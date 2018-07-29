Expedia: Bookings Slowdown Still Souring The Story

The company's 13% y/y growth in bookings growth also decelerated two points from last quarter and implies worrying conditions in the travel industry.

On the top line, however, Expedia's 11% revenue growth was only in-line with analyst expectations and represented four points of deceleration from Q1.

It's been a whirlwind of a year for Expedia (EXPE), the second-largest online travel stock whose stock has veered in both sharp ups and downs on completely conflicting earnings results. Two quarters ago, a slowdown in bookings growth was the centerpiece of the Expedia story, and analysts worried that slowing air ticket growth alongside competition from the likes of Airbnb and VRBO would eat into Expedia's dominant lodging business (of course, Expedia also has HomeAway to answer to these threats). Yet beginning in Q1 and now continuing into Q2, Expedia reversed course, and this quarter, shares are up more than 10% after the company posted a huge beat to Wall Street's EPS numbers:

Shares of Expedia have now turned positive for the year, with a 15% gain for investors who held Expedia through the Q4 crunch. Yet I find it difficult to believe that Expedia is truly back on a recovery path toward its summer highs in the ~$160 range from last year. Q2 results, I think, were a momentary respite from a longer-term issue with Expedia as well as the wider travel industry - competition is getting stiff, and OTAs aren't garnering as much of a share of the growth in online bookings as in the past.

In my view, the earnings growth that Expedia managed to post in Q2 is of lesser importance next to the deceleration in both revenue and bookings metrics, which we'll discuss in further detail shortly. The business isn't staging a true turnaround and convincing travel bookers back into its corner - it's just managing to squeeze more profits out of a decelerating user base, which is an important secondary achievement, but not the biggest cause for celebration.

We already knew from Trivago's recent losing streak that the major OTAs like Expedia and Priceline (BKNG) are backing away from third party-sourced traffic (aka, Trivago) in favor for their own homegrown traffic. This does imply that margins on travel bookings will be higher if Expedia pays less in third-party fees to the likes of Trivago, but is it worth the slowdown in bookings? With the Expedia travel brands locked in a constant battle for dominance against Booking Holdings' (the new parent name for Priceline) own portfolio of brands, I'd be slightly more concerned about the lack of growth seen in this quarter.

Note that with Expedia's recent recovery, it's also no longer the best deal among OTA stocks. Its 26x forward P/E ratio looks steep compared to Booking's 24x, especially when Expedia's growth seems to be plateauing (over the past several quarters, Booking Holdings has also always managed a slightly better growth rate than Expedia, despite being the larger company).

I'm more in favor of Booking Holdings' consistency and would rather stay on the sidelines for Expedia, whose track record over the past year is spotty at best.

Cracks showing in booking metrics

More so than the bottom line, I'm more interested in tracking Expedia's key bookings metrics performance from quarter over quarter. Take a look at the Q2 results below:

Figure 1. Expedia bookings metrics

Source: Expedia investor relations

Total gross bookings grew 13% y/y, decelerating two points from last quarter's 15% y/y bookings growth and the weakest performance since Expedia's ill-fated Q4 earnings, where bookings also grew by just 11% y/y.

At a top line, one of the major drivers behind the slowdown was actually a deceleration in HomeAway, which is Expedia's biggest bulwark against Airbnb. Last quarter, HomeAway grew bookings by 46% y/y; this quarter, bookings growth slowed down to a mere 33% y/y. Especially as we head deeper into the critical summer season, a major pullback in Expedia's homesharing growth engine could be more problematic than investors are currently budgetingfor.

Geographically, another trend is clear - international bookings are down, and sharply. This has been a trend for the past several quarters, with Q4's international bookings growth of 26% y/y dipping to 25% in Q1 and now 19% in Q2. International's $20.3 billion of bookings this year represents about 40% of total bookings, so if this deceleration continues, Expedia could also be in big trouble.

In terms of category performance, room night growth also took a beating in Q2 - decelerating from 15% y/y growth in Q1 to 12% y/y in Q2, as seen in the chart below. Here, both domestic and international room nights showed a slowdown, leading to a 1-point deceleration in lodging revenue growth to 14% y/y.

Figure 2. Expedia lodging and air performance

Source: Expedia investor relations

Meanwhile, though the volume of air tickets saw a refreshing bump from flat performance in Q1 as well as FY17, it's still a far cry from the 32% y/y growth in air ticket growth that Expedia enjoyed in FY16. In addition, a tapering off of revenue per ticket actually caused a one-point deceleration in air revenues as well.

Profit beats expectations, but so what?

What investors are treating as a quarterly beat, in my view, is more of a mixed bag. As discussed above, bookings metrics showed some considerable pockets of weakness across multiple dimensions, with HomeAway, international, and hotel rooms all being key pieces to watch for.

The unimpressive bookings results, of course, translated into so-so revenues. Revenues grew just 11% y/y to $2.88 billion, on par with Wall Street's expectations and showing a worrying four-point deceleration from Q1's growth rate of 15% y/y.

Figure 3. Expedia earnings highlights

Source: Expedia investor relations

It was the bottom line that stole the show. Despite just an 8% y/y increase in operating income, the company's adjusted EPS of $1.38 grew 55% y/y and blew away analyst expectations of $0.89. The primary driver behind the earnings growth was an increase in sales and marketing leverage. The company's sales and marketing expenses grew just 7% y/y to $1.54 billion to support an 11% y/y jump in revenues, falling 229bps as a percentage of revenues to 53.5%. As the largest expense category at Expedia, this shift had a marked impact on the bottom line.

But this cutback in marketing spend will have longer-term impacts, specifically on the already-weakening bookings metrics. Businesses like Expedia live and breathe on their ability to constantly get in front of customers with ads and persuade them to book their next vacation through one of the Expedia brands.

Expedia management commented as follows on the earnings call:

We continue to make progress on optimizing direct marketing spend as we strive to deliver incremental quality top-line growth, although we do begin to lap some of those benefits here in the third quarter."

But no matter how much the company has stressed an "optimization" of direct marketing expenses, a cutback in ads is still likely to produce less traffic, and thus fewer bookings.

The bottom line on Expedia: in my view, Expedia executives traded top-line growth for bottom-line outperformance, but in the longer term, this doesn't make Expedia a stronger company - it will just make it a slightly higher-margin, lower-traffic one. The slowdown in bookings growth to levels seen in Expedia's disastrous Q4 results is a major red flag that at least nullifies the benefits of the EPS beat. Especially with shares rocketing in the past month and exceeding Booking Holdings' valuation, I'm more inclined to stay on the sidelines.

