Qualcomm, It's Finally Back In Black

I did no evaluation or guesswork, I simply added to the company because I owned it and it was one of my losers.

This took quite a while, but after the initial purchase and a couple of additions while the stock was beat up, it moved into the black.

More that three years and five months later, Qualcomm (QCOM) flashed a returns number that was not in the red. For a brief moment my online account statement showed that Qualcomm was in positive territory in price terms and in relation to my average cost per share. Now there have certainly been regular dividend payments and growing dividends as well over the last 3 plus years, meaning my total return situation is a little better than this little bit of good news that showed on my online overview.

Yup. A handsome .64% return. OK, sure it shows in the green, not the traditional black that normally represents positive returns. But hey, that return looks nice in green as well. You might ask 'Dale why are you celebrating, a savings account would have beat that .64% even in one year'. You've got me there; but this is a little celebration of buy and hold and add and consistency.

You may know that Qualcomm is one of the Dividend Achievers (VIG) that I purchased back in March of 2015. I bought 'em without looking as this article states - Buying Dividend Growth Stocks Without Looking. Surprising title I know, and of course I may have not done any further evaluation but the index certainly has very high standards. To become a Dividend Achiever a company must have increased its dividend every year for at least 10 years. The companies must also pass proprietary dividend health screens.

The 15 companies that I purchased are 3M (NYSE:MMM), Pepsi (NYSE:PEP), CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS), Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), Lowe's (NYSE:LOW), Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA), Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), Nike (NYSE:NKE), Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT), Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

You can see my update on this index skimming exercise in this article Buying Dividend Growth Stocks Without Looking, More Than 3 Years Later.

Here's a chart from that article showing that it does not take many to track an index, at least in the land of higher quality dividend growers. Portfolio 1 is my 15 Dividend Achievers. The chart is courtesy of portfoliovisualizer.com and in the comparison the dividends are reinvested back into each individual security. Meaning 3M dividends go back to 3M, etc. The portfolio was not rebalanced.

For my personal portfolio management (this includes my personal retirement RSP accounts and my wife's retirement accounts) I have stood by all of the holdings through all of the ups and downs and I have added only to the losers. Of course this would be an approach that mostly finds greater earnings - known as value investing. It's a very slight factor tilt, and I certainly did find my losers in those value indices such as Invesco's (RPV).

In fact, some of my holdings have been kicked out of the Dividend Achievers Index by those dividend health screens. While in 2015 I appreciated the initial and professional portfolio construction process and analysis for the index, I moved to ignoring the index's dividend health 'guess work'. Yup, it's guess work, just as when a retail investor suggests they know where a stock is going, or whether a company might recover from some trying times. Certainly a screen or an investor can take an educated guess, but it's all a guess in the end - no one knows where a stock is going over the next 3, 5 10 years or more. We don't know the future. My real life experiment has shown that the smart beta screens can get it wrong. Here's Looks Like Smart Beta Just Got Dumb and Dumber.

That article shows how reinvesting in the tag team of Achievers castaways QCOM and WMT delivered index beating returns with reinvestments made when the two stocks were greatly out of favour. Recently Walmart was allowed back in the index. The screens are a little 'touchy. While keeping an eye on the index, I've seen McDonald's (MCD) come and go, I've seen Procter & Gamble (PG) come and go.

Here's a 5 year price chart for Qualcomm as per TD Waterhouse.

My initial purchase was in the $69.50 range, the current price for Qualcomm is $62.69. With some additions in 2015 and 2016 I was able to bring my average cost per share above that $62.69. Of course with those additional purchases I was also able to juice the dividend payments. I had increased my share count by 31% with those modest additions in 2015 and 2016. Qualcomm in now paying me a 4.1% yield on cost for my efforts. Not bad. And those dividends are still increasing. From Seeking Alpha Dividend Analysis …

The latest increase was 8.8%.

Of course there was a lot of 'stuff' or noise that I had to ignore to be able to reinvest in Qualcomm. And certainly you could argue that it's more than noise the company has some serious issues and business challenges. I watched and read, but I did not act on the news. I simply bought and held and added.

If I was pretending to be able to analyze the tech sector and a tech stock, well, this would have made my head spin. The tech sector offers incredible growth, but perhaps it is the sector with the most creative destruction. A company could become severely impaired when one of their competitors creates a better product at a better price. The regulatory environment could take them for a spin. A company could become mismanaged. They might invest in their efforts in the 'wrong' areas. We don't know the future with any stock, be we certainly don't know the future with a tech stock. We might stand by the company, stand by the management, and that company might go on to repeat their past business success. Once again, it takes an incredible history of success to make it into an index such as the Achievers or Aristocrats (NOBL).

With Qualcomm they've had fights with and court battles with Apple (OTC:APPL), they've had antitrust issues with China (it's not just Trump that has issues with China). They attempted to buy a company (NXPI), and other companies have tried to buy Qualcomm - Broadcom (AVGO). And Broadcom recently decided to purchase CA Technologies (CA). Yes, more head spinning.

So glad I don't look. :)

But in the end (and as I often write) your stock success will come down to the business success in the long run. Eventually the market will strip out the noise and guesswork and recognize business success. Recently Qualcomm released earnings (again news to me) and the markets and the analysts apparently liked what they saw. This from Seeking Alpha …

Awesome, finally some chatter about real business stuff, such as earnings and perhaps an educated guess on earnings prospects. If I were to read the above, perhaps this is all going to work out 'real good'. But hey, that would be a guess.

No one knows the future.

For now, I am happy to collect the dividends and if I get some meaningful capital appreciation I will have the opportunity to do some share harvesting and create some home-made dividends to go along with those cash dividends.

Happy to own, happy to have added to Qualcomm without looking.

Author's note: Thanks for reading. Please always know and invest within your risk tolerance level. Always know all tax implications and consequences. If you liked this article, please hit that "Like" button. If you'd like notices of future articles, click the "Follow" button. You'll also find more on smart beta and ETF portfolio ideas at cutthecrapinvesting.com

Happy Investing.

Dale

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, NKE, BCE, TU, ENB, TRP, CVS, WBA, MSFT, MMM, CL, JNJ, QCOM, MDT, BRK.B, ABT, PEP, TXN, WMT, UTX, LOW, BNS, TD, BLK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.