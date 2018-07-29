50 Energy Sector Top Target Gain Dividend WallStars For July

$5k invested in the lowest priced five July top-yield Energy WallStars showed 24.4% LESS net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. High-priced WallStars led the Energy sector.

The Energy sector consists of six industries and the top 50 firms selected by yield for this writing represented all six.

Energy firms with over .05% broker target upsides showed a midstream firm tops on the list, SemGroup, for upside and net gains, and Sanchez Midstream for yield.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Targets & Dividends Projected 22.5% To 46.42% Net Gains Powering Ten Top Energy Stocks To June 2019

Five of ten top-gaining Energy sector stocks, based on analyst 1-year target prices, were also part of the top ten dividend-yielders for the coming year (as tinted in the chart above). Thus, the yield-based forecast for the Energy sector WallStars, as graded by the Wall St. wizards, was 50% accurate.

The following probable profit-generating trades were selected by estimated dividends from $1,000 invested in each highest yielding stock. That dividend and the aggregate one-year analyst median target price, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to July 25, 2019 were:

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) was projected to net $1,179.60, based on a median target price estimate from twelve analysts plus dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 94% more than the market as a whole.

Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEMKT:SNMP) was projected to net $461.12, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 19% opposite the market as a whole.

EQT Midstream Partners (EQM) was projected to net $393.05, based on a median target price estimate from twelve analysts plus dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 8% less than the market as a whole.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) netted $354.10 based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates by nine analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 52% more than the market as a whole.

Green Plains Partners (GPP) was projected to net $333.66, based on a median target price estimate from six analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for GPP.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) was projected to net $330.46, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from fifteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 17% more than the market as a whole.

USA Compression Partners (USAC) was projected to net $329.11, based on a median target price estimate from seven analysts, plus projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 24% more than the market as a whole.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) was projected to net $323.96, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from seven analysts, less broker fees.The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 73% more than the market as a whole.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) was projected to net $323.78, triggered by target price estimates from six analysts, plus projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 2% more than the market as a whole.

CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL) was projected to net $294.61, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 16% more than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 43.24% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten WallStar stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 5% more than the market as a whole.

Top 50 Energy Stocks By Yield & Price Target Upsides Represented All 6 Energy Sector Industries For July

Yield (dividend/price) results from YCharts July 25 verified by Yahoo Finance for eighty stocks from all six Energy sector industries revealed the actionable conclusions highlighted in this article.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

50 Top Energy Dividend WallStar Dogs By Broker Target Gains

50 Top Energy Dividend WallStars By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Yield Metrics Identified 10 Top Energy WallStars

Top ten Energy WallStars by yield represented three of the six industries in the sector: (1) midstream [7 listed]; (2) refining & marketing [2 listed]; (3) equipment & services [1 listed]; (4) drilling [0 listed]; (5) exploration & production [1 listed]; (6) integrated [0 listed].

First place was taken by Sanchez Midstream Partners [1], the first of seven midstream representatives listed. The other six midstream firms placed second through sixth, and eighth: Buckeye Partners [2]; American Midstream (NYSE:AMID) [3]; Martin Midstream Partners [4]; Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) [5]; Enbridge Energy Management (NYSE:EEQ) [6]; Enbridge Energy Partners (NYSE:EEP) [8].

Thereafter, two refining & marketing firms placed seventh and tenth: Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) [7] and NGL Energy Partners (NGL) [10].

Finally a lone equipment firm, CSI Compressco [9], placed ninth to complete the top ten Energy Sector top WallStars by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: Ten Energy Stocks (21-30) Showed 15% To 35.44% Upsides To July 2019

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided more tools to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 5.63% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Energy WallStars To June 2019

Ten top Energy dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Energy WallStars selected 7/25/19 showing the highest dividend yields represented three of six industries in their sector.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Energy Equities (31) Delivering 19.72% Vs. (32) 26.9% Net Gains by All Ten by July 2019

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Energy kennel by yield was predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 24.4% LESS net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in each of all ten. The sixth lowest priced Energy top yield equity, Sanchez Midstream Partners, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 46.11%.

The five lowest-priced top Energy stocks for July 25 were: Ferrellgas Partners; CSI Compressco; Enbridge Energy Management; Enbridge Energy Partners; and American Midstream, with prices ranging from $3.03 to $11.40.

Five higher-priced Energy stocks for July 25 were: Sanchez Midstream; NGL Energy Partners; Martin Midstream Partners; Summit Midstream Partners; and Buckeye Partners, whose prices ranged from $11.75 to $33.47.

That distinction between the five low-priced dividend stocks and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your energy sector dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance or YCharts. Dog photo: petfoodindustry.com

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.