HFF, Inc. (HF) CEO Mark Gibson on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

This conference call is being webcast and is available on the IR section of our website, along with a slide deck you may reference.

Please turn to the slide labeled Disclaimer and the reference to forward-looking statements. This presentation contains statements that are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our future growth momentum, operations, financial performance and business outlook. These statements should be considered as estimates only and actual results may ultimately differ from these estimates. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of the forward-looking statements you may hear today. For a more detailed discussion of risks and other factors that could cause results to differ, please refer to our second quarter 2018 earnings release filed on Form 8-K and the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, all of which are filed with the SEC and available on their website. We may make certain statements during today’s call, which will refer to a non-GAAP financial measure and we have provided a reconciliation of this measure to GAAP figures in the earnings release.

With that in mind, I will introduce our senior management team. Conducting the call today will be Mark Gibson, HFF's Chief Executive Officer and Greg Conley, HFF's Chief Financial Officer.

I will now turn the call over to our CEO, Mr. Mark Gibson.

Mark Gibson

Thank you, Myra. Good evening, everyone and welcome to the call. As outlined in our earnings release, revenue totaled $153.7 million in the second quarter of 2018 and $285.3 million in the first 6 months of the year, representing increases of 11.9% and 3.3% respectively when comparing to the same periods in the previous year. Net income totaled $24.3 million in the second quarter of 2018 and $41.4 million in the first 6 months of the year, representing increases of 25.1% and 5.9% respectively when compared to the same periods in the previous year. We remain constructive on the fundamental drivers of the business and are generally pleased with the performance of the platform given the volatility in the capital markets environment and believe the results are thus a testament to the professional integrity and work ethic of the firm’s capital markets advisers and our collaborative team culture.

HFF believes this volatility is due to a number of factors, including increasing cost of capital, the persistent bid/ask gap in certain markets, liquidity of the U.S. debt market, economic cycle risk, reinvestment risk, and real estate being viewed as an excellent asset liability management tool for funds with long-dated liabilities, which has to a limited degree elongated hold periods. These factors resulted in the institutional commercial real estate market experienced a period of price discovery beginning in 2016 and continuing in 2017 as evidenced by the 14% decline in investment sale transactions over the previous two calendar years as reported by Real Capital Analytics. However, as stated in our first quarter earnings call, it would appear the bid/ask gap continues to narrow between buyers and sellers as evidenced by investment sale transaction volume increasing by 7% and 2% in the first and second quarters respectively resulting in a 4% increase for the first 6 months of the year as reported by Real Capital Analytics.

As we have stated on previous earnings calls, we believe the institutional investor market remains quite disciplined in its collective underwriting of commercial real estate since the great recession. That statement is best demonstrated by the current bid/ask differences between buyers and sellers in markets where either fundamental demand, measured by absorption and rent growth or lack thereof is being reflected in buy side underwriting metrics, resulting in lower offered prices for assets. Stated differently, institutional investors have adjusted underwriting to take into consideration both moderating rent growth or increases in concessions and of course perceived increased risk if an economic cycle concerns. This bid/ask gap has persisted for 2 years and continues into 2018 despite the fact that discretionary capital in close and open end funds currently totals $178 billion, the largest amount of discretionary capital available to deploy in the industry’s history and more than double the amount of discretionary capital that existed in 2007. This was great and deployment of equity capital is being bolstered sold by three additional factors. Those being reinvestment risk, liquidity of the U.S. debt market and the attractiveness of commercial real estate assets as an excellent asset liability management tool for long-dated liabilities among pension plans, sovereign wealth plans and corporate plans.

In terms of reinvestment risk, some institutional investors are enjoying excellent cash on cash returns with their existing real estate investments and believe it will be quite difficult to replicate the same in the current environment. Additionally, they believe commercial real estate is in excellent store of long-term value and therefore represents an ideal match for long-dated liabilities thereby helping a given plans asset liability management strategies. These facts have resulted in an elongation of holding periods for some operators and institutional investors.

