Schneider Electric SE ADR (SBGSY) CEO Emmanuel Babeau on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Schneider Electric SE ADR (OTCPK:SBGSY) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call July 26, 2018 3:30 AM ET

Executives

Amit Bhalla - Vice-President of Financial Communication & IR

Emmanuel Babeau - Deputy CEO & CFO

Jean-Pascal Tricoire - Chairman & CEO

Analysts

Gael de-Bray - Deutsche Bank

Andreas Willi - JPMorgan

Ben Uglow - Morgan Stanley

Daniela Costa - Goldman Sachs

Alasdair Leslie - Societe Generale

James Moore - Redburn

Andre Kukhnin - Credit Suisse

Simon Toennessen - Berenberg

Amit Bhalla

Hello, and welcome to Schneider Electric's Q2 revenues and half year results. From Paris this morning, we have Jean-Pascal Tricoire, Chairman and CEO; and Emmanuel Babeau, Deputy CEO and CFO. The release and presentation are on our website and on the wire. [Operator Instructions] So with the usual pointing out on the disclaimer on Slide 2, I'd like to pass on to Jean-Pascal to take us through the strategy part of the presentation.

Jean-Pascal Tricoire

Thank you, Amit. I'm very happy to be with you this morning to share about this milestone of half year 2018. And I'm going to move straight to Slide 4 just to, yes, really emphasize a very strong H1 2018 with an operating profit progress of more than 11% in organic terms, which confirms by the way the H2 that we had had in 2017. So 12 months in a row with an increase of operating profit at double-digit.

And this is based on two things, first point, a margin which is increasing by 50 bps at the top of the guidance we had given at the beginning of the year. And the second point is really on an accelerating growth which is developing all around the world.

So going into the central column of this slide, again organic growth of the adjusted EBITA of 11%, beating by large the indication we had given or the guidance we had given of 7 points, margin at 14.4%, up 50 bps.

And if you take a longer view over 3 years an expansion of the margin in current terms of almost two points and in organic terms of more than 2.5 points. So a persistent and continuous improvement of the margin, in line with what we had described 2 years ago in our Investors Day.

Then this is of course boosted by an accelerated growth or a strong revenue growth in H1 of 7%, actually 7.6% if you include the nonconsolidated Delixi in our accounts. And this is funded on our 2 business, Energy Management which is growing by 7% in H1.

And if you go into the detail of Energy Management, well, the good headlines is that Medium Voltage is back to growth, so selectivity as we said is over. And Q2 is actually growing by 3.2%, and that proves the end of selectivity.

Low Voltage at more than 9% in H1. Actually if you integrate Delixi which again is not consolidated, it's a double-digit growth. So we are clearly taking market share in this very profitable business or Low Voltage.

On Secured Power, accelerating in Q2. You remember that we have questioned at times in the past 2 years about the dynamics of Secured Power but Q2 at plus 5% while frankly we are facing in that business some tension on deliveries, on shortages on components, so we could have delivered more in a perfect supply chain world.

And this is complemented with our other business which is industrial automation which is really going fast and well at plus 10% in H1. And there again we are taking market share. So quite easy to summarize H1, all region and all business grow in Q2 [indiscernible] of the portfolio.

Now focusing on shareholders. That drives to a net income up 7% at more than €1 billion, first time in our history all-time high. And we keep delivering on our commitments to shareholders. Share buyback in progress. We have a program of €1 billion following the divestment of DTN last year. We've done 1/3 of it with 2.3 million of shares in H1.

And remind you that H1 was active in signing or closing operations. Of course the signature of the agreement of buying Larsen & Toubro in India which will make India our third largest country to the group. On the closing of 2 operation in software AVEVA that we closed in H1 and IGE+ XAO which is supporting energy management.

So on the days of that strong H1 on that accelerating growth that we see all across the geographies and the portfolio we raise our target for adjusted EBITA organic growth for the year to -- 7% to 9% to be compared with previously-declared 7% target for the same parameter.

What is the growth based on? And again remind you that Schneider is all about energy management and industry automation solutions, targeting to supply to our customers full efficiency solutions, energy efficiency and process efficiency. And Energy Management, which is growing 7% during H1, is benefiting from the fundamental phenomenon of energy transition.

We see an acceleration of every electrification and energy consumption on everything which is IT which is powered by AI, storage, big data analytics that part of our portfolio is the fastest-growing. And we have an unparallel and incomparable offer to serve this business.

Then we see an acceleration of electricity as a vector of consumption of energy. You see if of course in the very media published or media publicized electrical mobility, but you see that everywhere, particularly in temperature control where the way to control temperature, whether it be cooling or heating is becoming more and more electric.

You see a massive push for energy efficiency all over the world catalyzed by digitization. And of course in a world where the grid is sometimes not completely reliable and people want to get more autonomous, a trend to distributed decentralization of energy which pushes generation which used to be upstream of the value chain downstream into the natural territory of Schneider.

The other mega trend that we are addressing at Schneider is Industry 4.0 which is today boosted by software, Internet of Thing and automation. So the combination of those 2 make that we propose to our customers full efficiency solution, energy solution, process solution integrated in EcoStruxure with its 3 layers, connected products, controls and advisors on software.

So we keep -- in H1 we keep -- we accelerate the deployment of our strategy which is very simple and delivering on all engines more products through our largest and biggest network of partners around the world, plus 7 points. More services, close to 10%, plus 9%. And digital which is growing faster than the group.

The strategic focus for the next period, for the next month is more of the same which is more new products, therefore more innovation to our partners, acceleration on services software EcoStruxure, acceleration of cross-selling and keep leading corporate social responsibility and be the preferred partner of our customers who are going into that direction around the world to supply them with digital and power solutions to answer that need.

So going into the detail of that, I'm going to go fast through a set of more explanatory slides, but more products in H1. We see products revenue up 7.3%, and actually accelerating as we go forward.

In Energy Management, that portfolio goes up 6.6% if you take all the products from Medium Voltage, Low Voltage and Secured Power. Product sales are really growing in all regions. Remind you that the tremendous success of Schneider is what we do on the home, on small building segment which is a segment we've been consistently developing and growing in the past years on the back of acquisition we did long time ago that we have now consolidated and that we are boosting with a lot of innovation, a lot of new products.

So that used to grow in the past 2 years by mid-single digit, that has clearly accelerated in H1 what we sell to small electricians, small buildings, to a level of high single-digit growth, so great success that we have there.

And we keep growing very fast in some targeted segment on products that we are systematically addressing across geographies. That's complement by products of automation which have been really growing fast in H1.

And across all boards, we grow particularly in connected products. So those products that used to be unconnected are now getting connected and looking for more value at the level of Advisors particularly. When we say Advisor I want to make sure there is no confusion, Advisor is a generic name that we have EcoStruxure for analytics or AI module that we sell on the top of our systems to deliver value on the top of connectivity. So when we speak about Advisors we're not speaking about physical people, we're speaking about virtual pieces of code that bring value from our systems.

Once thing I want to mention here in this slide is the alliance that we have made with Somfy and Danfoss, which is a convergence of what we do in the environment of home to supply consistent systems and make sure that our customers when they buy things, objects coming from all of our companies can find them converging on any of our applications.

Going to next priority, more services, you remember that the growth of services had slowed down last year and that was due to a cleaning of a situation or rebooting of a situation in the U.S. We are back to cruise speed in services, 9% in H1, growing all regions.

