Chesapeake - Is Selling Utica Going To Provide New Energy?

Relative debt levels are hardly coming down as production takes a hit. I remain cautious, yet overall maintain a neutral stance on the company.

Investors like the deal, although I am not necessarily that much impressed with the sale price.

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) finally delivered upon a sizeable asset sale, as the news pleases equity investors, being happy with a further removal of the debt overhang. While it seems that the market reacts positively to any asset sale, I am not necessarily that much impressed with the sales price which looks fair (and not necessarily very good) at best.

While absolute debt levels came down, adjusted for production this is not necessarily the case. This observation and the fact that adjusted net profits vastly overstate realistic free cash flows makes me remain cautious. While I am much more constructive on Chesapeake than I have been in a very long time, I am not buying shares following the news.

Selling Utica

Chesapeake has reached an agreement to sell its activities in the Utica Shale in Ohio for $2.0 billion to Encino Acquisition Partners, a privately held company. The reported deal tag does include a $100 million contingency payment, so the upfront payment amounts to roughly $1.9 billion.

The assets encompass 320,000 net acres which include 920 operated and non-operated wells. The operations are quite large, producing 107,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day, of which 67% is natural gas, 24% are NGLs and 9% is oil. The total estimated proved reserves amount to 480 million barrels of oil-equivalent.

The company is quick to point out that interest costs will decline by $150 million a year as a result of the deal, as gathering, processing and transportation expenses drop by $450 million as well.

The Market Likes It

Shares of Chesapeake jumped to $5.00 per share in response to the deal announcement as the $0.60 per share increase implies a roughly $500-600 million increase in the market valuation of the firm in response to the $2.0 billion deal. So far so good one would say.

One has to recognise that Chesapeake will lose a ton of production following this divestiture. The 107,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day amounted to 19% of total production in Q1. While it is true that Utica is over-represented in terms of NGL production, it is still responsible for 12% of oil production. While differentials make that these assets might be less valuable than other activities, note that Chesapeake itself still has a significant enterprise valuation.

The $9.4 billion in net debt and roughly $4.5-$5.0 billion in equity market capitalisation values all of Chesapeake at $14.0-$14.5 billion. Hence, the $2.0 billion deal tag is equivalent to just 14% of the entire valuation, while it makes up 19% of total production.

While this deal reduces net debt substantially, the question is if the price tag is enough to preserve real value (upside) for equity holders going forward after shares continue to trade at (long term) historically lower levels.

Of course, inferior assets should obtain a lower sale multiple, yet I am not convinced about the sale price. The $455 million EBITDA generated by the assets work out to just 4.4 times EBITDA.

What Now?

Alongside the announcement of the deal, Chesapeake announced that it is raising the capital spending budget to $2.325 billion, plus or minus $150 million, allowing for adjusted production growth of 1-5%. Funny how this adjusted metric is defined: production being adjusted for asset sales.

While the reduction in net debt to roughly $7.5 billion is to be applauded, the question is if the company is really able to post decent earnings amidst lacklustre natural gas prices. As mentioned on several occasions in the past, adjusted net income reported by the company is a bit misleading. Chesapeake posted first-quarter adjusted net earnings of $361 million, yet after large impairment charges taken in the past, depreciation charges are lowered in an "artificial" manner after the valuation of those assets has been cut in a big way.

Depreciation charges totalled just $286 million in Q1. If we look at the new capital spending budget, capital spending is seen at $581 million per quarter, implying net capital investment of $300 million each quarter in order to grow production slightly (ahead of asset sales). These net capital investments eat pretty much all of the adjusted earnings reported at the same time.

On the other hand, the company appears to be lowering its breakeven point by selling inferior assets while forfeiting on cold hard cash interest payment as well.

Remain Neutral

In May, I concluded that the stock looked reasonably valued in this article named: "Chesapeake Energy - What A Run". At the time, I noted that the company was able to break even in terms of free cash flows, instead of blindly trusting the reported adjusted earnings (which are not that meaningful).

As debt continues to come down, the trend of continued dilution of the equity base, while seeing smaller overall production, might have been halted. Yet, the fact that the situation has merely stabilised does not automatically make me very upbeat as actual deleveraging efforts in relation to production is not that impressive. Furthermore, actual earnings power remains very modest, and continued restructuring/deal/financing costs weigh on the reported results as well.

I will look forward with great interest to the second-quarter numbers, that is the adjusted profits, corrected for normal net capital investments. I am not necessarily joining the bandwagon in saying that any divestiture is good. I believe that the received price for the assets looks largely fair, but not necessarily very good.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.