Suez SA ADR (SZEVY) CEO Jean-Louis Chaussade on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Jean-Louis Chaussade - Chief Executive Officer

Jean-Marc Boursier - Group Senior Executive Vice President of Finance and R&R Northern Europe

Guy MacKenzie - Credit Suisse

Olivier Van Doosselaere - Exane

Emmanuel Turpin - Société Générale

Anna Maria Scaglia - Morgan Stanley

Jean-Louis Chaussade

Hello ladies and gentlemen good morning. Thanks to you all for attending the conference call regarding Suez H1 2018 publications. Jean-Marc Boursier and I, we are very pleased to present our accounts for this first semester. We need to remind you that this presentation is available by audio-cast and that you can also follow it on our website.

First of all, I am proud to share with you the good set of results of the semester. I would like to enhance four main messages. The first one is that we are fully in line with the annual guidance. We announced in March that we intended to achieve an increase in revenues excluding ForEx of 9% and we are at 15% and an increase in EBIT of 10% excluding ForEx PPA and American Tax and we are at 12%. These results make me feel very confident for the full year.

Second, is my personal satisfaction about WTS performance. You remember how confident and I should say committed I was when we signed the acquisitions of GE Water. I confirm to you today that I am absolutely in the same mood about the rationale of this strategic deal. When I look at the present results, synergies are ahead of schedule. Book of orders is up 18% versus last year. Integration between the teams on the field is performing very well. All this will contribute to the success of this acquisition. Still a lot to do, but we are clearly on the right way and I do not doubt that these divisions will contribute a lot to the whole group for value creation.

The third message is that our commercial teams are fully mobilized to outperform and definitely contribute to an acceleration of Suez growth. Many contracts have been renewed or awarded. I will comment only three of them, one in each division. Water Europe, after a tough competition process the union for Durance-Ventoux chose to apply the solutions Reconnect from Suez.

These smart water meters will allow to modernize the water service and better preserve the resource in the beautiful and touristic of Luberon. Suez will also implement new ways of searching leaks and deploy new technologies. These measures will save 1.4 million cubic meters of water over the duration of the contract, which is more or less the annual consumption of a town of 20,000 inhabitants. This is a good example of solutions enabling to save water resources the key priority for growth.

West Europe, we have won a new contract in Ardèche which includes the design constructions, management of the future pool of development of energy and materials for the territory, a 20 years agreement concerning 149 municipalities for a total turnover of €80 million. It is an ambitious project for the [indiscernible] of household waste. There will be a new business dedicated to production of alternative fuel which will allow to save natural resources and avoid consumption of fossil fuels. As you can see, another example, which illustrate perfectly way of doing business with one priority, secular economy.

International, I would like to come back on the Coimbatore contract in India which deals with the supply of water 24 hours per day, seven day a week in the city. It is a 26-year project probably the largest of the water services contract that we have in India which will generate revenue of €400 million. I believe in India need in water and wastewater are numerous. We are also developing very rapidly in industrial water since Suez is well positioned I’m sure that we will announce other contracts in the coming months.

And the fourth one, which is brand new information is that we have just signed an agreement with PGGM for the sale of 20% of regulated water activities in the U.S. in very good conditions. This operation is important for different reasons that you will certainly appreciate. You know that we like regulated business because it brings predictability in results and strong profitability as soon as we invest but it consumes cash. We have invested a lot over the recent years. We are happy now to welcome a minority partner in this regulated company to do even more in the future.

Second, the price accepted by PGGM show the value of these assets, €600 million which is more or less 1.95 nearly two times the rate base. Two recent operations realized on the American soil, the acquisition of GE and the disposal of 20% of our regulated business. We are clearly going into two directions, industry and technology with limited capital intensity in one hand, and municipal water with regulated model helped by a long-term financial partner on the other end.

Let us move to slide five, here are the main figures of the semester. Turnover is up 15% compared to the 9% included in the guidance. EBIT is up 12% above the 10% of the guidance. Net result is two times above last year, free cash flow is up by 25% compared to last year.

I will give you now some quick comments about the three divisions and WTS and Jean-Marc Boursier will come back later on them with more details.

Water Europe is as expected flat, but a lot of cost cutting is underway to maintain the profitability with low volumes in France and in Spain compared to last year and low inflations no surprise. Summer as you know is very important and July is definitely positive and you know how important Q3 is for us, so with the warm weather we believe we expect good results. Recovery and Recycling division in Europe is well oriented. Volumes are up, price are increasing, except for the paper and the plastics which have been shrunk since China stopped import.

