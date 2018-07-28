With A View To The Future, Vistra Energy Successfully Reboots

As a recently again-public company getting its “business legs,” despite its $11.7 billion market capitalization Vistra does not yet pay a dividend, unlike other utilities.

A key factor is cheap, available natural gas for power generation as well as the company’s presence in literally and figuratively hot Texas growth markets.

Vistra and its predecessor companies have traditionally operated in the intrastate Texas electric utility market; Dynegy layers in interactions with several other grids and state regulators.

Reconfigured and re-launched electric utility Vistra has combined with Dynegy in an 80 (Vistra)-20 (Dynegy) merger that combines their generating assets and retail markets.

Vistra (VST) is of particular interest to investors looking for a non-traditional growth stock in the utility industry. While it does not pay a dividend and has not given a timetable for doing so, Vistra’s merger with Dynegy resulting in expected fleet and retail synergies could provide uplift to this relaunched company. Moreover, its position as a consumer of low-cost natural gas for over 60% of its generation fleet while providing service to the ultra-hot Texas market (among others) gives the company foundational stability as it integrates Dynegy’s assets.

Brief Company Summary

The former TXU Energy, a large North Texas electric utility, renamed its three businesses several years ago. Ultimately its transmission and distribution business, Oncor, was acquired by California utility Sempra (SRE) in 2017. After various iterations, including bankruptcy, the two other divisions, Luminant—power generation, primarily in Texas—and TXU Energy (the name now for retail operations rather than the entire company) became Vistra Energy, which went public May 10, 2017. In an 80-20 deal during April 2018, Vistra merged with another regional utility, Dynegy. Dynegy now comprises the third subsidiary of Vistra.

Oncor’s and Vistra’s operations remain physically integrated with one another. In recognition of this closeness, their interactions with one another are governed by multiple contracts and agreements.

Vistra is headquartered in Irving, Texas. The company employs 6000 people in twelve states.

Acquisition of Dynegy

On April 9, 2018, Vistra and Dynegy closed their merger that valued Dynegy at $1.74 billion. This merger was indicative of a broader trend toward consolidation of independent power producers.

Together the merged companies serve 2.9 million retail customers in Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania and have 40,600 megawatts of generation capacity, approximately 60% of which is natural gas-fueled. After the acquisition, former Vistra stockholders owned 79% of the company and former Dynegy stockholders owned 21%.

Reliability Grids and Locations of Vistra Generation Assets

Before acquiring Dynegy, much of Vistra’s capacity had been within the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) intrastate wholesale grid. With the acquisition of Dynegy, it now operates in the PJM and MISO interstate reliability grids, with smaller operations in the ISO-NE and NYISO grids. The company notes that 84% of its customers are in the ERCOT, PJM, or ISO-NE markets.

Through the Moss Landing, northern California facility, Vistra also interacts with California regulators as it seeks approvals to build a large-scale battery storage project.

The ten U.S. electric reliability grids are shown below.

Credit: www.ferc.gov/market-oversight

Above:

ERCOT = dark blue

CAISO=teal

MISO=aqua

PJM=tan

ISO-NE=green

NYISO=medium brown

Please note the colors in the two illustrations do not correspond.

Vistra Generation by Fuel Type

More than 60% of Vistra’s generation capacity, about 24,600 megawatts, is natural-gas fueled, with another 32% using coal and 6% nuclear. The solar and oil plants are each 180 megawatts or less.

Natural Gas Reserves and Prices

The technologies of horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing have made it both possible and economic to recover much larger volumes of gas in the U.S. With gas fueling over 60% of Vistra’s generation, gas reserves, production, and pricing are important. As the diagram below to the left shows, the U.S. has about 350 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas reserves. Technically-recoverable reserves are much larger, more than 2500 trillion cubic feet. Annual U.S. natural gas use is 27.5 trillion cubic feet.

The large supply of gas has kept prices relatively stable, at $3.00/thousand cubic feet or less at Henry Hub. Where gas is even more plentiful or transport-limited, its price is even lower, such as in Pennsylvania’s Marcellus field.

However, natural gas supply for generation is not completely captive. Not only is gas a prime industrial fuel on the Gulf Coast, but increasing amounts will be exported to Mexico by pipeline—now 5 billion cubic feet/day and overseas, via LNG tankers, as is now occurring and whose expansion is being discussed between the U.S. and Europe.

As noted, the left-side graph is U.S. natural gas reserves. The right-side graph indirectly shows one of Vistra’s best near-term growth factors. A large part of Vistra’s retail market is Texan: some of the fastest-developing areas of the country are those near the vast West Texas Permian oil field.

The diagram below shows the dramatic increase in US natural gas production from shale, or unconventional production.

Renewable Power Ventures

In 2017 Vistra purchased the largest Texas solar facility, the 180-megawatt Upton 2 solar plant in west Texas. The facility reached commercial operations in June 2018.

In California, pending approval from regulators, Vistra will develop a 300-megawatt/1200 megawatt-hour battery energy storage project in Moss Landing, California near Monterey Bay, directly south of San Jose. Pacific Gas & Electric is the offtake customer. If developed, this project would be the largest of its kind in the world.

