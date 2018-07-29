Mazor Robotics: To Profit From Increasing Industry Tailwind

But if the junior professor and I are right, how has a genius like Chomsky made an obvious misjudgment? The answer's quite clear to me - Chomsky is passionately ideological. He is an extreme egalitarian leftist who happens to be a genius. And, he's so smart that he realized that if he concedes this particular Darwinian point, the implications threaten his leftist ideology. So he naturally has his conclusion affected by his ideological bias. - Charlie Munger

In the efforts to assist members of Integrated BioSci Investing ("IBI") in their own research due diligence, we uncover this highly promising winner, Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR). Accordingly, the company is riding on the improving industry tailwind (i.e. increasing demand for surgical robotics). Research shows that the da Vinci of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) is superior to conventional laparoscopic surgery. And the latest earnings report from Intuitive Surgical - showing strong demand for the surgical bot - is supporting that assertion. Hence, it's not far from the truth that requests from both patients and surgeons - for faster and cleaner procedures with fewer complications via surgical robotics - are increasing the bottom line for these innovators. As reflective of the improving fundamentals, Mazor's shares appreciated by $22.09 to conclude the latest session at $61.28. This translates into 56% profits for the past 52-week period. All that being said, we'll elucidate the underlying fundamentals of Mazor and present an analysis of the major upsides in this stellar operator.

Figure 1: Mazor stock chart. (Source: StockCharts)

Fundamental Analysis

Headquartered in Caesarea, Israel, Mazor is focused on the innovation and commercialization of advanced robotics to improve the outcomes of surgical procedures. The company was founded by Professor Shoham and Mr. Eli Zehavi. In early 2004, Mazor earned the CE mark for the initial product (SpineAssist) that was launched in Europe. In 2011, the Renaissance Guidance System was commercially available after receiving FDA clearance and CE marking. The next-generation device (Mazor X) was subsequently launched in July 2016. Both platforms (Mazor X and Renaissance) are being employed for highly complex surgical procedures (spine and brain operations).

Figure 2: Surgical robotic systems. (Source: Mazor)

As an intricate procedure, spine surgery requires the extensive planning and precision. In addition, there are associated challenges due to the unique physiology of each patient. Mazor X is the next-generation robotics that can circumvent setbacks associated with spinal surgical procedures. Therefore, it is being widely utilized by leading hospitals worldwide.

Figure 3: Spine procedures with Mazor Robotics. (Source: Mazor)

Brain surgery requires a great deal of maneuverability, accuracy, and precision. The advanced technology of the Renaissance Guidance System enables highly accurate access to areas of the brain for surgical intervention. Renaissance utilizes a small frameless platform that provides neurosurgeon with 360 degrees of working volume that, in and of itself, enables a great deal of maneuverability.

Figure 4: Brain procedures with Renaissance. (Source: Mazor)

For Q1 2018 (ended on March 31), Mazor posted $15.5M in revenues compared to $11.7M for the same period a year prior, thereby representing a 32% improvement. The increase was due to higher recurring revenues from kit sales and services. The U.S. and international revenues correspondingly improved by 27% to $14.2M and 160% to $1.3M. Of note, the significant earnings improvement is likely indicating that Mazor is approaching its "growth inflection" - a point when earnings in the future will shoot up drastically higher. And this is due to the improving industry tailwinds as explicated.

Moreover, Mazor is able to maintain the 58.3% gross margin despite a small decline, which is related to the pricing term with its partner Medtronic (NYSE:MDT). Following a successful integration with Medtronic, the total operating expenses were reduced to $10.5M from $13.3M for the same comparison.

Furthermore, the net losses for the respective periods came in at $1.3M ($0.02 per share) and $5.2M ($0.11 per share). The improved bottom line is the product of lower operating expenses in the midst of the higher revenues. Altogether, they underlie the improving fundamentals as stated.