International is performing well and we see opportunities in nearly all continents. WTS is also performing well with a 6% organic growth and a book of orders up 18% compared to last year. Even more interesting it is that all geographies and both ES and CMS have contributed. On top of that the synergies are on track with 53 million already underway for 2018 and 2019.

With a 7.5 organic growth Suez is growing faster than expected. It is a good sign of improvement of the world economy, but it is also linked to the impact of the ongoing transformation plan of the Group. Finally, I confirm our willingness to come back as soon as possible to ratio net debt on EBITDA at three-time and of course the transactions with PGGM will help.

Now a few words on the first result of the action plan explained in March in order to return to strong growth and higher profitability. This action plan was built on four main axis; first, company find transformations and cost cutting measures; second, fostering a new momentum for France; third, deploying resources to accelerate growth outside of Europe; and fourth, extracting maximum value from WTS.

First axis, transformation and cost cutting, at Group level we foster profitability through the improvement of our industrial performance with the launch of a global organization to monitor asset efficiency and services performance programs throughout the Group. It is in place and I should mention a global monitoring platform dedicated to the optimization for example for energy from waste facilities operations.

Worldwide program in IT infrastructure as well as global procurement at Group performance has been designed and is ready to be deployed with promising result in terms of return of investment and gains that we’ll share at our 2018 full year presentation. These programs will apply to France where they will play a strong part in the performance reinforcement plan. The acceleration of innovation and digital transformation, I am totally convinced that innovation is absolutely key for our development. Clients need it, we need it, and we need to share internally and externally. Digital artificial intelligence are part of the answer we might give to them.

The first example, we launched recently a new platform, Organics the first digital marketplace for organic waste. Another one, [indiscernible] program where we are the only utility participating to this new ecosystem gatherings of best players around IA issues and solutions.

Further amortization of our support functions, a first phase regarding support function has been setup in France at HQ level and for the BU through a voluntary departure plan resulting in more than 550 departures by the end of 2018. Another plant was launched in Spain to streamline organizations, optimize cost such as cross function optimizations and share services efficiency. We are fully in line with the execution of this plan. As a result, €90 million of savings were generated in H1 in our COMPASS program.

Second axis, a new momentum for France. [Indiscernible] has just presented a plan Enternity [ph]. It is based on a new operation model to accelerate commercial development. We will propose new offers with increased added value, e-commerce, and digital platform, smart cities such as Dijon, the first integrated platform to manage urban services beyond water and waste. smart metering such as Paris where 100,000 new meters will be soon deployed and by fostering better coordination on the territory between water and waste. But also strong technical and contractual innovation efforts such as the first PPT [ph] in Sète the South part of France.

First [indiscernible] contract the first concession contract with partially merchant energy from waste facility in [indiscernible]. Accelerations also in the change of the operating model with further integration and appointment this month of common managers for both water and R&R for all cooperate functions in France such as finance, HR, procurement, IT, et cetera.

The main objectives are clearly more efficiency, more agility and more intimacy with customers. The third axis is to accelerate the growth outside of Europe. Thanks to our geographical footprint, expertise and knowhow, we have the unique value propositions to provide to our customers. The leveraging of these positions will require the reinforcement of our commercial teams in the field and we will achieve it. We have been quite successful since the beginning of the year in India, in China, in Panama, in Senegal, recently adopting the business model to the risk and we will continue.

The fourth axis is to leverage for new reinforced positions in industrial water market. As I told you before, the first milestone of the integration are very encouraging and well in line with our plan. So I am fully confident to achieve the 2800 million of turnover and circa of €200 million EBIT in 2018 and to increase long-term value creation. Thanks to this action plan and to the positive trends of our market financial figures of H1 2018 are strong and I do think that 2018 will be for Suez a year of positive development.

I now leave the floor to Jean-Marc Boursier.

Jean-Marc Boursier

Thank you, Jean-Louis. Good morning ladies and gentlemen and thank you again for joining our call today. I will spend the next minutes commenting our first half 2018 financial performance. Before I start a metallurgical remark an old side of the presentation last year figures’ have been restated for you to be able to compare more easily to 2017 and 2018 because of the implementation of IFRS 15 as from the 1st January this year. This new standard changes the way revenues are booked and you will notice however, that the impact is marginal.

For the first half of 2018, we are posting €8.351 billion of revenues which represent a solid 15% increase excluding ForEx and the effect of U.S. Tax Law on U.S. regulated activities. We are clearly well positioned compared to our guidance of 9% growth for the whole of this year. This growth is mainly driven by the scope affect which account for €900 million resulting mainly from the acquisition of GE Water. Turnover on a pure organic basis is up 3% versus 1.7% at the end of March.

