Vanguard Small Cap ETF: Outperformance Is Over And Out

But, the current small caps-valuation is too high and the environment is less benign for small caps going forward.

Small caps have been performing very well, both for structural and cyclical reasons.

Structural reasons to invest in small caps

A first fundamental reason people invest in small caps is their potential for better returns over longer periods. Small caps as an asset class tend to be more growth oriented, and thus investors may stand to gain more from allocating to small caps.

Small caps are also less liquid and investors are compensated for this illiquidity. Liquidity investing focuses on equities that are less frequently traded than others in the market. These shares are often identified by low trading volumes and/or wide bid-ask spreads. The premium related to this liquidity factor comes from the perception that less liquid stocks are riskier than more liquid securities. The existence of this premium means that this kind of investing may be a source of outperformance over the long term.

This illiquidity premium is most outspoken in small caps, as you can see in exhibit 1.

Exhibit 1: Composite liquidity matrix

Cyclical tailwinds

Besides structural reasons there are also cyclical tailwinds favoring small caps.

U.S. small caps are nearly twice as sensitive to changes in domestic economic growth as large caps, and much less sensitive to international economies. This relative domestic preference has helped U.S. small caps as economic data have remained robust while European data have weakened substantially. This more domestic orientation is helpful as the dollar strengthens and trade frictions increase.

Small-cap companies on average are less exposed to foreign markets and currency fluctuations than larger companies. This means for starters they are more sheltered from global trade wars. Next to that, the U.S. dollar strength has led to relative foreign currency weakness that has eroded large-cap companies’ overseas profits, resulting in lower earnings and equity valuations. In contrast, small companies enjoyed lower input costs for imported raw materials.

Finally, recent tax cuts passed by Congress benefit smaller companies more than larger ones. Small-cap companies tend to source a larger portion of their revenue domestically compared to large caps. As such, they pay an estimated corporate tax rate of around 32% vs. 28% for larger firms.

Nice outperformance

All this structural and cyclical tailwinds has led to an impressive outperformance YTD of small caps versus large and midcaps.

Exhibit 2: Small cap outperformance

Will this outperformance go on, or are there dark clouds approaching?

A less benign environment

For small caps the backdrop becomes more unfavorable. For starters, rising interest rates could harm small caps disproportionately. Small caps in aggregate have higher debt burdens than large caps, with interest expenses consuming more of their cash flow. Small cap debt issuers have much lower credit quality on balance than large cap issuers (of the roughly 400 Russell 2000 members with debt rated by Standard & Poor’s, only 10% are investment grade, compared to 86% of S&P 500 companies), and this raises the cost of debt for small caps. Small caps are also more exposed to rising rates and refinancing risk than large caps, with floating-rate debt making up nearly half the outstanding debt load for small cap issuers (excluding financials and real estate), and with near-term maturity walls for many. So rising rates will negatively impact small caps’ earnings. By comparison, large caps have been quite successful this cycle in locking in long-term, fixed rate financing at historically low rates; approximately 91% of debt for the comparable S&P 500 universe is fixed rate.

The signal is clear: Rates are rising, and speculative, unprofitable firms may have a difficult time refinancing at higher rates.

But the shape of the yield curve has also historically affected the relative performance of small caps vs. large caps.

Exhibit 3: The yield spread

When the yield spread (the spread between the 10-year Treasury and 2-year Treasury yields) breaches the 70bp-level, large caps have outperformed small caps historically.

Currently, the spread stands at 28bp. So again, it is unlikely small caps will continue to outperform large caps.

Let’s move on to the dollar now.

Although the American economy is firing on all cylinders, and the unemployment rate is very low, the US is adding fiscal stimulus and contemplating huge infrastructure works. The US are already running so called twin deficits (both on the current account and the government budget).The fiscal stimulus and infrastructure plans will only aggravate the situation, to the detriment of the US dollar.

Based on the Real Trade Weighted U.S. Dollar Index, the dollar is still overvalued.

Exhibit 4: Real Trade Weighted US Dollar Index (Major Currencies)

We expect that the dollar will switch from a tailwind to a headwind for US small caps.

Valuation

The nice small cap-performance is of course mirrored in the valuation of those small caps. Exhibit 5 shows the Shiller-PE or PE10 (price vs trailing 10 year average earnings) for small caps compared to large caps.

Exhibit 5: Shiller-PE

If those valuations would revert toward long-term average levels, prospective returns are doomed to be very disappointing.

Research Affiliates’ estimates for US Smart Beta Strategies also reflect this reality. The expected volatility is very high, the expected return very low.

Exhibit 6: Expected returns

Vanguard Small Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) seeks to track the performance of the CRSP US Small Cap Index, which measures the investment return of small-capitalization stocks.

When we look at the sector allocation of The Vanguard Small Cap ETF versus a large cap ETF like Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) we notice that the latter has a bigger exposure to Financials and hence is better placed in case of rising rates.

Exhibit 7: Sector allocation

On top of that, we have to mention that smaller banks are less able to withstand a flattening yield curve, according to research by the FED. For the overall U.S. banking system, the effect on profitability of yield-curve flattening—the lowering of the difference between the yields of short- and long-term debt—lasts about a year and is relatively small. After the first year, the impact on large banks’ profitability becomes positive; for smaller institutions, it stays negative and becomes larger. Recent yield-curve flattening is likely to more strongly affect smaller banks, reducing their profitability.

Conclusion

There are many good reasons to invest in small caps and their recent performance is excellent. However, the benign environment is coming to an end. A flattening yield curve, rising short interest rates, the expectation of a weakening dollar and not to forget the exuberant valuation make things difficult going forward. It’s time to take profits! SELL the Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB).

Please click the "Follow" tab at the top of this article, if you like my articles. If you would like to receive real-time alerts on future articles and updates, make sure that the "Get E-mail Alerts" box (below the "Follow" tab) remains checked.

This article provides opinions and information, but does not contain recommendations or personal investment advice to any specific person for any particular purpose. The information provided is for educational purposes only and does not constitute a recommendation of the suitability of any investment strategy for a particular investor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.