This is getting accelerated by digitization of what we do once we are intervening on the installed base of our customers. We plug that installed base to go from one-shot service to a 24/7 contact. And a lot of value delivered around asset performance, condition monitoring and predictive maintenance.

This is complemented with a very successful value proposition that we deliver today around the world, which is energy and sustainability services helping our customers base on the profile of their consumption to source the best source of energy and particularly renewable energy.

You know that Schneider is part of the i100 [ph] group of more than 100 companies actually moving together to source, to be getting its energy from renewable sources. And we are the biggest provider, particularly in North America, of advisors and for digital platform that helps you doing that.

So what do we want to do here continue to track and penetrate the installed base of our customers, which is still vastly underserved and continue progressively in the headcount investment that allows us to deliver those services.

More digital, third priority. Of course it's a development of EcoStruxure that we are pursuing here. So we are continuously developing applications within open ecosystem, so we've got more and more developers working on EcoStruxure.

We have a very good traction of our digital offers across market. And we are investing also in complimentary startups to help us innovate at the fringes and the borders of our ecosystem like Claroty in the field of endpoint cyber security.

Remind you also that we have created a digital committee, the board, and they've already gathered into 2 meetings since the beginning of the year to check, monitor and coach our team in what we do in digital.

On the other side, while H1 was time of the creation of AVEVA of which we are very happy, [indiscernible] very good steps. The integration is on track. Cost synergies, the plans have been put into place. We are building revenue synergies. We are putting together teams of Schneider and AVEVA in front of a number of customers.

And the market conditions are becoming even better at the moment as oil and gas is kind of reawakening from the crisis we've known over the past 3 years. So promising perspective on this side of those key process industries.

When you look at EcoStruxure, the top 2 layers, the layer of control and on Advisors is growing above the group average, which is already a strong base. And while the assets under management, which is getting connected on our cloud, I'm not speaking about all the connectable products that we sell, is growing by 20% and accelerating.

So with that what we see is more and more traction for integrated EcoStruxure, the appeal of having one plug-and-play architecture where people can address their double issue of efficiency, energy efficiency, process efficiency on that one repository while you've got plenty of very interesting projects here.

Including by the way, more and more decentralized energy, like connecting to your demand, a microgrid, a local microgrid to improve the reliability of your supply and also to improve the sustainability of the energy consumed by your installation.

The last point I want to mention, which is creating acceleration in the top line is cross-selling across all markets. And that's pretty much across all geographies. So strong cross selling between low voltage and the rest of energy management and, well, power automation, EcoStruxure Power, in everything which is building residential, commercial and industrial, very strong traction in datacenters and network, which as a segment for Schneider is growing double-digit totally. So that's a very strong dynamic. I'm going to come back on it afterwards.

Industry and infrastructure, there again double-digit, very strong there, with a mix of -- not double-digit, double-digit on automation, which with a mix of 50-50 between energy management and industrial automation. On utilities, which is mostly a medium voltage play complemented by low voltage.

But cross selling is keeping on accelerating. Here you've got a number of examples of segments on projects we have addressed. Proud to say that many of the stadium that we all followed in the past -- in the past period were powered by Schneider, and this has no relation with the conclusion of the Cup. We will come back on that one later.

Commitment to sustainable development. As you know, we have as a sustainability impact barometer whatever index that we have across the companies where we measure all our progress on those directions and we are on a good track. We've put here one example of what we do in circular economy, making sure that we help our customers to deal with the end of life cycle of their products. And that's also a very promising place where digitization of course is helping a lot.

On the number recognition during H1 to recognize all of these things we've done, one of the elements we are very proud of is the recognition of the supply chain of Schneider whatever the tension, the good tension, because there was a lot of demand and there is a lot of demand still on our supply chain. Going up from 17 rank to 12 rank on a worldwide -- on the worldwide scene as the bests 12 supply chain in the world. So keeping on the progress on being belonging almost to the top 10 supply chain in the world.

Now I'd like to go into the detail of our portfolio beyond those transversal lines that I just described, and I'm going to comment energy management on one side, on industry automation on the other side. So if you look at the global picture of Energy Management that most of the case is selling together Medium Voltage, Low Voltage and Secure Power, growing 7%, including Delixi. Profitability above 17%, still increasing by 40 bps, and we want to keep developing that.

Three titles, Medium Voltage -- or 3 activities with the major headlines which are Medium Voltage is back to growth, that means selectivity is finished. Second point is that 1 year ago, we told you we would do a strategic review of what we do in Medium Voltage, that strategic review is done and we've identified actions on the portfolio. Second point, Low Voltage accelerating to double-digit growth and really gaining market share together with the whole chain of Energy Management. And Secured Power leading the charge at the level of the IT segment, on reaching in Q2 a growth which is close to 5%, so very good dynamics here.

What we see here as share priorities is keep working on key targeted segments, maximize the cross-selling between those business and develop EcoStruxure, EcoStruxure Grid, EcoStruxure Power and EcoStruxure Building as a major vector of digitization of what we do.

So zoom on Medium Voltage. So growing 0.4% on H1, 3.2% in Q2, so a clear change of inflection. If you remember, Q1 was negative. Adjusted EBITA growing by 110 bps, which is putting us on track to reach or to get to our target of an improvement of operating profitability for the year between 100 bps to 150 bps.

What we see in H1 is a sound execution of our strategy, acceleration of product sales to partners which are common with Low Voltage, acceleration of services. 1 year ago, we told you we would put into place in the next year which is finishing today an organization called Power System, streamlining what we do in the field of equipment and projects and that has been deployed and it performs. And what we see in H1 is a strong contribution in the U.S., in China and in the data center segments.

What are the priorities, again, well, more of the same, more products, more services, more automation. And I want to insist on the end of the strategic review that we've done on our portfolio on the €2 billion that we have for review we've identified €500 million where we need to find solutions to improve -- those €500 million let's say are underperforming respect to the to rest and they are less synergetic. So we're going to find in the next 18 to 24 months solutions of all sorts to improve the profitability of that business. And it could be -- could go as far as partnership disposal but make sure that we correct those parts of the portfolio.

Low Voltage, nothing much to say, I mean plus 10% growth, we are gaining share in a very profitable business. We are increasing the profitability. Again, one of the stars here is everything we do at the level of the small electrician, home building but also in every kind of other segment where the synergies with Medium Voltage are really paying. Data center growing big double-digits, so on the back of what we do in Secure Power.

So what we want to do here is to keep growing ourselves through partners, our distributors, our specifiers, our contractors across the world who are strong partners of Schneider, accelerate digitization around EcoStruxure Power and Building and keep building synergies or build the synergies from the ASCO acquisition last year which is serving applications like datacenter microgrid that I already spoke a lot about. And keep leveraging what we acquired in IGE+ XAO to develop more software to help our customers deploy their system.

No need also to mention that across all that chain the acquisition of Larsen & Toubro on the plan of integration is a big focus of the period to come.

Finally, Secure Power, good news on that side that there is a reaffirmed or growing growth of -- on H1. So acceleration in Q2 to 4.7%. The order intake in H1 is actually double digit. So here due to some issues on the supply chain of electronics we couldn't deliver everything that we would have wished to, so that means we are starting H2 with a good momentum.