All divisions are contributing positively. Water Europe is up organically 0.5% driven by a strong performance in Latin America more than compensating the negative effect of unfavorable weather conditions in May and June in Spain and France. Recycling and Recovery Europe continues to benefit from the improved economy environment. Its turnover is up organically 3.6% due mainly to higher treated volumes. International is up 1.7% on a pure organic basis with a strong performance in Central Europe and Australia.

Water Technologies and Solutions are strongly contributed with organic growth of 6.1% which is matter of satisfaction as Jean-Louis already pointed out. For the first half of 2018 ForEx had an important negative impact of €259 million mainly driven by the depreciation of the U.S. dollar, the Australian dollar, the Chilean peso and the British sterling against euro.

Let’s move to page nine, for H1 EBIT came in at €607 million. Please note that for the first time this figure includes the impact of GE Water purchase price allocation for minus €22 million. I expect this impact to amount to $54 million for the full year. If you exclude the PPA impact to get an economic view on our profitability you will see that we are delivering €630 million of EBIT of 12% excluding ForEx and U.S. Tax impact. Again, we are well positioned versus our annual guidance of 10%.

To comment on the 7.5% organic growth in EBIT, I would like underline that first, it shows that Q2 was a very good quarter since EBIT was up 5.5% in Q1. Second, nearly two-third of the EBIT growth is generated by WTS up €34 million year-on-year. Third, international is also a strong contributor with €16 million of operational improvement. Fourth, the profitability of Recycling and Recovery Europe contributed an improvement of €5 million despite being hampered by unfavorable commodity prices, I will come back to it. And finally, Water Europe's contribution is slightly negative by €3 million due to declining volumes and continued slow tariff evolution in Europe.

Overall, our EBIT margin is slightly reduced to 7.3% in H1 2018 versus 7.9% last year, three main factors for 10 basis points the negative Forex impacts affecting our U.S. and Chilean activity which have higher than Group average EBIT margin for 30 basis points the negative impact of commodities which I just mentioned. And finally for 20 basis points the GE Water PPA.

Let me now provide more detail on each of our four divisions and I will start with Water Europe. Water Europe’s performance continues to be affected by opposite trends. Volumes are down in Europe on the backdrop of poor weather conditions in May and June, but they are up 3.1% in Chile where the summer has been hot and dry and thanks to the continued urbanization of Santiago.

With regards to tariffs, we are recording a slight increase in France up 0.8%. Low inflation continues to pressure effects of our indexation formulas, but we expect better momentum starting in 2019. In Spain tariffs are overall stable despite 1.6 decrease in Barcelona. In the rest of Spain tariffs are slightly up. In Chile, we are recording an overall 2.5% tariff increase for the period. The division profitability has been impacted by the depreciation of the Chilean peso against euro and by the termination of two contracts, Valanjou in France and Valladolid in Spain. All in all, the EBIT margin is down around 50 basis points to 11.1%.

As mentioned by Jean-Louis, we are driving an action plan to increase efficiency in Europe and adjust our organization to market realities. Our objective for this year is to reach a stable profitability level compared to last year.

Let’s continue with R&R in Europe. R&R Europe recorded a 3.6% organic increase in revenue, process volumes are up 3.2% at 12.2 million tonnes which is the highest performance since years. The positive trend which started last year is strengthening. Some significant project like [indiscernible] France are of course contributing to this momentum, but I am positive that the underlying trend will continue in the coming period.

Another favorable element to be noted is the price increase we witnessed for industrial services. This is good news for Suez. As far as commodity prices are concerned, paper prices went down sharply minus 38% on average over the period following China’s decision to stop import of low quality resigilates [ph]. This impact was partially compensated at revenue level by the increase in ferrous and non-ferrous metals.

Divisional EBITDA is up 3.6% organically despite being hampered by two adverse items minus €13 million from the steep decrease of paper and cardboard prices and minus €7 million to the continued increase in oil prices affecting our collection activities. But in parallel, please note that the mark-to-market related to our hedging policy is positive for €6 million recorded through equity. Overall, the underlying trend is clearly improving for this division with highlights in the UK, in the Benelux, and for our European hazardous waste activity.

