAC, Australia returned to organic revenue growth. During the period, it achieved several good business wins across energy, power, sport, analytical and consulting services. Our U.S. Specialty business continues to grow with organic revenue growth of 17%, recording total revenues for the period of $60 million. The business is successfully integrating IRC, the specialist credit and political risk broker we acquired in February. Across the whole of our U.S. Specialty business, a number of important hires were made during the period, bringing the total number of employees to 380, an increase of 75 compared to the end of the first half last year.

In May, we announced the acquisition of OWL Marine Insurance Brokers in Hamburg, strengthening our Global Marine Specialty. The transaction complements the acquisition of Belgibo, the Belgian specialty broker acquired in 2017 and further reinforces JLT’s representation in Continental Europe.

Reinsurance achieved strong organic revenue growth of 6%, with notable new business successes in the U.K., Europe and the United States. The business secured several new client wins during the first half of 2018 and also increased hiring, most notably in cyber, trade, credit and analytics. This growth demonstrates the progress we’ve made and underlines our standing today among the leading global reinsurance brokers. I’m encouraged by Re’s success in the development of its next generation of economic capital modeling software under the ANSER brand, which was launched in the period. The reaction to the launch from existing and prospective clients has been positive, and the launch further enhances our standing in the industry as we develop a full suite of our own capital and other specialist modeling tools to provide to clients. ANSER’s development reinforces JLT’s record of creating innovative client solutions.

Our Employee Benefit business saw both constant rates of exchange and organic revenue growth of 4%, but the negative impact of FX movements on the international revenues meant that the reported revenue was flat overall. JLT’s international Employee Benefit business recorded significant organic revenue growth in the first half of 2018, maintaining the impressive momentum achieved in the second half of 2017. Our international sales teams continued its success with recent wins of multinational clients, including one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies. At the trading profit level, we saw a decline that was largely attributable to the application of IFRS 15 on the U.K. Employee Benefits business. IFRS 15 has affected the phasing of profit, and we expect a decrease to unwind during the course of the rest of this year, with the business making good financial progress year-on-year. During the period, our U.K. Employee Benefits business won a number of prestigious awards, including the Employee Benefits Consultancy of the Year, further demonstrating the standing of our U.K. business in the industry and underlining the strength of its clients’ proposition. The business also completed the substantial preparatory work necessary for it start to provide actuarial, administration and documentation services to the Lloyds Banking Group in respect of its Scottish widows and clerical medical final salary pension schemes. This portfolio of over 800 schemes, thus defined benefit schemes, is a major client win as I mentioned at the time of our preliminary results in February. Also completed in the period was the acquisition of Chartwell Healthcare, making this one of the leading providers of group risk and health services to the mid-market clients in the United Kingdom.

I’ll now hand you over to Charlie to talk about more specific details of our financial performance. Charlie?

Charles Rozes

Good morning. Thank you, Dominic. Looking at the bridge of our underlying profit growth year-on-year, the first half results were once again underpinned by strong trading performance in the businesses as well as the benefits starting to be realized from the Global Transformation Program. This chart shows the business drivers of the underlying profit movement, isolating the impact of foreign exchange. I believe this provides a clearer picture of business performance. I’ll also refer to revenue here on the same basis.

Our Specialty profit grew by £7.8 million or 13%, driven by 7% revenue growth. This delivery was also underpinned by the continued reduction of net investment losses in U.S. specialty and delivery of benefits from Global Transformation. During the period, U.S. Specialty net investment loss was $11 million, which compares to a $17 million loss at the same time last year. It remains our anticipation that total net investment losses, since launching the build in 2014, will be approximately $100 million, and that the business will move into profit in 2019, and both of these are as previously guided. We’ll continue to provide updates on U.S. Specialty revenues and profits during this initial development phase.