The adjusted EBITA is stable. And that is very largely due to things as we had to overpay to -- or to pay at the more expensive price to keep supplying our customers who are in demand, components, transportation, airfreight. The place which is working really, really well is everything we do in the datacenter where the whole group sales are growing double digit. Combining everything we have in EcoStruxure from Building, Power and IT, what we -- the sales we do in this space related to Secure Power is increasing mid-single digit while on the same segment MV/LV sales are up by a very solid double digit.

What we see also is that the smaller Secure Power systems are boosted by the development of Edge. The more our customers go to the cloud, the more they need to beef up the Edge. And that Edge needs to be supported by local power supply. We see more and more growth in non-IT end-market that we synergize with what we do in Medium Voltage and Low Voltage. And services are up mid-single digit. So I would say all the engines of Secure Power are up and running very solidly.

So what our priority is here is confirm our leadership in datacenters, keep growing the edge, keep growing the non-IT market, a pretty simple roadmap for what we have to do.

Finally, industrial automation where of course dynamic is extremely strong plus 10%, 17.3% adjusted EBITA margin, 50 bps of improvement in current terms, 10 bps in organic terms. Strong growth across discrete and hybrid. And what we see is that process markets are starting really to accelerate.

Adjusted EBITA margin 10 bps organic. While it has been there again like in Secure Power impacted by supply chain tensions on electronics that [indiscernible] somewhere that impacted our cost. OEM grows very strongly across region. EcoStruxure Machine and EcoStruxure Plant is progressing well, the adoption in -- progressing well, very happy with the integration of AVEVA. And the perspective of the company on all regions contribute to strong performance.

So there again no mystery, it's about more products through our partners and distributors. Rollout EcoStruxure Plant and Machine, drive synergies with AVEVA. And now that the process industry is accelerating, make sure that we balance opportunities because we have full line from discrete to continuous process.

And this being said, after explanation about this busy H1 going to hand over to Emmanuelle for the financial part.

Emmanuel Babeau

Thank you, Jean-Pascal. Good morning, everybody, pleasure to be with you to go through our H1 2018 results and we're going to dip together go deep dive in our financial performance. Just maybe one preliminary comment on this very strong set of numbers we're coming up with.

This is of course coming from a conjunction of all our engine powering. And you have seen that in Q2 all our businesses have been growing and nicely growing. You see that all our regions have been growing. We see the accelerated top line growth in Q2 and a very strong performance overall in H1 and of course the margin improvement at the top end of our objective. That's really the combination of all that which is giving us this very nice growth.

Now let's go into some detail and of course let's start with sales numbers. Sales average €12,317,000,000, it's a plus 1.2%. Of course we've been very much impacted by the ForEx impact, minus 7.2%. We flagged it at the beginning of the year, we said most of the negative ForEx impact is going to be on H1, that has been the case, almost €800 million negative impact coming from the ForEx on the top line.

We do expect a much lower impact on H2 based on the current currencies with a vision for the full year of around €1 billion negative. So as you can see, H2 is going to be less impacted by this scope.

When it comes to the margin, we have negative impact of minus 30 bps for the first half of the year. And here again we think that H2 will be less impacted because for the full year we expect an impact to be around minus 20 bps.

Second impact out of the organic. This one is a scope, plus 1.4%. We still had some impact due to the disposal of DTN. But of course we have the benefit of the acquisition of ASCO and the AVEVA business for 4 months over this H1.

Now when you look at the overall organic performance, 7%, even almost 8% organic in Q2. Actually if you build a pro forma with Delixi you get to this 8%. And you see that for the all H1 we know are clearly neatly growing in all regions. Asia Pacific still is a star, plus 13%. China continued to be very strong double-digit growth. And we finish H1 with high-teen growth in China, quite a remarkable performance.

We certainly stay optimistic for China for the coming months. But we flagged at the beginning of the year that the growth that we are expecting for H1 would not be sustainable for the full year, but we still expect very nice dynamism coming from China in the second part of the year.

China was not obviously the only country growing in Asia Pacific in H1, very nice the double-digit performance from India. Asian five doing very well with countries such as Indonesia, Vietnam doing extremely well. And Australia also back to nice growth. So it's a kind of full positive score card for Asia Pacific in H1.

North America, second performer, plus 7%, acceleration in Q2 at plus 8%. It's of course first and foremost U.S. but the performance in Canada and in the -- in Mexico is good as well. But in the U.S. it's the confirmation that we are gaining market share in construction, in datacenter, that we see a much better oriented market when it comes to infrastructure or an industry investment and that translates into the number of our U.S. market.

Western Europe now plus 2%. That is of course the big acceleration of the Q2. Remember Q1 was flat. We moved to plus 5%, in Q2, very nice acceleration, which as expected. But that confirm that we have pocket of dynamism in Western Europe and plenty of countries where things are developing extremely well, but I will elaborate on that in a few seconds.

Last but not least, rest of the world, so the other new economy outside Asia Pacific. Stable, nice performance around plus 5%. And we see globally new economy benefiting from increased price on energy or on resources and raw material and that is helping the economy of many of these countries.

So let's now dig a bit more in some of the region. And I am commenting H1 but I can anticipate one news for the Q3 that no doubt the best performance in Q3 has been France [with two staff]. But joke apart and coming with Western Europe. France has been flat in overall number and in H1. And it's -- it's in fact I think very nice performance boost in Low Voltage and in Industry Automation in France.

So we've been, I would say slowed down by the Medium Voltage backlog which was low and therefore it was expected. It impacted the overall performance but clearly some nice area of dynamism in France. Excellent performance, I would say brilliant in Spain, where we are gaining share where the economy is also in good shape.

Very good performance in Italy where I am not sure the economy is growing that fast but we are clearly growing very nicely. United Kingdom, actually we have been growing in the U.K. in Q2. We have been saying for quite a while that we had some question mark on the continuation of dynamism in the U.K., I have think the question marks are still there and we don't know what's going to happen in the economy where the wait-and-see attitude continue because of the uncertainty around the Brexit.

But we have been doing pretty well in Low Voltage, even in Industry Automation in the first half of the year in the United Kingdom.

And Germany, down altogether, though this is I think a very nice performance in Industrial Automation. And like in France, we had very low backlog in Medium Voltage, and that explain the performance in Germany.

Moving to the rest of the world, what I would like to flag here is really the nice news coming from some of the region that have been difficult in the past years, namely Middle East and South America. Middle East probably not coming as a surprise when we see energy price going up. That is of course improving the economy of many of these countries.

South America, accelerating, not so much Brazil, which is close to flat in fact, but in other countries in South America. Africa continue to be positive. And Russia has really been the country where we've been seeing some difficulties, notably because of the sanction, the uncertainties, all their triggers. And that is slowing down the Russian business. So let's see how things unfold in the coming quarters.

North America, I think I said it, I'm not going to come back on it. And just in Asia Pacific, to highlight the fact that we maintain our positive view on China for the coming quarters and that China is not the only country growing nicely in Asia Pac, far from that.

A bit of an analysis now on the growth both of the top line level and the adjusted EBITA. You see that when it comes to the growth, all businesses have been stable but at a very higher level in the case of Low Voltage, or clearly accelerating in Q2. That has been the case of Medium Voltage. Jean-Pascal commented it, that was absolutely expected.