State Regulators

As a regulated utility, Vistra does not have direct competitors. However, it has oversight from and reporting responsibilities to public utility commissions in every state in which it operates. In rate cases it answers to and is subject to input from a wide variety of customer-stakeholders. Beyond the six states in which it has retail operations, it also has generation assets in Maine, Connecticut, Viginia, New Jersey, and West Virginia.

Vistra’s Strategy and Growth Prospects

In the next several months, Vistra’s biggest growth opportunity will be the integration of its Dynegy assets and markets, including running the Luminant and Dynegy generation plants as one fleet. For example, it projects a post-merger drop in costs from $10.80/megawatt-hour to $8.60/megawatt-hour.

In its June 12, 2018 investor day presentations, Vistra noted it expected to deliver $225 million in incremental run rate by the end of 2019 through its Operational Performance Initiative (OPI) program.

Financially, the company’s target is a 2.5x ratio of net debt/earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ((EBITDA)) by year-end 2019. It expects to generate $9.8 billion in adjusted free cash flow through 2022 with more than $6 billion in cash available for allocation (CAFA) through the same period.

The company has authorized a $500 million share repurchase program. It expects to institute a dividend but has not announced a timeframe.

Company Governance

Institutional Shareholder Services ranks Vistra’s overall governance as a 6, with sub-scores of Audit (1), Board (4), Shareholder Rights (8), and Compensation (7).

Short shares are 5.6% of floated shares. Less than half of a percent of outstanding stock is owned by insiders.

Vistra’s Financial and Stock Highlights

Vistra’s most recently-reported earnings per share was -$1.49, giving it a -0.7% return on assets, and a -10% return on equity. Estimated 2019 earnings per share is $2.27, resulting in a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 9.9.

The company will report second-quarter earnings Monday, August 6th.

VST data by YCharts

At March 31, 2018, the company had $8.7 billion in liabilities and $14.8 billion in assets giving Vistra a liability-to-asset ratio of 59%.

However, upon closure of the merger, the company shows $11.6 billion of long-term debt, netted to $10.6 billion by subtracting $939 million of cash and cash equivalents.

Vistra’s guidance for nine months of merged operations and three pre-merger months is $2.6-2.8 billion of 2018 consolidated adjusted EBITDA. Approximately two-thirds of this is from generation and one-third is from retail. For full-year 2019, Vistra expects $3.1-3.4 billion in consolidated adjusted EBITDA.

The company estimates that by year-end 2019 after a full year of merged operations, its net debt will be $8.4 billion. If adjusted EBITDA is $3.35 billion, net debt/adjusted EBITDA ratio will reach the goal of 2.5.

Vistra Energy’s market capitalization is $11.7 billion at a July 27, 2018 stock closing price of $22.35 per share.

Prior to the merger, Vistra’s most recently reported operating cash flow was $1.2 billion and its levered free cash flow is $444 million. The company’s enterprise value is $14.9 billion. Financials with the full impact of Dynegy’s operations will not be available until the close of the third quarter of 2018, although second quarter financials will show the merged operations for all but seven days.

Vistra Energy’s 52-week price range is $15.92-$24.81 per share, so its July 27th, 2018 closing price of $22.35 is 90% of its one-year high. The company’s one-year target price is $28.59/share, putting its July 26th closing price at 78% of that level. In other terms, the upside from the closing price to the one-year target is 28% of the closing price.

Despite its legacy assets, as a newly-formed company Vistra Energy does not pay a dividend.

Overall, the company’s mean stock analyst rating is a 1.8 or “buy,” leaning slightly toward “strong buy” from the seven analysts who follow it. In February 2018, UBS initiated coverage at “neutral” and upgraded to “buy” in March. Of the four earlier analyst coverage initiations since September 2017, one rated Vistra “hold” and the other three rated it “buy” or “outperform.”

As of December 30, 2017, the top eight institutional holders of Vistra’s stock were Brookfield Asset Management (15.5%), Apollo Management (12.3%), Oaktree Capital (11.7%), Vanguard (5.2%), Franklin Resources (3.8%), Fortress Investment (3.6%), Blackrock (3.4%), and Highland Capital (3.4%).

A Note on Valuation

The company’s book value per share of $14.14, less than its current market price, indicates positive market sentiment.

Positive and Negative Risks

Potential investors should consider their state economic growth (Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts), state regulatory environments, regional grid operations,and natural gas price expectations as the factors most likely to affect Vistra Energy.

Recommendations for Vistra Energy

I recommend Vistra Energy to investors looking for a growth stock that is not in the traditional utility mode (no dividends, although it may offer them later) but with 28% upside to its one-year target and a minimum of $225 million of potential synergies as it integrates the Luminant and Dynegy generation fleets and serves an expanded base of customers. Particularly attentive energy investors may note Vistra’s larger service area includes Ohio and Pennsylvania—both energy industry growth states along with Texas. Similarly, regional economic diversification (Illinois, Massachusetts) may be an offset should the energy industry undergo one of its periodic busts.