Reinsurance achieved strong revenue growth of 6%, again, coupled with transformation benefits, which resulted in profit growing by £4.7 million or 11%. Organic revenue growth of 4% in Employee Benefits did not translate into headline profit growth at the half year. This was due to the variability introduced by the new revenue accounting standard adopted at the start of this year. As explained in our 2017 results restatement that we published in July, IFRS 15 requires deferral of some revenues and costs, which can move profits across balance sheet dates. This has a particular effect on our U.K. Employee Benefits business due to the longer-term nature of their contracts. We expect this negative half year phasing to unwind in the second half, with Employee Benefits overall achieving profit growth for the full year. UK Employee Benefits business remains on track to achieve a 15% trading margin in 2019.

Head office costs were similar to that of 2017 and in line with the guidance provided at the results presentation in February. Continued investment, including the acquisition of Belgibo in the second half of 2017 and IRC and Chartwell in the first half of this year, drove net interest expense marginally higher.

Excluding foreign exchange, underlying profit before tax rose 12% to £111.6 million. Foreign exchange movements across the Group, however, reduced profits by £2.8 million to £108.8 million. Exchange rates remain volatile, with the value of sterling anticipated to remain variable as a result of Brexit-related events expected in the second half of the year as well as other macroeconomic and geopolitical developments. The Group continues to adopt a hedging strategy to mitigate transactional exchange rate exposures.

Turning now to cash flow, where cash generation by the Group was robust in the first half. First half EBITDA of £145 million included the cash amount of the Global Transformation Programme exceptional costs. Excluding this cash outflow of £15 million, EBITDA was approximately £160 million. Working capital outflow was £82 million. This was equivalent to the outflow in the first half of 2017 and came despite overall revenue growth across the businesses. Annual CapEx was £24 million, reduced on 2017, driven by lower expenditure on software. Taking all these factors together, operational free cash flow was £33 million in the first half, representing an increase on 2017. Dividends, cash taxes and share purchases remained in line with the previous periods. And taken together with net acquisition expenditure, there was a net cash outflow of £85 million for the half year.

As explained in previous years, June continued to be the seasonal high point during the year for net debt. This reflected payment of annual staff bonuses, the final dividend payment as well as most of the Group’s current year insurance premium. Net debt, excluding noncash items, rose to £591 million. Including the noncash items, net debt was £593 million. The Group’s net debt to EBITDA ratios remained at similar levels to the same period last year at 2.2 times on a headline basis and 1.9 times on a bank covenant basis.

In terms of exceptional items, the principal charge related to the costs of the Global Transformation Programme. Expenditure in the first half of £17 million for the program was as planned and a further £16 million is anticipated to be incurred in the second half. Smaller exceptional costs were related to acquisition and integration and some net litigation.

Staying with the Global Transformation Programme. It achieved a total of £6.1 million of benefit in the period and is on track to deliver the benefits that were previously advised for the full year. Looking at how that was split across our three businesses, Specialty had a benefit of £3.7 million in the half; Reinsurance, 1.7 million; and Employee Benefits, 0.7 million. The £40 million in annualized benefit for the program to be achieved over the full three year period will be a split approximately 55% in Specialty, 20% in Reinsurance and 25% in Employee Benefits. We’re providing this breakdown to assist you in your modeling. However, these do remain broad guidelines, and we’ll continue to update you on our progress at each set of results.

And on that note, I’ll now hand you back to Dominic.

Dominic Burke

Thank you, Charlie. Let me first expand on the success of our changed management structure that I referred to at the start of the presentation. The response of the Specialty business to the new structure has been immediate, positive and productive. One tangible example is that we recently won the lead broker mandate for a major global power generator, and we won it not only because of our proven expertise, but also because of our ability now to put a fully integrated global team together. Today, we have the structural flexibility to respond and to respond quickly. An internal example of the benefits already being generated by the new structure is on our Specialty aerospace practice. We already have a substantial strength in servicing the industry needs of commercial airlines. But now we’ve embarked upon an investment program which further diversifies our expertise and geographical footprint to serve other areas of the industry, such as aircraft manufacturing, space and general aviation on a global basis. Our structure is enabling us to attract the very best talent in the Specialty sector and to provide existing and new colleagues with ready access to worldwide business opportunities.

