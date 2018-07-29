The 3 Best Reasons To Be A Dividend Growth Investor

That being said, it's important for investors to know that dividend growth investing doesn't outperform during all market cycles. To maximize its utility requires patience and discipline.

In fact, there are three reasons why dividend growth investing might be your best chance of achieving your long-term financial goals.

However, studies show that dividend growth investing is not just great for generating income. It's also a great way to maximize your total returns over time.

Many readers have asked me if growth investing wouldn't be a better strategy for anyone with at least 20 years before retirement.

Everyone invests for slightly different reasons but in general most of us have an overarching goal of being able to retire in comfort. That's certainly the goal of my high-yield income growth portfolio. But in the comments I've had some readers ask me "why are you so sure that your dividend growth approach is the right one?" And given my young age (about to turn 32) shouldn't I be focused on maximizing total returns? After all, if growth investing can achieve better returns over decades than I might be able to end up with a portfolio several times larger and just roll that into a low risk high-yield portfolio when I need to focus on income in retirement.

But the surprising truth is that dividend growth investing isn't just for those looking to live off dividends in retirement right now. In fact, there are three reasons why dividend growth investing might be the best way for regular investors to achieve their long-term financial goals.

Dividend Growth Stocks Usually Outperform The Market Over Time

Dividend growth investing is one of the "alpha factors" that have proven themselves to deliver market beating returns over time.

Alpha Factor Strategy Performance Over Time

That's because good dividend growth stocks have all the hallmarks of a great company, including those that deliver strong total returns over time:

strong and growing cash flow

good competitive advantages (wide moats)

shareholder friendly corporate cultures

disciplined and long-term focused management with good capital allocation skills

What's more dividends have historically been a critical component of the market's historical returns. For instance, since 1871 51% of the S&P 500's total returns have been from dividends. And lest you think that's a fluke of history, rest assured it's not.

Dividend reinvestment (a form of dollar cost averaging) has been a crucial component of overall stock market returns in recent decades as well. Now it is true that in some decades the relative importance of dividends waxes and wanes.

However, even during the roaring 90's, when non dividend tech stocks were all the rage, dividends still accounted for 16% of the market's total return. The results this decade have been similar, due to the huge popularity of non dividend paying tech stocks (including several FAANG members). But during the "lost decade" of the 2000's, dividends single handedly resulted in the market posting a pathetic, but still positive 1.8% CAGR total return. In other words, dividend reinvestment is still very important to overall returns.

While it's possible that "this time is different", the fact remains that over the past 50 years dividend growth stocks and dividend initiators (like Apple), have generated far superior returns to the broader market. In fact, they've crushed the market by an average of 31% annually over that time. And stocks that don't pay dividends at all? Well they've vastly under performed.

And lest you think that beating the market by 2.4% per year is not important, keep in mind that the incredibly compounding effects of time mean that $100 invested into dividend growth stocks in 1972 would have been worth $8,267 at the end of 2017, compared to just $3,055 for an equal weighted S&P 500 index fund. On a $10,000 portfolio that means an ending balance of $826,700 compared to $305,550 or $521,150 more in your retirement nest egg.

But why start in 1972? Might Ned Davis Research (one of the greatest dividend researchers in the world) be cherry picking the data? Maybe 1972 was the best time to start investing in dividends and the longer-term historical data might be far less impressive.

Well if you extend the data way back the results are the same. Specifically, non dividend companies in the S&P 500 returned 8.32% CAGR between 1928 and 2013. In comparison dividend paying stocks all out performed, with the biggest market beaters being the 40% highest yielding companies. What's more the sharpe ratio (average return minus the risk-free return divided by the standard deviation of return on an investment) for dividend stocks was also far superior. This means that dividend stocks offered far better risk-adjusted returns as well.

And if you recall from the Ned Davis study, dividend growth stocks between 1972 and 2017 were 13% less volatile than the market, while non dividend stocks were 29% more volatile.

