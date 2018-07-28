Are Fed Presidents Pushing Powell To Prevent An Inverted Yield Curve?

Low long-term bond yields could be conducive to an ebullient stock market but likely portend pain ahead for the economy.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell

The U.S. economy appears to be on solid footing. Unemployment is below 5% (considered full employment) and second quarter GDP growth is expected to top 4 percent. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is also expected to hike interest interest rates a few more times this year in order tamp down inflationary pressures. Now some Fed Presidents want to take pains to prevent an inverted yield curve:

Some Fed regional bank presidents want the central bank to be cautious in raising interest rates to prevent short-term Treasury yields from rising above long-term ones -- providing a kind of comfort that Greenspan gave equity investors. Those policy makers argue that such a yield-curve inversion has proven to be a reliable harbinger of past recessions ... Under the Greenspan put -- which the then chairman denied ever existed -- investors expected the Fed to cut interest rates if the stock market showed signs of cracking. A Powell put would operate in much the same way in the bond market. If the yield curve inverted the Fed would be expected to cut rates, thus pushing up prices of shorter-dated Treasury debt and lowering their yields.

For now Powell does not appear to be willing to change monetary policy mid-stream to avoid having the yield curve invert. However, howls for taking preventive action could grow louder.

Why Is An Inverted Yield Curve Important?

An inverted yield curve simply means that yields on long-term bonds are below those of short-term bonds. The following chart shows ten year treasury yields minus two year treasury yields historically. The shaded areas of the chart reflect when the U.S. economy went into recession. Prior to the last three recessions the yields on long-term bonds minus the yields on short-term bonds were negative, or "inverted."

Source: St. Louis Fed

An inverted yield curve's predictive powers are what make it such an important tool for economists. Some pundits have come to believe that inverted yield curves cause recessions, and thus should be avoided. Actually, inverted yield curves can predict or reflect the signs of a recession. At the end the day, extremely long-term bond rates can reflect that bond investors do not believe inflation will increase; thus, they are willing to bid up prices and push down yields of long bonds without fear that future inflation will erode the value of the bonds' income streams. This scenario could hold true whether the yield curve is inverted or not.

Are We All Playing Pretend?

After trillions of stimulus during the Obama administration and the so-called "wealth effect" orchestrated by former Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, does anyone really want to believe we could still be headed for recession? I have long held the theory that such stimulus inured mostly to the benefit of the investor class. Is that stimulus trickling down to the masses? President Trump points to low unemployment, a skyrocketing stock market, and 4.1% GDP growth in Q2 as signs the economy is very strong.

If the economy is obviously strong then why cut taxes to stimulate it? Secondly, why would anyone care about an inverted yield curve given extremely low unemployment and amazing GDP growth? I personally believe that within the economic data there are signs the economy is not as strong as the government would have the public believe.

In my opinion, long-term unemployment, corporate cash stockpiles and lackluster growth in personal consumption expenditures ("PCE") likely point to signs of a recession.

Long-Term Unemployment

The June jobs report practically confirmed strong growth in the economy. Jobs grew by 213,000 and unemployment was 4.0 percent, down from 4.5 percent in the year earlier period. Unemployment is below the 5 percent threshold considered to be full employment, which could be a sign the economy is at risk of overheating. However, the unemployment rate only measures those actively looking for work. Working age people who have given up looking for work fall out of the calculation, which could make the unemployment picture look better.

The labor participation rate in June was 62.9 percent up from 62.8 percent in the year earlier period. There are over 95 million people outside the labor force, which one could view as alarming.

Source: St. Louis Fed

The above chart highlights the historical labor participation rate. In December 2007 it was 66.0 percent. The current rate of 62.9 percent is extremely low on an historical basis. Prior to the Financial Crisis of 2008 the labor participation rate had not been consistently below 63.0 percent since the late 1970s when President Jimmy Carter was in office.

In September 2011 former Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke suggested long-term unemployment was a "national crisis." At that juncture the labor participation rate was around 64.2 percent. It has fallen steadily since that time.

Cash Hoarding By Corporations

Economic theory would suggest that wealthy individuals have a low marginal propensity to consume vis-a-vis middle-income and lower-income individuals. Said another way, for every dollar in aid (stimulus, tax cuts) received from the government wealthy individuals are expected to spend less of it and hoard more of it than lower income individuals. The "wealth effect" orchestrated during the Obama years may have inured to the benefit of corporations and the wealthiest segment of society.

According to various metrics corporations have been hoarding the cash created by said wealth effect. Cash held by S&P Global Ratings' universe of rated U.S. non-financial corporate issuers was $1.9 trillion at the end of 2016. That's more than double the $830 billion held at the end of 2008. How much of that cash actually trickled down to the average worker?

Corporations were hoarding so much cash overseas (about $1.1 trillion) that President Trump sought tax reform to facilitate the repatriation of those foreign earnings. Once that cash is repatriated will the lion's share go to dividends and share repurchases? In my opinion, if the cash does not trickle down to the average worker who helped create it then it would not be good for the economy.

Anemic PCE Growth

The Fed uses personal consumption expenditures, excluding food and energy ("PCE"), as the metric to measure inflation. Its target is 2%.

Source: St. Louis Fed

Since the Financial Crisis PCE has consistently undershot the Fed's 2% target. At the Fed's semiannual monetary policy report to Congress, Powell explained the balance between avoiding an overheated economy and spurring PCE inflation to 2 percent on a sustained basis. In May 2018 PCE growth reached about 2 percent. This came after nearly a decade of money-printing from the Fed.

Conclusion

Fed policy has spiked asset prices like stocks and real estate. However, a low labor participation rate, cash hoarding by corporations and anemic PCE growth are likely signs of a weak economy. The bond market could be telling us this. In my opinion, an inverted yield curve could be the precursor to another recession. Keeping the yield curve from going inverted might look good optically, but will likely not reverse these trends. While low long-term bond yields are conducive to an ebullient stock market, they may signal more pain ahead for the U.S. economy.

Author's note: To get the best long/short ideas months before the market becomes aware of them, simply click here for my profile, hit the "Follow" button, and choose the "real-time alerts" option.

I also run the Shocking The Street investment service as part of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. You will get access to exclusive ideas from Shocking The Street, and stay abreast of opportunities months before the market becomes aware of them. I am currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to enjoy. Check out the service and find out first-hand why other subscribers appear to be two steps ahead of the market.

Pricing for Shocking The Street is $35 per month. Those who sign up for the yearly plan will enjoy a price of $280 per year - a 33% discount.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.