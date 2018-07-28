Biotech Analysis Central Pharma News: Merck Notches A Win, resTORbio's Positive Phase 2b, Abbvie's Endometriosis Pain Drug Approval

Welcome to Biotech Analysis Central Daily News, a daily news report and analysis about what has happened lately in the biotech industry.

Merck Notches Another Win For Keytruda

News: Recently, Merck (MRK) announced that it had obtained positive results for its phase 3 study treating patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) . It announced that the phase 3 study, known as KEYNOTE-048, had met on the primary endpoint of overall survival. Keytruda monotherapy resulted in a longer overall survival rate compared to cetuximab in combination with platinum chemotherapy. One thing to point out though is that it was achieved for patients whose tumors expressed PD-L1. More specifically, it was PD-L1 patients with a combined positive score (CPS) ≥20. This primary endpoint was shown to be met when an independent data monitoring committee (IDMC) performed an interim analysis for this study. More results from this phase 3 study will be presented at an upcoming medical conference.

Analysis: This proves that Keytruda is adaptable to many different types of cancer in the front-line setting. It's too early to say the clear winner, but as of now Keytruda holds the lead in the front-line lung cancer space. There is something else to note about this phase 3 study for head and neck cancer. That is Keytruda achieved the primary endpoint of overall-survival, but as of the interim analysis, the dual primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS) has not yet been met. Still, there is plenty of time for this endpoint to be met since the study will continue as planned. In addition, this study isn't just testing Keytruda alone as a monotherapy. Keytruda is also being explored in combination with platinum chemotherapy plus 5-FU as well. That means even if the monotherapy doesn't pan out for PFS, then the combination has a shot to as well. I think that Merck is on the right track for Keytruda in this patient population.

Positive Phase 2b Study Data Reported By resTORbio

News: Recently, resTORbio, Inc. (TORC) announced that it has obtained positive results for phase 2b study for the prevention of respiratory tract infections ((RTIs)) in elderly patients. The drug used in the study is known as RTB101, and is responsible for TORC1 inhibition. The reason why TORC1 inhibition is used is because there is a belief that this can enhance the immune system. The aging population is susceptible to infections, such as RTIs. The phase 2b study recruited 652 elderly patients at increased risk of morbidity and mortality associated with RTIs. It was shown that treatment with RTB101 achieved a statistically significant reduction in the percentage of patients with one or more laboratory confirmed RTIs during the 16-week treatment period compared to placebo. The primary endpoint was achieved with the 10 mg dose of RTB101. That means there was a 30.6% reduction of patients with one or more laboratory-confirmed RTIs over a 16-week treatment period compared to placebo.

Analysis: This is very good news for resTORbio, because it intends to meet with the FDA so that it can move on to potentially start a phase 3 pivotal study. Such a study would be good enough for FDA approval, if the drug proves to work yet again. I hope that more progress can be made for this patient population. In addition, the biotech is working on this TORC1 inhibitor RTB101 to treat a host of other diseases that affect elderly patients. For example other indications being targeted by this biotech include: Urinary tract infections, Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction, and Autophagy-Related Diseases (genetic condition that causes lysosomal storage disorders). I believe that this biotech has a good drug on its hand, and it has proven itself in a phase 2b study in RTIs. The best part of all is that it has $135 million cash on hand, which means that it should be sufficient to fund its operation until potential approval of RTB101 in 2020.

AbbVie Obtain FDA Approval For Endometriosis Pain Drug ORILISSA

News: Recently, AbbVie (ABBV) in partnership with Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) announced that it had obtained FDA approval for its drug ORILISSA for the treatment of moderate to severe endometriosis pain. The FDA approved this drug under priority review. The FDA approval was made possible because of two positive phase 3 studies which had shown the drug ORILISSA to work in this patient population. About 1,700 women that were treated with ORILISSA were able to show a reduction of endometriosis-associated pain, both in menstrual and non menstrual pelvic pain, compared to placebo.

Analysis: First and foremost this is a huge win for all the patients, because endometriosis causes severe pain. Endometriosis occurs when the tissue that lines the uterus grows outside of the uterus. That leads to severe menstrual pain, and non-menstrual pelvic pain. It is finally good that patients will have another option after so many years. That's because ORILISSA is the first oral drug to be approved by the FDA for the treatment of moderate to severe pain associated with endometriosis in over a decade. Even better, the drug is expected to be sold on the U.S. market in the early part of August 2018. This is very important for the patients, who desperately need a new treatment option.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical investment research service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to my Service, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers deep dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies throughout the biotech sector. Come see for yourself if my service is right for you.

Pricing: The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year. Author's note: To get these types of premium articles on attractive biotech and pharma stocks as soon as they are published, just click here for my profile. Hit the big orange "Follow" button and choose the real-time alerts option thank you for taking the time to read my analysis.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.