Geographic diversification is key to the success of what is now our Global Specialty business. As this slide demonstrates, as many of our Specialty practice leaders are based in the United Kingdom as they are in United States, and global capabilities, such as the analytics expertise that is so central to our development to become a leading advisory business as well as an expert transactional broker, are being led internationally, and in this case, again, from the United States. The build-out of our U.S. Specialty business continues to progress, and we are pursuing the twin-track development approach that I spelt out in February, complementing continuing organic development with compatible acquisitions. JLT’s established presence in United States Specialty marketplace, its differentiated positioning and its momentum is facilitating organic growth and helping to attract the best industry practitioners in the United States. U.S. Specialty business has made a number of significant hires in the first half of 2018.

On the acquisition front, we are delighted with the way the Construction Risk Partners is developing as an integral part of JLT and of our global construction specialty. And now IRC is pursuing a similar course in the credit and political sphere. We are continuing to source and appraise possible acquisitions in the Employee Benefits as well as the Specialty insurance industry. The appetite for acquisitions amongst private equity firms is driving up prices, and high price tags are tending to distract sellers from the all-important issue of cultural compatibility. Even set against this backdrop, I am confident of our continued measured progress whilst retaining our discriminating approach to M&A activity. It is worthy of note that back in 2013, we employed about 75 people across our Specialty and Reinsurance business in the United States. Today, this increased tenfold to some 750 U.S. colleagues across our Specialty and Reinsurance businesses. Another, perhaps less obvious, benefit of our move to managing Specialty globally is the improved coordination between Specialty and our other businesses of the Group in accessing new business. For example, Employee Benefits and Specialty are now frequently coordinating their new business activities and securing new business wins for our Employee Benefits on an international scale.

I have described in some detail the benefits of the move to our global management of our Specialty business following a similar course to that taken in our Reinsurance business that has grown during the past five years. I should also report on other aspects of our Global Transformation Programme to add to the financial benefits Charlie has already highlighted this morning. Through the use of consistent processes and the implementation of core operating platforms across each of our three businesses, we are deploying new approaches and new technologies to enhance our client proposition and delivery. Reinsurance is well progressed towards operating globally on one broking system, enabling greater data capture and analytic capabilities to improve client outcomes.

In the U.K., Employee Benefits for multi-pension scheme administration systems in use until now are being consolidated and substantially automated, including the deployment of robotics. Global Employee Benefits is working towards a single digital platform, allowing our clients to provide their employees with integrated access to a full suite of benefits. And now Specialty is making good progress towards the adoption of consistent processes on a single-software platform to be deployed worldwide. These are not short-term programs. However, we are progressing delivery, and the delivery is already generating tangible benefits for our clients and for the Group. I intend to keep you updated on this program of initiatives as they progress.

JLT has always commented on the insurance market conditions whenever we announce our interim or full year results. Making market-wide comments at the moment is particularly difficult. It does seem that the perennial softness in the insurance industry experienced in recent years has ceased, but it is not being replaced by a consistent hardening. As I said in February, this is a traders’ market that plays to JLT’s strengths. What it is not is a hard or hardening market overall. Turns in the insurance cycle have traditionally been led by the reinsurance sector. The present situation in our opinion is different. One explanation is a significant volume of traditional and nontraditional capital that was injected into the reinsurance market at the beginning of this year, and that perhaps explains why June renewals of property cat reinsurance risks were at an average increase of just 1.2%, following the second largest cat losses in history last year. Instead it is the retail segment where we are seeing some rate rises, and in some cases, rise substantially for particularly heavily loss affected lines or geographies. That said, there are many areas of the market in which conditions have not hardened at all, and attractive risks are often still able to materially get rate reductions. But irrespective of the market conditions in which we operate, JLT continues to improve our business and our proposition to clients. We are working systematically to implement the results of last year’s reexamination of our Group’s strategy.

The results we’ve announced this morning for the first six months of 2018 demonstrates the steady progress we are making as we lay the foundations for continuing success, all of which gives me the confidence to report that we are trading with real momentum and as we move into the second half of the year, and we expect to report continued strong organic revenue growth and further financial progress for the full year.