I am now moving to the next page for our International division. ForEx moves and change in U.S. Tax and regulated activities add a negative impact on our revenue. I remind you however, that the lower U.S. tax rate being passed through to customers it is totally neutral at net income Group share level. On an organic basis, divisional turnover is up 1.7% with some discrepancies among geographies. A buoyant semester for Italy, Central and Eastern Europe thanks mainly to the high level of activity in the Czech Republic for both water and waste businesses.

Australia is performing once again very positively with higher volumes and is providing a 7% organic growth. North America had also a good semester thanks to increase in rates and volumes. Africa, Middle East, India on the other hand is impacted by the termination of significant construction contracts mainly Barka and Doha for €75 million. As far as EBIT is concerned, all business units within the division contributed positively to the 6% organic growth, but Asia and Australia were really above average.

And finally, let’s look at WTS. Jean-Louis has already pointed out the good performance of this division, but let me give you some more explanations. First, the topline growth momentum this semester is very promising with organic revenue growth at 6.1% which is above expectations. ES had a great performance plus 9% year-on-year notably in ultrafiltration, mobile units and analytical instruments.

CMS is also progressing well with an organic revenue increase of 4% generating mainly in China, in Europe, and in North America. Divisional profitability before PPA has more than doubled and reached $72 million versus $28 million in the 2017 pro forma. Two factors, first topline growth and second a positive impact from the reduction in G&A and corporate cost following the progressive replacement of GE 23 service agreements. We also benefited from a one-off on property tax for $5 million.

As far as value capture is concerned $28 million of synergies have already been secured for the full year of 2018 of which $11 million were recorded in H1. As Jean-Louis mentioned before, we are confident for H2 and we confirm our annual objectives which is $2.8 billion of revenue and circa $200 million of EBIT pre-PPA since our orders are up 18% following recent contracts such as with Intel and [indiscernible].

Let’s look now at the progress made with COMPASS, our ongoing cost cutting program. As a reminder, we have decided to increase the expected return of COMPASS from €150 million in 2017 to €200 million in 2018. During the first half, we have already achieved savings of €90 million of which €27 million from procurement gains, €48 million from values operational savings notably within R&R and €15 million from G&A optimization throughout the Group.

As far as the two voluntary departure plans our concerned, please note that in France 281 employees have already left the group out of the total expected of 550 and in Spain 134 out of 217. As a consequence, we confirm that our annual COMPASS target will be achieved.

Let’s now go deeper into the P&L. Overall EBITDA is up 4.47% compared to the same period last year. There is no specific comment to be made between EBITDA and EBIT. Depreciations are marginally higher due to the integration of WTS, while concession charges and other provisions are essentially flat versus last year. Hence EBIT pre-PPA reaches €670 million versus €594 million last year up 6.1%. After the impact of GE Water PPA for $27 million or €22 million EBIT amount to €607 million.

Concerning the GE Water PPA, please refer to the Appendixes 1 and 2 of this presentation and you will get all necessary details. Below EBIT as you can see we have lower restructuring cost compared to last year. It includes however the cost of our saving plans in Spain that I have just described.

Finally, you see positive contribution for €26 million underlying orders. It includes positive mark-to-market links to our hedging policy and values profit on disposal. Overall, our income from operating activities is up 9.5% to €534 million.

Now let’s look at the bottom of the P&L. Our average cost of net debt has decreased significantly since our latest financing we have done in excellent conditions. It reached 3.2% versus 4% last year. Income tax went down from €106 million to €89 million. It primarily comes from lower corporate tax levels notably in the U.S. Minority interest are stable at €118 million and as a consequence Suez net income Group share has doubled and reaches €90 million versus €44 million for the same period last year.

I will now briefly comment on our CapEx in H1. Total net investment amounted to €691 million of which €306 million of maintenance CapEx of 3.5% of revenues this percentage is stable year-on-year. €385 million of net development CapEx, we have decided to increase our regulated asset base in the U.S. and in Chile and have continued to invest in new Recycling and Recovery plants notably in France and in Germany. We keep on being as selective as possible with financial criteria that have been reviewed in a more stringent way since I took on my additional CFO responsibilities.

As mentioned by Jean-Louis, please note that on July the 25th we signed agreement with PGGM a leading Dutch Infrastructure and Pension Fund for the disposal of 20% in Suez Water Resources Inc. our regulated water activity in the U.S. The cash consideration is $601 million. Evaluation achieved is in line with the best valued listed peers with a significant premier to hard. This transaction highlights the strategic value of this asset and will enable Suez to accelerate the growth path in this specify business segment. We expect the transaction to close in H1 2019 once all regulatory approvals have been obtained.

