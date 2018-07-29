Huntington: My Top Big Bank Pick For Rest Of 2018

Like other big banks, Huntington's valuation is attractive; downside share price risk is low as the bank plans to buy back $825 million in shares by year-end.

Among big banks, Huntington has the highest dividend yield; management and directors are not only meaningful shareholders but act like shareholders.

The accelerated buyback is one of 8 reasons I doubled my position in Huntington on July 26-27.

Huntington's CEO revealed on the July 25 earnings call that the bank intends to accelerate share buybacks in Q3.

Purpose

On July 4th Seeking Alpha published my article, “CCAR 2018 Positions These Six Banks Well for the Year Ahead.” The article analyzed big bank plans for returning capital to shareholders. Six banks were identified as the best choices for bank investors for the year ahead.

Having reviewed CCARs, 2Q earnings, and transcripts from 2Q earnings calls for all the big banks, my view is that Huntington (HBAN) is especially well-positioned for stock price appreciation between now and year-end. HBAN offers superior upside share price potential with moderate downside risk.

Top Banks Emerging from CCAR 2018

Chart 1 is drawn from my last post. It compares July 3 bank valuations to recently announced capital distribution plans for big banks subject to Federal Reserve Stress Tests. The six banks noted in green are likely as a group to have better near term stock price performance than peer banks.

Chart 1

Huntington: My Top Pick

While other big banks may enjoy strong share price appreciation in the coming months, HBAN is especially compelling. There are eight reasons I am adding to my HBAN position (initial purchase June 27, 2016 at $8.15 per share).

The number one reason I added to my HBAN position is because the bank's CEO announced on July 25th that the bank will accelerate share buybacks during the 47 days remaining in Q3.

What follows is an overview of the reasons HBAN is my top pick for the rest of 2018.

Reasons for Adding HBAN Shares

1. Accelerated Share Buyback

Bank investors would be wise to read the 2Q earnings call transcript for Huntington Bank (NASDAQ:HBAN). While all big banks have announced share buybacks and dividend increases in the immediate aftermath of Federal Reserve Stress Testing results announced at the end of June, HBAN has gone one step further and articulated the timing for the bank’s share buybacks. Here is what HBAN’s CEO said on July 25:

“And consistent with our CCAR capital plan, we intend to frontload about three-quarters of the buyback into 2018, including the announced intention to enter into an accelerated share repurchase program for approximately $400 million of common stock this quarter.”

Investors now know that $400 million of the bank’s $1.1 billion in buybacks will occur over the next 47 days. In addition, $425 million is targeted for 4Q.

As of July 26 (see Ycharts), HBAN has a market cap of $16.9 billion and a diluted share count of 1.125 billion shares. Between now and September 30, HBAN plans to buy approximately 26 million shares which compares to a daily average trade volume over the past 90 days of 8.2 million shares (source: Morningstar). At the current market cap and stock price, by year-end HBAN should reduce its share count by 54 million shares (4.8%).

I am on record on these pages expressing surprise and concern a year ago when HBAN’s board chose to not release more capital than it did after CCAR 2017. The consequence of that decision can be seen in Chart 2 which shows the change in diluted share count for the big banks over the past year. Despite the increase in shares, HBAN stock price for the year ending June 30, 2018 was up 10%.

The board apparently realized the error of its ways judging by the recent decision to return to shareholders more than 10% of capital. By front-end loading the buyback, HBAN is clearly working in the interest of shareholders.

Chart 2

2. Loan Growth Leading Big Banks

HBAN’s 7% loan growth is tied with JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) as the highest growth rate among big banks. See chart 3. The average annual loan growth rate for big banks is only 2% as of June 30. Historically banks have grown loans on average 75% faster than GDP growth rate. Among big banks that ratio today is -50% based on the 2Q GDP growth rate of 4.1%.

One reason bank credit quality looks so good today is because bank risk execs continue to be cautious lenders. Caution certainly has been in order given the anemic 1.8% GDP annual growth rate seen in the U.S. from 2010 - 2016. HBAN's slides from the Q2 earnings call show an outlook for loan growth in 2018 of 5.5% to 6.5%. If the economy stays on track to grow 3%+, the bank's loan growth goal appears quite reasonable.

Chart 3

3. Credit Quality

My rule of thumb when it comes to bank investing is simple: Provision, Provision, Provision. Across the industry, Loan Loss Provision--which is always the precursor of charge-offs--remains historically low. It is possible credit quality for U.S. banks has never been better than it is today.

HBAN is no exception. Here is what HBAN’s CEO said on the 2Q call about current credit quality.

“Our credit metrics are simply excellent. On our second quarter losses were the 16th consecutive quarter where net charge-offs remained below our average through the cycle target range.”

