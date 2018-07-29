Market Volatility Bulletin: Nasdaq And Russell 2000 Lead U.S. Equities Lower

The VX term structure is not taking Friday's slump in stocks seriously, at least not at this point.

Call buying in SPX was starting to resemble the activity of late January, exactly when the index began to descend from its all-time highs.

While most of the summer NASDAQ and Russ2K stocks have led the charge higher, Friday showed this market trend in reverse.

Market Intro

CNBC: Friday close

While international indexes (ACWX, VGK) closed mostly higher on the weekend, the same was not true for US companies (SPY, DIA). The NASDAQ (QQQ) and the Russell 2000 (IWM) retreated in the neighborhood of 1.5% to 2%, respectively. Spot VIX rose, but hardly to what would be considered an alarming level.

One could assert that US equities began their descent on the slight miss for Q2 GDP. In any event, the absolute figure was quite impressive by the standard of the current long-but-slow economic expansion. Perhaps the GDP price index reporting well outside the upper band of the consensus range (line two above) had something to do with it; that said 10-Yr Treasury yields remained more or less unchanged.

CNBC reports that WTI oil (USO) is down four weeks in a row. That may well be, but the price remains near three-year highs. Oil volatility, now in the mid twenties, has fallen from levels earlier this summer when it was regularly flirties with thirty. Declining vol seems to be the trend across most major asset categories.

Thoughts on Volatility

The S&P 500 hit its all-time high almost exactly six months ago: what a whirlwind it’s been since that time! Back in late January, call buying to chase upside was getting pretty crazy, as discussed in an article I published near the beginning of the year (“Seeking Delta”). Will we see a repeat firestorm as we did more or less beginning Jan 26, 2018?

While the GDP print was strong, it is always good to look under the hood. Exports were indeed a major component of the report, and this may be a result of shifting trade policy. On the other hand, inventories fell significantly, which subtracted a full point from this figure (GDP would have read 5.1% were it not for the inventories!).

I suspect this law suit will have even less chance of success than the ones that surrounded the close of the short-vol product XIV. It would be peculiar (in my view at least) for a company as large as Facebook (FB) to have violated securities law, and in any event it seems that the thrashing of the shares had more to do with the company’s economic performance as opposed to some regulatory or disclosure issue. The funny thing is that the stock is all the way down to where it was at the end of May!

Term Structure

IB: VVIX

Friday was something of a head spinner; the day gradually went from bad to worse, before stocks finally held their ground. VVIX (the VIX of VIX) managed to hold out below 100 though, which indicates to me that for now at least the VX options market is not taking this pullback too seriously.

A day like today and the HV10 only manages 7.39. More importantly, the VIX9D closed out at 11.59 vol points! Regardless of what the headlines may read this weekend, the vol markets are simply not making a big deal of this.

IB: UVXY

The long-vol product (VXX, TVIX) known as UVXY posted a strong showing, as the M1 and M2 VX futures contracts on which the product is based ticked higher. Still, the gains for now only get one back to where the product stood about two weeks ago. While I’m sure longs won’t complain, this also isn’t much to celebrate for the time being.

Long story short, there’s just not that strong of a case to be made from reading the vol markets (as I read them) that this drop has legs. Neither I nor the vol markets have a crystal ball, but it is good to get some sense as to how volatility is getting repriced. For now, there’s nothing too outlandish going on.

Conclusion

