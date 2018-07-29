Western Digital: Still Bullish Despite The Gloom

The bear market rout for Western Digital's (WDC) stock continues in full force, as the dominant memory giant reports Q4 beats but a light Q1 guidance range. Investors can't seem to get behind Western Digital anymore, despite the obvious strengths seen in the company's latest results. Yes, trade tensions are a worry for this China-heavy company and the understated guidance is a subtle warning of that fact - but just how much cheaper can Western Digital get?

Western Digital, in my view, is one of the clearest value plays in the technology sector. Its valuation metrics are off-the-charts cheap, even among other low-valued companies in the memory sector like Micron (MU) and Seagate Technologies (STX), especially after a ~30% slide from recent highs above $100 as recently as April. Though shares have retreated out of pure caution for a slowdown, each earnings quarter has proven to be "better-than-feared." And perhaps more than most, Western Digital has suffered heavily from the escalation of U.S.-China tensions, even though companies like Micron have gotten hit with actual injunctions from a Chinese court. In my view, it makes little sense to punish a company for circumstances that haven't yet materialized.

I have continued to add to my long position and average-cost down as I wait for Western Digital to recover to more normalized valuations. Though it's been a painful ride to endure the sharp losses since April, the company's ~3% dividend yield makes the holding period slightly less penalizing.

So far in the Q2 earnings season, plenty of popular technology companies are being hit hard - from Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) to Netflix (NFLX), as well as Twitter (TWTR). But these are companies that are taking a breather after significant rallies this year - whereas Western Digital has only added to its losses. The future, in my view, is not as bleak for Western Digital as it is for the former few companies, where slowing user/subscriber growth are certain to trigger a slowdown in these companies' top line expansions. Western Digital is far from the pure HDD vendor it used to be - its investments into flash memory provide a high-growth business for the company to build its brand around, and even softening memory prices (which has been a constant topic swirling around Micron in the past month) won't put a huge dent in Western Digital's growth.

Western Digital's valuation and recent stock price performance suggests that investors are expecting the worst. In my opinion, we shouldn't count Western Digital out just yet.

New $5 billion buyback program

In the most blatantly obvious signal to the market that Western Digital management thinks shares are undervalued, the company announced a new $5 billion buyback program along with its most recent earnings announcement.

We know that a few months back, Micron announced its own $10 billion share buyback program that acted as a major catalyst for the shares in jumping fro the $40 range to the mid-$50s. Last quarter I expected Western Digital, too, to unveil a large-scale buyback program to start consuming its gobs of cash.

Though a $5 billion program isn't as sizable as Micron's, Western Digital's buyback program is a larger percentage of the company's current market cap. At today's share price, if Western Digital were to pump in its entire $5 billion in buybacks immediately, it could retire approximately one-quarter of its market cap (versus about 15% for Micron).

Buybacks could be a major source of EPS growth for Western Digital, even if business fundamentals do slow down in FY19 as the Q1 guidance might suggest. And certainly, Western Digital has the firepower to fund such a large program - it ended Q4 with $5.0 billion of cash on the books, and free cash flow for the full fiscal year clocked in at $3.4 billion, up 19% y/y from FY17. The company could also use its cash flows to cull down its debt, but with a weighted-average interest rate under 3.7% (as shown in the most recent debt schedule below), it makes sense from an ROE perspective to buy back shares at the current low valuation.

Figure 1. WDC debt Source: Western Digital investor relations

Q4 download

Here's a look at Western Digital's Q4 results:

Figure 2. Western Digital Q4 earnings source: Western Digital investor relations

At first glance, you wouldn't notice why investors thought this was a bad quarter, or why they think a weak Q1 forecast is believable. Revenues grew 6% y/y to $5.1 billion, surpassing analyst expectations of $5.08 billion (+5% y/y) by a hair.

Similarly to last quarter, hard drives continued to be a surprising source of strength for revenue growth in the quarter, despite the shift in focus of the business to flash. In fact, softening flash prices is one of the reasons Western Digital offered a lowball forecast for Q1, with CEO Steve Milligan noting the following on the earnings call:

We estimate that in calendar 2018, industry bit growth will be at the high end of the long-term range. These factors, together with a softer demand environment in key sectors such as mobility, are causing flash pricing to decline in a rate faster than in past quarters. The flash industry has been in the midst of adjusting to these normalization trends, and we expect pricing pressure to continue through the remainder of calendar 2018."

Hard drive strength, however, is helping Western Digital to stay afloat, especially on the pricing aspect. Though HDD unit shipments were rather flattish at 39.0 exabytes (like last quarter, softness in consumer notebook and desktop memory was balanced by strong demand for enterprise drives), average selling prices for HDDs increased to $70, up more than 10% from $63 in 4Q17.

Though Western Digital's gross margin still dipped 30bps on a year-over-year basis, this strength in HDD pricing was effectively able to soften the blow from weaker flash pricing. As can be seen in the table above as well, Western Digital managed to keep a tight check on operating expenses, which were flat year-over-year due to a slight cutback in research and development spending.

Operating income, as a result, saw a 29% y/y jump to $843 million in the quarter, while a favorable tax impact caused a near-tripling of net income to $756 million. Pro forma EPS of $3.61 crushed Wall Street's estimates to $3.50, and as previously mentioned, free cash flow of $3.4 billion for the year grew 19% y/y.

Final thoughts

With healthy results in Q4 that beat Wall Street's expectations by a respectable margin, it's too soon to write off Western Digital as a sure failure in FY19, despite a weak Q1 guidance range (see below):

Source: Western Digital investor relations

Western Digital's revenue guidance of $5.1-$5.2 billion (versus analyst estimate of $5.4 billion) represents flat revenues from 1Q18's $5.18 billion. While it's true that the fear of softening flash prices may be driving this assumption, the bulk of Western Digital's business is still centered in HDDs, a segment that has seen surprising (if unexciting) stability over the past few quarters. And even if top-line growth does slow down, Western Digital has shown tremendous cost discipline that has allowed it to produce double-digit operating income growth in spite of mid-single-digit revenue growth.

Though being a bull on Western Digital might be a contrarian position in an investment climate that is cooling toward memory stocks, I'm sticking with this company for the long haul.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WDC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.