Thank you. We’ll now take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Dominic Burke

I think we’ve got mics. Have we? Yes. So, if you put your hand up, we can bring a mic to you. Question, please? Gentleman, in the front.

Alan Devlin

Alan Devlin from Barclays. A couple of questions, if I can. First of all, on your restructuring -- management restructuring. On the -- obviously, the expansion specialty -- but on the Employee Benefits business, given the difference between the U.K. and the businesses in the rest of the world, doesn’t make as much sense, the new structure for the Employee Benefits business. And I know you mentioned the benefits from the Global Specialty business it was giving to you, Employee Benefits in terms of client wins, wanted to get a bit more color on that. And then second just on the Reinsurance on the next-generation economic capital model. Is that very differentiated from what your peers are offering? Or is it what you need to do to keep up with everyone else? And then a third question for Charlie. I know you said FX was a -- is very broad. How about the current spot rates? What would be the headwind in the second half?

Dominic Burke

Charlie, you take the third question. Let me take your first question. The distinction you draw in our Employee Benefits business, by that, the proposition we provide in the U.K. to the rest of the world is a fair point. To help the broader audience here, in the U.K., we have a very strong defined benefit occupational pension scheme practice, both actuarial, administration, payroll and the like, where predominantly our health -- our Employee Benefits business internationally is more around health and risk.

But that is not to say in our U.K. we’re not a strong consulting business in health and risk. And I announced this -- early this year and reminded ourselves this morning, we recently acquired Chartwell, which makes us one of the leading providers in the mid-sector, just think the mid-market in health care. We think health and benefits is a substantial growth market, not only in the U.K., but perhaps, more materially, globally. Employers are increasingly looking at their global programs and consolidating them as health costs continue to rise around the world. So traditionally, health and benefits are being managed out of the human resources departments of corporates, increasingly becoming -- getting the attention of the Treasury and the CFO as those costs continue to rise. And so our pitch globally as a health and benefits provider is to the CFOs around how you can mitigate cost inflation around healthcare benefits. And that’s the proposition we’re seeking to build and develop globally, and that’s why we’re winning many global accounts today.

So we actually think the need to have a consistency of delivery, both in the systems and the processes and access to data and for the member themselves, to get consistency of information compels us to build a global proposition. And to do that, you need to coordinate. You need to more formally coordinated. And so therefore, we’re not running a matrix as such, where we’re having a sort of global CEO that takes a global P&L. We’re still operating our business from a geographical region, but driving coordination, sharing of resources, ability to respond and to pay -- to put the very, very best of JLT in front of our clients through this global restructuring, which as I sought to give through this morning highlight, some of the benefits that are now already very clearly being delivered and they’re very tangible.

In respect of your Reinsurance question, we would obviously proclaim that our software suite of products are better than any of our competitors. And indeed, in certain areas, I think that is a justifiable comment. It’s a mute point now because many capital providers are building their own modeling tools. And so the industry, as brokers are happy to respond to that in-house capability that capital providers have, so we’re happy to respond to develop differing tools that complement and challenge.

And I think we’re in a really great place because these are bespoke their own bias, and we want to distinguish ourselves from our competitors in the marketplace. And so this whole process of building a suite of modeling tools that are proprietary owned by ourselves, the challenge and creating new outcomes is something that we need to continue to develop. And I’m delighted with the success, this is our first major such program since the acquisition of TWRE at the end of 2013, and it’s been so universally well received that the business should be very proud of its delivery on that. Charlie, can I ask you to answer the third question?

