Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (EIGI) CEO Jeff Fox on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Angela White - Vice President of Investor Relations

Jeff Fox - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Marc Montagner - Chief Financial Officer

Jason Helfstein - Oppenheimer

Brian Essex - Morgan Stanley

Naved Khan - SunTrust

Steve Ju - Credit Suisse

Angela White

Good morning everyone. It's my pleasure to welcome you to our second quarter 2018 earnings call. First we will go through some prepared remarks, after which we will turn to Q&A. We prepared a presentation to accompany our comments, which is available in the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.endurance.com.

Statements made on today's call will include forward-looking statements about Endurance's future expectations, plans and prospects. All such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Please refer to the cautionary language in today's earnings release and to our Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 4, 2018, for a discussion of the risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to be materially different from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. Endurance does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

During the call, we will reference several non-GAAP financial measures including adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, net debt and bank adjusted EBITDA. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is available in the presentation located in the Investor Relations section of our website.

With that, I will turn the call over to Jeff Fox, our President and CEO.

Jeff Fox

Thanks Angela and good morning. We are pleased with our operational progress and financial performance in Q2. We are executing to our 2018 integrated operating plan which focuses on delivering increased value to our customers in our market-leading assets and simplifying operations across the business. Second quarter revenue was $287.8 million and adjusted EBITDA was $85 million. We ended the quarter with approximately 4.9 million subscribers on platform and we continued to reduce our net debt.

Turning to slide six. As we have stated, our investment choices in 2018 are focused primarily on our strategic assets across email marketing, web presence and domain segments. We are making progress simplifying selected operations as we transition to operated scale. Our business generates significant cash flow, allowing us flexibility to invest and lay the groundwork for a return to growth.

Starting with email marketing. Our 2018 plan includes increased investment in engineering to deliver improvements to our core platform. This year, we are also investing to integrate third-party functionality which, over time, increases the value we can deliver to customers. We also continue to invest in opportunities for channel expansion and we remain focused on strengthening our brand as a leading provider of small business solutions.

In our web presence segment, we are investing to simplify the business and to improve the customer journey, specifically across our Bluehost, HostGator and SiteBuilder platforms. Our teams are making progress across the board. Starting with simplification, our investments are positioning us to expand capabilities and better connect customers with the tools and services they need to succeed online. Our engineering and support investments are positioning us for an improved customer experience with increased service levels, user interface refinements and expansion of solutions.

In our domain segment, our 2018 plan is focused on integrating selected teams and enhancing the customer experience. We are executing to our plan which leverages the scale we have in our domain business to capture more opportunity through our Domain.com platform. We are focused on delivering a simplified customer journey with the addition of value-added products and services such as email, hosting and security.

Turning to slide 10. We are pleased with our first half performance and the team is executing with an owner-operator mindset. We are making progress toward operating at scale and finding efficiencies that partially offset investments for the year. We are also managing the cash generating but declining assets for non-strategic brands, which continue to pressure revenue and units.

Our second half adjusted EBITDA will reflect this investment strategy as we focus on expanding our offers and improving the experience for our customers across our strategic brands. As we seek to position for growth, we will continue to drive investment that we believe will increase the value of our assets over time.

With that, I will turn the call over to Marc Montagner, our CFO.

Marc Montagner

Thank you Jeff. Slide 12, I am pleased to review our second quarter results. GAAP revenue was $287.8 million, a decrease of 2% compared to the second quarter of 2017. Adjusted EBITDA was $85 million, an increase of 3% over the same period in 2017. And free cash flow, as defined as cash flow from operation less capital expenditure and capitalized leases, was $20.1 million. GAAP cash flow from operations in the second quarter was $29.9 million. CapEx was $9.8 million or 3.4% of GAAP revenue.

Year-over-year decreases in cash from operation and free cash flow were due mostly to the payment of our SEC settlement, the purchase of interest rate cap protection on our term loan debt and the accelerated interest payment on the term loan related to the June 2018 repricing. Year-over-year, we saw lower data center cost, improved operating efficiencies in support and lower G&A cost. These cost savings more than offset the year-over-year lower revenue and increased investment in engineering and fixed marketing. On a sequential basis, our increased investment in engineering and fixed marketing were partially funded by the improved efficiencies in support and lower marketing spend.

