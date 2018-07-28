GRUMA SAB DE CV ADR (GMKYY) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

GRUMA SAB DE CV ADR (OTC:GMKYY) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 26, 2018 11:30 AM ET

Raul Cavazos Morales - CFO

Botir Sharipov - HSBC

Benjamin Theurer - Barclays

I would now like to turn the conference over to our host, Mr. Raul Cavazos, GRUMA's Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. We are pleased to discuss our second quarter 2018 performance with you where net sales rose in all regions and we continue to expand our EBITDA margin driven mainly by Gruma USA.

In terms of sales volume, all subsidiaries other than Gruma Europe achieved increases, with GIMSA and Gruma USA contributing the largest gains. Volatility in our European corn milling operation offset the gains in other subsidiaries but our consolidated sales volume rose 2%.

Net sales increased 9%, derived from volume growth, price increases at GIMSA, and the peso weakness impact at foreign subsidiaries. EBITDA grew 9%, in line with net sales, and EBITDA margin improved 10 basis points to 16.4%. Our net comprehensive financing cost was similar to last year as the effect of higher debt and higher interest rate was offset by FX hedging gains at GIMSA.

Income taxes increased significantly, driven by a negative valuation on non-cash taxes, due mostly to the use of tax loss carryforwards in second quarter 2017. On cash taxes, the benefit from the corporate tax reduction in the U.S. has been partially offset by additional taxes in Mexico coming from inflationary gains on net monetary liability position as a result of higher debt and higher inflation in Mexico. The effective tax rate was 39.5%.

GRUMA expects its effective tax rate going forward to be around 35% to 36%. However, the Company continues to analyze ways to optimize its fiscal structure, which could result in a reduced effective tax rate through lower cash and non-cash taxes. Majority net income was 9% lower affected by higher income taxes.

In terms of CapEx, we invested $55 million during the quarter, which was in line with our $200 million CapEx program for the year. The main projects continue to be the tortilla plants in Mexico and Dallas and packaging automation at plants in the Netherlands and the U.K.

Talking about the results in our main subsidiaries, at Gruma USA, sales volume rose 3%, reflecting higher corn flour and retail tortilla volumes, partially affected by reductions at the food service channel for the tortilla business, where we continue to rationalize low-margin SKUs. Net sales increased 3% due to growth in sales volume. Higher average prices due to the change in the sales mix was offset by the effect of the adoption of IFRS 15. EBITDA rose 6%, allowing EBITDA margin to improve 50 basis points to 18.1%.

At GIMSA, sales volume rose 3%, driven mainly by wholesalers expanding their distribution. Net sales climbed 6%, reflecting volume growth and price increases implemented at the beginning of the year. EBITDA increased 3% and EBITDA margin declined 50 basis points to 16% in connection with hedging activities.

At Gruma Europe, sales volume decreased 18%, driven by corn milling business, which was affected by lower demand of corn grits from beer companies and snack producers. They are also related to lower byproduct sales. Despite the sales volume reduction, net sales rose 2% due to the change in sales mix toward the retail tortilla business, price increases, and rationalization of low-price customers. These initiatives led Gruma Europe to improve its EBITDA by 10% and EBITDA margin by 70 basis points to 9.8%.

At Gruma Centroamerica, sales volume increased 9%, mainly due to higher corn flour sales in Honduras, to the United Nations World Food Programme. Net sales increased 8% in connection with sales volume growth. The benefit from the peso weakness was offset by the adoption of IFRS 15. EBITDA improved 13% and EBITDA margin increased 50 basis points to 11%.

On other subsidiaries and eliminations, EBITDA rose to 131 million pesos resulting from Gruma Asia and Oceania, where volumes and margins continue to expand.

With this, we conclude our remarks this morning. So, at this point, we will turn the call over to [indiscernible] for the Q&A session. [Indiscernible], could you please help us?

Our first question is from the line of Botir Sharipov with HSBC. Please go ahead.

A couple of questions from me. First on effective tax rate, if you could just maybe break down for us what the cash tax rate was and what the deferred portion of that, and maybe provide some color on why the effective tax rate is so high? And the second question is on the volume growth in U.S., in retail segment, and if you could maybe give us some color on what the long-term strategy is for the food service channel.

Yes. Talking about the breakdown about cash and non-cash taxes, we can tell you that cash taxes was around 30% and deferred taxes was about 9%, out of the 39%. Then talking about why it's too high, basically what I can tell you is that we were expecting not to make the provisions about the difference in between the tax rate from the U.S. compared to the Mexico because we were in talks with our external auditors to try to convince them not to have to make this provision in Mexico or in GRUMA, S.A.

However, after several talks with them, they are asking that the company in order to avoid that to make a commitment that GRUMA, S.A.B. don't want to make any – let's say, don't want to ask for dividend payment from Gruma Corp. in the future. And of course, we cannot commit that, certainly not. And that's why we are making this provision for 9%, which is the difference between 21% and 30% in between Mexico and the U.S.

Now talking about the volumes in Gruma Corp., let me tell you that what we can say in the future is that the volumes we are expecting on the retail to be something between maybe 2%, something about 2% growth in the future. And in the food service, what we are doing basically, we used to have about 300 SKUs, and our target is just to reduce about 60 SKUs on this particular channel, and what we can see maybe that it is going to be implemented from now to maybe first, no more than second, quarter of next year.

Sorry. You're reducing it by 60 or to 60 SKUs?

[Indiscernible] we want to reduce 60, just to have 240.

Okay, perfect. Thank you so much.

The next question comes from Benjamin Theurer with Barclays. Please go ahead.

Just on the cost pressure and the margin contraction we had in GIMSA in Mexico, so clearly it was like a kind of outlier and we had actually pretty easy basis comparison compared to the first quarter. There was also a sequential decline in margins. So, if you could share your expectations for the second quarter? You mentioned something around hedges that had an impact in GIMSA. Is this impact going to last? So, are we going to see further pressure on a year-over-year basis for the second half or do you expect some relief on profitability here?

Let me tell you that you are absolutely right. We already hedged the price of the corn for the second half of the year. This impact on hedges in this year, or let's say in this quarter, was because it basically had kind of impact on the operation of the company. But we have [indiscernible] the price for the full year and [indiscernible] it is going to be basically something around 3.68 or 3.70 about [indiscernible]. We are going to increase prices in GIMSA. We already announced new price increases. These price increases, [indiscernible] they're about 4% and will start to be, let's say, applied by the [indiscernible], and we've been announcing this month to our clients. And with that, what we are expecting is just to be something between 16% and 16.5% EBITDA margin for the full year, taking into consideration the cost of the corn for the second half of the year.

Okay, perfect. Thank you very much.

Once again, thank you very much for joining us today, and please feel free to contact us if you have any additional question or comment. Have a nice day, everybody. Thank you very much. Bye-bye.