Charles Rozes

Yes. On foreign exchange, I mean, you all would know as well as I do, I mean, foreign exchange -- sterling against all the major currency pairs in which we trade, I mean, has been all over the place in the first half. I mean, it was a net headwind to us in H1. I think the average dollar rate across the half was around $1.38. I think the full year average last year was $1.29. So I think we will contend with the stronger sterling, certainly not as we’ve seen in the first half of this year, but I think across the whole year. So I mean, our outlook is still that sterling will remain at levels stronger than it was previously. You can pick any number of scenarios that, that could get you there, but I think the current spot rates that we’re sitting at right now, say, on dollar in the low $1.30s, I don’t think it will remain at that. I mean, you can run some simple math if you want to say if that were to remain the same, but I’m not going to guide around that right now.

I think as we get closer to the end of the year, and I’ve got some more certainty as to where I think outcomes might lie, I’ll do what I’ve probably done in the past, to say, that if it were to remain the same, what that impact might be. But I think it’s just way too early to speculate what that might be. But I think you can look to last year to get some rough sense as to what it could look like. But to be clear, though, I think it will remain at more like the averages we’ve seen this year.

Dominic Burke

I hope we’ve answered your questions. But I’ll just touch one further thought on the FX. Remember, we have a hedging program, which is forward-looking by definition. And for 2018, we’re pretty well hedged. So there’s a high degree of predictability now.

Charles Rozes

Yes, on the transactional side, all the headwind that we had, all came on the translational side, so that’s the one that gets to be a bit more of a wild card in terms of when we pull it all back into sterling by the end of the year.

Dominic Burke

Is it distinct between the transactional to translational, I think that’s the distinction. Have we answered your questions? Thank you. Barrie then.

Ben Cohen

Ben Cohen from Investec. Three questions, please. Firstly, in international EB, could you just talk to the underlying growth there? Was it a little bit disappointing in the first half? And the second, on the U.S., the Specialty business there, how much of that new business wins is coming from, I guess, domestic U.S. business as opposed to where you’re dealing on a sort of global basis with the client? And the third question, with regards to the Specialty business, how much benefit did you get from some of the price increases that you talked about in some of the retail lines in the first half? And would you expect more for the full year?

Dominic Burke

Mark, you take the second question as a Board member, though, you’re Specialty business, you’ll be well positioned to answer that. On the first and the third, I’ll take those. ET -- EB, I don’t know whether I presented myself well enough this morning. I -- if you remember this time last year, we had some disappointing international Employee Benefits organic revenue growth stories. I specifically made reference in the presentation exactly a year ago saying, that is just a series of one-off issues, timing. It would be strong through the full year. The full year, last year, demonstrate exactly what we said at the interims. They were a strong set of organic revenue stories. For the first half this year, I think Latin America was 9%, Asia was 6% or 7%, and Australia was about the same, 5%. So we had very strong organic revenue growth. The issue with the U.K. because of the IFRS 15. I’m confident that the Employee Benefits business for the full year as a whole will deliver very strong organic revenue growth. So I think organic revenue growth and our Employee Benefits business, U.K. and internationally, is set very well. And I think that’s partly because of the proposition we’ve developed and the positioning within country that those businesses now have and the scale that they’ve now got, given the way we developed and grown this business in recent years. So I see really good strong outlook for our international Employee Benefits and the U.K. business. U.S. Specialty domestic versus international higher growth.

Mark Brady

Your question was how much is domestic U.S. business and how much is derived from the international network. I can’t give you an accurate number off the top of my head, but I would say that we’re around about 80% of the business is domestic U.S., and around about 20%, but that’s a rough figure, comes from the international network. The international network contribution is growing strongly as we establish our capabilities for global servicing in the U.S. Remember that the U.S. was established as a Specialty business, not a general property casualty business, but we are now establishing a strong local servicing capability to enable fulfillment for our multinational clients in the U.S. And that’s a strong growing element. Also, obviously, the U.S. is contributing very substantial contributions to our international network as the -- most of the world’s multinationals are domiciled in the U.S., we’re getting a lot of traction in the international business from our U.S. domestic production.