Who cares about volatility? After all, as long as you maximize total returns over long time periods that's what counts right? Well as comedian Steven Wright so aptly put it, "Everything is within walking distance if you have the time". In other words, the long-term is made up of a great many short-term periods and highly emotional investors are often their own worst enemies.

Dividend Stocks Are Less Volatile Over Time...

Remember that first alpha factor table? The one that showed that dividend stocks outperform over the long-term? Well it turns out low volatility (low beta) stocks have also outperformed the market, by an average of 11% and 35% over the past 10 and 20 years, respectively.

How is that possible? Aren't high volatility growth stocks, being inherently higher risk, supposed to outperform lower risk low beta stocks (many which are popular dividend payers)? Well as you can see the secret to low volatility stocks' success isn't that they beat the market or high beta growth stocks all of the time, or even more of the time. Rather their power lies in smaller drawdowns during the market's infrequent but unavoidable bear markets.

Specifically, low beta stocks (like high-yield utilities, telecoms, REITs, and MLPs) tend to fall far less during market meltdowns. As a result they have far less to recoup during recoveries and over long stretches of time generate significant alpha.

The same is true for the legendary dividend aristocrats, which have been raising their payouts for at least 25 consecutive years. These blue chips not just tend to vastly outperform during bear markets (sometimes they even go up while the market crashes), but tend to also do well during periods when stocks are performing strongly. For example, during 2017's epic run dividend aristocrats managed to match the S&P 500's impressive 22% total return, despite lacking such famous "hot" growth names such as Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOG), Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL), and Netflix (NFLX).

What explains this baffling ability for lower volatility dividend growth stocks to match the market in its hottest years and outperform both over the long-term and during bear markets? That would be two main reasons. First, hot growth stocks tend to trade at richer valuations than dividend growth stocks.

A study out of Princeton looking at market data between 1881 and 2016 found that one of the strongest drivers of total returns over any rolling five to 30 year period was the valuation (PE ratio) that a stock started from. This explains why value stocks are one of the best performing "alpha factor" strategies over time.

However, another important component of dividend growth stock outperformance, including why they tend to have lower volatility, is because their investor bases are more long-term focused and tend to be more disciplined.

As Warren Buffett, the greatest value investor of all time once quipped "We don't have to be smarter than the rest. We have to be more disciplined than the rest." This means that dividend growth investors tend to avoid knee-jerk short-term reactions like selling due to an earnings miss or during a normal and healthy market correction. Or to put another way, because dividend investors are being paid to wait for the company to execute on its growth plans, they tend to be more disciplined and capable of sticking to a long-term "buy and hold" mentality. Which is ultimately what research shows is the single most crucial thing to achieve long-term investing success.

...Which Can Help You Be A More Disciplined And Profitable Investor

It's no secret that most retail investors stink at investing. According to JP Morgan (the 4th largest asset manager on earth), the average investor has managed to not just underperform the market (and most mutual funds) over the past 20 years, but literally every single asset class as well. In fact, after adjusting for inflation average investor total returns have been just 0.5% CAGR over the past two decades.

The reason for this is due to market timing, which is a result of several negative factors. These includes:

recency bias: belief that what just happened will continue for the long-term

loss aversion: it hurts twice as much to lose a dollar as make a dollar (why people panic sell during correction)

greed: fear of missing out causing investors to performance chase (buy high)

impatience (switching strategies too frequently and overtrading)

It's understandable that when stocks become highly volatile to the downside (like during corrections) that investors think they can sell and buy back at lower prices later. However, history is very clear that almost no one can do this well or consistently. For example, according to Morningstar, missing just the best 30 market days (out of 5,217 in the last 20 years) would have resulted in a S&P 500 investment (low cost index fund) generating -0.9% total returns over that time. That's compared to 7.2% CAGR total returns if you had just bought and held. And missing the best 50 days, just 1% of the market's best days, would have meant -4.5% CAGR total returns. To put that into context -4.5% CAGR returns means your investment would have fallen by a staggering 60% over this 20 year period, which is approximately half of an investing lifetime.