Secure Power accelerating. And the order intake level was even better than that. So we see a nice performance of energy management north of 7% if you include Delixi now. And Industrial Automation at fantastic performance, above 10%, again gaining market share clearly in several end-market and in several geographies.

Now when you look at -- at the margin, all margins are progressing or in the less favorable scenario they are flat. On Medium Voltage we stay at 8.4% with a very strong negative impact coming from the ForEx and the disposal of DTN.

The organic growth is there. And as we see a much lower impact on ForEx and we are now with the scope impact behind us we do expect a nice improvement of the Medium Voltage margin in the second half. The organic growth targets stay unchanged, 100 to 150 basis point.

Low voltage already at very high level, impacted by ForEx, but still a nice organic improvement. Secure Power, stable organic growth, Jean-Pascal said it, we've been facing a lot of headwind coming from inflationary pressure notably on electronic component and on freight. Otherwise the performance would have been significantly better [indiscernible] and Energy Management progressing by a nice 70 bps and the adjusted EBITA margin.

And when it comes to Industrial Automation it's a nice progression, 7.3%. Here the ForEx has been positive. And it's an organic improvement of 10 bps. Again inflationary pressure, cost on the freight, lower productivity than last year because of the tension with this kind of increase when you grow at that speed. But I will come back to that. You start to see pressure on the supply chain, otherwise the performance would have been even higher.

Okay. So now let's move to the gross margin analysis. We have a nice 40 bps improvement of the gross margin at 39.1%. What have been the drivers for that improvement? Well, first of all let's pose on the price evolution. So we could say on price we were meeting outside China on transactional to price more than the RMI impact, but that has been the case.

So we can say that this, I would say initial objective has been reached and we have been increasing prices on transactional outside China at higher level than the net impact of the raw material.

When we look to China we see the situation improving because there we have a raw material impact which is still negative but we are close to flat in terms of price evolution. So this is an improvement versus the previous year.

Now let's be clear, in this very inflationary environment I don't think that we can be satisfied by just meeting this initial objective of pricing up to the level of the raw material inflation for the transactional, and therefore that means that more actions are needed and more action will be taken to keep increasing price, to face holistically, I would say, the inflationary pressure, not only on raw material but on wage -- on inflation on wages, I'll elaborate on that in a second.

On everything linked to procurement. We talk about electronic component, but we have inflation popping up everywhere in our procurement. We talk about freight and we need to price for that. And we're going to talk about tariff, and we also need to price for that, and we need to make sure that we absorb the impact of tariff increase.

So that mean that we are of course raising our ambition in term of price increase, we need to go and we want to go and we will go much beyond the raw material inflation. It's starting now since the beginning of the summer, it's going to come progressively. You will have of course some impact in H2. But certainly as we progress through H2 you will see a growing impact of this price increase on the -- on the bottom line.

On the nontransactional RMI, I mean to always avoid any kind of confusion, remember it is there, but of course we don't track the price increase on system, so you have here by definition a negative amount that is not compensated.

Now let's move to productivity. 1.4 point of improvement on the margin because of productivity, last year it was 1.7 point. So yes, the productivity is under pressure for all the reason I mentioned.

We are seeing increased inflation, we are seeing tension on the supply chain which is not enabling the same kind of work to optimize the footprint, which creates some inflation like the airfreight, what happen when you are running late because the order intake are growing extremely fast, you need to meet very strong customer demand, you need to deliver where you use air freight, and when you use air freight, that is increasing your cost and that decrease the productivity.

So a number of element there that still allow us to generate a nice productivity and a nice impact. That's the main driver for the margin improvement. But just to illustrate the tension that we have been facing because of this very strong growth in H1.

For the rest, really, I mean, nothing super-surprising, mix about neutral. So no specific comment to make on the mix year. Labor inflation, I mentioned that, I mean that's one of the component of inflation that we are facing, no surprise. R&D is going to keep increasing as we keep investing for notably our digital offering. The FX impact is about neutral on the margin and then you have a slightly positive impact coming from the scope.

Jean-Pascal has been already commenting a lot on the Gartner performance and so on. Just one number, productivity in H1 is giving us a boost to the profit of €174 million. It was slightly more than €200 million in H1 of 2017. So we are roughly speaking €30 million below.

So as you can see, still a very solid number. But we acknowledge that we are slightly below the productivity of last year, which was a record one, and absolutely exceptional. Remember that in H2 we were close to e 230 million of productivity. So that was clearly a very remarkable performance last year in productivity.

We're doing a lot of great things on our supply chain. And beyond the momentary tension that we are seeing, we keep improving on the long term the efficiency of our supply chain. Some of you went to China to visit how we are implementing our EcoStruxure technology to make our factory more efficient. We continue to build and optimize footprint and to build agility and a really tailor-made approach for the supplier.

Therefore I would say the underlying trend of the supply chain remains super-positive. We're going to deliver another solid performance in H2, but we wanted to be very transparent with you on the pressure that we are seeing coming from inflation and notably coming from the freight cost. Many of you may have heard about tension on freight in the U.S. because of scarcity of truck drivers. I think that other company has been reporting on that element.

So that gives us a gross profit of €4,818,000,000, it's up organically by 7.2%, so slightly faster of course than the top line. The gross margin rate is improving nicely, as we have seen. And below the gross profit you see the SFC growing by plus 5.1%. So yes, we are investing, and we're going to continue to invest. We see a nascent promising market. We want to take leadership there. We are building our leadership in digital. We accelerate in services.

We've been also accelerating on marketing and making sure that we optimize our commercial impact in the channels. But we still managed to generate a nice 2 point of difference between the organic top line and our SG&A, what we call the SFC, and that generates an extra layer of improved readability. That gives an adjusted EBITA of €1,769,000,000, it's up plus 3% but organically up plus 11.1%.

And Jean-Pascal said it, it's now 12 months in a row with more than 11% organic growth of the adjusted EBITA. So very solid, consistent performance. And an adjusted EBITA margin 14.4%, nicely up plus 50 bps.

Below the adjusted EBITA you have other income and expenses. Of course a lot of volatility on that line. Last year you had the capital gain on DTN, this year of course we don't have that. But you have mainly the acquisition and integration cost for the various acquisition that we have done and on which we've been working, such as, ASCO, AVEVA or L&T of course.

And you have also some impairment of asset, and notably AVEVA has been reporting on that. Some capitalized R&D coming from Schneider software which among the synergy on R&D are no longer going to be used, and they've been depreciated.

Restructuring €87 million negative, this is what we said, we are but to normal cruise speed on restructuring. We said for the year between €150 million and €200 million, that's what we are expecting for the year. Amortization of intangible, minus €79 million, growing slightly versus H1 of 2017, that is due of course to the new acquisition that we have made and some of the intangible that we amortized whether on ASCO or on AVEVA.

Financial cost, €159 million negative versus €184 million negative, that's very nice improvement. And that's a great work that we have been doing in order to reduce the average cost of our debt. We are now quite neatly below 3%. And that's, I think, a very good news for the future because we also have been building a long duration for the debt, so we are well-spread over the future in term of redemption of bonds.

Income tax, a 23% effective tax rate for the group which is in the middle of the 22% to 24% bracket that we shared with you at the end of 2017. The discontinued operation impact, minus €35 million, this is the solar business year with the loss of the H1 plus still some impairment. I do expect H2 to be much better and therefore we expect to come with much better news in H2 on the performance of the solar business.