One of the great benefits that the Federal Reserve Stress Tests provides is that this annual practice gives bank investors an added measure of comfort that credit dynamics are sound and that the banks are prepared for tough times. Here is what HBAN's CEO said July 25th about the recent Stress Test.

“Our performance in the Fed's nine-quarter cumulative loan loss estimates in a severely adverse stress scenarios over the past four years, where we have never ranked lower than fourth, clearly reflects our relatively strong and consistently disciplined risk management.”

One of my nagging concerns about HBAN has been its exposure to auto lending. Auto loans represent 17% of the bank's total loans and 12% of total assets. Historically auto lending has produced unattractive risk-adjusted returns. In HBAN’s 2Q earnings call, the CEO addressed this concern to my satisfaction, although I will continue to monitor auto lending closely given the industry's historic performance. For the time I am satisfied with the bank's approach to auto lending which avoids Sub-Prime borrowers who historically contribute significantly to the volatility of auto loan charge-offs rates.

4. Risk-Adjusted Returns Through-the-Cycle

My research into bank investment performance (Investing in Banks, RMA 2016) shows that the key to long-term bank performance is a consistent ROE that exceeds a bank’s cost of capital. The best banks deliver 9%+ ROEs through the ups and downs of the business cycle.

The surest way for a bank's stock price to fall is for the bank to incur outsized loan charge-offs when the economy weakens. In the past banks have struggled when the economy fell into recession. However, the best managed banks don't skip a beat because they underwrite loans during the good times with an anticipation for bad times.

HBAN’s management speaks nearly every quarter to the bank’s commitment to manage credit with an eye for the inevitable slow-down in the economy. From the Q4 2017 earnings call, this is what the bank’s CFO said:

“Huntington’s positioned to deliver consistent through-the-cycle shareholder returns. This strategy entails reducing volatility of results and returns, achieving top tiered performance over the long-term and maintaining our aggregate moderate to low risk profile throughout.”

While the truth will be seen when the economy slows, HBAN’s management understands that superior long-term shareholder performance depends on superior credit quality through the cycle.

5. Acquisition Discipline

As Synovus (SNV) and Fifth Third (FITB) shareholders have recently learned, bank investors are skeptical that acquisitions, especially of out-of-market banks, make sense. In the Q2 earnings call, HBAN’s CEO had this to say about acquisitions:

“At this time, we do not view traditional commercial bank acquisitions as being attractive, as potential candidates are not meeting our valuation expectations.”

HBAN is not against acquisitions. In fact, its First Merit acquisition is a case study in how an acquisition is designed to work. In this case the bank met expense targets, successfully analyzed credit quality, and appears to have maintained appropriate employee and customer satisfaction. The fact that the merger was in-market significantly enhanced the odds of success.

Historically bankers are notorious for pursuing size for size sake (and with size comes bigger paychecks for management and directors). Investors are well served when bank directors understand the economics of bank mergers. This appears to be the case with HBAN.

6. Best Dividend Yield Among Big Banks

Dividends matter to shareholders. HBAN's recent decision to increase the dividend from $.44 to $.56, a 27% increase, is an important indication that HBAN intends to manage capital effectively for shareholders.

The current payout is 47% (2Q earnings per share) and at the high end of big banks. Is it too high? Apparently, the Fed did not think so. Analyst expectations are for 2Q 2019 EPS of $.35. Earnings estimates appear reasonable given the state of the economy, credit quality, and share buyback plans.

As of July 26th, as chart 3 shows, HBAN is the highest yielding dividend of the big banks.

Chart 4

7. Valuation

Valuations for the big banks generally look reasonable based on the next three charts. Chart 5 shows current P/E ratios for the big banks. For this calculation earnings year-to-date 2018 earnings are annualized. At 13.4, HBAN has the 5th highest P/E based on year-to-date earnings annualized. That number is not especially compelling. The next two charts provide a stronger case for HBAN.

Chart 5

Chart 6 considers analyst estimates for earnings over the next four quarters. The forward 1-year P/E ratios suggest analysts are bullish about earnings for the next four quarters. Too bullish? Time will tell, but based on the current economic environment and aggressive share buybacks, the forward earnings estimates appear reasonable to me.

Note that HBAN’s Forward P/E is 11.2 which is 5th lowest of the peer group. Don't be surprised if analysts revise HBAN earnings forecasts upward once the bank reduces share count as planned in Q3.

Chart 6

Chart 7 takes the P/E based on forward earnings and compares it to the median P/E for each bank since 1998. On this basis all banks look attractive compared to historic valuations. HBAN forward P/E is -19% below historic its average P/E ratio over the past 20 years. This chart suggests all the big banks are undervalued.