Investors should be cognizant that it is the norm for a relatively young bioscience like Mazor to incur significant losses for years prior to banking a net profit. Nevertheless, we expect the trend in loss reduction to improve and the company to operate with a net profit within the next two to three years. Our assertion is based on the sharp increase in revenues, as Mazor is operating near its aforementioned growth inflection.

Pertaining to the balance sheet, there was $114.5M for the period. Based on the above metrics, Mazor should have adequate cash to fund ongoing operations without the need for additional financing in the immediate future. As the company passes through its growth cycle, the cash position will substantially improve. Enthused by the latest earnings developments, the CEO (Ori Hadomi) remarked:

Our record Q1 revenue reflects clinical adoption, as we surpassed 33.0K cases performed, and the continued global demand for the Mazor X and Renaissance systems. Commercially, we successfully expanded into a new international market with the Mazor X and making progress penetrating into the Ambulatory Surgery Center ("ASC") market in the U.S. with the Renaissance. Our performance, coupled with the growing number of peer-reviewed papers, presentations and the interim data from our prospective studies, is transforming spine surgery in markets around the world. Finally, we are also advancing and expanding our technology development efforts with Medtronic, and I am pleased to share that commercialization of the Mazor X platform, which integrates Medtronic Stealth navigation and offers a unique robot-guided implant solution that eliminates the need for guidewires, is expected at the end of 2018.

Warren Buffett stated that two superb analysts can assess the same company (and come up with distinct figures). Hence, one should take valuation within its appropriate context. To minimize subjectivity, we employed the comparative market analytical method (of gauging similar firms to give investors a rough estimate of an investment's value). This technique is similar to looking at similar houses being sold in a neighborhood to determine the value of a particular unit. Per table 1, Mazor Robotics is currently valued at only $5.7B in market cap, which is comparative to peers (hence, potentially indicating a relatively favorable valuation).

Companies Market capitalization Mazor Robotics $5.7B TransEnterix (TRXC) $1.0B Intuitive Surgical $5.9B Globus Medical (GMED) $5.1B Brooks Automation (BRKS) $2.2B

Table 1: Comparative market analysis. (Source: Dr. Tran BioSci)

Final Remarks

Robotic surgery is the next wave of surgical innovation. Riding on the improving industry tailwind, it is dollars to donuts that more procedures will employ assistive robotic devices going forward. Consequently, Mazor X and Renaissance Guidance System will benefit from this trend. Of note, Mazor procured significant earnings improvement in the latest report, suggesting that this business is approaching its growth inflection. As a result, we expect business operations to earn a net profit (or at least to break even) in the next several years. If and only if that is the case, Mazor will easily reach its price target. Interestingly, there is another stellar surgical robotic innovator, TransEnterix that we recommend investors to check out. And Intuitive Surgical is also a good bet.

Re the investment risks, the main concern is if Mazor can continue to increase sales (and push beyond its growth inflection to operate with a net profit). If the business does not procure a net profit in the next several years, the firm would need to issue more shares (hence diluting shareholders' value), and the stock would tumble.

Author's Notes: We're honored that you took the time to read our market intelligence. Founded by Dr. Hung Tran, MD, MS, CNPR, (in collaborations with Analyst Vu, and other PhDs), Integrated BioSci Investing ("IBI") is delivering stellar returns. To name a few, Nektar, Spectrum, Atara, Madrigal and Kite procured over 166%, 185%, 178%, 237%, and 83% profits, respectively. Our secret sauce is extreme due diligence with expert data analysis. The service features a once-weekly exclusive Alpha-Intelligence article, daily analysis/consulting, and model portfolios. Of note, there is an IBI version of this article that is a higher-level intelligence with extensive details, in which we published in advanced and exclusively for our subscribers. And, we invite you to subscribe to our marketplace now to lock in the current price and save money for the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research articles are best used as starting points in your own due diligence. We are not registered investment advisors and our articles are not construed as professional investment advice.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.