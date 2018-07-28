S&P 500 Weekly Update: In A Secular Bull Market, Surprises Often Occur On The Upside

The potential for a market pullback exists during one of the weakest months for the stock market just ahead.

This secular bull market continues with across the board strength being displayed as the economy is getting stronger.

"What seems too high and risky to the majority generally goes higher and what seems low and cheap generally goes lower." …. William O'Neil

I started my research this week with the following headline.

“Warnings Signs Rise For The Market’s Record Setting Run”

Another week, another warning for investors that own equities. The beat goes on. Maybe this is the proverbial bell that is being rung at THE top? If so, I know I have heard that sound before. It didn't tell investors anything then, it isn't telling them much now. In fact it led investors astray. The price action of the stock market is the one indicator that has NOT misled investors for the better part of the last 5 years.

Recently we witnessed another one of those moments where the message from the market was loud and clear. While I don't dismiss that the S&P could pause here at these resistance levels, here is an example of what watching the price action and discounting the noise will do for any investor.

The same week that the S&P broke back above 2800, here are the headlines during that time frame that were available for sellers to takeover and move equities lower.

Trump opens NATO summit with blistering criticism of Germany

“President Donald Trump came out brawling in his first public comments here at the outset of NATO's annual summit, accusing a close US ally of being "a captive of Russia," calling members of the alliance "delinquent" in their defense spending and insisting they increase it immediately."

Russian praise for Putin after Trump summit

Pro-Kremlin media are delighted with Vladimir Putin's U.S. summit performance while the U.S medis bashed the meeting.

Trump threatens tariffs on all $505 billion of Chinese imports

The administration asserts its claim that the US is "being taken advantage of" on issues including trade policy.

Trump answers Iran’s war threat.

Sabre rattling out of Iran was met with a stern warning.

Market Participants need to put everything into perspective ALL of the time. So with that backdrop, the S&P moved higher and closed within 2% of an all time high. For the record I offer no opinion on any of those headlines. However, if one listened, then reacted negatively towards the equity market, they will be following a crowd of investors that have already made that mistake.

The market may need to refresh before it pushes higher, and that should not be so surprising. The S&P rose unabated form the June lows to 2800, and many still can’t understand why. We know what comes next. “This is a teflon market”, where literally nothing sticks. “Watch out, this is dangerous”, investors are blind to the risks.

More nonsense. Scary headlines have followed this bull market likes flies on cow manure. The S&P has moved higher on facts, and dismissed conjecture.

In 2013 the S&P broke out of an 18 year trading range and gained 29%. In my view that is all ANY investor needed to know and I said so. As signal that a secular bull market was underway. The following is the backdrop investors were working with while stocks were going up;

A brush brush with a U.S. debt default.

Tax hikes

A government shutdown

Government spending cuts

The threat of War,

The Boston marathon terror incident

A spike in interest rates. Fears of less friendly Federal reserve.

2014 brought another 11% gain for the S&P, there were more issues that we all had to deal with;

Investors were spooked by bond and currency turmoil slamming emerging markets.

Brazil, India, Indonesia, South Africa and Turkey were on the verge of a meltdown. The Argentine Peso imploded.

Vladimir Putin's decision to invade and ultimately annex Crimea brought U.S.-Russia tensions to levels unseen since the Cold War.

Global markets were roiled in June when a terrorist group so evil that it had been disowned by al Qaeda threatened to topple the government in Baghdad

Stock markets around the world tumbled in July due to fears about a potential collapse of Banco Espirito Santo, Portugal's second-biggest bank. Shares of the Portuguese lender plummeted due to worries about accounting irregularities and mounting financial stress.

The period from late 2015 to early 2016 was no picnic for investors either. It was thought that the global economy was on the precipice of a global recession. The general feeling was so negative it prompted many analysts to prompt investors to get out of stocks immediately. Finally some just threw in the towel and said “sell everything”.

Fast forward to 2017/2018. The talk is that investors are putting too much faith in an as yet unproven presidential administration. Nick Colas, chief market strategist at Convergex; “Stocks are whistling past the proverbial graveyard."