Last element, quite marginal, but certainly a nice opportunity to pay a tribute to Delixi equity investment and minority. It slightly negative minus 7, but it's made of many, many things. And notably, you know that we have in some JV in China, some minority partners, this JV are doing very well.

So here we are reiterating the profit that we are making there. But if you just look at the Delixi net income, it's €30 million in H1, it's up €12 million, so it's a 66% improvement of the net profit with a combination of above 20% top line growth, but also a very nice margin improvement.

Let's move to the cash flow now. Operating cash flow growing very, very nicely, €1.5 billion, that reflect the good growth that we are seeing on the business. Of course when you grow so fast the top line, the question is, well, you're going to see that in the CapEx and in the working capital.

When it comes to the CapEx, it's not the case, you can see that the CapEx are very well under control. So we manage to cope with the increase in volume without accelerating on CapEx, minus €308 million versus minus €351 million last year. That gives an operating cash flow growing by almost €200 million.

And then of course the other impact which is to a large extent mechanical, and this is working capital impact, and notably in trade working capital you have €300 million-plus increase. We were expecting that. It's coming for, I would say, 2/3 from inventory, 1/3 from the receivable.

There is probably a note of cautiousness on the level of inventory at the end of June in order to make sure that we are able to deliver our customer given the very strong growth that we have in order intake. But that should be under more a reasonable proportion in time of growth in the second half.

Free cash flow of €350 million, indeed €150 million below H1 last year which was a record high. But again, despite this very strong working capital component that I describe. Dividend, that's what we've been paying to our shareholder. Acquisition, that's the -- mainly the AVEVA acquisition and the IGE+ XAO. Net capital increase, this is a share buyback.

And on FX and other this is all the other impact on the cash flow, FX but also contribution to the pension plans where we have a deficit. And that gives us a net debt of about €6 billion at the end of June 2018. Remember, the vast majority of the cash flow will be delivered in the second part of the year.

We've continued disciplined capital allocation. Many of you have been asking us on the structure on the L&T acquisition, I think we've been explaining that discipline on capital allocation was one, not that the only one, but one of the reasons for it. We've been paying a significant increased dividend at the end of H1.

Buyback is on its way. We've been doing a bit more than 1/3 of the buyback. And nothing has changed on the M&A policy (inaudible). We don't need to do M&A. And we just look at M&A on an opportunistic basis, IF we see things making sense and really strengthening the core of our portfolio. Well, that's it for the detail. Back to you, Jean-Pascal, for the guidance.

Jean-Pascal Tricoire

Yes. So -- well, we have done a very strong H1 in terms of dynamic, we have very strong momentum. It's very well balanced between products and solutions, actually products slightly overgrowing than what we have in solutions. So we are upgrading our target. And you remember that the core for target is our operating profit, so between 7% and 9% respect to around 7% initially.

And that's based on a balance of growth, 5% to 6% respect to 3% to 5% initially because again we are starting H2 with a pretty strong tailwind in every direction. And we are attached particularly to keeping on improving the profit, so maintain or actually narrow the guidance of 30 bps to 50 bps, organic improvement of the adjusted EBITA, recognizing anyway that there are some headwinds coming in front of us like the uncertainty of the geopolitical environment, tariffs which are not dominant but which are [indiscernible] on inflation that we are actively, actively combating with pricing that we started last year, during the first part of the year and that we are going to accelerate in H2.

So, well, we are riding very powerful waves at the moment, that the energy transition in Industry 4.0 in a world where the economy is pretty well aligned on positive in all parts of the world and firmly decided to increase our profitability while also gaining market share to create the ground of a more solid place with our partners and with our investors. And I would say with that optimistic note I would open the place to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

A - Amit Bhalla

All right. Thanks, Jean-Pascal. So I think we have a lineup of questions on the line as well, but we start from maybe from the room. So Gail, over to you. We try to keep it one question -- one, two questions and so that we can accommodate everyone in the time frame.

Gael de-Bray

Gael de-Bray from Deutsche Bank. Two questions for me. The first one is about Industrial Automation. I find it a little bit surprising not to see any operating leverage for the division given such a strong growth environment.

I mean, we've generally seen a much better margin momentum at some of your competitors, and I guess they've been facing the same sort of issues in terms of inflation, in terms of shortages of components, electronics and so on.

So could you perhaps elaborate a bit more on the mix headwind potentially you had in the first half, comment a little bit more about the digital investments you've been doing and also in terms of how you see all these headwinds trending in the second half of the year?

The second question relates to Larsen & Toubro. I think they've just published relatively good numbers yesterday. I mean can you give us a little bit of an update on how you see this acquisition obviously in light of the recent numbers?

Jean-Pascal Tricoire

Okay. Well, Gael, thank you for that question. On Industry Automation, while you mentioned the comparison it's very important for us to grow that business. We consider that you know that in Industry Automation the market share is sticky for the future, would it be on the machine or would it be within the end-users standards at a plant. So we've got very good traction at the moment for EcoStruxure Machine and for EcoStruxure Plant.

And for us at such a level of profitability where we are today that we can keep improving it's really important to have such a strong dynamics of top line right, and it's accretive for the company, it's one of our best business at Schneider. So I think it's fair to say that you need to compare both things right.

Personally we don't pay our shareholders in percentage, we pay them in euros, dollars, whatever, but in really solid profit which are a combination of growth on percentage, and really this is a business where your presence, the conversion of customers is really important. That's one.

Second point on the margin. On the first part of the year there is really an element on the supply chain, and I know we speak some therein this review today about the supply chain. I think what we have to integrate is that supply chain is facing those kind of issues when you have moment of breakthroughs or ruptures in the [indiscernible] And here 2 years ago we were kind of flat, last year it was more [indiscernible] and then suddenly we are moving to very high levels.

By the way on certain lines of products, you are not speaking about 10, you are speaking about 200, you are speaking about new lines of products which are getting very solid traction. So those moments are the moment where you need to correct. And we've decided to privilege our customers, not to privilege at any cost, but to make sure that they would get delivered.

We don't want a machine manufacturer not to be able to deliver a machine because the product would be missing. So we had to do some pretty big things in H1 to make sure that the customer satisfaction of our customer would stay at the top.

And by the way I am very proud of what we have achieved in this space. We, as you know, measure for now a number of years the customer stat of our customers every quarter on Industry Automation is a place where it would have been the best.

Now I think we are entering a new period now in H2 which would be much more favorable from that point of view, because we've resolved a lot of issues that we had now for 9 months, 12 months. I think we started to speak about that second part of the year, last year and I think most of the issues are behind us.

On the other side, on EcoStruxure, you spoke about the digital investment, EcoStruxure Machine and EcoStruxure Plant have seen the dynamics that we have here. We are putting more people to support the strong growth we have here. And I don't think we are the same.

The only one speaking on the market of investing to support what is happening in this field of Industry 4.0. For us this point in time was a convergence of those things. But you know Schneider, or you have been knowing Schneider for a long time, seen that we have probably one of the strongest dynamics in this sector today respect to where we are 15 years ago on a very profitable business, on a business which is very important for the future is something very important to me.

