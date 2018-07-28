Suncor: Good Second Quarter Results, But Third Quarter To Be Weak

The Syncrude facility suffered a power outage shortly before the end of the period that will result in the third quarter having very weak production.

On Wednesday, July 25, 2018, Canadian oil sands giant Suncor Energy (SU) announced its second quarter 2018 earnings results. These earnings results were overall quite good, with the company showing strong net income and cash flow growth. With that said, they were certainly not perfect as an intense maintenance schedule resulted in disappointing production numbers. However, that is a problem that should be corrected shortly and otherwise there is a lot to like here.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Suncor's second quarter 2018 earnings results:

Suncor Energy reported total revenues of $10.428 billion in the second quarter of 2018. This represents a 43.9% increase over the $7.247 billion that the company had in the prior year quarter.

The company reported total operating earnings of $1.190 billion, which represents a remarkable increase over the $199 million that the company had in the prior year quarter.

Suncor Energy reported an average production of 661.7 mboe per day in the second quarter of 2018. This compares favorably to the 539.1 mboe per day that it averaged in the prior year quarter.

Suncor brought the third production train at Fort Hills online during the quarter and continued to ramp up production at Hebron, with a third production well being drilled at the site.

The company reported total net income of $972 million in the second quarter of 2018. This compares quite favorably to the $435 million that the company had in the second quarter of 2017.

Without a doubt, the first thing that a reader perusing these highlights is likely to note is that the company's revenues and profits surged year-over-year. One reason for this is that the company saw its average production increase, going from 539,100 barrels of oil equivalent from Canada's oil sands as Suncor's exploration & production unit actually saw its production numbers decline compared to the year-ago quarter.

Source: Suncor Energy

Over the past few years, Suncor has been devoting a substantial portion of its efforts to its interests in the oil sands and we certainly see that here. The reason why the production growth has been so beneficial for the company's revenues is that it provides it with more product to sell. All else being equal (meaning oil prices do not decline significantly), this will result in more money coming in. Higher revenues usually increase a company's profits and cash flows unless expenses increase significantly. Suncor did increase its capital expenditures both quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year, but the higher revenues were able to more than compensate for this:

Source: Suncor Energy

A second reason for the company's revenues, and by extension other financial figures, improvement was the fact that Suncor realized higher prices for its oil than in any of the preceding quarters. This is shown quite clearly here:

Source: Suncor Energy

Thus, what we see here is a situation in which the company both produced and sold more product and got higher prices for it. It should be relatively easy to see how this would boost Suncor's top-line revenues. This then had a positive effect on the company's profitability.

One of the more disappointing events during this quarter was the power outage at the Syncrude oil sands project. As I discussed in a recent article, on June 20, a power outage took all production at the facility offline and it is not expected to be fully back online until September. As this event happened late in the second quarter, it did not have a significant effect on these results but it certainly will in the third quarter as the facility produces an average of 211,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day. This is nearly one-third of Suncor's total production. While the production loss from this event is certainly not something that we want to see, Suncor is taking advantage of the fact that production is out anyway to perform needed maintenance on the facility. This is a good thing as it limits downtime over the coming quarters. From the company's second quarter management discussion,

As a result of the power disruption late in the second quarter, Syncrude will be advancing some planned maintenance originally scheduled for the fall of 2018 and spring of 2019. Oil sands operations plans to commence maintenance at Upgrader 2 in the third quarter of 2018. In the second quarter of 2018, MacKay River advanced and completed cogeneration maintenance originally scheduled for the third quarter of 2018, to coincide with third-party pipeline maintenance. The anticipated impact of these events has been reflected in the company's updated 2018 guidance.

The advancement of these maintenance operations will result in an outsized impact to the company's production in the third quarter. We also saw an impact from it in the second quarter as the firm's production was lower than in the first quarter of 2018, despite the year-over-year increase. Shareholders should thus expect somewhat weaker performance in the third quarter of 2018 but this will build up to improved performance over the long-term.

As mentioned earlier, Suncor benefited from an increase in its funds from operations over both the quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year periods. A company's funds from operations is a similar metric to its free cash flow in that it tells us how much cash the firm has left over paying paying the costs of its operations. In response to this FFO increase, Suncor announced that it will be expanding its share buyback program and will add $850 million to the amount of money that it returns to its shareholders via this method. This should have the effect of increasing the company's share price over time as share buybacks decrease the number of shares outstanding and thus increase the company's earnings per share, even if net income remains static (which it hopefully will not).

In conclusion, Suncor's results were overall quite strong, although they were marred somewhat by decreased production. We will likely see production fall further in the third quarter due to the problems at Syncrude and planned maintenance activity. However, things should improve for the company beginning in the fourth quarter. I consider this stock to be a long-term hold at its present levels as it will weather through the current problems and ultimately perform.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.