Finally, given the liquidity of the U.S. debt market for commercial real estate, current pricing does not meet a given owner’s view of value, an excellent alternative is to recapitalize or refinance the asset in lieu of the sale. However, in some cases, markets that previously experienced declines in transaction volumes have rebounded velocity as the bid/ask gap is narrowed due to greater confidence in the market in asset level performance. Such markets include New York City, Seattle and Chicago, which collectively increased transaction volumes by approximately 32% in the first 6 months of the year according to Real Capital Analytics, contributing to the aforementioned increase in volumes year-to-date. In cities where rent growth is accelerating, the buy side investor base is reflecting those facts in its underwriting and therefore bid/ask gap does not exist in those markets and generally speaking transaction velocity is increasing. An additional factor considered relative to transactional volumes is the increase in real estate M&A activity driven by changing business models for operators and institutional investors and persistent NAV discounts in the public REIT market for certain companies or property sectors.

In the first 6 months of 2018, 7 M&A transactions have been announced, totaling $62 billion in gross value. If those $62 billion in transactions closed in 2018, it would be the third highest year on record. If the pace of announced transactions continues in the second half of the year, the industry could experience a record year. HFF use these conditions to be constructive for the industry in general as the commentary suggests that commercial real estate remains in favor with institutional investors due to their willingness to hold assets for longer durations and underwriting continues to be measured.

Additionally, HFF believes the following factors are important foundational or structural components of the commercial real estate industry, which would seem to be positive drivers for transaction volumes. The composition of ownership is becoming increasingly institutional, which we believe is and will continue to positively impact transactional volumes for select intermediaries as investors continue to consolidate service providers. Effective in the third quarter of ‘16, commercial real estate was re-categorized from the broader financial sector and became the standalone category as the 11th Global Industry Classification Standard, or GICS trading vertical, the first distinct trading vertical created since 1999, indicating commercial real estate’s enhanced standing among global investors. It has resulted in an increase in the flow of capital into commercial real estate. However, while capital flows have increased as a result of the GICS designation, volatility has also increased due to the emergence of a relative new shareholder base and to shares in public real estate companies, utilizing quantitative algorithmic trading methodologies.

As a result, some public pension plans and other long-dated capital sources have begun to reduce the percentage of real estate investing via the public markets. HFF believes the recognition of commercial real estate as a core investment holding ensures the industry will continue to benefit from consistent annual allocations of capital and that investing in the asset class is necessary in order to attain a diversified investment portfolio. This is best illustrated on Slides 17 and 18 showing an approximate 84% increase in allocations to commercial real estate since 2010 and approximately $178 billion of discretionary capital raised in both open-ended and closed-end funds to deploy in the commercial real estate, a historical high watermark for the industry. Additionally, actual investment in the asset class is approximately 120 basis points below target as a percentage of AUM. As previously mentioned, HFF believes the record amount of discretionary capital awaiting deployment, combined with a persistent bid/ask gap, is empirical evidence of a high level of discipline within the institutional investment was set.

As previously noted and as illustrated on Slide 19, capital managed by institutional investors in the commercial real estate measured by assets held within closed end and open end funds, has increased approximately 95%, net of price appreciation, suggesting both increased demand for the asset class in a larger denominator of assets to potentially drive future transaction volume. This statement is further highlighted by the fact that transactional volume in 2017 was down 13.9% from the 2007 transaction market peak of $570.2 billion despite the almost doubling of AUM during that same timeframe.

Regarding near-term future transactional borrowing for U.S. commercial real estate assets, please note the size of the closed end fund market on Slide 19. As stated on previous earnings calls, the closed end fund market in the U.S. is generally defined as 10-year finite life funds, with a preferred promote based compensation structure. Given the limited life of these funds the compensation structure and the fact that investment managers will have great difficulty raising capital for future funds without realized returns, meaning the sale of assets within the fund, the largest investment managers of institutional commercial real estates in the U.S. generally liquidate their portfolios every 5 to 7 years on average. Stated differently, the closed end fund market is structured to transact in order to recognize value.