Let’s look now at the free cash flow generation on page 18. Free cash flow in H1 reaches €238 million up 25% versus last year. This is notably due to an improved operating cash flow which is up 10.5% year-on-year. As you perfectly know, H1 always sees an unfavorable trend in terms of working capital which will revert back by the end of year. As a consequence, we reiterate our confidence to reach circa €1 billion of free cash flow for the full year.

And finally some words about our debts. Net debt at €9.323 billion is up €850 million compared to last December. This increase includes first the payment of dividend and hybrid coupons for €622 million, second, development and financial CapEx for €385 million and finally, a negative ForEx impact for €34 million. But let’s be clear. Our financial policy has not changed and I am committed to deleverage the Group and further reduce its capital intensity. Our objective as explained by Jean-Louis, is to return to a net debt to EBITDA ratio of three times. This leverage ratio will notably be achieved by the disposal of the 20% of our regulated water activities.

That was my presentation regarding a solid H1 performance. I'll now give the floor back to Jean-Louis for some concluding remarks.

Jean-Louis Chaussade

Thank you, Jean-Marc. So once again, I would like to mention that results are well on track with 2018 targets, trends are positive in all divisions in WTS which is of course a key challenge for us beside our plan at all levels, organic growth, profitability thanks to value capture programs and book of orders to come forth the rest of the year and therefore I am fully confident to reach the full year guidance which is written on the slide.

In the same time, the Group is fully mobilized to accelerate the deep transformation necessary to ensure future profitability growth while we keep strong discipline and even more selectivity on capital allocation. These axis are the two necessary keys of our success for the next years.

Thank you for your attention. And now with Jean-Marc we are ready to answer to all your questions.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi good morning. Thank you for taking the questions. Regarding your U.S. stake sale basically I would like to check and you are reaching about 28% [indiscernible] and is this sort of suspense?

And the question I would have is when you say you are moving out of – I mean as a trend out of the capital intensive regulated business over there and the question I would have is regarding the French water infrastructure there have been some headlines, some of them were led by service to the – with the government saying that there was need for investment in French Water, how do you look at that and now would you renew then capital wise? Thank you.

Jean-Louis Chaussade

On the French business and on what the French Government is saying the situation is very clear. As you know, during the crisis many investments have been postponed in the French Water and now a lot of cities are looking for more investment, but they have no financing. Therefore the government is trying to find a way and as I mentioned recently in an interview there are only three ways you can invest, either you do it through tariff which means through private terms, either you do it through taxes or either you do it through additional debt. So the customers, the government, they will have to decide what we should do in terms of investment and who is going to invest.

And therefore once the decision would be taken we will be ready of course to invest as long as the conditions for investment are good. So we are waiting with interest what is going to happen in September, because it is in September that the government will discuss with municipalities and mayors the situations of the network and therefore it is in September that we will know what are the link or the leads or lines, sorry that will be followed. Clearly Suez is ready to invest as long as the returns are good.

Jean-Marc Boursier

Good morning, Vincent. As far as the multiple job is concerned and basically we do have them, although the U.S. liquidity can be found on page 35, the multiple is almost two times.

Jean-Louis Chaussade

And going back to the French market you certainly notice that Russo [ph] has been sold according to what I have seen in the press for something which is 11 times EBITDA which I think is good news for the Water French business. It means that lot of people value this business at high level.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Guy MacKenzie

Hi, good morning. Thanks very much for taking my questions. May be firstly, specifically on the impact of higher oil prices which you said is a headwind in the waste business about €7 million EBIT I think you mentioned. I guess the flip side is lower oil prices were one of the big headwinds for GE Water back in 2015. I'm just wondering if you've started to see some incremental improvement come through in WTS on the back of higher oil prices and whether that's just any upside to your guidance and if not why or what's still needed to happen there?

Secondly on cash flow, I was just wondering on your unchanged target for the year of 31 [ph] billion before taking into account I guess the voluntary departure pain and the integration cost of GE Water, are you able to say how much of that free cash flow you are expecting to come specifically from GE Water? And I was just trying to reconcile sort of year-on-year change in sort of the rest of the business and the organic change in free cash flow?

And then finally, may be just touching on something you just mentioned, the sort of sale at about 11 times EBITDA, I mean given that multiple, give it’s a low growth part of your business why would you not look towards potentially selling some of your water concessions in France given there's clearly some demand there from the private side? Thanks very much.