Dominic Burke

I also would just add to Mark by saying that inevitably, as the scale and reputation and capability of our U.S. business continues to build day by day, it gives the -- our businesses around the world a greater runway of growth because they can look to targeted clients, which hitherto had always a U.S. dynamic which we couldn’t fulfill, where we are now able to fulfill. So I think the story about the organic growth story is further supported by the build-out of our U.S. business. In terms of price increases in our Specialty between market rating and what we’ve actually achieved, I think it’s -- I don’t have the number for that. My view is it -- there will be a benefit, but I don’t think it will be very material. We are seeing in the two particular areas, which we’ve struggled within the last two years in our Energy and Marine businesses because of the global macro dynamics of oil prices, capacity, natural resources, those pressures are starting to abate. And many of our global clients are starting to think about reinvestment and redevelopment. And so there are a lot of activity that’s going on today, and so we’re very encouraged by that activity. And the way that we worked with our clients during that down cycle that they’ve had to experience, the major oil and gas companies of the world, the mining company, drilling companies alike, has put us in this tremendously -- tremendous strategic position of trust and confidence. And so the activity levels are very, very encouraging. So as these companies start to think about redrilling and exploration again and their construction onshore and offshore, we’re well set to benefit from that because of the trust and the development of the relationships we built. As to how does it translate in the first half, it probably hasn’t, but we know what the activity levels are. In terms of the rest of the market, within our pockets where you’re seeing some rate rises, Aviation, for example, but the predominance of our Aviation business renews in October, November, December, so it’s not translated anything in the first half. And we’ll see what happens in that rating environment. But as I say, for any -- for one case where I can give you a rate rise, I can give you substantial rate reductions. It really is -- it is not a hard -- it is not a hardening market. It’s just a changed market. And it’s a true traders’ market. And what you’re also seeing is some rectification work being undertaken by the management of Lloyds today under the new chairmanship, and we think those moves that are being made are the right moves. And we think that in the long term, we’ll secure the long-term future and standing of Lloyds. But that does mean there will be potentially a disconnect between the international markets and the Lloyds market as prices move, conditions move, wordings move and capability moves. And all that has to play out here. Do we foresee that? We’re beginning to see the beginning of that, and that means we need to be very vigilant as an organization to deliver for our clients the right products, the right outcomes, the right policies, the right conditions. So it’s just a changed dynamic marketplace, and that’s why I call it a traders’ market. It’s why I think it’s a market that’s very well suited to JLT because we have the people capabilities. We have the depth of capability, the talent pool. We have the great transactional capability as well as a deep technical knowledge and the transaction as well as the advisory knowledge to serve our clients. And I’m not so sure our competitors are as well placed as we are. So this is a market that we look forward to, to making sure that we can get the right outcomes for our clients and for JLT. I hope we’ve answered your questions. Barrie?

Barrie Cornes

Barrie Cornes, Panmure Gordon. Got three questions, if I may. First of all, on the acquisitions. I wonder if you could give us a flavor of where you feel you might need strengthen sort of the size and how it will be funded? Secondly, on the Global Transformation Programme, I know you’ve actually started it. Do you think there’s any additional benefits over and above the 40 you originally targeted? And thirdly, U.K. Employee Benefits, is the regulators taking a closer look at that, some of the areas in -- that they operate in? I just wondered if you see that as a threat or an opportunity.

Dominic Burke

Thank you, Barrie. I’ll take the first and the third, but you take the second. Acquisitions, we have always said that all parts of JLT is open for investment, and that remains the case today. But there’s a particular emphasis and priority today, and that is to continue the success development and rollout of our U.S. strategy. I’m delighted as to where we’re at today. I think we’re absolutely going on track. We’ll move into profits in 2019, exactly as we anticipated. And I’m greatly encouraged by the new hires we’ve secured in the first half of this year, which I think is just a further demonstration of our standing in the U.S. today.