Aside from the domestic institutional capital referenced above, an important source of capital for the U.S. commercial real state industry is the participation of the retail investment, which in the past has invested via private non-listed REITs. Given the reforms implemented by government regulators in this industry, a significant number of low-load real estate investment funds from private best-in-class real estate operators and investment management firms have emerged. HFF believes there is considerable demand from the traditional retail investor universe as few retail investors have exposure in best-in-class private commercial real estate investment managers. In addition to the traditional retail investor, large family offices have also begun to significantly increase their commercial real state holdings. Many of these investors have the capacity of institutional investors and are therefore able to transact trades of significant size. Of note, both the traditional retail investor and large family office investors offer a non-correlated source of capital compared to the traditional institutional mindset.

Foreign capital flows into the U.S. totaled $33 billion in the first 6 months of 2018, a 29% increase over the same period in the previous year according to Real Capital Analytics. The behavior and preferences of overseas capital generally reflect the same characteristics as those previously mentioned among domestic institutions. Additionally, HFF has witnessed the shift of inbound capital to the U.S. relative to their geographic origin. As an example, while the capital controls initiated in China have reduced that country’s capital flows from their peak by approximately 25% in the first 6 months of 2018, the market has seen investors from other locales more than offset that decline. Specifically, HFF expects inbound capital flows from Europe, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the Middle East and Australia to more than offset any pullback from other regions, which have in the recent past met prolific investors. Finally, an important factor impacting foreign investment in to the U.S. commercial real estate industry’s currency risk and the cost of hedging is the same as domestic interest rates diverge from those of other developed countries.

Another significant factor affecting the overall health of the U.S. commercial real estate industry is the supply of new assets being developed. As shown on Slides 29 and 30, supply remains largely in balance with demand relative to previous economic cycles. There are specific submarkets wherein completions of certain property types have exceeded demand, resulting in increased rent concessions. However, HFF believes an environment of sustained job growth over the next 2 to 3 years could afford landlords additional pricing power given the relatively modest scale of new construction, the lending community’s conservative approach to additional construction. The economic cycle risk is negatively impacting build-to-core strategies and the compression and return on cost metrics.

Given these facts and our views of the industry in general, we continue to invest in our core business as illustrated by the following points. We continue to add headcount to our firm evidenced by 9.9% increase in headcount over the past 12 months resulting in 93 net new associates, including 28 net new capital market advisers. As we have mentioned on previous earnings calls, our headcount growth is the result of both organic and external recruiting efforts. We also continue to expand our London operation, which now totals 20 individuals. We have significantly invested in the firm’s general infrastructure, including additional administrative personnel in our accounting, human resources, research, and information technology support functions.

Related to technology, the firm continues to make significant investment in expanding our infrastructure to allow our capital markets advisers to more efficiently and effectively originate and conduct their business. HFF has a long history of embracing information technology fostering an innovative reputation by leveraging the full breadth of our technology resources for the benefit of our clients and capital markets advisers.

As a prime example and as outlined on Slide 13, CapTrack is a proprietary transaction in client relationship management workflow software developed internally by HFF. The firm is able to form insights from our pipeline of transactions and gain in valuable market intelligence derived from the more than 60,000 client relationships, which are housed in CapTrack. In an era where real-time intelligence provides a significant competitive advantage, HFF will continue to develop unique and differentiating technology-driven solutions for our associates and clients. Additionally, on July 2, 2018, HFF entered into a risk transfer joint venture with M&T Realty Capital Corporation, whereby HFF has agreed to indemnify M&T Realty Capital Corporation for all its credit risk associated with certain loans originated by HFF through M&T Realty Corporation’s Fannie Mae delegated underwriting and servicing loan platform program.

To further align our interest, HFF invested $25 million in mandatorily redeemable preferred stock of M&T Realty Capital Corporation. HFF will have its own Internal Credit Officer and will be involved in the structuring of loans with M&T Realty capital. HFF’s originators and Internal Credit Officer will work directly with M&T Realty Capital credit team to make the process efficient and transparent for the client. HFF’s loss exposure is capped at 33.33% of the unpaid principal balance in excess of collateral securing such loan as will be noted in our second quarter 2018 10-Q filing. HFF established a correspondent relationship with M&T Capital in 2009 and we have become its largest correspondent relationship by loan volume. The goal of the risk transfer joint venture structure is to significantly grow our market share of Fannie Mae in the U.S. business.

