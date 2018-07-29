Ingenico Exiting Iran Created A Buying Opportunity

The market interpreted the updated EBITDA guidance as a 'miss', but failed to recognize the lower guidance was caused by external factors (US Sanctions against Iran).

Introduction

Ingenico (OTC:INGIF) (OTCPK:INGIY) shows why investors should carefully read a press release instead of taking action based on some headlines and bullet points. The company’s share price lost almost 10% on the opening bell after it announced its financial results over the first semester of the year, but the loss was almost entirely wiped out by the time the market closed. Some people didn’t do their homework before taking any action.

Ingenico’s most liquid market is Euronext Paris where the company is trading with ING as its ticker symbol. The average daily volume in France is approximately half a million shares, which definitely confirms the French market is the best place to trade in Ingenico stock. Ingenico also is a minor part of the iShares MSCI France ETF (EWQ) with a 0.30% weight.

A quick look at the results

In the first semester, Ingenico’s revenue increased slightly by approximately 1% to 1.23B EUR, but the market was spooked by the EBITDA result of 193M EUR. That’s a 21% decrease, and it’s perfectly understandable this spooked the market, as it also indicated the EBITDA margin dropped from 20% in H1 2017 to just 15.7% in the first half of this year.

The lower EBITDA, combined with a higher interest expense resulted in a net income of just 54M EUR, compared to 130M EUR last year. Sure, that’s not good, but there’s an easy explanation for all of this: Ingenico is still digesting the 1.5B EUR acquisition of Bambora it acquired last year and is still incurring restructuring expenses to incorporate the new division in its existing operating structure.

Looking at the cash flow statements, there isn’t anything to be extremely excited about. The operating cash flow came in at 115M EUR, but this included a 48M EUR tax payment (to cover the tax expenses related to the 2017 result), which is way higher than the 20M EUR that will be due over the H1 result. To the adjusted operating cash flow is approximately 143M EUR.

After deducting the 54M EUR in capex and adding the 4M EUR in interest received, the verdict would be a net free cash flow result of approximately 93M EUR. Still not great, but already better than the income statement. And this 93M EUR also takes the Bambora-related restructuring expenses into account (see later).

Three superficial reasons why the share price fell – and why none of them are valid

The update contained an EBITDA guidance cut

At the start of 2018, Ingenico was guiding for a full-year EBITDA of 545-570M EUR. The EBITDA in H1 came in at just 193M EUR, and Ingenico has now fine-tuned its EBITDA guidance to 545M EUR, the lower end of its full-year guidance.

The market reacted disappointed, but failed to understand this adjustment was made in response to the situation in Iran. Ingenico is leaving the country to comply with the US sanctions against the country, and losing Iran will have a negative impact to the tune of 16M EUR to the full-year EBITDA. If I’d add this adjustment back to the 545M EBITDA guidance, the company is actually perfectly on track to meet its unadjusted full-year guidance, as the 561M EUR EBITDA would be almost the midpoint of the previous guidance.

So, the guidance cut to 545M EUR was a non-event. Yes, it will happen, but it was not caused by a deterioration of the company’s operating performance.

The free cash flow result included restructuring expenses related to the Bambora acquisition

The H1 result includes restructuring expenses, but Ingenico hasn’t provided a precise overview of these expenses. It only mentioned the ‘adjusted free cash flow’ would have reached 40M EUR. If I would make the reverse calculation based on the known numbers and facts, it looks like the negative impact on the free cash flow in H1 was approximately 45M EUR.

Ingenico also literally said it expects the second half of the year to be much stronger, and it is expecting a full-year conversion rate of 45% to convert EBITDA into (adjusted) free cash flow, which excludes the restructuring expenses. This would result in a full-year free cash flow of approximately 250M EUR, but Ingenico hasn’t elaborated on whether or not this includes changes in the working capital position and/or the difference between taxes due and taxes paid. So let’s use the 250M EUR as a ‘loose target’ for now.

If I’d add the 45M EUR back to the H1 free cash flow (93M EUR + 45M EUR = 138M EUR) and multiply it by 2 to get to the full-year adjusted result, the 275M EUR I end up with is pretty close to the 250M EUR ‘soft’ guidance issued by the company. The difference could be explained by changes in the working capital position (which I exclude from the equation).

ATOS is no longer interested in Ingenico

I will admit that holding out for a sale to either a competitor or a private equity fund is a large part of my investment thesis. This doesn’t mean Ingenico will be unable to make it on its own, a sale would just expedite the process to reach fair value.

One of the most likely suitors was ATOS SE (OTCPK:AEXAF) (OTCPK:AEXAY) another French company with a squeaky clean balance sheet that could easily handle a multi-billion euro buyout. However, ATOS announced earlier this week it entered into an agreement with US-listed Syntel (SYNT) to acquire the latter for a total cash consideration of approximately 3B EUR. This could indeed indicate ATOS has spent its war chest, as the combined EBITDA of both companies (1.8B EUR + 200M EUR (based on 2019 consensus estimates) = 2B EUR) and the net debt position of 2B EUR (after completing the acquisition), will make it difficult to close another 7-8B EUR acquisition of Ingenico. Not impossible, but difficult.

But that’s fine with me, as a buyout scenario has always been just a secondary part of my investment thesis. I have no problem to remain patient and wait for Ingenico to reach its fair value on its own.

Investment thesis

The initial reaction of the market was wrong. If anything, Ingenico remains pretty much perfectly on track for a relatively uneventful 2018, where in it will focus on integrating Bambora in its corporate structure. The expenses related to this acquisition should come to an end in 2019, and 2020 should be ‘money time’ for Ingenico.

Applying a similar 45-50% EBITDA-to-FCF conversion rate for the 2020 results, and applying the company’s own 700M EUR EBITDA result, Ingenico remains on track to generate 300-350M EUR in free cash flow in FY 2020. Divided by 62.4M shares, this would result in a FCF result of 5-5.5 EUR per share, for a free cash flow yield of 7-8%. And that’s why I’m not worried about ATOS’ recent acquisition of Syntel. Ingenico doesn’t need to be acquired, it could perfectly remain an independent company.