And don't forget that unlike some of our competitors a part of continuous process is quite significant in our portfolio. And this one was less dynamic, not because of us, but because of the end market and that's just starting really to come back up, which means that on everything which is discreet and hybrid our dynamics are much better, really much better than some of the figures out there.

And again I mean if you are seeing beyond a few months, that's really important in that kind of industry because it's sticky. It's not a one shot, so. On L&T I don't want to comment frankly. Today we are in a process of putting the two companies together. We are still two different companies, of course there are very severe regulation on the topic everywhere in the world.

But we believe of course that India will be one of the largest market for electrification and automation in the years to come. We have already built in the past 15 years a strong presence there, very diversified with some business that we do only in India. By the way we are really Indians in India.

And the combination of L&T gives us a full coverage of segments, of territory in a market which promises to be the places of the highest development in the years to come. I can't really speak to that, it's not -- but all the things we said at the time of the acquisition are really confirmed.

And we confirm that the Indian market is in good shape and we've been growing nicely, so no surprise that L&T is also doing well and it's good news. And I would say it takes a long time in our business to develop. I see most of my time at Schneider has been developing new markets for Schneider.

I had the privilege to be at the beginning of China, on the beginning of some other countries. And India has been a thing which is very recent for us and we've been really successful at doing it. I mean there has been very good response of the Indian market. But face it, we are still not mature as we are in other emerging countries, like we spoke about Indonesia, we've got 30-plus years in Indonesia of very strong focus.

Markets in Latin America, many, many years. So we are just at the beginning of our history in India and it's successful and it has a lot of possibilities for the future. And it balances also our exposure, right, some people sometimes do get us, some say China, no, right.

China is only a part of what we do and we have balance across many countries. There is no other company I would say which is so balanced in-between areas today. And all of those regions are delivering very solidly at the moment. And we have momentum, right, we don't see like kind of shaking.

Amit Bhalla

All right. We move to the next question. I believe we have 8 or 10 question, so can I request just to keep it to one question so that we can accommodate as many. We will take one on the video now.

Operator

We will take our first question from Andreas Willi from JPMorgan.

Andreas Willi

I have a question on what you said earlier on connected products and that that is going well and that's a driver for also your share gains in the Low Voltage business. May be you could elaborate a little bit more what does it do to kind of average selling price versus as the portfolio moves to more connected products? Do you fully recover the higher costs of making these products connected?

And when you sell a connected product can you track and kind of prove that that triggers then a higher attachment rate or higher pull through of services or solutions on top? Or are customers looking at this pretty distinct in a way in terms of buying decisions when they buy some of these products and then when they buy stuff that goes on top, solutions or so on, both in terms of Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, datacenters? That will be helpful

Jean-Pascal Tricoire

Yes, Andreas, thank you for asking that question. It's actually a very interesting question because connectivity and automation and supplying digital value is an old story in Industry Automation which is getting regenerated by Industry 4.0 on much more interaction between or merger between IT and OT. But I would say in electrical distribution it is beginning of a story.

Many, many, the vast, vast, vast majority of everything that was sold in the past in electrical distribution was unconnected. And it doesn't make sense, it doesn't make sense because the OpEx linked to those systems is huge because people don't know what's happening on which part of their installation. So do you see a future where I think we would be unconnected? We don't see it.

We think we have a huge potential in making sure that things which are in the basement of buildings, in the back of electrical room of plants will be connected on by the way interacting in real time with the drid which is proposing more and more commercial offers for green, for better electricity and better energy. So there is a lot of potential.

Second point, that we are clearly leading in this sector on gaining share, on really gaining share. It took us time to put together our EcoStruxure Grid, our EcoStruxure Power. It’s coming all integrated. Our last products like our air circuit breaker called MTZ is I would say a software-defined breaker that you can completely upload and download, and that means a lot of savings for our customers to adapt what they have.

So now back to your question, when you sell a connectable product, it sells at a higher price. Does it sell today at a higher margin? The answer is no, because many of those lines of products are in their infancy. So we build the volumes and when the volume is coming to the right level then you've got margins which are exactly comparable if not better than what you have in the old product. But you have just -- not the old products but the nonconnected products.

But at the beginning, like for any product, when the volumes are lower you have to embark more cost. And let us face it also, as we are the infancy we are still learning. So the good news with digital is that you can AB test and you can improve, but that means during the time you've got more cost into adjusting your product.

There is some cost associated to the fact of selling our advisors which are now starting to get a good traction when we sell resource advisor power adviser, building advisor and so on, asset advisor and so on you need consultancy with your customers. And at the moment it's entailing cost. But what we are watching, what we are monitoring is adoption.

Then after in terms of stickiness and the capacity to detect new services, it is completely another ballgame. I mean you go from the one short sell to being always connected to your customer. So of course the upgrades are much more obvious. The coming back on the interaction with your customers are completely different.

But look, I mean it is first we need to get connected and then after we need to deliver the services and there is some investment associated to it. But it changes completely the game of energy management as we knew it.

And somewhere it was closer to what we have been doing for edges in Industrial Automation except that one world is 95% unconnected while the other world is probably 95% connected, and this is what we have to ramp up in the next years to come. But we are all very excited to do that.

Operator

We can take our next question from Ben Uglow from Morgan Stanley.

Ben Uglow

Two very quick ones. Emmanuel, on pricing actions obviously we're still negative pricing in the first half. Can you tell us how you are navigating it in the second half? Any positive signs in China? And is there a realistic scenario? How easy is it going to be over the balance of the year to compensate raw materials? So that's question number 1. Question number two, obviously a lot of chat so far around supply chain and shortages.

Obviously we've had new tariffs come in place on capital goods since the beginning of July and things like printed circuit boards, diodes, resisters et cetera. In the market generally, I am not necessarily asking about Schneider specifically, but have you become aware of any new component shortages resulting from those tariffs?

Emmanuel Babeau

Thank you, Ben. Happy to take the first one certainly. So on pricing, actually we are compensating raw material inflation on transactional outside China, and we always said that that was the objective. So in H1 we are in line with the full-year objective. And I think we keep seeing that on China things are, as we said, better. Remember, prices were going down in the past 2 to 3 years. For the first half we are close to stability. But as we said, the game is different in China.

And of course the growth that we are experiencing there is driving a different play on the margin and with different dynamic. Having said that, and I said it very clearly, the fact that we are actually today compensating the raw material inflation by increasing price is not enough, that means that we are going to accelerate further on price increase to go beyond raw material inflation compensation and take into account the other area of inflation that I mentioned in the procurement for the supply chain on the transportation cost, on the tariff, as I said.

So that's an action for H2. It's going come gradually. It's 2, 3 months in order to have full impact of a price increase. So it is going to come. It will have impact on H2. At that stage I am not able to quantify what could be the extra benefit coming from it but we certainly expect some extra benefit coming from accelerated price increase.

Jean-Pascal Tricoire

On the impact of tariffs on the supply chain.

Emmanuel Babeau

Well, that was on the shortage of component, I think that -- the question just on tariff we said that based on what we know for the time being, and I want it to be very clear, very difficult first to understand exactly what is going to be the full magnitude of the impact. Many, many question has been asked due to the U.S. administration to understand exactly how on which components the tariff would apply.

But we believe that for 2018 we could have a negative impact up to €20 million, that's very maximum. So I am not saying that it's necessarily going to be e 20 million but up to €20 million. The full year impact of course would be higher, and there are more measures that are going to come.