HFF views these expenditures as investments to support the future growth of the firm. In keeping with the firm’s long-term strategic plan, we will continue to add personnel to our offices, property verticals and business lines throughout 2018 and we will continue to invest in strategically beneficial businesses endeavor subject to the overall performance of the U.S. economy. As noted on previous calls, the value of U.S. commercial real estate is correlated to U.S. job growth and to investors’ perception of and conviction relating to tenant demand for commercial real estate as investors are not willing to underwrite future capitalization rate compression and/or multiple expansion as a major contributor to total return expectations.

In order to put this commentary in perspective, relative to the performance of HFF, we believe it is important to reiterate a few key themes from previous earnings calls. First, it’s important to note that HFF is not in the equity real estate investment business, but rather the real estate transaction business. Additionally, HFF is not in the leasing property management tenant or landlord representation, corporate outsourcing or appraisal businesses. Therefore, all of HFF’s resources and strategic planning are singularly focused on enhancing our capital markets advisers’ capabilities and ability to service their client. We believe this is a significant differentiator for HFF and the retention and recruitment of talent. Second, HFF has virtually no corporate debt, a relatively low fixed cost structure and minimal working capital needs, allowing the firm significant flexibility in terms of adjusting to any market environment and to take full advantage of potential growth opportunities. Third, the firm is highly diversified relative to its client base. In the 12-month period ending second quarter 2018, no one client accounted for more than 2.1% of our capital market services revenue and our top 10 clients combined represented 9.9% of our capital markets services revenue.

In summary, we believe there is ample availability of capital in both the debt and equity markets to sustain current real estate transaction volumes, absent a precipitous decline in global economic activity. As we have stated on previous earnings calls, the volatile market conditions can result in an increase in demand for HFF’s capital markets knowledge, advisory services and execution capabilities as investors see clarity in asset valuations and in determining the most suitable strategy for their commercial real estate holdings.

With that, let me turn the call over to Greg.

Greg Conley

Thank you, Mark. The information I will discuss today is also set forth on Slides 34 through 47. Beginning on Slides 34 and 35, during the second quarter, our revenue was $153.7 million as compared to $137.4 million in the second quarter of 2017, an increase of 11.9% year-over-year. Total transaction volumes increased 7.1% in the second quarter led by an increase in debt transaction volumes and investment advisory volumes of 8.1% and 27.6% respectively. Operating income was $21.5 million for the second quarter 2018, up $2.1 million from last year as operating margins contracted approximately 10 basis points.

We continue to strategically invest in our business and people during 2017 and into the first 6 months of 2018, including the continued investment related to the startup of our London operations. We maintained healthy levels of liquidity and operate a highly diversified and fully integrated capital market services platform as it relates to both consumers and providers of capital as no one borrower or seller client represented more than 2.1% of our capital market services revenue for the trailing 12-month period ending June 30, 2018.

Continuing on Slides 36 and 37, revenue for the first 6 months of 2018 was $285.3 million, which represents a year-over-year increase of 3.3% or $9.2 million. For the first 6 months of 2018, operating income was $24.2 million compared to $40.2 million, a decrease of $15.9 million when compared to the same period in the previous year, while operating margins were down 600 basis points. The decline in operating income and margins for the first 6 months of 2018 is attributable to the increase in the company’s compensation-related costs and other operating expenses primarily related to the strategic investments we are making in our business through the growth in headcount, expansion of offices such as the startup and integration of our London operations, the non-recurring cash payment related to the additional compensation award in the first quarter, and the increase in depreciation and amortization. These cost increases were partially offset by the 3.3% growth in revenue.

The company’s adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2018 was $39.8 million, an increase of $7 million or 21.2% compared to adjusted EBITDA of $32.9 million in the second quarter of 2017 due to an increase in operating income and interest and other income, net of the decrease in MSR income. For the first 6 months of 2018, adjusted EBITDA was $60.5 million compared to $65.3 million for the same period in 2017, a decrease of 7.3%. This decrease in adjusted EBITDA for the 6-month period was driven primarily by the decrease in operating income partially offset by an increase in interest and other income net of the decrease in MSR income.

