Western Alliance Bancorp: Another Great Quarter And More To Come

In this article, I analyze how this little gem of a bank is outperforming and how this quarter's performance translates to attractive earnings in the future.

WAL grew revenue by ~17%, and net interest income by ~30% since last year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) had an impressive quarter beating EPS estimates and coming in line with revenue estimates. But that doesn't tell the whole story. The bank is doing what it needs to do to establish it as one of the premier regional banks in the country.

In this article, I'll explore what drove earnings, including revenue, and income for the bank.

Highlights from Q2 Earnings

Western Alliance posted Q2 EPS of $0.99 beating estimates by $0.01.

Revenue of $238.2M (+17.1% Y/Y) but missed by $3.44M.

Stock Performance

The stock is up ~13% from last year and was up ~20% at the highs of this year.

As with any regional bank, the stock moves in the direction of the 10-year Treasury yield since the 10-year is used as a benchmark for loans. And regional banks earn most of their revenue from loans and loan spreads.

WAL's stock price has not correlated to the 10-year by 100%, but typically, where yields go, so too do regional bank stocks.

Loans and Deposits

Postive trends are the norm for WAL as seen in the graph below illustrating the rising deposits and loans over the past five quarters.

Loans in Q2 were up $15.991 billion, up $2.15 billion from Q2-17.

Deposits were also up by $2 billion y-on-y.

On a quarterly basis, we can see a steady trend higher whereby deposits rose $733 million, and loans rose $578 million since last quarter. These numbers are impressive and signal that the bank is actively selling credit products and attracting deposits from new customers. This positive trending sales behavior should lead to continued growth in the coming quarters, in my opinion.

From a percentage standpoint, Q2 growth rate numbers compared to last year at this time were impressive.

The bank increased total loans by 15.4% while boosting deposits by 12.8%.

On a quarterly basis, total deposits grew 16.9% while loans grew by 4.3% annualized.

The growth rates of Western Alliance are not just a one-time event against the backdrop of a bad quarter in 2017. Instead, we see a steady trend developing of outperformance. And all of these new accounts and loans booked today should lead to earnings growth in the future.

Revenue

So the bank is adding customers, deposits, and new loans, but are they generating revenue form all this activity?

Revenue growth, for the bank, is fueled by strength in net interest income from the bank's credit products.

For review, net interest income is the spread a bank makes from the rates it charges for credit products and the interest expense it pays on deposits. So, the wider the spread, the more attractive the bank's margins become and the more net interest income rises.

Both net interest income and revenue have been steadily rising as shown in the graph below.

Many regional banks would love to have such a consistent performance on a quarterly basis.

Of course, the economy has been growing, boosting yields, helping net interest income, but the bank's management must capitalize on those opportunities. The graph below shows that they are effectively turning the new loan and client growth that we analyzed earlier, into revenue and income.

Below is the y-on-y percentage growth figures:

WAL posted ~17% in revenue growth, and almost 30% in net interest income compared to last year!

The banks non-interest income also grew, but it's a very small overall number that doesn't impact earnings in a material way.

Nevertheless, we can see that the WAL is firing on all cylinders and is simply; doing it right.

Behind The Numbers

When analyzing a bank stock, I like to look at where it's getting its revenue from; meaning what's driving net interest income.

Western Alliance Bancorp's loan book consists of primarily commercial loans with a smaller focus on consumer and residential.

Commercial & Industrial loans make up 45% (in dark blue).

CRE loans (commercial real estate) make up ~29% (middle-two colors).

Construction & Land make up 12%.

The graph tells us that 75% of WAL's loan book is commercial loans, as opposed to consumer credit in the form of credit cards or auto loans, which are commonly associated with bank lending.

The loans are also translating into profits and evidenced by the net interest margin performance of 4.70%, compared to 4.61% last year.

The expanding U.S. economy posted 4% GDP growth in Q2. The expanding economy will only help drive revenue for Western Alliance. The bank is in a great position to capitalize on the improving economic conditions since the bank's loan portfolio consists of a large percentage of commercial loans and working-capital lines of credit.

Loan Loss Provision

If a bank is actively lending, it's important to watch the loan-loss provision to ensure that there is not a substantial shift to defaulting loans in the overall portfolio.

WAL's LLP has been steady over the last four quarters but is up on a year-on-year basis from $3 million to $5 million.

Given that the quarterly trend is stable, I believe the bank's loan book appears to have high-quality assets, that should perform well in the coming months, with little non-performance.

Takeaways

If you're an email-alert follower of my articles on SeekingAlpha.com, you know that I've been hopping on the topic of looking for the right behavior from a bank.

Western Alliance is exhibiting the behavior of a top-tier regional bank, despite its small size, by delivering impressive, trending, revenue growth while simultaneously keeping their non-performing loans in check.

When it comes down to it, Western Alliance is a play on higher GDP growth in the U.S. economy. Companies are expanding into new technologies to boost productivity, by buying fixed assets like plant and equipment due in part, to the tight labor market. As a result, there should be a high demand for capital from commercial companies.

And banks that lend to commercial companies, like Western Alliance, should benefit.

Watch for net interest income in the coming quarters with loan spreads and new loans driving the results. A bump higher in the 10-year yield should widen margins and loan spreads for the bank. Widening spreads should add to earnings with the large amount of variable-rate credit lines of credit that WAL has on its books.

By no means is this article a comprehensive analysis of the bank. My long-term view of bank stocks is unchanged. Banks like Western Alliance should do well as the economic backdrop continues to improve with rising growth in the economy, higher interest rates via the Fed, and ultimately more lending and more fee income.

Good Luck out there.