The bottom line is that market timing is the absolute worst thing you can do which is why the first step to investing well is to avoid it like the plague. Well dividend stocks, with their lower volatility and ability to instill long-term discipline in investors (paid to be patient), are one of the best ways I know of to help you avoid the temptation to market time.

This is especially true for retirees. That's because a well designed low risk high-yield portfolio can easily yield 4% to 5% and achieve 3% to 5% long-term dividend growth (about double the rate of inflation). Thus if you own such a portfolio then you can live off the: generous, safe, and steadily rising income and never have to sell stocks to pay the bills during your golden years. In other words, the right high-yield retirement portfolio can make your standard of living 100% immune to stock prices.

That kind of peace of mind is priceless. Best of all? Not just does a high-yield dividend portfolio maximize the chances of you never running out of money (because you never have to sell shares to pay the bills) but your dividend income rises faster than inflation. That's because dividend stocks tend to be great inflation hedges since companies pass on rising costs to customers. This means that not just can a high-yield portfolio be the perfect retirement funding vehicle, but it might also ensure a rising standard of living no matter how long your retirement lasts.

Important Things To Remember

It's critical for all investors to realize that no investing strategy outperforms all of the time. For example, as you can see above, value stocks (which include most dividend stocks) have historically outperformed their more richly valued growth counterparts on a rolling 10 year basis over the past 90 years. However, that hasn't been the case since the financial crisis ended.

The simple truth is that no alpha factor strategy can, or should be expected, to always beat the market.

Probability Of Investing Strategy Underperforming Market Over Rolling Time Period (1927 to 2017)

For instance, since 1927 value stocks have underperformed 6% of the time over periods stretching as long as 20 years. And according a study by Jack Forehand, Co-founder and President of Validea Capital, no combination of alpha factors has ever beaten the market in every single year. Out of 14,000 combinations of three alpha factor strategies (such as value, dividend growth, and small size), the best combination can only beat the market in 88% of years.

This is why I take the time and effort to point out the long-term historical trends to investors. Because if you want to maximize the wealth and income compounding power of dividend growth investing you need to have patience and discipline. Most of all you need to remember that if any single strategy (or combination of strategies) worked 100% of the time then everyone would use it and thus it would eventually lose its market beating power.

In other words, precisely because no strategy works all the time many strategies, including value focused dividend growth investing, are likely to remain great ways to exponentially grow your savings and achieve your long-term financial goals.

Bottom Line: Dividend Growth Investing Is Potentially The Best Way For Average Investors To Maximize Returns And Achieve Their Long-Term Financial Goals

Don't get me wrong, I'm not saying that dividend growth investing is perfect for everyone (no investing strategy is). Nor am I saying it's the only road to riches you can take. Owning quality growth stocks is a valid strategy, and plenty of dividend investors own such companies as well.

However, if you think that dividend growth investing is merely a boring strategy for retirees, you're wrong. For nearly 100 years dividend growth stocks has proven to be not just the equal to growth counterparts, but most of the time delivered far superior returns.

That's because companies that consistently pay rising dividends usually have all the qualities you look for in a great company. These include:

stable and growing cash flow

strong competitive advantages (wide moats)

long-term shareholder friendly corporate cultures

good balance sheets

disciplined management teams with proven track records of good capital allocation

What's more dividend growth investing has numerous other benefits at the individual level. They focus your mind not on the short-term share price, but on the company's long-term fundamentals. In other words, thanks to being paid to wait for the investment thesis to play out, you're far less likely to make a major mistake like panic selling during a short-term market pullback. And since dividend stocks tend to be less volatile over time, a portfolio rich in quality income growth names can also help you sleep at night. Both during retirement, but also during the periodic and unavoidable bear markets.

The bottom line is that dividend growth investing can make you a better and more disciplined investor. Along the way history tells us that a well designed dividend growth portfolio will likely outperform the market as well, thus helping you maximize the chances of achieving your long-term financial goals. That includes helping you achieve the retirement of your dreams, and potentially with 100% independence from fickle stock prices.