Jean-Louis Chaussade

Thank you so much for your questions. For the last one I would say the best way to get to good valuation for the Suez French Water business would be to give good valuations to Suez because its partner is of course part of – some of the part if I can say. I have no intention, we have no intention to say the concessions in France what we have intention. As I said during my presentation is to improve and to maintain the profitability, the profitability of the French business of Suez French business is still very good. The question mark for us is how to improve again if possible this profitability and to continue to grow and that is why we put in place this new organization from France since March, last March.

Now on GE Water WTS is it a good news to see the oil price going up? Of course yes. We have a lot of customers which are in the oil related businesses and therefore we see everywhere that there is new project coming up and therefore the growth that we are seeing or expecting in WTS is coming partially from this sector, it's not the only one. Pharmaceutical sector is doing well, the electronic one is performing very well. But it is clear that the fact that the oil price are up is good news for us. It is also good news for activity in middle east and everywhere where you have companies and countries dealing with oil and therefore it's good news globally for the Group.

For the cash flow, Jean-Marc what can we say? On WTS cash flow what I would like to remind you is that 2018 and probably slightly 2019 year, we're still we have a series of costs in order to put in place to all the synergies and I would like also to say that during the negotiations, the final negotiations we had with GE got, we have been able to I think get quite reasonable I should say reduction of price and therefore all-in-all we are quite satisfied situations but don’t expect the contribution of GE Water to be that much in 2018. In my view the first year where really we will see the strength of this business where we will have achieved the vast majority of the synergy and at the same time where you will see the growth of the business up will be 2020 as we said at the end of year three. Jean-Marc, you want to add something on that?

Jean-Marc Boursier

Well, good morning, Guy. On page 51 you have the contribution of each of the division to the free cash flow. So you will notice that the free cash flow of WTS in H1 is negative by €35 million. There are some explanations, the first one is keep in mind that the profitability of WTS is very much back loaded. It's one third in H1 and two thirds in H2. So you will see a strong improvement in profitability and EBITDA in the second half of the year.

You'll remember that we have a target of €200 million in EBIT and this target of €200 million in EBIT will translate into something like $290 in EBITDA because you year after year we invest something like $100 million to $120 million in this business. So this business as explained by Jean-Louis will become very free cash flow positive as soon as 2020 and the contribution will be rather limited in year one. But we expect the free cash flow to be much better for WTS as soon as the second half of this year.

Guy MacKenzie

Understood, thanks very much.

Olivier Van Doosselaere

Yes thank you very much and good morning. Thank you for taking our questions. I have a few on my side, the first one was on the growth outside of Europe you were mentioning that you were going to try to strengthen the commercial team in those areas, could you be a bit more specific maybe around that strategy and what it means in terms of how much you plan to invest in your sales force for example?

Second one is about the guidance, I can how the revenue guidance I on track for the full year, I was wondering on the EBIT guidance because you mentioned to be up 12% in H1 in the same scope as what you have for your 10% full year guidance but 10 times then 12 that actually in the 10% that includes the scope effect of GE water from which you should no longer benefit in Q4. So maybe like a devil's advocate here, but should you not have tried to be a bit more ahead of that 10% in H1 given that scope effects will be softer in H2 particularly given that as you said the profitability of GE Water is more backend loaded?

And then the third one is that for slide 15 on the provision reversal, you've said that there were no big differences year-on-year but actually if we look at the line other between EBITDA and EBIT there is a 30 million decrease in net changes there. I was wondering if you could give us a bit of detail on what's on that point?

And then finally if you could give us guidance on the full year CapEx that would be much appreciated, thank you.

Jean-Louis Chaussade

Okay, thank you so much Olivier. On the commercial strategy first of all as you have seen I have nominated a new – I have made a new split of the international activity of Suez with one specific person, Bertrand CAMUS in charge of as you said eastern part, it means Africa, Middle East, Asia, Estonia [ph] and his first target is to make sure that we have the right people in order to continue to row.

As you have seen, Asia this means mainly China and Australia our growing fast and we are accelerating the number of projects that we are doing. The pipeline is quite strong, is the same in Middle East and really the major issue for us now especially in Middle East is to be selective and to prepare as well as we can those projects because the question is not only a question of increasing the turnover, it is also a question of improving the profitability.

On Latin America we are very pleased. We have a lot of projects. As we mentioned before Chile is growing very well. We are strengthening the teams in Latin America because we believe that Mexico and Chile are the key countries where we want to develop Suez. We have a series of activities in Central America which are interesting and that we are following. We are looking also what we are doing in Peru and we are looking at the recovery of Brazil even if for the time being I think is still a little bit early.