Adjusted EBITDA margin for the second quarter expanded 200 basis points to 25.9% compared to 23.9% for the second quarter of 2017, while the adjusted EBITDA margin for the 6 months ended June 30, 2018 was 21.2% compared to 23.6% in the same period of last year. Cost of services as a percentage of revenue was approximately 57.6% in the first 6 months of 2018 compared to 57.7% in the same period of 2017, which is an improvement of approximately 17 basis points.

Operating, administrative and other expenses were up approximately $6.1 million or 17.7% for the second quarter and up approximately $16.7 million or 24.2% in the first 6 months of 2018 when compared to the same periods in 2017. These increases were primarily due to additional compensation-related expenses, including salaries and payroll taxes, stock compensation, the non-recurring cash payment related to additional compensation award in the first quarter of 2018, an increase in the interest on our warehouse lines of credit and increases and other discretionary operating expenses due in part to the growth in headcount. In addition, other operating expenses have increased as the company continues to make strategic investments in technology, which we expect will result in increased productivity over the longer term.

Also as shown on Slides 35 and 36, interest and other income decreased $1.3 million in the second quarter primarily as a result of lower income from the valuation of the company’s mortgage servicing rights partially offset by an increase in interest and other related income. For the first 6 months, interest and other income increased $3.1 million when compared to the same period in 2017, which is primarily attributable to higher securitization compensation and interest and other related income partially offset by decrease in other agency-related income and lower income from the valuation of the company’s mortgage servicing rights. The company’s Freddie Mac has been very strong in the past 3 years, with a record level of originations in 2017 of over $6.8 billion and we had originations of $5.2 billion or $4.6 billion in 2015 and ‘16 respectively. The company’s Freddie Mac business continued to be strong in the first 6 months of 2018, with approximately $2.8 billion of loans originated compared to approximately $3.1 billion for the same period in 2017.

Earnings per share on a fully diluted basis increased $0.12 to $0.61 compared to $0.49 for the second quarter of 2017. Earnings per diluted share for the second quarter benefited by approximately $0.11 from the reduction in the statutory corporate federal tax rates from the 2017 Tax Reform Act. Earnings per diluted share for the first 6 months, was $1.03 compared to $0.99 for the first 6 months of 2017. Earnings per diluted share benefited by approximately $0.16 from the reduction in the statutory corporate federal tax rates and further benefited by approximately $0.11 from the additional tax deductions from the windfall adjustments that occurred in the first quarter related to equity compensation.

The company’s effective tax rate for the second quarter was 26.8% as compared to 40% in the second quarter of 2017. This rate reduction is primarily the impact of the 2017 Tax Reform Act. The company’s effective tax rate for the first 6 months before consideration of the impact from the additional tax deductions from the first quarter windfall adjustment was 27.8% as compared to 40.7% for the same period in 2017. This rate reduction is also primarily the impact of the 2017 Tax Reform Act. The windfall adjustment created additional tax benefits that further reduced the effective tax rate by 8.9% in the first 6 months of 2018, resulting in an overall effective tax rate of 18.9% as compared to an effective tax rate of 38.9% in the first 6 months of 2017, net of a 1.8% rate reduction from the windfall adjustment.

Slides 38 through 40 relate to the balance sheet and liquidity. Our cash balance, net of client advances at June 30, 2018 was $220 million compared to $265.7 million at December 31, 2017. As shown on Slide 38, during the first 6 months of 2018, the company generated $40.2 million in cash from operating activities, net of a $4.4 million decrease in client advances. The company’s use of cash is typically related to the limited working capital needs during the year and the payment of taxes. The company has virtually no corporate level debt to service other than that related to our Freddie Mac business, which is offset with the mortgage notes receivables.

As shown on Slide 39, our balance sheet as of June 30, 2018 included $250.5 million of outstanding borrowings on 11 loans under our warehouse credit facilities to support our Freddie Mac multifamily business and we also had a corresponding asset recorded for the related mortgage note receivable. To-date, the majority of these loans have been purchased by Freddie Mac. Subsequent to the quarter end, on July 2, 2018, we invested $25 million to purchase a preferred stock interest in M&T Realty Capital Corporation to facilitate the risk transfer joint venture we entered into as previously mentioned by Mark.