Now the latest leg of the rally has come even as the White House appears in disarray, stocks are expensive, valuations are stretched. Interest rates are rising, the yield curve is flattening. That keeps the drumbeat going as the “Teflon Market Resists Dollop After Dollop of Bad News”

So now they tell me it’s time to get out of the equity market, we are at a top, lighten up, raise cash. Unless I am totally mistaken the same words were spoken in 2013 and repeated incessantly. Every last one of those headlines just mentioned were highlighted for the past five years, warning investors, and stocks went higher.

This little piece of history should tell an investor a few things. First, these are facts, not conjecture. The headlines were there and the S&P moved higher. Second, the stock market is well aware of the issues in all of the examples just shown. All of the “what if” situations were laid out and the markets went higher. They did so NOT because it is a teflon market where investors are blind. It occurred because there are other issues at work as well. Problem is many don't see them, or worse yet, they dismiss them.

We now see how totally foolish that was.

Economy

Second quarter GDP rolls in at 4.1%, the best print since 2014. Apparently something in the present pro growth economic strategy is working. Is this an anomaly? We’ll see, but I wouldn't be changing my investment strategy based on that supposition.

Leading Coincident Indicator is still rising.

Flash Composite Output Index at 55.9 (56.2 in June). 3-month low. Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit;

“The July survey data indicate that the US economy sustained strong growth momentum after what looks to have been a solid second quarter, representing a good start to the second half of 2018. Although down from June, the July flash PMI is in line with the average for the second quarter and indicative of the economy growing at an annualised rate of approximately 3%. “Buoyant domestic demand helped the service sector maintain particularly impressive growth and has helped cushion the goods producing sector from wilting demand in export markets, with goods export orders down for a second successive month in July.

Chicago Fed National Activity Index climbed 0.88 points to 0.43 in June after falling 0.94 ticks to -0.45 in May (revised from -0.15). That was after rising 0.23 points to 0.42 in April.

Richmond Fed manufacturing index dipped to 20 in July after rising 5 points to 21 in June.

June existing home sales disappointed, falling 0.6% after a downwardly revised 0.7% (was 0.4%) decline in May. Lawrence Yun, NAR chief economist;

“Closings inched backwards in June and fell on an annual basis for the fourth straight month. There continues to be a mismatch since the spring between the growing level of homebuyer demand in most of the country in relation to the actual pace of home sales, which are declining. “The root cause is without a doubt the severe housing shortage that is not releasing its grip on the nation’s housing market. What is for sale in most areas is going under contract very fast and in many cases, has multiple offers. This dynamic is keeping home price growth elevated, pricing out would-be buyers and ultimately slowing sales.”

New home sales report revealed a sharp 5.3% decline to a 631k pace, after big downward revisions that left a much weaker than expected report. The weak reading represents a 6.1% decline over the last three months, but sales are still up about 2.4% year over year. The median number of months on the market for new homes remains near 3, while month’s supply is normally 5.7 months. Similar to existing homes for sale, this looks like softer supply rather than demand.

Global Economy

IHS Markit Eurozone Composite PMI fell to 54.3 from 54.9 in June. Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit;

“The flash PMI suggests the eurozone started the second half of the year on a relatively soft footing, indicative of GDP growth slowing in the third quarter. The July reading is consistent with quarterly GDP growth of 0.4%, down from a 0.5% expansion indicated by the surveys for the second quarter. “The renewed slowdown comes as a disappointment, confirming suspicions that June’s rebound was temporary, largely due to businesses in some countries making up for an unusually high number of public holidays in May.”

German IFO Business climate index remained steady at 101.7

Japan Flash Manufacturing PMI falls to 20-month low of 51.6 in July, from 53.0 in June. Joe Hayes, Economist at IHS Markit;

“Flash survey data pointed to a slowing of growth momentum for Japan’s manufacturing sector at the beginning of the third quarter, following a robust performance so far this year. “New business grew at a much weaker rate and was broadly flat, while export demand, despite further yen depreciation, deteriorated for a second month running.

Since the article is dedicated to showing how and what the stock market reacts to, it is fitting to report what is happening today on a situation that caused plenty of anxiety. One of the most volatile headlines in this bull market, BREXIT. It was back in June of 2016 when the voters supported the exit of Britain from the EU. The stock market suffered, but quickly rebounded after saner heads prevailed.