So then again we are organizing the commercial activity with a better system of organizations much more I should say efficient and more people in the field than we used to be. On the rest which is Central Europe as you have Italy, Central Europe as you have seen the results are very good, but we are pursuing new project in [indiscernible]. I said there are four for example Waste Energy plant. So globally I think we are forcing the teams, the sales teams and also mean times we try to reduce the overhead costs and it is what we are doing everywhere.

So all-in-all, our strategy is very clear, to be able to answer to more projects as we see higher pipe – bigger pipeline that we have been accustomed to in the past, but still remain selective. Jean-Marc, on the evolutions of the EBIT growth during the year?

Jean-Marc Boursier

Yes, you are right. Good morning Olivier. You raised two questions, the first one is are we confident to reach the 10% annual growth in EBIT within our own guidance definition before PPA and excluding the impact of U.S. Tax regulation? The answer is yes. Even if as you rightly pointed out we will have less contribution in Q4 because GE Water was already accounted for last year, but given where we stand at the end of June, given the results of the action plan that was launched by Jean-Louis three months ago, yes we are confident that we would meet the guidance, all elements of the guidance including the EBIT growth at the end of the year.

With regards to the transfer from EBITDA to EBIT you have all the details division by division on slide 45 and you will see there is a little bit of evolution but nothing significant. This is not abnormal that the growth in EBITDA be lower than the growth in EBIT for two reasons. This year because we have been affected by commodity effects which have the same impact at EBITDA and EBIT and therefore in terms of a percentage in total affecting much more of EBIT I remind you that oil and commodity and menu paper and card have an effect of €21 million which is a 3% in EBIT for the whole group which is very significant.

And second, as you know we are trying to reduce capital intensity overall. So we are much more focusing on EBIT growth in the future than we are focusing on EBITDA which is another metric. So all-in-all as we will see on page 45 there is nothing specific to report and there more valuation division by division.

Olivier Van Doosselaere

Okay, thank you very much for that. And maybe a CapEx guidance for the year?

Jean-Marc Boursier

I told you that – several times that the Lester [ph] investment was a good proxy for this year which mean the €1 billion net investment with some disposal as we've always done, so it should be around 1.4 gross and 400 of disposable or something like that, but I can say we are going to invest 1 billion net of CapEx this year.

Olivier Van Doosselaere

Thank you very much.

Emmanuel Turpin

Good morning everyone. My first question is about the very good volume growth in waste, 3.2 percentage. One, you did mention that there was good contribution from the construction demolition as part of growing Paris, could we have a contribution of how much these Waters contributed to the 3.2% please?

And second question is about restructuring charge of 58 million in H1 that is a low number compared to the full-year expectation of 150 are you still confirming the 150, so we should expect about 100 million in the second half?

And I would like to come back on the last point on the slide 45, just to make sure I understand how that ties up with the P&L slide above and we are moving from minus 120 of costs outside of depreciation, I can see that on the bottom of page 45, to minus 90 here and I cannot quite see them on the top of that slide 45 like because of 110. So I was wondering if there was another 20 million positive swing somewhere?

And last question would be about the U.S. I believe that the agreement with your new partner BGGM says that you will still continue to seek strong growth opportunities in the U.S. Water and could you tell as a little bit more, is it going to be more of the same small acquisitions and should find them plus organic CapEx or could you be considering more sizable moves in very active U.S. regulated water market at the moment? Thank you.

Jean-Louis Chaussade

Emmanuel, good morning. I will answer your last questions. The fact that we have a partner, BGGM as you mentioned doesn’t mean that we are going to change our policy in the U.S. We will consider all the opportunities as long as the profitability of the Group is in line or the profitability of the operation is in line with I should say Group targets, but as you mentioned the market in the U.S. is probably more open than it used to be and that we could have some opportunities.

So we will look at them as we always did, but of course in the coming years I think that the best way to grow the value of the regulated business is to continue to invest and as mentioned by Jean-Marc is one of the reason why we decided to get a partner in order to have more financial flexibility and to continue to invest and to increase the level of investment in this activity. Jean-Marc, for the rest are you ready?

Jean-Marc Boursier

Yes, yes, I am ready. Good morning, Emmanuel. [Indiscernible] volume we are like speaking something like 300,000 tonnes for the full year which means 150 H1 and 150 in H2. So it accounts for little bit more than 1% on the total growth in volume. With regards to restructuring charges, this is true that we are lower than half of €150 million. Does it mean that we could spend a little bit less than 150? I hope so to save a little bit of money and to be lower than 150 at year end.