So the U.S. remains a priority. We’ve made reference before, our need to fill out our capabilities around our benefits, which is -- Employee Benefits is a key specialty of the Group. So that is clearly a priority. Europe and the capabilities in Europe is another. But as I say, we’re open for business for all our businesses around the world. And we’ll fund it from the traditional sources from our own funding, our own capabilities, data and own resources, where we think that’s appropriate and -- but I don’t -- we’re not anticipating any transformational transaction at this stage. Just take the U.K. Employee Benefits, then I’ll hand it over to you, Charlie. If you’re particularly referring to CMA review, we thought that was a very sensible review of the marketplace, and we think the outcomes that have been defined are the right ones. And so we applaud both the review and the outcome. As an agitator and as a disruptor, which JLT as a core is, but we bring it on, and we think it’s a tremendous opportunity for our U.K. Benefits business. It’s been too cozy for the 2 -- for the big 2 for too long. And so I think we see this as an enormous opportunity, and we fully intend to be a pain in the backsides for everybody else, so bring it on. So Charlie?

Charles Rozes

Yes. On the transform program, I mean, I would stick to the guidance that we’ve given before, both in terms of costs and benefits. I mean, I’m encouraged by the fact that we’re just a few months into this multiyear program, and we’re already seeing benefits start to accrue to the bottom line. And clearly, you see that in the margin enhancement across the Group in the first half. So I think we’ve gotten off to a good start. We got a lot of work underway. We still have a heck of a lot of work to do to be clear. So might we see some shifting or phasing of costs or benefits when we get up to a year, we might see just a little bit of that. But -- although I would still stick to the guidance we’ve given in terms of both cost and benefits. And we’ll update as we go along the way. Should we see an opportunity to outperform or the proverbial, do more with less, we’ll, of course, try to do that and advise accordingly. But otherwise, we’ll stick to the guidance we’ve given thus far.

Dominic Burke

It won’t be any less. Right. Joanna, are you going to...

Joanna Parsons

Joanna Parsons, Canaccord. Three quick questions, please. In terms of your models, this economic capital model you’re talking about, is this something that you’re offering sort of as a service of part of what JLT does for the client? Or can you actually charge a fee for these sorts of things nowadays? Or is the ability of the broker to charge ancillary fee still a hope rather than a reality? Secondly, on Employee Benefits, I know it was a bit of a disappointment in the revenue on a one year, you talked a bit about the split between fees and one-off projects. Could you give us a feel for how that split is looking nowadays and how you see it moving forward? And then finally, obviously, a lot of talk coming out from Lloyds about cost control. Are there any implications for JLT in all of this that we should be taking into account?

Dominic Burke

I’ll ask Mark to comment on the Lloyds question. It was a good question. I noted I got a number of my Reinsurance colleagues here, so I hope they can nod when I’ve answered the question or shake the head if I don’t answer it correctly. I mean, the proposition in the cost of the build-out of the modeling suite was very much that it was going to be -- we would be able to generate revenues. And indeed, we are charging revenues. There are occasions when, of course, we’ll provide the product for an existing client as the renewal proposition or if we’re pitching for new business, but the intent is to charge. But more and more, that’s what decedents are expecting from us there. They’re not hiring JLT just because we’re transactional brokers, insight, analytics, data modeling. And the way we see the market moving is all the why it’s JLT’s proposition is becoming more and more compelling. And therefore, it’s part of the basket of skill sets that we need. The mission statement of JLT today is to become the world’s leading global specialist risk adviser as well as broker, with a deliberate distinction between advisory as broker. So it’s all about that proposition. So yes, absolutely. We charge for it. That’s how we create our revenues. And we want to continue to build a suite of products that gives insight, not just to cedents, but to our primary clients, to our specialist clients as well as to our healthcare clients as well because everybody needs insight. And it’s how you provide that insight and how you sell that insight is going to be a core part of JLT’s future success story.

In the UK Employee Benefits business, you talk about the sort of pivotal moment back in 2015 and ‘16 with the retail distribution review and the impact that, that had on our business and then also compounded by government policy around what was occupational pension scheme policy with the change of government, but we had no further insight from the government on the second part of that. And so clients have returned to normal planning and risk mitigation around their balance sheet exposures of long-term liabilities. So our consulting business has returned to normal in terms of its activities, and we continue to de-risk and de-scope occupational pension schemes and move clients into a newer world of flexible benefits, communications. And our BenPal proposition has been relaunched under a new operating platform underneath, which is having a global application today and is a core part of the connectivity of our global Employee Benefits business as I sought to highlight this morning.

