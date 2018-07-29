Cryoport: Elucidating The Latest Developments Centering A CAR-T Servicer

Cryoport is a promising company approaching its growth inflection. Despite that it procured substantial profits for Integrated BioSci Investing, there are further upsides to this thesis.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) is one of the top performing stocks of Integrated BioSci Investing, as it procured over 88% profits for our long-term core (CP-Alpha) portfolio. Interestingly, Cryoport is operating near its growth inflection. And the company is highly likely to benefit from the improving industry tailwind relating to CAR-T and gene-based therapy. In this report, we'll present an analysis of the ongoing fundamental developments (and reaffirm our investment thesis on this stellar grower).

Figure 1: Cryoport stock chart (Source: StockCharts)

Fundamental Analysis

Headquartered in Irvine, CA, Cryoport is operating a logistics business servicing other CAR-T and gene-based therapy innovators. In specific, Cryoport assists its clients like Kite Pharma - a firm acquired by Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) - via transporting its biological specimens in a strict temperature controlled environment (to ensure the samples' livelihood, efficacy, and safety). The company also focuses on other businesses areas such as in-vitro fertilization, regenerative medicines, and animal health.

While all operations can deliver satisfactory results, the most promising subsidiary is the logistics business that services the CAR-T and gene-based therapy developers: this is due to the associated improving industry tailwind. Notably, the FDA approved two stellar CAR-Ts - Yescarta of Kite Pharma and Kymriah of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) - back in 2017. The aforesaid events signaled a lower regulatory hurdle that would lead to more CAR-T approval going forward. The ongoing developments at these frontier markets are favorable for both patients and innovators alike. Patients have access to the superb cancer treatment with strong efficacy and safety while innovators enjoy more business with increasing profits.

On July 16, 2018, Cryoport announced the strategic partnership with another logistics bioscience, World Courier (a subsidiary of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC)). The aforesaid collaboration serves to integrate Cryoport's temperature-controlled logistics into World Courier's global network of clients. Re the deal specificities, there is an initial 3-year agreement period (that comes with an evergreen provision).

Notably, the deal enabled Cryoport to leverage on World Courier's global network of +140 company-owned offices operating across 50 countries. A key ramification is that the partnership will improve the logistics service for Cryoport's clients. In specific, it enables for the complete tracking of equipment, processes, and handling of cell and gene therapies en route to their destinations. Interestingly, pharmaceutical clients can now follow their samples live (similar to how one can track Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) packages). Ultimately, the improvement should lead to higher revenues from existing clients (as well as new client sign-ups). Commenting on the key development, the CEO (Jerrell Shelton) remarked:

Our Chain of Compliance solution is unique to the life sciences industry, offering full traceability including the ability to collect and interpret comprehensive, in transit data to ensure a significantly more intelligent supply chain. We are proud that it will be integrated into World Courier's current offerings and to provide a seamless platform within the precision medicine space. Working in conjunction with World Courier to provide complete visibility of the location and the most critical aspects of the conditions in which the therapies reside removes uncertainties around the efficacy of the therapies, providing peace of mind to doctors, manufacturers, and patients. World Courier has played a key role in over 15.9K clinical trials and partnering with it will enable a greater number of pharmaceutical companies to access our solutions, not just in the U.S., but globally.

All that being said, we'll take an assessment of the financial health of the company by looking at the Q1 2018 earnings (that ended on March 31). Cryoport's revenues improved by 48% to log in at $4.0M for the quarter. The growth was organic, as there was a greater number of clients using the company's logistics solution. Moreover, shipments from the existing customers also improved. Furthermore, the gross operating margin strengthened to 54% from 46% for the same period a year prior. The higher operating margin underlies the economy of scale due to higher business volume. Conversely, the increased business volume results in more operating costs (32% higher at $1.0M).

Investors should be cognizant that it is the norm for a relatively young bioscience like Cryoport to incur significant losses for years (as shown in figure 2) prior to procuring a net profit. Nevertheless, it is most likely that the company will earn a net profit in the future when its growth inflection is achieved.

Figure 2: Key financial metrics. (Source: Morningstar. Adapted by Dr. Tran BioSci)

That aside, the losses for the respective periods were $0.5M and $0.9M. The improvement was due to the strengthening of the business fundamentals as elucidated. In viewing the balance sheet, there was surprisingly no debt. And cash/equivalents stood at $19.0M, thus representing a 26% improvement from the prior period. Based on the $3.9M quarterly burn rate, there should be adequate capital to fund operations for another year (prior to the need for additional financing - be it via an equity offering or a business loan).

Final Remarks

The CAR-T and gene-based therapy markets are gargantuan and represent lucrative investments. Many innovators are flocking to this niche with their molecules in development. With a rising number of innovators, there is increasing business for Cryoport. And this industry tailwind is strengthening over time, as these markets are still considered frontiers and are growing aggressively. Despite the robust share price appreciation witnessed thus far, there are much further upsides. We expect Cryoport to deliver multiple-fold return in the next several years, as the CAR-T and gene-based therapy become increasingly prominent.

At this stage in its growth cycle, the main concern for Cryoport is if the company can post increasing revenues and reduce costs (in order to procure a net profit in the foreseeable future). When a young firm expands rapidly, it can incur significant debts. Given there are no existing debts, this is a positive sign that represents a lower-risk investment.

