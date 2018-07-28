Polymetal International PLC (POYYF) CEO Vitaly Nesis on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Polymetal International PLC (OTC:POYYF) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 26, 2018 5:00 AM ET

Executives

Vitaly Nesis - CEO

Maxim Nazimok - CFO

Analysts

James Bell - RBC Capital Markets

Daniel Major - UBS

Richard Hatch - Berenberg

Vitaly Nesis

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you very much for joining this call. Now, this call will be on second quarter 2018 production results for Polymetal International. I am Vitaly Nesis; and Maxim Nazimok, the CFO of the company is also on the call. We will traditionally cover the highlights of the period, and then we will be happy to answer any of your questions.

Overall, I think second quarter of this year was one of the most successful periods in company's history. We have delivered very strong operational performance at existing assets, which drove a 16% year-on-year increase in gold equivalent production. And at the same time, we have launched, one month ahead of schedule, our newest and soon to be largest operating asset, Kyzyl, in Kazakhstan. Now, we are very happy about the results. And now the focus shifts from the construction to the ramp-up period at Kyzyl, which should be completed by the end of the current third quarter.

So far, roughly one month into operation, Kyzyl is performing very well, in line with the ramp-up schedule. We are already there in terms of the daily throughput, and continuing to work with recoveries and costs. I am very confident that by the end of the third quarter we will achieve all of the design parameters at our newest mine.

Also, I am happy to report that during the quarter the company generated significant free cash flow despite the payment of regular dividends for 2017, the net debt stayed roughly stable. We are also proud to report that our safety performance in the quarter was quite good. And we continue to strive to achieve our goal of zero fatalities for at least 12 months running.

In terms of individual asset performance, I would like to highlight a very strong quarter at Svetloye, where we continued to exceed budget in terms of both throughput and grade. And also the POX facility at Amursk continues to deliver record results on the back of both significant concentrate supplies from Albazino, and significant purchases of third-party material.

To wrap up, we are definitely on track to meet our 2018 production guidance. We also reiterate our total cash cost and all-in sustained cash cost guidance for the full year. We traditionally have significant seasonality in terms of revenues at our Far Eastern operations. Therefore the first-half costs are expected to be at the higher end of the guidance range. However, we remain confident that full-year guidance is certainly achievable. I would like to remind you that the cost guidance is contingent on the macroeconomic parameters, most significantly on the ruble-dollar exchange rates. We plan to announce half-yearly financial results on the 22nd of August of this year. To wrap up, strong period, a good performance, and we will try to keep up the good work in the second-half of the year.

And now, we'll be happy to take any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Our first question comes from James Bell from RBC Capital. Go ahead.

James Bell

Yes, good morning, and thanks for the call. Two questions from me. Firstly on Kyzyl, you've done an excellent job getting first concentrate out a month ahead of schedule. I just wondered if this would carry through to the rest of the timeline on the ramp-up. And if you feel that the 80,000 ounce target may be a little bit conservative for 2018. And then secondly, just on the POX expansion and the debottlenecking. Again, it looks like you're tracking well there. I just wondered if you could remind me you've already contracted the third-party concentrate so it'll complement the feed from Kyzyl, and if there's any risk on getting sufficient volumes on that side?

Vitaly Nesis

Thank you very much for your questions. In terms of Kyzyl, yes there is some upside risk in terms of production guidance for this year. If we complete the ramp-up within the planned three months there may be an uplift to the guidance for Kyzyl in particular. However, I would like to stay cautious because we still have two months to get to the design parameters. So this is not yet set in stone.

In terms of the POX bottlenecking, I am quite confident that we will have plenty of material to fill the expanded facility. In addition to our own incremental feed from Kyzyl, we also are considering to shift some of the concentrate from Mayskoye to Amursk if the ramp-up proceeds smoothly. And in terms of third-party material, the market is quite vibrant given a couple of new goldmines that have recently entered production in Russia, which produce refractory gold concentrates. So I am 100% confident that whatever capacity we will achieve at the bottlenecked Amursk POX, this capacity will be filled.

James Bell

Okay, thanks, Vitaly. And just one more if I may. At Svetloye, obviously you've got an outperformance versus budget. Do you have any more visibility on whether that performance on grade and the throughput can continue into the second-half or is there something which is still pretty variable depending on the operation?

Vitaly Nesis

I would say that chances are Svetloye will continue to be above plan for the second-half of the year because throughput is higher mostly due to the fact that the ore is somewhat softer versus what we expected. And the grade performance is due to positive grade reconciliations. The nature of the deposit is such that there are high-grade relatively areas which we tend to miss when we do grade control. But then this high grade should turn up in the production. So yes, Svetloye is likely to continue to be a strong performer in the second-half as well.

James Bell

Okay, that's great. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question is from Daniel Major from UBS. Please go ahead.

Daniel Major

Hi, Vitaly. I suppose a couple of questions or operational questions very quickly. The grade profile at Dukat, where do you see that trending second-half of the year, will it be sub-300 sort of grams a ton through the Dukat mill? And second one on Mayskoye, performance looks to be improving. Can you give us a ballpark expectation on full-year production at Mayskoye?