So I think we feel confident about the robustness of the model today. I think we’ve changed the dynamic of its cost base, a great deal more automated. We’ve transferred a significant number of jobs from the UK to India in the automation robotic nature of the delivery of particularly administration aspect of that business. But the consulting, the face-to-face client proposition, has been reestablished. Yes. So, I’m confident about that. Mark, do you want to talk about Lloyds in particular to Joanna’s question?

Mark Brady

Yes. Well, I think the question was about the impact on JLT of sort of tightening of the cost management and the ratios around distribution costs of the market. And I mean, market services have been undertaken by brokers for many years in return for fees, and that’s nothing new about that. It’s been the feature of the market for many years. And JLT indeed does derive some revenue from the market in return for services that we’re contracted to provide. They’re generally negotiated on a case-by-case basis and aren’t a general part of the distribution cost. There are some so-called market subscription brokerage arrangements, and which are, again, in general and more related directly to distribution, but any activity around tightening up the sorts of arrangements from a distribution cost standpoint, we’ll have a marginal, minimal impact on JLT, which I think compared with our competitors, it’s not a major part of our revenue stream.

Dominic Burke

We applaud the actions, as I said earlier, of the Lloyds management. I think we want a successful and profitable and leading Lloyds market, that’s important to JLT for the proposition for our clients. So anything that secures the long-term well-being of the Lloyds market, we’re all behind.

Nick Johnson

Nick Johnson, Numis. A couple of rather willy questions for me. Firstly, on the transformational program. Clearly, that’s going to have a significant impacts on costs. To say, how you’re going to use that saving? Will it -- should we expect it all to drop down to the bottom line and margin? And how much will you invest in future organic growth? A bit of character on that would be helpful. And forgive me if you’ve answered that already in previous occasions, but just a bit of a recap and if there’s any change in your thinking. And secondly, on net debt. Net to EBITDA, pretty much unchanged in this set of results. Can you just give us some of your thinking around that metric? Will you be happy to see it increase if M&A got busy or some other CapEx program and if there’s any sort of upper ceiling in terms of your thinking in how you manage that metric?

Dominic Burke

On your first question, I’m expecting the vast part of the transformation -- cost benefit in the transformation program to fall through bottom line, yes? That’s what we have guided and that’s what we seek to deliver. We continue to invest our business on a constant basis for organic growth and capability to serve the clients that we -- whereas we continue to grow the top line of this business and increase our global relevance and capability. And so as we’ve highlighted on a few occasions, one, we’ve had a very strong hiring period during the first half. And that’s a facet of JLT, and we continue to take market share from our competitors. As we continue to grow in that, we need to have the capabilities instead of our plans. But in the context of the transformation program and the financial dynamics, they are as we’ve guided, and we expect to capture it and deliver it and put it to bottom line. And on the net debt, Charlie, do you want to take that?

Charles Rozes

Yes. I think in terms of leverage, I mean, the way that I think of this in terms of limits, I mean, I look at it on a bank covenant basis because, I mean, that gives me probably the truest sense or derivation of what leverage is within the Group. I think going up to 2.5times, I think, would be prudent and sensible. I think operating within that level would still give the Group an investment-grade profile in terms of how the outside world would view our level of indentedness and leverage and things like that. So I would think of it in those types of terms. I think we’re in a very good position today. And if I benchmarked that, again, not just with the way the market would look at us and prices, if I look at that against some of our peers, I think that’s all right within that level. Now, of course, when you get into the private equity world, I mean, the numbers go completely off the charts. But -- I mean that’s certainly -- wouldn’t be anywhere near our contemplation. We can run and grow this business within the leverage appetites and within the leverage profile that we’ve got.

Dominic Burke

Thank you, Charlie. Well, if there are no other questions, can I thank you all very much for attending, and have a great summer holiday. And we’ll see you in the New Year. Thank you very much.