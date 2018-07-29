Twitter: Crash Protection Kicks In

I also address Twitter's current shadow banning controversy, and discuss possible courses of action now for hedged Twitter longs.

Crash Protection Kicks In For Twitter

In an article in early June ("Crash Protection For Twitter"), I noted that shares of Twitter (TWTR) had climbed significantly since I had presented them as a Portfolio Armor top 10 name to my Marketplace subscribers in December, as indicated in the chart below.

In that same June article, I presented two hedges for the Twitter in light of that run-up. On Friday, Twitter shares crashed, following news of a drop in monthly users. Here I show last month's hedges softened the blow for Twitter longs. First, a quick note on a current controversy surrounding the platform.

Twitter's Shadow Banning Controversy

Shadow banning is essentially a way of silencing social media users. CNET describes it this way:

Instead of kicking someone off, shadow bans make a person's post visible only to the user who created it. The idea is to protect others from harmful content while eventually prompting the shadow-banned user to voluntarily leave the forum due to a lack of engagement. If you outright ban a user, the thinking goes, the person is aware of it and will likely just set up another account and continue the offending behavior.

Twitter has denied engaging in shadow banning, but others have suggested that Twitter's denial is a distinction without a difference.

One of the manipulations of the user experience by Twitter has been quality filter discrimination, which per Shadowban.eu,

causes your tweets to be invisible within the latest section of the search, including hashtags, when the quality filter is turned on

If you're curious to see if your account is subject to quality filter discrimination, or other types of suppression, you can enter your username in the tool at the link above and see.

President Trump has also weighed in on the controversy:

So what are the implications of this for Twitter investors? If the push back against Twitter's de facto suppression of conservative voices causes Twitter to embrace free speech for all users, I think that will ultimately be a positive for the company, as it will encourage people from across the political spectrum to use the platform. It's unclear now whether Twitter management will take that tack though (Seeking Alpha Pro subscribers may find my previous suggestions for how Twitter management might increase revenues from existing users of interest: "Twitter Is A Potential Goldmine").

Now that you're up to speed on the shadow banning controversy, let's look at the hedges I presented for Twitter last month, and how they have ameliorated the drop since.

The June Optimal Put Hedge

On June 5th, these were the optimal, or least expensive, puts to hedge Twitter against a greater-than-20% drop by late December.

Note that the cost was $2,600, or 6.53% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts).

Since then, shares of Twitter have dropped 14.2%.

How The Optimal Put Hedge Has Reacted

Here's an updated quote on those puts as of Friday's close (via Nasdaq):

How That Hedge Ameliorated Twitter's Drop

TWTR closed at $39.80 on June 5th. A shareholder who owned 1,000 shares of it and hedged with the puts above then had $39,800 in TWTR shares plus $2,600 in puts, so his net position value was $39,800 + $2,600 = $42,400.

TWTR closed at $34.12 on Friday, July 27th, down more than 20% on the day, but down 14.2% from its close on June 5th. The investor's shares were worth $34,120 on Friday, and his put options were worth $4,375, using the midpoint of the spread. So his net position value as of Friday's close was $34,120 + $4,375 = $38,495. $38,495 represents a 9.2% drop from $42,400.

The June Optimal Collar Hedge

On June 5th, this was the optimal collar to protect against a >20% drop in TWTR by late December, while not capping your possible upside at less than 25% by then.

In this case, the net cost of the hedge was negative, meaning you would have collected a $130 net credit, assuming, conservatively, that you bought the puts and sold the calls at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

How That Optimal Collar Hedge Has Reacted

Here's an update quote on the put leg of the collar (note that it's at a different strike than the first hedge):

And here's an updated quote on the call leg:

How That Hedge Ameliorated Twitter's Drop

Recall that TWTR closed at $39.80 on June 5th. A shareholder who owned 1,000 shares of it and hedged with the collar above had $39,800 in TWTR shares, $1,630 in puts, and if he wanted to buy-to-close his short call position, it would have cost him $1,760. So, his net position value on June 5th was ($39,800 + $1,630) - $1,760 = $39,670.

On Friday, July 27th, the investor's shares were worth $34,120, his put options were worth $2,900, and it would have cost him $675 to buy-to-close his calls, using the midpoint of the spread in both cases. So: ($34,120 + $2,900) - $675 = $36,345. $35,345 represents an 10.9% drop from $39,670.

More Protection Than Promised In Both Cases

Although Twitter had dropped by 14.2% from June 5th to July 27th, and both hedges were only designed to protect against a >20% drop, the optimal put hedged position was only down 9.2%, and the optimal collar hedged position was down 10.9%. In both cases, the time value of the put options gave more protection than promised since the hedges structured to protect based on intrinsic value alone.

What Now?

That's up to you, but the nice thing about being hedged is that it gives you options (no pun intended). You don't have to worry so much about how much further Twitter might drop, because your downside is strictly limited. You can exit now, for a smaller loss; you can buy-to-close the call leg of your collar to remove your upside cap, if you're bullish; and if you're even more bullish, you can sell your appreciated puts and buy more Twitter shares. In any case, you have breathing space to let the dust settle and decide on your best course of action, without the anxiety of an unhedged investor.