Vitaly Nesis

Yes. Well, thanks, Dan, for the questions. In terms of Dukat grad in the second-half we expect pretty much flat profile, around 300 grams per ton. And in terms of Mayskoye production it will depend a little bit on the arrival of winter because oxide ore can only be processed during the above-zero periods of time. But I would say 150,000 to 160,000 ounces of gold.

Daniel Major

Cool, thanks. And then some of the other questions, the usual seasonally buildup in and sort of group change in working capital, is there any reason to believe you wouldn't fully unwind any build in working capital, sort of -- during the first-half of the year it looked like free cash flow was obviously positive this quarter? And then second one on inflation. Clearly input cost inflation, et cetera, is a theme across the industry. You'll have a FX tailwind to support this, but can you give us any sense of where you are seeing inflation trends running across your assets, and what that means versus how you're tracking against your cost guidance?

Vitaly Nesis

Well, in terms of working capital, we expect this year will fully replicate the performance we have seen over the last three or four years. There is no reason to believe it will be any different. So we expect a much stronger second-half, both in terms of production and in terms of cash flow generation. In terms of cost inflation, so far inflation in Russia and Kazakhstan is very subdued, with one important exception, which is the price of diesel fuel. Now we have traditionally stacked up on diesel for our remote Far Eastern operations in the first quarter. So the impact of high fuel prices is limited only to a couple operations, mostly in Kazakhstan.

So we don't think that this year high oil price will translate into higher costs group-wide. However, for the next year, definitely if oil price continues to be strong there may be some cost pressures, but not this year. And obviously a weak ruble -- relatively weak ruble is taking off some of the pain which higher fuel bill do inflict on our operations. So to make a long story short, so far inflation has not made much of a dent in our profitability.

Daniel Major

Great, thanks. And if I could just ask one more, you mentioned at the investor day those nine assets you'd identified for potential divestment. Can you make any comment on the progress of any of those processes?

Vitaly Nesis

Unfortunately I will not go into any details, but the internal goal is maybe to sell at least two, and hopefully three of those assets -- probably not sell, announce the deals to sell by the end of this year. So we are making good progress in terms of our attempts to shrink the asset base. And hopefully, in three months time, when we have third quarter production results call I will be able to be more specific on the disposal program.

Daniel Major

Super. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question is from Richard Hatch from Berenberg. Please go ahead.

Richard Hatch

Thank you. And thanks, guys, for the call, and congrats on a good quarter. And two questions for me. First one on Kyzyl, you've mentioned a few times before that the costs there have been perhaps exceeding your expectations. Are you still seeing that, are you still seeing good cost performance at that mine? And then secondly, just on Svetloye, on the life of mine extension. Would you be able just to clarify what the next steps are there, and when we can put something in our diary for an update on that one? Thanks.

Vitaly Nesis

In terms of Kyzyl, the mining costs are definitely below the budget, mostly because the material within the bit is more fractured, more friable so that helps us in terms of reduction in drilling and blasting costs. So this is expected to continue for at least the next 12 months as we work through the relatively soft upper levels of the open pit. And in terms of Svetloye life of mine extension, we will target the reserve update by the end of the year.

Richard Hatch

Okay. Thanks, Vitaly.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We have a follow-up question from Daniel Major from UBS. Please go ahead.

Daniel Major

Hi. Yes, a quick follow-up. In terms of modeling Kyzyl, will that capitalized until the fourth quarter as per the time that it hits commercial production?

Vitaly Nesis

Yes, basically we are capitalizing the cost up to the 90% of production capacity reached. So the expectation is probably until September that we'll keep capitalizing.

Daniel Major

Okay, thanks.

Operator

We have a follow-up question from Richard Hatch from Berenberg. Please go ahead.

Richard Hatch

Thanks. And just a question out of interest, I read an interesting article in the Financial Times recently about GV Gold. And the article was sort of commenting that perhaps Polymetal might be interested in some form combination there. I appreciate you're reducing size to focus on your higher-margin high-quality assets, but if there is the right sort of M&A opportunity there for you to add something into the portfolio is that still a possibility?

Vitaly Nesis

No, we are definitely not in the acquisition mode for the time being. And for the time being, until we complete the disposal program, and until we fully ramp up Kyzyl and complete the bottlenecking project at Amursk, won't be even looking at any M&A ideas. And in terms of longer-term growth the management still believes that Nezhda, which is approaching the completion of the feasibility study, is very likely to be our next asset, our next producing mine. So the focus is on Nezhda, on exploration, definitely not on M&A.

Richard Hatch

Okay. Thank you very much.

Operator

You have no further questions at this time. [Operator Instructions]

We have no further questions. Dear speakers, back to you for the conclusion.

Vitaly Nesis

Well, thank you very much for participation in the call. Please feel free to direct questions to either the management or the IR team. And I wish you all a very good day. Thank you very much. Bye-bye.