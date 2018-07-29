3 Things In Biotech, July 29: When Europe Determines Your Fate

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

Amgen gets a rebuff from the EMA

Company: Amgen (AMGN)

Therapy: Blinatumomab

Disease: Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (NYSE:ALL)

News: The EMA's CHMP has adopted a negative opinion on the marketing authorization of blinatumomab for use in treating minimal residual disease after remission induction therapy for patients who have ALL. This application would have expanded the approved indication in Europe, much the same it was expanded in the United States.

Looking forward: This is a bit perplexing, to be honest. The FDA felt that the phase 2 data supporting this extension was sufficient to justify the use of blinatumomab to attack minimal residual disease. It was a watershed moment for the field, since there hasn't really been an option available to escalate therapy in patients with minimal residual disease. And since it was Europe who pioneered the use of minimal residual disease, I would have expected them to jump on this opportunity.

Array gets its European approval

Company: Array Biopharma (ARRY)

Therapy: Encorafenib and binimetinib

Disease: BRAF-positive melanoma

News: ARRY announced that the EMA's CHMP has adopted a positive opinion on the approval of their Raf/Mek inhibitor combo of encorafenib and binimetinib in patients with metastatic, BRAF-mutated melanoma. This approval, like the one in the United States, was based on the findings from the phase 3 COLUMBUS study, which demonstrated improved progression-free survival in patients compared with vemurafenib monotherapy.

Looking forward: This approval is wholly unsurprising, but definitely necessary for ARRY's continued development. Raf/Mek combos already comprise a tightly competitive space, and if ARRY is going to see success, they need to widen the market as much as possible. This takes them a big step closer, and now they can focus on selling and developing the rest of their pipeline!

Novartis is also in with an adalimumab biosimilar

Company: Novartis (NVS)

Therapy: Adalimumab

Disease: Various rheumatologic conditions

News: NVS's biosimilar division Sandoz announced that the European Commission granted marketing authorization for their biosimilar version of AbbVie's (ABBV) adalimumab (branded by ABBV as Humira). The drug will be marketed as Hyrimoz.

Looking forward: This marks the fourth biosimilar adalimumab to be approved, planting another nail in the coffin of ABBV's dominance in the space. I am very interested to see how these biosimilar approvals will impact sales of the original molecule, as well as how much market share they can claim. Certainly, no one company will lay claim to the same level of blockbuster that ABBV had for years, but it stands to reason that adalimumab is not going anywhere soon, and so there is a lot of profit to be made.

