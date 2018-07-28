Ensco: Q2 Results Beat Estimates, But Still Weak

On Wednesday, July 25, 2018, offshore drilling giant Ensco plc (ESV) announced its second quarter 2018 earnings results. These results were much better than analysts expected, with the company beating both top- and bottom-line estimates. Please note however that in this case, the earnings beat really just means that the company's loss was not as bad as what was expected. We do still clearly see in these results that the offshore drilling industry continues to struggle, which matches up to statements that I made in a previous article. As I discussed in that article, it is rather unlikely that we will see any significant improvement in the industry as it is likely that Ensco will continue to struggle for quite some time yet.

As my long-time readers are no doubt already well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Ensco's second quarter 2018 earnings report:

Ensco had total revenues of $459 million in the second quarter of 2018. This represents a slight increase over the $458 million that the company had in the year-ago quarter.

The company paid a total of $344 million in contract drilling expenses during the second quarter of 2018. This represents a 18.2% increase over the $291 million that the company spent in the year-ago quarter.

The ENSCO DS-10 ultra-deepwater drillship completed its first full quarter of operations on its maiden contract.

Ensco reported an impressive operational utilization rate of 98%, which was slightly lower than the 99% that it had in the second quarter of 2017.

The company reported a net loss of $150.1 million, which compares quite unfavorably to the $44.3 million loss that the company had in the prior year quarter. The company's net loss per share was $0.35.

One thing that we see here is that the company's revenues increased slightly year-over-year. The primary reason for the increase is the fact that the DS-10 drillship was not operating at all a year ago and the addition of the operational rigs that Ensco acquired when it purchased Atwood Oceanics at the end of last year. The rigs that the company acquired in the Atwood Oceanics deal alone contributed $55 million in revenue to the company. Unfortunately, the otherwise strong revenue boost that these rigs would have caused to the company's top-line were offset by a decline in the average dayrate from $156,000 to $135,000 over the prior year. As dayrates do not typically change in the middle of a contract, what happened here is that some of the company's rigs that were on older contracts with higher dayrates completed their work on them and the removal of these contracts drove the average down.

While Ensco's revenues barely budged over the course of the year, the same was not true of the company's expenses. As mentioned in the highlights, Ensco's contract drilling expenses increased by $53 million over the course of the year. The primary reason for this increase is that Ensco had to pay for maintenance and operating expenses on the eleven rigs that it acquired in the Atwood Oceanics deal along with the ENSCO DS-10. None of these rigs were in the company's fleet in the year-ago quarter so naturally it did not have any expenses related to them during that period. Unfortunately, the fact that expenses increased much more than revenues did naturally had a negative impact on the company's profits.

This was one of the factors that led to an increase in the company's net loss compared to the year-ago quarter but it was certainly not the only one. In addition to contract drilling expenses, Ensco's depreciation expenses increased, going from $108 million to $121 million, due to the new rigs in the company's fleet that are generating depreciation expenses. In addition, the company's profits were also negatively impacted by higher interest expenses, lower interest income, and foreign exchange losses compared to the prior year quarter.

As I have discussed in several previous articles, net income can be a poor measure of a company's performance. This is because a company's net income is affected by all manner of different things that do not actually represent money entering or leaving the business. One good example of this is depreciation and amortization. For this reason, I prefer to look at a company's free cash flow, which is the amount of money left over from a company's business activities after it pays all of its necessary expenses and covering all of its capital expenditures. Free cash flow is calculated by taking capital expenditures out of operating cash flow. During the first half of 2018, Ensco had a negative operating cash flow of $18.0 million and capital expenditures of $331.9 million. This gives the company a negative free cash flow of $349.9 million. This is actually worse than the negative free cash flow of $202.1 million that Ensco had in the first half of 2017. This is quite disappointing as it clearly shows us that Ensco is consistently failing to generate enough cash to cover its own operations, forcing the company to rely on external financing in order to continue to operate. Fortunately, Ensco currently has $2.7 billion of liquidity and no debt maturing until the third quarter of 2020, but this is still not a situation that we really want to be in.

In conclusion, the weakness in the offshore drilling industry continues to take a toll on Ensco's results, as we saw in this earnings report. Unfortunately, it appears that the overall environment for both Ensco and drillers in general will remain weak for some time yet, basically forcing the company to just muddle through as best as it can. The company still has considerable financial strength but the current downturn is clearly weakening it so we need to remain cautious.