I would like to make a few comments regarding our production volume and operational measurements, which can be found on Slides 41 to 44. As noted on Slides 41 and 42, on a year-over-year basis, our production volume increased by 7.1% or approximately $1.5 billion for the second quarter of 2018, but decreased $2.1 billion or 5% for the first 6 months of 2018. The total number of transactions increased by 14.6% or 79 in the second quarter of 2018 and increased by 7.4% or 79 for the first 6 months of 2018. The company’s loan servicing portfolio grew by $12.8 billion or 20.6% when compared to the portfolio size in the second quarter of 2017. The loan servicing portfolio balance is $75 billion as of June 30, 2018.

Slide 43 provides a historical summary of our headcount and also shows the second quarter comparison to the same period in 2017. Total headcount and capital markets advisers as of June 30, 2018 were up 9.9% and 7.8% respectively year-over-year.

Slide 44 provides a summary of select production and operational measures. The revenue per capital markets advisers decreased 1.9% for the trailing 12-month period to $1.63 million from $1.67 million for the same period in 2017. However, the revenue per transaction professional of $1.63 million for the trailing 12 months as of June 30, 2018 is up sequentially from the trailing 12 months as of March 31, 2018 of $1.62 million.

In summary, we are pleased with the company’s operating and financial performance for the second quarter of 2018 with revenue growth of 11.9%, an increase in operating income of 11%, an increase in adjusted EBITDA of 21.2% and a 200 basis point increase in adjusted EBITDA margins, which is an overall improvement over the subdued first quarter 2018 operating performance. For the first 6 months of 2018, operating performance is somewhat muted, with revenue growth of 3.3% combined with increased operating costs from the strategic investments we continue to make in our business resulted in decreased operating income and margins.

As we have stated consistently, it is better to view our business on a longer term basis as we do not control the timing of when transactions close. We have seasonality relative to the timing of revenue and expense recognition and we continue to make investments to grow our business, which has been largely recognized through the P&L, all of which can result in performance variations on a quarter-by-quarter basis. As always, we continue to be very disciplined, efficient and strategic as it relates to the management of our expenses and are always mindful of balancing our long-term strategic growth initiatives with the current operating environment.

I would now like to turn the call back over to Mark. Mark?

Mark Gibson

Thank you, Greg. As we look further into 2018, we think it’s important to convey the firm’s strategic plan remains largely unchanged from previous years. HFF’s future growth will continue to be premised on our core guiding principles, which we believe significantly differentiate HFF in the real estate industry. These core guiding principles were briefly described as follows. First is our client-centric business model, which avoids business lines or services that directly compete with the business interest of our clients, such as investment management, landlord and tenor representation and/or property asset management services. Second is the maintenance of our partnership mentality, whereby the governing body of HFF, its executive committee, is elected by the firm’s leadership team, which was comprised of 78 individuals who run the firm’s 26 offices, its business lines and its property verticals. This approach to governance reinforces our team partnership culture and significantly differentiates the firm from the industry at large. Third is our player coach leadership style, whereby the firm’s leadership mentors our capital markets advisers to the origination and execution of real estate transactions. Stated differently, the leaders of HFF are all active and prolific originators of capital market transactions and therefore lead by actions versus traditional management hierarchies.

Fourth is our pay-for-performance compensation structure, which aligns the interest of HFF’s leadership with the performance of the firm through our profit participation and on to these compensation plans. Fifth is maintaining an owner mentality versus an employee mentality, which is illustrated by the fact that HFF capital markets advisers own approximately 11% of the outstanding Class A common shares of HFF. Highlighting the importance of our adherence to an owner mentality is the firm’s granting of approximately 1.84 million shares since January 2014, which vest over 5 years to our leadership team and capital markets advisers based on value-added metrics. Our sixth guiding principle is risk mitigation. Company has virtually no corporate level debts of service and we continue to maintain significant cash balances to fund our working capital needs for future growth and to mitigate downside risks as occurred in ‘08 and ‘09.

Once we have met these needs and has sufficient capital reserve to not only survive, but thrive in the down market, the company, led by its Board of Directors, looks at all options regarding the best use of capital. This has been illustrated by returning capital to shareholders over the past 6 years in the form of special dividends, totaling $388.5 million or $10.27 per share. Finally, our seventh core guiding principle is the maintenance of the firm’s value-add philosophy, which permeates every aspect of the HFF culture. All leadership positions, compensation awards and executive appointments are based on long-held value-add principles, which were developed internally and are consistently used to educate all employees.