But then of course we are not going to stay immobile and we are going to take action to address as much as we can this extra cost. So I am not able to anticipate what the 2019 impact is going to be. Then I think you had a question, Ben, on component shortage. I think it's something that we globally manage with our supplier and the supply chain. I am not sure there is something specific linked to thing that would be impacted by tariff.

Jean-Pascal Tricoire

And if I may add to that, Ben, because it's kind of a strategic question. From the beginning we have had a view on our supply chain that would be multiregional respect to some our peers because for one reason. Strategically we are more positioned on the smaller customers, on the more local and diffused customers. And the more you go deep in the -- don't forget our global and very diversified presence. The more you go into local markets the more the standards are different.

And even by I think the best epitome of that is plug adapters that all of you transport when you go around the world it's never the same. And that's what Schneider faces. Therefore respect to our peers we have a very regional setup in geographies which in a time of, let's say, bit more contentious tariff issues becomes a real asset, because we are already configured regionally.

Operator

We will take our next question from Daniela Costa from Goldman Sachs.

Daniela Costa

Two quick things. So the first one on growth, on organic growth. I guess you moved the target to 5 to 6, but you did better than that in the first half, so there is some deceleration implied. Is this just pure comps or do you think some of those macro pressures you're seeing can lead growth to slow down a little bit going forward? And that's my main question.

And then the second thing, the strategic review for Medium Voltage is now completed. You seem very happy across the portfolio that you're gaining share and with everything, does this mean that we're maybe now in the next phase more about M&A than revisiting parts of the portfolio like we've -- like you've done over the last 3 years, 3, 4 years? And those are my two questions.

Emmanuel Babeau

Yes. On the organic growth for the full year, I believe that we expect another strong 6 months in H2. We flag the fact that China would remain very well oriented, but remember that we've been facing high teens growth in China in H1. So the simple fact if you want is creating some differentiation in between H1 and H2.

And that explain why we are not necessarily expecting for H2 the same growth then in H1 but we do confirm that we expect a continuation of a very nice momentum on the top line. The guidance is clearly highlighting that and we see what is in the final performance. On the M&A you want to…

Jean-Pascal Tricoire

Yes, on -- and I would complement what Emmanuel has said that we've been through a very good acceleration of our top line, which is good, and you have to integrate certain number of uncertainty so that we integrate in what we tell you for the second half, all right? Sorry for not being completely able to predict everything in the world, but I think we're all facing the same questions.

On M&A, I would say frankly no change. First I'd start by we keep on pruning the portfolio and now we've zoomed on what we want to do in Medium Voltage, but it's not the only part of the portfolio. We start to screen forward. And I think in the past 2 years we've divested a significant number of activities that made our portfolio stronger and better.

And it was not only about profitability, it was about the strategic performance of what those things we are doing at Schneider, that's #1. And at the same time we don't change our approach to M&A, it's going to be we do M&A only when it brings very strong strategic value to Schneider and at a very good return inside the portfolio.

But we've been very clear since, I would say, [indiscernible] that we are in a new phase of the portfolio. So Daniela, thank you very much for asking the question, because I believe it's important to reiterate this.

Operator

We can take our next question from Alasdair Leslie from Societe Generale.

Alasdair Leslie

Couple of questions, please. Just firstly on productivity. I thought that looked pretty decent despite the negative impact from component shortages and additional freight costs. Can we assume that kind of underlying productivity was around the usual run rate of 1.7%, 1.8% of sales? Or perhaps even a little higher due to the kind of sort of strong top line?

And just to get a sense of the headwind from additional costs in H1 and how that could improve in the second half. And then just secondly, just on the kind of growth. Obviously it was a kind of, you set a clear goal to prioritize growth for the beginning of the year, you kind of delivering on that, does that approach continue as forcefully into the second half, do you still see as many opportunities today to tap as you did at the start of year?

And where is the greatest potential still in terms of further market share gains? You've flagged gains in Low Voltage. Can that continue at the same current momentum over the next few quarters?

Emmanuel Babeau

I'll take the productivity. So on the productivity, I said it we're still coming up with a very solid number despite of the few headwind that I mentioned. We as I said, certainly view the underlying productivity remaining strong. And therefore we don't see any kind of change in the trajectory on the productivity that we managed to generate in the past and until last year.

So yes, we have a number of things to absorb. The tension now there and I describe how we can create extra cost in the supply chain. I think if anything we are having day after day a more efficient, more powerful tool. So we are extremely confident on the fact that productivity is going to remain strong, very strong at Schneider.

And again, H2 was record one last year with €200 million of productivity. We're -- I'm not saying that we're going to get there, but it should be a nice H2 in term of productivity. And the story continue beyond 2018 for strong productivity generation.

Jean-Pascal Tricoire

And just to correct an impression of, the priority is always on starting from H1 on the improvement of operating profit. So that's how it starts on those things. And after, while we've been really encouraged by the dynamics that we have for our offers in geographies on the traction that we've had, the mix is coming in different fashion across the world, but we see a continuous traction for what we propose.

It comes from several aspects, it comes from the fact that we have a very strong partnership with thousands of partners around the world, and we're enlarging their offer so that they can tackle more solution. It comes from the engines of our growth that we have been systematically pushing over the past years.

Some of it come with the cost of investment. In services it's more headcount on the road. In digitization it's more people to convince or to work together with our customers to architect their digitization. So there is a cycle time there. But we see the same opportunities coming in front of us.

And as those business gain more maturity their deployment is getting more profitable. On the top of it I -- because I think we discussed already that, I think in H1 because of the strong acceleration we face more issues on the back office cost that hopefully we're going to have in H2.

Amit Bhalla

All right. Thank you. I think we got another 10 minutes or so, so we'll try to fit in as many questions as we can in that space. Next one, please.

Operator

We will now take our next question from James Moore from Redburn.

Q - James Moore

My first is on SFC and productivity. On the €137 million you split inflation, your investments and gross saving last year. I wonder if you could do the same this first half and talk about how you think those pieces move into the second half?

And on productivity, you're clear that the second half will be down from the €224 million last year. But will it be below the €174 million in the first half or should we think about similar or up on that?

And my second question is on China. Your high-teens comment, Emmanuel, leave quite a wide range of options for the second quarter. Can I assume something like a 12 in the second versus 20 in the first? But more importantly, on China can you help us on how it looks sequentially in the second quarter versus the first quarter in property and industry on a sort of organic basis, how it's running momentum wise?

Emmanuel Babeau

Thank you, James. On China you can assume it was above 15%, so much higher than what you seem to have in mind. On the SFC productivity, well, let's be clear, it was less of a priority, but it doesn't mean that we've been absolutely not delivering on that one. So we don't split for that result, because again that was less a focus. But yes, there was still some productivity being implemented.

And in fact an idea of the level of effort that we are putting in order to support our digital race and that we are doing as a leader, everything we are doing on services to build the team and the capacity, field services but digital services as well and of course marketing investment with a lot and lot of marketing action during H1.

So you -- I'm sure you can make your estimate of inflation. There was still some productivity generated on cost although not at the same level than in the past 2 years. And the differentiation is what we have been doing in order to make this a great top line performance and build the future I would say.

Your question on the manufacturing productivity, so allow me not to enter into what is going to be higher than lower than. I think we said it in 2017 for the second half was a record high with close to €230 million.