Finally, with regards to which is the same question as the one raised by Olivier, in fact I repeat and I will correct myself to be clear to everyone, so you have on slide 45 the breakdown between the EBITDA and EBIT and you have the comparison between last year and this semester and as you will notices there is very few valuation year-on-year.

What we have done on slide 15 and it is probably a mistake that we will correct, that since we have excluded the PPA and GE Water acquisition which is €22 million, I believe we have wrongly excluded from the line order instead of reducing it from the line depreciation. So we will correct that and you shall read depreciation minus €581 million and other minus €112 million. And as a matter of fact there isn’t any evolution year-on-year. So at GE we will correct that, but the slide 45 is accurate.

Emmanuel Turpin

Thank you.

Anna Maria Scaglia

Hi good morning. It is Anna Maria. Few questions if I may, the first one is I read in articles that you indicated a key implicating the sale of the water business in the U.S. of 30 times. Can you just a bit elaborate on that? Is that a prospectively or is an atrophy because based on your numbers I was getting much over multiples I would like to understand?

The second question is in terms of the proceeds of this minority sale what do you plan to do, how much do you think will be useful really to reduce debt and how much will be actually used to remove CapEx in the U.S. business?

The third question is regarding return on capital employed. You mentioned earlier in the year Q1 that return on capital employed was going to be a key target for you going forward. Do you think that you were going to set and disclose return on capital employed target, especially for what I'm looking at is more for the known regulated asset or for the no concession asset what were your targets at and what your expectations are there?

And finally, in terms of Water in France there has been another account that has moved from you to Veolia, the one in Bordeaux. I was wondering what was the feeling there, do you - how do you think your strategy or enforcements in the French Water in the French business is going to [indiscernible] in the field? Thank you.

Jean-Louis Chaussade

Thank you, so much for the questions. So let me answer up to the last one. Yes, we have been – we lost the contract of the waste water in Bordeaux. It is a contract of €40 million, €45 million row for seven years, so of course we are not happy with that. But in the meantime I should say that we are taking about €45 million out of €2.3 million which is the activity in France.

Second, I do not believe that the market share in France will be going to change. In fact it has been stable for the last 10 to 15 years. My objective is to protect the profitability of the company and you will see in the coming days or months that yes we are losing some, but we are gaining some. And for example the last one is Avignon [ph] Water, it's a contract which was owned by one of our competitors is going to be now operated by Suez.

I think that at the end of the year we will be, we will recover if I can say the loss of the year. I mean we will be stable in terms of market share, but I would like again to insist in Bordeaux we did a very good offer, we did a good price. Our competitor decided to make a price which I understand is far lower than ours. Well happy for them, but in the case of Suez I want to protect the profitability of our activity in France which has remained reasonable. We are online for the last five to 10 years. So you will see a lot of fluidity in the market, the French market is like that. You will see a contract going back and forth. The question mark is not the market share here, the question mark is the profitability.

And we do everything in Suez in order to protect, maintain, increase the profitability of the business and that is what we are doing day after day. and as I mentioned in one interview we are going to announce in the coming months, coming weeks, sorry at least 20 additional contracts in France water and waste and you will see that's – it means a lot of amount in terms of turnover at a reasonable or good profitability. So I should say nothing really changed, but we focus on profitability.

Jean-Marc Boursier

Good morning, Anna Maria. I will answer your first three questions, regarding the metrics of the disposal of our 20% stake in the regulated activity in the U.S. So the PE ratio is 30 times the profit of 2018, so it’s a forward-looking PE and 15 times the 2018 EBITDA, so 30 times PE and 15 times EBITDA ratio of some value.

Your second question was regarding the cash, what are we going to do with it, obviously day one debt of the company and end up with the leverage that we want to get which is three times, but on the medium term, we have an ambition which is with PGGM to continue to grow our regulated asset base in the U.S. we have an ambitious growth base. So are we exiting the regulated business in the U.S.? Not at all. This activity is totally strategic for us, but we are trying to find a way in order to finance in the best possible interest of our shareholders and this new investor with us will set the way enable us to be able to grow that asset base more rapidly.

As far as ROC target is concerned, this is true. I confirmed with Jean-Louis we are going to focus more and more on EPS and ROC. You know perfectly well that after the GE Water acquisition [indiscernible] the year one which is 2018 all other things being equal the ROC will go down by 40 to 50 basis points, but we are committed to make it grow again and we are targeting in the medium term ROC between 8% 9.5%. Does it mean that in the 2019 guidance that there will be a guidance on ROC specifically going forward? We would see that would be up to Jean-Louis and I to decide next February.