HFF’s ability to differentiate and build out its platform in a consolidating industry as well as continued expansion into the real estate industry at large remains a primary focus of management. We believe these guiding principles allow the firm to recruit and retain best-in-class industry professionals. Evidencing this statement, it is illustrated on Slide 43 since year end 2012. The company has increased its headcount by 463, representing an increase of approximately 80.7% and we have grown our total capital markets advisers by 156, representing an increase of approximately 68.1%. We have accomplished this profitably and at a sustainable measured pace. HFF remains committed to protecting its culture via an unwavering adherence to deliberative hiring practices.

Operator, I would now like to turn the call over to questions from our callers.

Thank you. And our first question will come from the line of Jade Rahmani with KBW. Your line is now open.

Jade Rahmani

Thank you very much. I wanted to see if you could make any comments about the current recruiting environment. It seems highly competitive and there is a few mix trends. Some of the larger competitors are looking to recruit talents from other firms in order to gain market share and yet we are also starting to see some key brokerage teams choosing to leave these large firms and go independent. So I want to see if you could give your view on the recruiting environment?

Mark Gibson

Jade, it’s a good question. I don’t see it really being any different from past cycles or our recent past experiences over the last 5 years. It’s always a competitive market for talent. And therefore I think one of the great differentiators of HFF is the average tenure of our people within HFF, which totals approximately 17 years of experience here and it is attributable to the culture that we embrace from a team orientation and data sharing methodology. So I would – from our perspective, I would say it is always competitive and we are always mindful of it, but I wouldn’t say that this is any different than we have seen in past cycles or the last 5 years across the board.

Jade Rahmani

Thanks. In terms of underwriting standards in commercial real estate, some of the banks that have reported earnings have complained about aggressive competition and some concessions on structure and especially price. HFF was I believe the number one debt broker last year I wanted to find out if you could give a perspective on whether you are seeing that? And also, in your servicing portfolio of $75 billion, are there any changes in delinquency trends say over the last quarter?

Mark Gibson

We don’t really give – state publicly any delinquency trends, but I would say that they remain extraordinarily low and no changes from what we have seen over the past several years just in general. So no significant notices there, Jade. In terms of competitiveness, relative to banks or lenders in general, I would say that it’s accurate primarily fueled by the rise in the base rates. So as rates have risen, spreads have compressed in order to maintain a competitive posture in the marketplace, so the net increase cost of capital to the consumer of capital is maybe 30 basis points out of much larger increase in the base treasuries or shorter term rate indices that you have seen. So, it is a competitive market, frankly in both debt and in equity, but we also mentioned in our script that there really isn’t any more compression of spreads, compression of cap rates or financial engineering, vis-à-vis IRR or leverage hurdles. What we are really seeing today which is very healthy outcome for the marketplace is very measured focus on actual fundamental demand. So, while we have seen rates, spreads and various return hurdles decline over the last 5 to 7 years to match rates declining really all of that has been wrung out of the system. And so today as you look at these bid/ask gap that we mentioned within our script, it is really geographic-specific as investors both lenders and equity investors are focused on demand. And if you see demand, then they will underwrite it. And if you don’t, they will underwrite that as well. We think that is very healthy, especially in light of the fact that you have $178 billion of discretionary capital raised and closed end and open end funds. So the discipline that we are seeing in the market is a good thing.

Jade Rahmani

The uptick that you noted in strong – in gateway cities like New York is that driven by anything in particular, is that opportunistic and perhaps short-term in nature as a result of M&A activity and portfolio transactions or do you view it as more of a sustainable trend?

Mark Gibson

We will see. It’s purely dependent upon the view of fundamental activity, Jade. So leasing demand across property types and overall lease rates that we are seeing in the marketplace. So, there is renewed confidence there in terms of fundamental demand that we are seeing. And in addition, you have had somewhat of a meeting in the middle relative to the buy and the sell side and we did note that in our first quarter commentary as well. So we are seeing that continue on from the first quarter and to the second.

Jade Rahmani

Thanks for taking the questions.