And I think I said it very clearly, I don't expect that we can match this very, very high performance, record-high actually for the group. But it doesn't mean that we cannot expect a nice H2 for productivity, so a good number but not at the level of last year, as I said.

Jean-Pascal Tricoire

On -- if I may add, on China of course there is all kind of option, uncertainty introduced by the noise of the trade war which I see you have to integrate a few things, I mean the renminbi going down which giving back some competiveness, everything around the development of China with other countries.

I mean we very often see the world from the West but there is more than the West in the world, and therefore a comparison. On second point, that story of trade war is pushing tremendously China to invest in its vertical integration on its whole industry.

So we see quite a lot of investment going into creating capability, competing with things that were sourced before from other continents. So all of this has to be put in complete holistic view on what we see. Clearly we are the very strong H1 which is coming from success that we are very proud. But we are confident for the months to come.

Operator

We can now take our next question from Andre Kukhnin from Credit Suisse.

Andre Kukhnin

I just want to follow-up on SFC first. How should we think about it, maybe beyond this year? Is this something that should grow in line with top line, is that how you see it? And the second question is on the supply chain tensions impact.

If you could quantify that for us in the first half so that we can think about the benefit you could have from having resolved that during the first half? That would be great.

Emmanuel Babeau

On SFC you should certainly expect us to continue to target a nice difference between the top line and the SFC evolution. So I'm not saying that every 6 months period allow for that because you may have some impact on the top line or special investment. But I think we have been pretty solid on that trend for several years in a row.

Our objective is to increase the margin and clearly having an SFC on sales ratio, decreasing over time, that our global presence, our leadership should enable is a big objective. So you should expect on average SFC to continue to grow at a lower pace than the top line.

On supply chain, Andre, I am not sure I can say much more than what I've been seeing. I think we are very clear and you have all the number for H1. We continue to say it's going to be a nice solid productivity though not at the level of 2017 which was a record high. And I don't think at that stage we can be more specific than that. I think we are already seeing a lot on the drivers or on the various component of the buildup of our margin.

Operator

We will now take our next question from Simon Toennessen from Berenberg.

Simon Toennessen

My first question, Jean-Pascal, is on Medium Voltage and Secure Power. I mean, Secure Power had no growth the past 5 years between -- up until 2017. Medium Voltage obviously did some form of portfolio change and was sort of down 2% of the past 5 years.

There is obviously a structural growth in both businesses. And you've commented I think last quarter that Medium Voltage has seen a pretty good order backlog the past 6 months. You are now saying Secure Power I believe you said is growing double digit orders. How should we think about those two businesses sort of over the medium term?

Do you think those can be sort of GDP type plus, GDP-plus type growth businesses going forward? And some of the structural growth accelerates within those businesses? And then second question just more housekeeping, Emmanuel.

If I look at scope, you guided €400 million impact at the beginning of the year, it seems AVEVA is doing a lot better, maybe not versus your internal projections but from our side it's obviously accelerating a lot. Why do you keep the guidance? Is there some -- some divestments that I'm missing?

And just on the FX in the same kind of, same area, you're obviously slightly lowering the headwinds but keeping the margin impact the same. If you can just elaborate on the two?

Jean-Pascal Tricoire

Good question and thank you for asking it. I mean on Medium Voltage, on SECURE POWER, I think we are pretty much the only company delivering full energy solution that is reporting those activities separately. And for one reason, is that when we speak with the customer we did that together.

There are very few customers where you just piecemeal one part of the offer. Maybe if you do just for the electrician it's going to be just Low Voltage and Secure Power. Maybe if you are in the utility it is going to be mostly Medium Voltage. But for the rest, the core -- the core -- the core of Schneider if you want to address industry infrastructure, building, you need Medium Voltage, Low Voltage and more and more Secure Power because, well, you need to secure your power, right?

Especially for electronics, critical processes and those kind of things. So we see then as one. And if I summarize where are today, Secure Power may have been flat in the past years, but datacenter had been growing mid-single digit over the year. And on the core of what we do in datacenter is Secure Power, you don't get that, you don't get the rest to the scale where we are.

You don't lead the architectures in those sectors. And if I look at the first part of the year, it's not mid-single digit, it's double-digit. So that has been the best growing business of Schneider, to a scale that nobody else has in the industry. And it's really important because you need to deploy your solutions on a very large scale with customers that can be sometimes very local but very often they can go through our geographies.

On Medium Voltage it's not a question if you want to be in industry on building, I mean if you want to stay in homes, on small buildings you can stay only on Low Voltage and Secure Power. If you want to get access to the biggest part of the market, you need to start with Medium Voltage.

But Medium Voltage in the segments which are important for that whole value chain that we deploy and we develop. So I would say on both cases, probably the fastest-growing thing is, and it really depends on the sectors, but you take datacenters the fastest growing is Medium Voltage and Low Voltage packages on the back of your presence in Secure Power. In other segments it's going to be low Voltage and the Medium Voltage once you are well repositioned which have in dynamics which are very similar and very close to each other.

So I consider them as very important part of our portfolio. And when you look at Medium Voltage, credible competitors that we have in the places where you have high density of energy which are infrastructures and industry on building must have Medium Voltage.

Actually I answered Secure Power is our anchorage in IT, which is the fastest growing, and a large part of the segments, the largest part of the segments we are covering in power distribution associate in systematically Medium Voltage and low Voltage and more -- more Secure Power.

Emmanuel Babeau

And I don't know whether I can help you with the housekeeping. On the scope for the time being I don't have the element to change the indication that we've been sharing with you. But of course in due course when I have the information and then we can share that with you, we'll do that if relevant if needed.

And on the ForEx, frankly that's the latest vision that we have based on the current parity of currency. So I'm not sure I can -- I can be more explicit than that. That's what we see for the time being. With the current ForEx evolution I think versus the beginning of the year, the dollar is a little bit weaker versus euro but -- or stronger, sorry.

But the yen is a little bit weaker than what we saw. So one is probably compensating the other, and that's why at the end of the day we don't have a big change in the overall vision for the year, including on the fact that H1 is close to 80% both for the top line and the impact on the bottom line of the overall negative impact from the ForEx. So H2 will be much less impacted by the ForEx.

Amit Bhalla

All right. Thank you. I think we are getting to the closing time. Before I give it to Jean-Pascal for any closing comment just -- just refer you all to one of the slides in the appendix which you can see later which gives all of the dates for the conferences that we have, and including an event we are planning in the U.S. in November as well. The IR team is of course available to answer questions following this call as well. Jean-Pascal any final comments?

Jean-Pascal Tricoire

We're going to be meeting you anyway during the various road shows that will happen in September. But I -- look, I mean let's look at it. I mean we are coming to a very special time when the world is coming to the direction of these things where we have invested, electrification, decentralization of energy, digitization of everywhere.

The economy is, whatever the ambient noise, has never been as good as today in the past 10 years. And we are very focused on very synergetic portfolio at the time where a part of the industry is spending lot of time to take care of their own -- of their own portfolio.

So it's for us to executive and to make sure that we keep delivering on all the engines that we have been explaining to you or prospecting to you in the past years. So very excited by the time. And see you very soon. Thank you.

Emmanuel Babeau

Thank You.

Amit Bhalla

Thank you.