Slide 13, we finished the quarter with 4.918 million subscribers. Total subscribers decreased by approximately 93,000 from the last quarter mostly due to subscriber losses from our non-strategic brands. Seasonality also contributed to the acceleration in net subscriber losses. In addition, approximately 10,500 of the losses in subs resulted from changes we made to Constant Contact account cancellation policy to make it more consistent with the rest of our business. Our subscriber trend reflects our approach to de-prioritize our non-strategic brands and to focus our marketing spend on higher lifetime revenue customers. In the second quarter, combined revenue per subscriber or ARPS was $19.32. ARPS in the web presence segment was $13.49, in email marketing $66.60 and in domain $16.13.

Slide 14. In the first half of 2018, revenue was $579.1 million, reflecting a decline of 1% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA grew 5% year-over-year to $171.2 million and free cash flow grew 10% to $65 million. Year-over-year adjusted EBITDA benefited from lower G&A, marketing, data center and support costs. These costs offset the lower revenue and increased investment in engineering.

Slide 15. Our guidance for the full year 2018 is unchanged. We expect GAAP revenue of $1.140 billion to $1.160 billion, adjusted EBITDA of $310 million to $330 million, free cash flow of approximately $120 million. As previously disclosed, our free cash flow guidance does not reflect the impact of payments related to the settlement with SEC or the potential security class action lawsuit settlements, both of which will impact the company actual free cash flow for 2018. We continue to expect capital expenditure of approximately $55 million to $60 million in 2018. We intend to use our excess free cash flow to pay down approximately $100 million of the principal balance of our term loan in 2018.

Slide 16. As previously announced in June, we repriced our term loan in the amount of $1.580 billion, reducing our interest rate to LIBOR plus 375 basis points. In conjunction with the repricing, we extended the maturity of a majority of our revolving credit facility to June 2023. In addition, we purchased interest rate cap protection for $800 million of the term loan debt. We ended the second quarter with $1.905 billion in total senior debt. Including other deferred purchase obligation and capital leases of $15 million, total cash on the balance sheet of $70 million ($77 million, see press release), our total net debt at the end of the period was $1.844 billion.

In addition, we paid down approximately $25 million of the term loan debt in the second quarter. Our revolving credit facility remains at zero balance and we maintain an available credit balance of $165 million. Our LTM bank adjusted EBITDA for the period ending June 30 was $368.2 million. Our senior debt leverage ratio of 4.05 times remains well below our maximum senior secure leverage ratio of six turns.

Thank you for joining us today. Now I will return the call back to Jeff.

Jeff Fox

Thanks Marc. We are pleased with our progress year-to-date. We have a lot to accomplish in the back half of the year and we remain focused on execution of our plan. Thank you for joining us this morning. Now I will turn the call back to the operator to begin Q&A.

Jason Helfstein

Thanks I got two questions. One, how are you thinking about the lifetime value for email marketing versus web presence, as you have done continued digging and just thinking strategically about these assets, where are we now? And then I guess, at what point do you feel like you have done enough cleaning up of the legacy to start to think about where you want to invest for growth and/or add additional functionality to drive the LTV higher in those two segments? Thanks.

Jeff Fox

So I am going to try to answer your question. That was actually a pretty complex presentation, Jason. Thank you. Our plan for this year, we felt like we needed to build some capacity and get started already on things we know add long-term value to the brands we are investing the most heavily in, which we are making very well now, right, Domain, HostGator, Bluehost, Constant Contact as well as SinglePlatform on the email marketing side. So we are investing already and testing things that we believe add long-term value and we have a lot of tests running in the fourth and third quarter. We have been positioning for those tests.

And so I feel good about the progress we have made. We have really good visibility in our better or, I would say, our strategic assets in terms of where we think we can increase the LTV over time on each of those assets. Still a lot of work to do. A lot of partners we are still integrating with. A lot of things to get done. But we are always in the middle of that and have good visibility. So I am not sure what the cleanup question is. The cleanup is really more getting our operating platform operating at scale with better cadence and focus. And I think we are having great progress on that as well, Jason.