Here we are two years later and Britain’s new foreign minister Hunt warns of no-deal Brexit risk. This raises the possibility that the entire situation that caused so much anxiety may not come to pass. Better yet, it shows how so many things can occur that could negate the initial dire scenarios our minds conjure up.

Earnings Observations

The Political Scene

With all the negative talk that trade negotiations bring if an investor didn't realize this was coming they know it now. Reuters reports; White House to announce aid package for farmers. That move was met with plenty of criticism. Of course they couldn’t see it for what it is. A clear message to China. Lose the idea that any action will result in an issue for the U.S.

As with most issues that "could” happen, it seems way too early to start talking about currency wars as a result of trade tariffs. I'm no foreign exchange currency expert but the initial commentary I have heard is that similar to the trade tariff issues, China is in a box as to what they can do.

They are out of bullets to what they can do on tariffs now. So the current view takes the spotlight to their currency, the yuan. Dropping the yuan sounds great if done in a measured way, but can backfire if they get too aggressive. The last time they fooled around with dropping the yuan, they saw a massive exodus of funds.

Right now the entire currency issue seems more fodder for the media than anything else. Could this and all of the other issues spark a pullback, yes, a break of the bullish trend, doubtful.

“It’s all bad, all of it this won’t bear any fruit. Tariffs will surely lead to economic woes. If not now, they have to lead to longer term issues. Washing machines will cost more, farmers will go belly up. Consumers will bear the brunt of rising costs everywhere. It may bring a recession to our economy much sooner, perhaps trigger the next global financial crisis”.

When one extrapolates ANY headline to the worst possible scenario, they are in effect dismissing ALL else. A common mistake that investors make over and over.

SURPRISE! While negotiations are still on going on many fronts, given the recent news on the tariff issues, it appears the end of the financial world as we know it due to tariffs was greatly exaggerated.

The Fed and Interest Rates

I don’t let my investment decisions today get caught up in the yield curve talk. I just report the issue trying to debunk the crowd that panics and obsesses over it, and here is why. There are examples in history that show a 2 year window (inversion to market tops) and every time frame in between, leaving an investor time to react. Then there are the examples that have shown how the curve can stay “flat” for months on end before inversion actually takes place.

Tony Dwyer, Canaccord Genuity on the yield curve. Th 2 year - 10 year has predicted the last 7 recessions with median 19 months lead time. Some say its best to look at the 3 month - 10 year spread as being more accurate but with less lead time. Take your pick, but don't obsess over it.

Sentiment

According to this week’s AAII report, bullish sentiment declined for the second week in a row, falling from 34.6% down to 31.5%. As bullish sentiment declined, bearish sentiment ticked up from just under 25% to just under 27%.

Although U.S. equities continue to outperform their international peers as well as the fixed income asset class, investors continue to sell them. Since mid-March, investors have pulled over $40 billion out of equity funds and plowed nearly $80 billion into bond funds.

Crude Oil

The EIA weekly inventory report showed a 6.1 million barrel decline wiping out all of last week’s build. Gasoline inventories also declined by 2.3 million barrels.

Absolute levels of crude inventories continue to trend below their five-year average. WTI closed the week at $69.04, down $1.27 for the week. A narrow trading range in place now as WTI pulled back from the mid $70 level.

The Technical Picture

Bespoke Investment Group put the market breadth argument into perspective. It continues to amaze me how often we hear arguments that the market’s rally this year has been thin. Well for that matter this argument has been around for more than just this year.

A rally that is thin is one where just a handful of stocks are participating in the market’s gains, while the rest of the market languishes. So everyone looks at FANG and jumps to that conclusion because those names dominate the market headlines. An extreme example of this was in the late 1990s and early 2000 when tech stocks surged, while most other areas of the market declined.

Today’s market is nothing even close to resembling that. The S&P 500’s cumulative A/D line is telling us that. Since the S&P 500 last made a closing high in late January, the cumulative A/D line has seen close to 21 new all-time highs. The latest this past week on July 26th. That’s the opposite of a thin rally.

Look at this comparison below. The performance of the S&P 500 on both a market cap and equal-weighted basis. Looking at performance on an equal-weighted basis tells you how the ‘average’ stock is doing, while the normal market cap weighted approach puts a larger emphasis on the bigger names.