Chart 7

8. Management, Board, Shareholder Alignment

My initial investment in HBAN was triggered by the board’s purchase of shares in early 2016. My second investment followed the CEO’s open market purchase of 50,000 shares in 2017. No question, this board and management team are aligned to shareholder interests since they are meaningful shareholders themselves. Surprisingly, the vast majority of big bank directors have never bought their own banks' shares in the open market. HBAN is an exception.

During virtually every quarterly earnings call the CEO reminds listeners of this fact. Here is what he said on this topic on July 25th.

“The board and our colleagues are collectively the seventh largest shareholder of Huntington and all of us are appropriately focused on driving sustained long-term performance.”

How Can This Thesis Go Awry?

Investors considering HBAN as a short or long-term investment will want to review HBAN's 2018 10K. The 10K devotes ten pages describing various risks.

From the 10K two risks stand.

First, as always, credit risk. While HBAN's CEO noted on July 25 that credit is "excellent," there is no question that any hint of deteriorating credit at HBAN or from other large Midwest regional lenders will hurt HBAN's stock price.

Chart 8 may be the most important graph in this analysis. It shows HBAN's 4-quarter moving Provision expense since 2003 as a percentage of assets. At the end of Q1 2018 the ratio stood at .20%. The 15 year average is .68%. Clearly HBAN--and the entire banking industry for that matter--are operating in a most benign credit environment. Normalization of credit loss experience will eat into the bank's currently lofty ROE of 13.2%.

In the short-run, that is between now and January 2019, credit risk appears low and unlikely to impact this investment thesis. Longer-term, however, credit risk will emerge and impact bank earnings and returns.

Where will HBAN likely first see credit deterioration? My best guess is in its auto loan book.

I have reviewed 2Q earnings for 80 banks. On average the 80 banks beat analyst expectations by 3%. Only 12 banks fell short of analyst estimates. One of those banks was Fidelity Southern (LION). Why the 23% miss? Indirect auto lending. This Georgia-based bank does not have the same auto lending strategy as HBAN, but its challenges are a reminder of the peril of auto lending, especially indirect.

The second major risk to this thesis is also captured in the 10K: Economic slowdown. Many investors believe Tariff discussions exacerbate this risk. Here is what HBAN's CEO said about Tariff risk on July 25:

"And while trade and tariff issues are creating some uncertainty in specific industries, we've not yet seen an impact on our customer base. We continue to have conversations with our clients and they remain optimistic for their businesses and the region, in large part reflecting the positive impact of federal tax reform and the overall strength of the economy. We are seeing broad-based commercial loan growth driven by increased capital expenditures including planned expansions."

2nd Quarter earnings calls with CEOs of industrial companies have addressed the impact of Tariffs. At this point, according to at least one analysis of these comments, Tariffs are a watch item but not a current material disrupter of the economy.

Should Tariffs prove to be a fly in the economy's ointment, as a Midwest bank with heavy industrial presence, it is likely HBAN could be impacted more severely than other regional and national banks with broader geographic footprints.

A third risk exists for HBAN as well as other U.S. companies: Taxes. According to the HBAN 2Q 2018 earnings call slides, HBAN incurred a provision for taxes in 2Q 2018 of $57 million versus $79 million a year earlier. The new tax rate appears to bolster HBAN's bottom line by about $100 million a year. That's a material number. Other banks benefit similarly, and therefore, this risk is systemic.

Should the Democrats sweep the House and Senate in November, no doubt they will step up attacks on the President's tax legislation which Democrats claim hurts America. However, this risk is offset by the unlikelihood the Democrats could muster enough votes to override an inevitable Presidential veto between now and November 2020.

A fourth risk is specific to HBAN. While the CEO has expressed his opinion that current bank valuations are so high that an acquisition is not prudent, bank investors know that bank CEOs too often find dubious "strategic" reasons to do a merger. Should HBAN make an acquisition between now and January 2019, expect the bank's stock to suffer more than peers.

The fifth and final risk is again specific to HBAN. As has been described in this analysis, the bank's CEO and board are personally invested in HBAN. Should the CEO or an influential director sell shares over the next six months, likely I too would be a seller. My view is that insiders have more knowledge than outsiders. While I appreciate the need for even insiders to diversify (as I did myself during my 31 years in banking), my aversion to outsized risk would force me to follow the insiders' lead and sell newly acquired HBAN shares.

Final Thoughts

During the past two days I have doubled my position in HBAN. My plan is to hold these new shares through the 4th quarter earnings call which will occur around January 25, 2019. While I am a buy-and-hold long term shareholder on shares previously acquired shares, these newly acquired shares now position HBAN as my second largest bank holding. It is yet to be seen whether HBAN warrants an outsized holding beyond the short-term.

Always appreciate hearing contrarian thoughts on my investment ideas which is the principal reason I write these posts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM, HBAN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As a retired Bank of America exec I continue to hold certain financial interests in BAC. At present I own no common or preferred shares.