Jason Helfstein

So basically, unlocking those expenses so you can redeploy them into growth areas?

Jeff Fox

Yes. And so really, I use the phrase owner-operator. This team is getting better every day and this is a journey we are on that we want these teammates saying, this is a better thing to do with that money. We want to put more of it into email marketing in the next six months or this or that. And we see that kind of activity really picking up and that's what I have been talking about in terms of operating at scale with skill. We are still relatively early in the journey, but the team is getting better every day. And you are calling that cleanup, I call that operating. That's just what good operators do and I think we have got some growing operating cadence coming on here.

Jason Helfstein

So would you expect, when you have the fourth quarter call, at that point you will have enough visibly around some of these testings? Will you be able to share the learnings, so some of that could be modeled on a go-forward basis?

Jeff Fox

Yes. So you know that we are going to try not to get into the business of giving you small tidbits to try to extrapolate. But you will hear from us the continued progress reports and we will give you anecdotes and examples of things we know are making our business more valuable. Right now, we are in the phase where we are testing things that have a high probability of improving the value of our strategic assets and we just need to prove it out and then operationalize it and then continue to build on our cadence of the ability to bring solutions into those customer relationships.

Jason Helfstein

Okay. Thank you. That's helpful.

Brian Essex

Hi. Good morning. And thank you for taking the question. Either Jeff or Marc, I was wondering if maybe you could talk a little bit about what are your spending on sales and marketing? I understand that you are kind of emphasizing the core brands and pulling the emphasis off of some of the legacy applications and services, but how is that progressing? It looks like it declined again sequentially. So where are you investing? And then what areas are you continuing to take the shift off? And maybe how are you measuring efficacy of that spend in terms of either improving customer acquisition costs or maybe optimizing how you are onboarding customers?

Jeff Fox

So there's a little bit of seasonality in our spend, right. So our Q1, I mean, for whatever reason, when you serve the small business space, people come back and there's just more buying in Q1. More people are starting businesses, ideas coming out over the questions of [indiscernible], whatever. And so Q1 has a little bit of seasonality when you really compare it to Q2. So there's a little bit of that going on in our sales and marketing spend.

I would tell you, if you step back and look at it across our business, Marc and the team started to move the money more and more to what we call higher long-term or lifetime revenue, higher value, there are strategic assets we think we can compete best with and be most valuable to customers with over time and we are just continuing that program. Our belief is, is that we will get to a point over the next several quarters and I don't want to predict exactly when, but over the next several quarters, we see the efficiency of some of that spend getting better as we improve the solutions and the customer experience that I keep referencing in the main point of the script.

But we don't feel like we are wasting sales and marketing dollars anyway. I think there's always some that you wish you got a better CTA on or more effective. But net net, this was always a very metrics driven business as it related to CTA. I think Marc and the team, predating my joining, were already doing a very good job moving us to the long-term place we want to get to. The investments we are making are to make those dollars more and more valuable over time because the customers are on a better journey with more capabilities being provided to them over a multiyear cycle. Okay?

Brian Essex

Got it. Yes, that's helpful. And as we kind of think about your go-to-market strategy going forward, I guess, maybe Constant Contact notwithstanding, are you seeing a mix shift in terms of what the customers you are maybe able to organically acquire as opposed to bring in through affiliate networks? And how are the trends in each of those efforts progressing?

Jeff Fox

Okay. This is where I am not going to give you any details. Those are great questions. There's so many moving parts and it would be unfair to try to answer any question about that specifically. I would like to ask you to back up and just recognize that we have less brand investments than a number of the folks we compete with, even that are smaller companies. And so over time, we definitely will be positioning for the new way people do brands more and more effectively. I see the team getting better at that. We are certainly still getting good returns on all of our traditional channels but not as good as we want over time.

Does that make sense?

Brian Essex

Fair enough.

Jeff Fox

But for us, it's positioning the assets for great journeys and experiences that allows us to make bigger and smarter choices over many years on how we go acquire new customers.

Brian Essex

Okay. Thank you.

Jeff Fox

Yes.