So far this year the market cap weighted S&P 500 is up 5% YTD, while the equal-weighted index is up 3.1%. These performance numbers definitely imply that larger mega-cap stocks in the index are doing the best so far YTD, but all 500 stocks in the index are also up an average of 3.1%, so they’re not exactly slumping.

The WEEKLY chart of the S&P shows little concern. There is no flattening of trend lines, all are rising.

The DAILY chart below shows the S&P now breaking above the consolidation range that capped the average for the better part of 5+ months.

The longer price stays above the consolidation range, the more meaningful it becomes. As the index approaches the old high it will run into resistance. Thursday's reversal confirms that. I am going to stay with the short term outlook that I stated last week.

“What usually occurs next. Once this latest rally is exhausted, look for a retest right back to the upper end of that consolidation box at S&P 2,790-2,800 as first support”

I will tweak that to the 2780 - 2800 range as first support. One day, one week at a time.

Individual Stocks and Sectors

The S&P Information Technology sector is up 15.2% year-to-date, outperforming every other sector. While it may feel like only a few technology stocks are accounting for a majority of the gains, in actuality this is not the case. In the chart below, we show the S&P Technology sector and the equal weight technology sector. As you can see, over the last five years, the two indices have been moving in lockstep.

The perception is it is all about FANG, and while the FANG stocks are moving higher, keep in mind they are moving higher for a reason. My favorite, Alphabet, (GOOG) has in a sense been left behind compared to the other FANG names. That that may soon be changing. A fundamental picture that is quite frankly hard to believe due to the size of this company. Startups grow like this, not companies with 100 billion in annual revenue. Yet the growth continues. Alphabet is a CORE holding, and fits into every portfolio.

Then there is the Facebook (FB) story. A parabolic move that met in line earnings and lowered guidance. A perfect storm for sellers, shares drop 20% in a day. Maybe this is the laws of large numbers taking place, with 2.2 billion users, it's tough to add at impressives rates.

Here is the important takeaway concerning the general market. This bull market story isn't about one stock or one group of stocks. It was impressive this past week that the general market managed to shrug off such a big fall (20+%) from its 5th largest stock! That’s actually a sign of positive internals.

Given the news on tariffs and the overbought condition of the technology sector, look for money to rotate to the Industrial sector.

Let me be perfectly clear. There will be a time to start lightening up on equity exposure at some point in time. Unlike the many pundits that have already made that call for years now, I continue to say that time has not yet arrived.

During their lifetime, most investors will likely witness another long bear market. The youngsters out there will probably suffer through at least two. When an investor goes back and reviews the last 20 years the thoughts are nerve racking. The tech bubble, the financial crisis and the flash crash in 2010, are the thoughts that are easily brought to the forefront of their minds.

It should be no secret to anyone following my strategy. I caution investors to curb emotion. It plays a HUGE part in the investment scene. Negative events dominate our decision making. If one isn’t so sure. please go back to the opening paragraphs. Look how the headlines in the last five years have impacted investors decision making. While speaking to the latest headlines they were reporting, many analysts and pundits warned investors over and over about the market risks. A the end of the day, not many were telling people to remain in stocks. Equities went higher.

It’s very simple, for all the time spent worrying about bear market risks, the overwhelming majority of short term traders and professional fund managers haven't found a way to avoid EMOTION. The constant hand wringing over every issue has caused many to miss out on the gains during bull markets.

When an investor looks back at the last five years they remember those negatives, but the 300+% gain in equities during this time isn't mentioned. The negatives get replayed over and over. Regardless of what anyone may want to proclaim now, I continue to assert the view that this is the most hated bull market in history.

Far too many investors and money managers are continually searching for the next market crash. I can’t figure that out. Maybe they want to be the FIRST in their neighborhood to call the market top. Then again maybe it's their emotions that feed off of all that is negative at work. Anyone that has taken this route during the bull market has been left for dead on a dead end street.

On the other hand, successful investors do better than most because they do NOT continually attempt to anticipate the next market crash. Tuning out noise, consistently following the price action and reviewing ALL of the data is THE way to proceed. The performance of those who do that it is far greater than those that don’t. Stay the course!

I would also like to take a moment and remind all of the readers of an important issue. In these types of forums readers bring a host of situations and variables to the table when visiting these articles. Therefore it is impossible to pinpoint what may be right for each situation. Please keep that in mind when forming your investment strategy.

