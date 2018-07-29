Facebook Earnings Call Creating Mass Investor Confusion

What did Facebook mean when they said they're going to experience high single digit revenue drops sequentially in Q3 and Q4?

In what is being called the single largest market drop by market capitalization in stock market history, Facebook (FB), dropped from an all time high of about $217.50 and hit an after hours low on earnings day last week of about $166.00 before recovering to the low $170s and closing the week at $174.89. While the revenue for the quarter essentially met street expectations (a just bare miss of about $20 million dollars), it was some ambiguously worded forward guidance that did the stock in. Here, I posit that FB's forward guidance is not quite what the media is making it out to be, and as such the stock has been oversold. So everyone can follow along - the FB transcript can be found here.

The Quote That Did FB In

Here's the exact quote from the call that precipitated the massive drop to the 160ish level:

Our total revenue growth rate decelerated approximately 7 percentage points in Q2 compared to Q1. Our total revenue growth rates will continue to decelerate in the second half of 2018, and we expect our revenue growth rates to decline by high single digit percentages from prior quarters sequentially in both Q3 and Q4.

The Follow-Up

Barclays analyst Ross Sandler realized the confusion brought about by this statement, and, to his credit, correctly followed up. From the conference transcript, again:

Ross Sandler - Barclays Capital, Inc. Okay. Sorry. Dave, I think you said that the quarter-on-quarter growth rates are going to be high-single digits lower than the prior-year quarter-on-quarter growth rates versus 3Q and 4Q. That would imply around a 20% year-on-year growth rate exiting fourth quarter. So just want to clarify, is that what you actually said? And if so, what's driving this fairly dramatic deceleration in revenue growth? David M. Wehner - Facebook, Inc. Ross, so, yes, so we grew at 42% in the current quarter and we would expect decel in the high-single digits for the next couple quarters.

What Does It Mean?

As a reminder to SA readers, FB's Q3 2017 numbers were as follows:

$1.59 per share (versus $1.28 expected) and 10.3 billion revenue (47% surge from 2016)

FB's Q4 2017 numbers were as follows:

$1.44 per share (versus $1.95 expected) and 12.97 billion revenue (47.2% surge from 2016)

Let's get back to what Wehner said on the call. "Deceleration in the high single digits for the next couple quarters." The problem is that Wehner did NOT state what his base number is for this deceleration. That is to say, from what number is the financial media supposed to decelerate from? And more importantly, does the deceleration occur twice, once in Q3 and then a second time in Q4 for a total 14-18% revenue drop over two quarters, or does it occur in each quarter back to back over its 2017 numbers, i.e. 7-9% in Q3 over its 2017 growth, and then 7-9% in Q4 over its 2017 growth?

Possibility 1: One Seeking Alpha contributor, Yield Strategist, posited in his article, "The End of Facebook," that Wehner meant " growth rates will fall to “high single digits” in the back half of the year." Clearly, the FB CFO's above statement does NOT say that FB revenue growth in Q4 will fall to 7-9%. So, we can disregard that position, although it is certainly one hanging out there that has not gone corrected by that author, which I strongly call on him to correct.

Possibility 2: Another possibility is that we use Q2 2018 as the base, and the 42% revenue growth coming out of Q2 2018 decelerates by 7-9% in Q3 (resulting in 33-35% revenue growth), and then decelerates another 7-9% in Q4 from the Q3 2018 numbers (resulting in 24-28% revenue growth)

Possibility 3: The third possibility, the one I argue is the most logical, and what Wehner meant and is being misinterpreted across the media, is that revenue will decelerate 7-9% in Q3 2018 over the Q3 2017 revenue rate, resulting in growth in Q3 of 38-40%, and that revenue will similarly decelerate 7-9% in Q4 2018 over the Q4 2018 revenue rate (thereby revenue decreased sequentially, i.e. quarter after quarter), resulting in growth in Q4 of 38-40% as well.

Possibility 4: The fourth possibility, and one I admit is not too far behind Possibility 3, is that the 47% in Q3 2017 gets lowered to 7-9% in Q3 2018, resulting in 38-40% revenue growth, and then declines sequentially another 7-9% in Q3 2018, resulting in 29-33% revenue growth in Q4 2018.

The strange thing about all of this of course, is how Sandler, on a conference call being watched by millions, somehow calculated a 20% Q4 2018 exit rate. How, I ask you dear reader, can we mathematically come up with a 20% Q4 2018 rate? There is absolutely no mathematical scenario, using the CFO's own phrase "decel in the high single digits for the next couple quarters" that you get to 20%. Even if you take the worst possible case scenario and interpret Wehner to mean that 42% in Q2 2018 goes down 9% to 33%, and then another 9% in Q4 2018, you only get to 24%. 24% Q4 2018 exit rate is a full 20% higher than what Sandler quoted in his call. We are talking billions of dollars on the line and he slipped up by 20%. I'll say it again - NO calculation using the FB CFO's words gets you to this oft quoted "20% Q4 2018 run rate" as is being thrown around in the financial media.

I still think that the CFO did not mean TWO 7-9% declines, but that he meant FB would see 7-9% declines "back to back," i.e. my possibility 3. Even possibility 4 only gets us down to 30% on a worst case scenario, 50% higher than Sandler's 20% comment.

Conclusion

If in fact FB's revenue growth in Q4 of this year seems low 20% growth, a time period which generally sees the highest revenue of the year, that would be a game changer for the FB story. However, if in fact, FB is being cute, and ambiguously provided this language to throw everyone off and create this sort of chaos that ensued to give them some breathing room when they release their Q3 and Q4 numbers, I argue there are pretty good odds that we will not see ~20% revenue growth in Q4 and will instead see something in the 30s or very high 20s at worst. If we do, FB is not in nearly as much trouble as many people currently think. There are of course, other worrying items from the call including severe cuts in margin guidance. Of course, don't forget Wehner specifically commented that they only expect the revenue deceleration to last two quarters. If FB ends up coming out of 2018 unscathed and resumes the high 30s/40s growth in 2019, everyone will look back at this time period in the company's history and realize FB's attention to privacy at the risk of a couple quarters of revenue growth was worth it.