Naved Khan

Yes. Thanks a lot. It's Naved Khan from SunTrust. Just a couple of questions. So Jeff, on the previous call, you spoke about SiteBuilder as an area where you probably want to have more capabilities, improve the product. How should we think about this effort? How extensive is it? Do you think it's 2018? Or is it probably going to be into next year that you start to see this having an impact? And then I had a follow-up on Constant Contact.

Jeff Fox

Yes. So our SiteBuilder team is making good progress. And the way they partner with, integrate with and help both directly and other brands is moving along. So very pleased with what that team is getting done as it relates to, I would call it, the sustained long-term investment in the technology set. Obviously, it's a set of components that are being well constructed, well designed and very usable for us as they scale our operating platform. And so that's a lot of words. We are not going to break out a SiteBuilder revenue or unit line as a stand-alone business. It's part of a number of the brand strategies we have.

Naved Khan

Got it. But in terms of just the timing, do you think you would probably have an enhanced product out this year? Or is it more of 2019?

Jeff Fox

No. So that product has already been enhanced this year. It's not on an annual release cadence. They are making that product and components for that product better on a faster time line than that. We are probably never going to announce. I guess if your question is are we going to announce the brand-new SiteBuilder version 73? That's not really how we are thinking about the value of that very, very talented engineering team. That engineering team is already testing some things with customers and funnels and we feel good about the progress we are making there.

Naved Khan

Understood. And thanks for the color. On Constant Contact, even if I normalize for the cancellation policy change, I guess the subscribers declined a little bit. What would it take to have that grow again? And then secondarily, was there any impact from GDPR, if at all? Do you have an exposure to that geo?

Jeff Fox

Yes. Look, I would say we are trying to not claim any significant impact from GDPR. But like everybody else, we are dealing with it and we know it's affecting some units on our funnel.

On Constant Contact, I would tell you that team is executing the plan. They are doing things. I mean, if you separate it out, the unit decline definitely was a little bit higher seasonally and a little bit higher versus Q1. But for us, we definitely feel like the things we are investing in there, our goal is to have that business growing and we believe very strongly that we can get that business growing.

And we are still not going to give a corridor but we are going to grow it by expanding what we do for customers. And I think we tried to be very clear about that, including just enhancing what we already do as it relates to how people could do, the basic email marketing and customer segmentation and customer contact management.

Naved Khan

Right. And then just to clarify, so by growth you mean growth in subscribers, not just the revenue, right?

Jeff Fox

I think it will be both over time. We believe that based on the investments we are making, that we can get back to growth in that segment. And what we are not going do is tell you will revenue tick up before subs or will subs tick up before revenue. But it is our intention, long-term, to grow both subs and revenue in that segment. And we believe we can and we are investing to do it.

Naved Khan

Great. Thank you.

Steve Ju

Hi. Thanks. So Jeff, I guess more of a medium to longer term product question, I guess kind of to follow-up on what you were talking about last quarter. So do you think you have all the products that you want to run from a first-party perspective in-house on behalf of your subscriber clients? Or are there certain other products that you might want to add organically and/or acquire? And are there certain other products that you think you might want to get rid of also? I guess the underlying question here is that do you feel like you have a complete product set to cater to all your clients for the time being? Or do you still need to do more for the medium to longer term?

Jeff Fox

I am just hesitating because I think that what we know is that we are repositioning and can either integrate or improve the solution value across our investment assets, the ones we are focused on. And I believe that folks in our space will always be open to either acquiring or partnering. And as you know, it's such a rapid cycle of innovation, not only for small business but for consumers directly and enterprise that I think it will be logical that someday we will be doing additional bolt-ons or acquisitions of capabilities. And so I don't want to either say we are working on anything or not. That's absolutely not appropriate. But again, I want to draw everybody back to, our focus is on the assets we have we think we could get a lot more out of.

Steve Ju

Understood. Thank you.

Jeff Fox

Yes. I am going to keep it simple. Thanks for joining us. We are trying to keep it simple for you guys, while driving this great set of assets into the right financial framework as best as we can. I want to thank the Endurance team for the great progress we are making and let's keep our heads down and keep everything focused, simple and let's execute. Thanks.