Mark Gibson

You bet, Jade.

Thank you. The next question comes from the line of Stephen Sheldon with William Blair. Your line is now open.

Stephen Sheldon

Thanks. Good evening. First, I hear you generated great production volumes this quarter, especially for debt placement and investment sales. So I guess, do you view the strong volume this quarter as being maybe a catch-up of some activity that was pushed out of the first quarter or do you view the drivers here as being more fundamental?

Mark Gibson

Stephen, it’s a good question. I would just direct you back to our prepared comments in the script. We are very focused on the fundamental structural drivers and I will just reiterate that for a minute. We are very focused on the AUM doubling since ‘07. And yet transactional volume was down almost 14% since ‘07. That is an interesting fact set. When we look at the closed end fund market and the size of the closed end fund market and note that, that market essentially turns over every 5 to 7 years and again, its AUM is double of what it was in ‘07 frankly from 2010. And we look at the structure of investment management platforms, which you can’t be successful in raising the next generation of funds unless you have realized returns. And all of these components catch up over time. So we are not as interested in quarter-by-quarter statistical data. We are very interested in long-term drivers and the foundational underpinnings of the industry and compensation and what really drives transactional flow. So for us, it is much more structural and foundational that we look at over time. Another factor to think about as we are assessing transactional volumes is just consolidation of the intermediary businesses, in general and the institutionalization of commercial real estate over in the last 10 years. So as service providers continue to consolidate and long-dated ownership and large investment managers selectively decide to deal with fewer and fewer service providers, that also provides just another factor in terms of looking at the overall industry trends versus certain intermediaries. So when you look at all of that combined, that is what we really focus on planning for the company and investing the way we have done over the last 20 years we have been in business.

Stephen Sheldon

Okay. And then I guess on producer headcount, it looks like that was flat sequentially this quarter. Was that in line with your expectations? And can you talk about, I guess, hiring and retention trends?

Mark Gibson

Yes, I wouldn’t – we also had the exact same phenomenon occur in ‘17 and we have the exact same phenomenon occur in ‘18. Remember, that is a net number. So we clearly hired folks, but we also perhaps had others leave either terminations or voluntarily. So that is a net number and I would not really ascribe any trend to that. We are continuing to add headcount. We have 3 of our 25 offices in the U.S. anyway that are fully built out in terms of our business lines and our property sector lines. And so we are continuously adding headcount and as we again plan based upon those fundamental drivers I mentioned earlier.

Stephen Sheldon

Got it. And then maybe just a quick numbers question, what was the servicing fee revenue in the quarter? If you have that available, that’s helpful for modeling.

Greg Conley

Yes. The servicing fee revenue for the quarter, hang on a second here, I believe it was $8.5 million, Stephen.

Stephen Sheldon

Okay, if we can follow-up I guess if it’s different from that. I guess, maybe just one more broader market question and one that I don’t know the answer to, so I just thought I would ask. I hear a lot of commentary about institutional ownership of CRE assets trending up, but haven’t seen data about what percentage of total CRE asset value has been owned by institutional investors over time. Do you have a ballpark of what you think that might be?

Mark Gibson

Well, the difficult – well, clearly it’s been increasing. So if you look at our slides in our deck, you’d see AUM and allocations doubling, so it is clearly increasing. The question really is on a relative basis to private owners, that data is hard to obtain with any certainty. There are a few sources out there that would give you the overall ownership of commercial real estate. We will follow-up with you if you would like and give you a few of those third-party sources to give you a sense of it, but if you are looking for a relative scale, but in general, what we really look at is the holdings as measured by AUM, closed-end and open-end fund market. And then we also look at the equivalent in public REIT market and we measure that over time, which has been significantly increasing as you know.

Stephen Sheldon

Got it. Alright, thank you very much.

Mark Gibson

The ratio – as the ratio to the private investors, I just don’t have the data.

Stephen Sheldon

Okay, got it. I appreciate the time.

Mark Gibson

You bet.

Thank you. And I am showing no further questions in the queue. I would now like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Mark Gibson for closing remarks.

Mark Gibson

Thank you everyone for joining our call. We hope you can join us again for our third quarter 2018 call. Have a good evening.