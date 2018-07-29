Mustang Bio: What The Latest Development For MB-102 Entails

It is ridiculous the way a lot of people cling to failed ideas. Keynes said, “It’s not bringing in the new ideas that’s so hard. It’s getting rid of the old ones. - Charlie Munger

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) is a highly interesting company that we recently featured through Integrated BioSci Investing (“IBI”). We learned about this company from an IBI member and thereby conducted a deep-dive research to assist our members in their own research due diligence. That being said, Fiscal 2017 sparked the new revolution in the form of a novel method of cancer treatment (CAR-T) with the stellar efficacy and safety (second to none). Despite that Mustang’s CAR-Ts are in their early phase of development, there is key differentiation to confer those drugs with the best chances of clinical success. In this research, we’ll feature an update on the latest development pertaining to MB-102 (a CD-123 CAR-T).

Figure 1: Mustang Bio stock chart. (Source: StockCharts)

Fundamental Analysis

We’d like to present a brief overview of Mustang Bio for new investors. Mustang is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) that is headquartered in New York NY. The company is focused on the development and launch of the novel cancer immunotherapy (CAR-T) that harnesses the power of the patient’s natural defense (immune) system to manage highly difficult-to-treat cancers. In the partnerships with the City of Hope National Medical Center (“COH”) and Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center (“FHCRC”), Mustang is brewing various CAR-Ts (as depicted in Figure 2).

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline. (Source: Mustang Bio)

The two lead (CAR-Ts) programs are currently in the phase 1 clinical trials at COH (MB-101 for brain cancer and MB-102 for acute myeloid leukemia treatment). In the market of many CAR-Ts under development, as featured in our Specialty Report, the crucial factor to success is product differentiation. Accordingly, there are unique characteristics that make Mustang’s CAR-Ts stand out and they include the following (1) humanization of the scFv; (2) knocking of PD-1 via CRISPR; (3) combining of CAR-Ts with other immuno-oncology molecules; (4) T cell selection. We elucidated in the prior research,

There are two important ramifications to Mustang’s differentiated CAR-T engineering. The first pertains to the PD-1 knockout. By knocking out PD-1, the CAR-T removed the immune system inhibition by tumors, thus allowing for a stronger immune response against cancers. The second relates to the combination aspect of their CAR-T. We explicated in the prior research on Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) that one of the best approaches to cancer eradication is combination therapy. By attacking multiple tumor targets, there is less time for these rogue cells to evolve (for escaping the immune system and rendering the treatment failure or causing a relapse).

On July 19, 2018, Mustang announced that the meeting with the FDA for MB-102 pre-IND is completed. As a CD-123 CAR-T, MB-102 is engineered to eradicate CD-123 expressing tumors. Targeting CD-123 is prudent, as the aforesaid blood marker is found abundantly on the bone marrow cells of patients suffering from different blood cancers. As follows, MB-102 is being developed for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (“AML”), blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (“BPDCN”), and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (“MDS”). After the successful pre-IND meeting with the FDA as said, the IND filing for MB-102 is anticipated by Q4 2018.

MB-102 is an interesting molecule because the early Phase 1 data via COH for MB-102 is quite promising. Notably, the drug has demonstrated complete responses at low doses in AML and BPDCN without dose-limiting toxicities. Accordingly, these results were reported at the American Society of Hematology (“ASH”) annual meeting back in December 2017. The dose escalation assessment continues at COH for both indications. Commenting on the aforementioned developments, the President and CEO (Dr. Manuel Litchman) enthused,

We are pleased with the FDA’s feedback on our development plan and expect to submit an IND filing for MB-102 in Q4 as planned. We anticipate that our manufacturing facility will be ready to process patient cells in the next few months, which will help enable initiation of our Phase 1/2 clinical trial of MB-102 in AML, BPDCN, and MDS to begin in 2019, after approval of Mustang’s first IND.

For Q1 2018 (ended on March 31), Mustang posted the $6.3M ($0.24 per share) net losses compared to the $3.2M ($0.14 per share) declines for the same period a year prior. The research and development (“R&D”) spending logged in at $4.3M and $0.17M for the respective periods. R&D expenses are not viewed negatively, as the investment made today can translate into big profits tomorrow. It is also the norm for a relatively young bioscience like Mustang to incur significant losses for many years prior to churning a net profit (due to the lengthy and low success rate of the innovation process). Notwithstanding, it only takes one blockbuster to make your investment worthwhile.

Regarding the balance sheet, there were $55.3M (a $6.2M decrease from the $61.5M). Based on the $6.4M quarterly burn rate, there should be adequate cash to fund operations for the next two years (prior to the need for additional financing).

Final Remarks

It is not far from the truth that Mustang is the most valuable subsidiary of Fortress. The company is brewing the next-generation CAR-Ts that are in their early phase of developments. Despite the limited data, the underlying science of their CAR-Ts are sound and thereby positioned them for a more than favorable chance of clinical success in the foreseeable future. As alluded, the various advantages to increase the chances of clinical success of Mustang’s CAR-Ts (i.e. PD-1 knockout and combo treatment). The latest catalyst (successful pre-IND meeting with the FDA for MB-102) is further advancing the pipeline. Additionally, the fact that the pipeline is broad gives more “shots on goal” of uncovering a blockbuster. Moreover, the financial and valuation are quite favorable.

At this stage in its growth cycle, the main concern for Mustang is whether the lead molecule MB-102 can pass the future Phase 1/2 trial. If the lead CAR-Ts fail to post positive data, the stock can tumble over 50% and vice versa. Furthermore, even if the aforesaid medicine will be approved, it might not generate substantial sales due to market competition and other unforeseen variables.

Author’s Notes: We’re honored that you took the time to read our market intelligence. Founded by Dr. Hung Tran, MD, MS, CNPR, (in collaborations with Analyst Vu, and other PhDs), Integrated BioSci Investing (“IBI”) is delivering stellar returns. To name a few, Nektar, Spectrum, Atara, Madrigal and Kite procured over 166%, 185%, 178%, 237%, and 83% profits, respectively. Our secret sauce is extreme due diligence with expert data analysis. The service features a once-weekly exclusive Alpha-Intelligence article, daily analysis/consulting, and model portfolios. Of note, there is an IBI version of this article that is a higher-level intelligence with extensive details, in which we published in advanced and exclusively for our subscribers. And, we invite you to subscribe to our marketplace now to lock in the current price and save money for the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research articles are best used as starting points in your own due diligence. We are not registered investment advisors and our articles are not construed as professional investment advice.