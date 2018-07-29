SolarEdge: Is This The World's Best Solar Stock?

Many investors are conflicted when it comes to solar energy. That’s not surprising. The sector is relatively new and, as in any new field, has had its share of both charlatans and successful entrepreneurs. Sorting out the wheat from the chaff hasn’t been easy.

But now, most of the get-rich-quick artists and imposters are gone. One outstanding survivor is Israeli-based SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG).

No, SolarEdge doesn’t make panels. Rather, they manufacture and sell electronic equipment and monitoring solutions to the PV industry -- things such as inverters (devices that change direct current to alternating current), power optimizers (module specific devices that maximize power output in partial shade and in other variable conditions), and cloud-based monitoring and control systems. Unlike panels, these items are not easily commoditized.

SolarEdge markets its products in Israel, Europe, the U.S., and, increasingly, elsewhere.

A growth story

Guy Sella, chairman, and CEO, along with others, established SolarEdge in 2006. By 2010, the company was shipping an estimated 12,000 inverters and 250,000 power optimizers, capturing 70% of the power optimizer market. These devices work by maximizing power generation and thus lowering the cost of energy produced by solar systems.

The company’s fact sheet shows growth has been especially strong in the last 4 years, with revenues growing from 96 million in 2013 to $607 million in 2017 -- a CAGR of 58.6%. The first quarter of 2018 shows an even greater growth in revenue and profit.

Source: 5/19/18 Investor Presentation

New and fast-evolving markets

SolarEdge is now expanding beyond inverters and power optimizers. At 2017 Intersolar North America the company unveiled its inverter-embedded integrated EV charging system. Then, in May it acquired Gamatronic Electronic Industries, a UPS, and battery company. At 2018 Intersolar North America co-founder and Vice President, Lior Handelsman noted the big moves the company is making as it expands into commercial and utility-scale solar.

The EV charging system, embedded into the SolarEdge HD-Wave inverter, packs huge potential for the residential market. It enables EV owners to quickly boost charge their vehicles using solar-derived electricity from rooftop panels. The EV charger charges EVs up to six times faster than a standard Level 1 charger, right from home.

Moreover, the EV charger costs only a few hundred dollars more than an equivalent PV system without EV charging capability. Since California now mandates that most new residential construction have solar panels many new home purchasers may opt for the charger, even if they are only considering buying an EV in the future.

With the Gamatronic acquisition, SolarEdge can now target the commercial, industrial, and institutional solar markets. Many facilities, such as hospitals, require a reliable source of electricity. To this end, they have UPS (Uninterruptible Power Source) systems for those times when the grid faulters. In the past, fossil fuel powered generators did the job. Now, however, cheap batteries and/or on-site solar is often the better choice.

SolarEdge also is getting into the fast-evolving VPP (Virtual Power Plant) business. The company just launched a cloud-based VPP management system. A utility with a VPP in its service area can draw on thousands of residential storage batteries to help meet peak demand periods. Why would a utility want a VPP? It’s simple: A VPP can save the utility the expense, red tape, build time, and maintenance inherent in a new peaker power plant -- huge savings!

In Australia, AGL, one of Australia’s largest energy providers, went live last March with a VPP in the Adelaide area. The project so far has 1.4 megawatts (MW) of battery capacity installed and operating. Now AGL is upgrading the VPP to use the latest technology from Tesla (TSLA), SolarEdge, and LG Chem. AGL actively solicits VPP participants on its website. AGL offers to help pay for the system in return for the right to draw on it when needed. One battery is inconsequential but thousands can make a real difference.

The Australian project is a work in progress and it remains to be seen how successful it will be, but AGL appears committed. The company claims that VPPs enable networks to capture, store and deliver solar direct from customers’ roofs rather than using only traditional power plants.

As an aside: VPPs pose a rather novel and ironic situation, a situation which has utilities subsidizing or paying homeowners to install solar with storage on their rooftops. Odd? Yes. . . but it's not just Australia, it's even happening in the U.S.

Excellent financials

SolarEdge has good financial metrics. As noted earlier, 2017 revenue of $700 million, was up 46% year over year. The PEG ratio is 0.36.

The gross profit margin is 41% and the operating margin is 17%. The company has a trailing PE of 23 and there is no debt.

The stock, at time of writing, is 54 -- off its 52-week high of 71. Insiders hold 11% of the shares. Management has performed well, the return on assets is 17.8% and return on equity is 28.3%.

Competition and other risks

At this point, SEDG appears to have little competition. Its revenues are sharply up while those of its competitors are down. Of note: Solaredge has just filed a lawsuit against competitor Huawei, a Chinese telecom equipment manufacturer. The suit claims Huawei is infringing on its intellectual property.

Another potential threat to SolarEdge is the trend to integrate inverters and power optimizers directly into solar panels which may negate the need for stand-alone inverters. SunPower (SPWR) for example, has micro-inverters pre-installed in its residential panels.

Trade wars could also negatively impact SolarEdge as the company sells its products worldwide. Tariffs often bring higher prices which can reduce the number of projects started.

The future is bright

SolarEdge has surged ahead in the fast-evolving race to capture the sun's power. The company seems to have it all: fantastic Growth, solid financials, good management, and huge new global markets.

With the unrelenting climb of greenhouse gas in the atmosphere, deadly heat waves rippling across the northern hemisphere this summer, intensifying storms, and melting polar ice caps, the world will increasingly need this company’s products.

Disclaimer: I like SolarEdge and have a fairly large position in it, but investors should, by all means, do their own research and exercise due diligence before investing in the company. New, fast-growing companies are not suitable for all portfolios.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SEDG, TSLA, SPWR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Small only positions in TSLA and SPWR