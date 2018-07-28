United Natural Foods - SuperValu Creating Super Value?

This deal increases the odds of both downside and upside scenarios a lot in the coming years in my opinion, yet short dated option markets prevent me from positioning myself to benefit from this.

The deal can be questioned as well, as SuperValu is more troubled, UNFI will take on a lot of debt, while the industry sees rapid changes.

United Natural Foods (UNFI) is a stock which has been on my radar on several occasions in recent years. For a long time, the story looked rosy as the company operates as a wholesale distributor for the natural and organic food industry in North America.

Growing demand and bolt-on dealmaking made the stock a great investment coming out of the crisis, as shares rose from $15 during the crisis to a high of $80 in early 2015. Since then, shares have lost more than half of their value amidst slower growth, margin pressure and bolt-on deals no longer delivering the same value as they had done in the past. The acquisition of Whole Foods (a key client) by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) resulted in fears of losing this account, or else accept lower margins.

It appears that the company is making/trying to make a big move forward as it announced its intention to buy SuperValu (SVU) in order to gain much more scale, and become more diversified.

The Deal

UNFI has reached a deal to acquire SuperValu for a total of $2.9 billion, in a transaction which values shares of the target at $32.50 per share.

CEO Steve Spinner claims that the deal accelerates the "Build out the Store" strategy of the company as the combination of the company's own organic offerings and faster moving units from SuperValu should create a compelling offering for clients.

The deal is driven by cross-selling opportunities, a wider assortment to current customers, greater scale and leveraging of infrastructure. UNFI distributes most of its sales to supermarket and independent natural retailers, while SuperValu is very strong in independent regional supermarkets.

Besides the strategic rationale in terms of sales growth, the anticipated cost benefits are very large as well, pegged at $175 million in year three following the deal closure. In line with the strategic rationale, UNFI aims to divest the retail assets which generate 22% of the projected $15.6 billion in sales this year.

Looking More Closely At The Deal

In April, SuperValu guided for sales of $15.6 billion this year, plus or minus a hundred million, on which the company expects to report adjusted EBITDA of $375-$400 million. Note that actual profitability of the business is very modest to non-existing. Depreciation charges totaled $197 million in the fiscal year of 2018, for an adjusted EBIT number of $178-$203 million. Assuming that UNFI finances the deal with loans carrying a coupon of 5%, the nearly $3 billion deal will "eat" most of the adjusted EBIT number.

Based on the $2.9 billion deal tag, UNFI is valuing the acquired operations at 0.2 times sales and 7.2-7.7 times EBITDA, as realisation of synergies could mean that this latter multiple drops a lot.

UNFI itself is a bit smaller with revenues seen around $10.1 billion, yet its margins are a little higher with adjusted EBITDA seen at roughly $340 million. This means that adjusted EBITDA margins are nearly 1 point higher than SuperValu at nearly 3.5% of sales. Another big difference is that depreciation charges of $90 million are smaller as well, so UNFI could post operating earnings of around $250 million, much higher than SuperValu, despite the smaller revenue base. Note that the fact that SuperValu has retail operations creates quite a bit of distortion in comparing both companies. These retail operations are breaking even at best, yet they are "responsible" for relatively large depreciation charges.

Operating with a net debt load of roughly $460 million, UNFI will become quite leveraged with $3.3 billion in net debt. Combined EBITDA is seen around $730 million, for a net leverage ratio of roughly 4.5 times. That is rather high given the uncertainty and margin pressure seen by both firms, although a divestiture of the troubled retail operations of SuperValu could provide relief.

The Market Does Not Like The Deal & The Premium

Shares of UNFI lost about a sixth of their value following announcement of the deal, corresponding to a $300-$350 million reduction in value in response to the $2.9 billion deal. The key reason is the 65% premium paid for the shares of SuperValu (although equity is relatively modest compared to debt). Yet, the premium offered for the shares corresponds to $500 million in actual dollar terms, implying that the combined valuation of both firms is still up $150-$200 million in response to the deal, and the anticipated synergies.

The combined operations have revenues in excess of $25 billion, with EBITDA seen at $730 million. The combined D&A charges run at roughly $290 million per year, for an adjusted EBIT number of $440 million. With net debt of $3.3 billion, and pegging interest charges at $165 million a year (5% rate), I see earnings before taxes of $275 million, or at $220 million after a 20% tax rate. With 50 million shares outstanding, that works out to $4.40 per share, implying real accretion compared to the $3.10 adjusted earnings seen by UNFI itself.

The risk in my eyes is that fact that UNFI is buying an inferior business and taking on a lot leverage at a time when the industry is in turmoil. While the low acquired multiple looks appealing, certainly in combination with potential synergies, reality is that risks are up in a big way as failed integration or a loss of big customer accounts could easily jack up leverage ratios. Furthermore, the combination has the challenge of needing to sell the retail assets at a reasonable price as well.

What Now? Sitting On The Sidelines

The way I see it, the deal has the potential to be very risky in the short to medium term if some things go wrong, yet a flawless execution and realisation of synergies could be very appealing as well. In case $175 million in synergies are delivered upon, and hence earnings before taxes surpass $600 million a year, while interest costs come in at $150 million, after-tax earnings could hit $360 million, for a $7 per share number.

Such an earnings number might take a while, but could be a realistic road map by 2020-2022 in case of great execution. Hence, I think that the odds for both ends of the distribution (bankruptcy in worst case, and great earnings in the other extreme scenario) have increased a lot.

The problem with anticipating such outcomes is that the longest dated options are just February 2019 which is too short for the deal to work and materialise in the numbers. Hence, I can only "play" this name with the stock itself. Today's dip is not enough for me, given the very real integration/change risks out there, to start buying at this point in time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.