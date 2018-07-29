Intel: Development Risks Overshadow Current Momentum

While cash flow conversion is a small issue and delays in development risks cast a few doubts among investors, I am close to buying the dip.

Intel (INTC) reported second-quarter results last week. While the numbers and the outlook were very strong, investors were worried about a small miss in the data center business, which is no big worry for me.

More worrisome are the delays in the 10 nano meter development process which is a worry for some investors as Intel might lose competitiveness versus players like Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA). Nonetheless, while development risk is always out there and Intel appears to be lagging, it has the potential to attract talented workers and developers. Given the appeal of the business, as well as a resilient balance sheet and non-demanding valuation, I am looking to buy the stock again if shares hit the mid-forties.

A Solid Quarter

Intel reported a 15% increase in second-quarter sales with revenues hitting $16.96 billion, marking an acceleration from growth rates reported in the first quarter. The client computing group reported a 6% increase in sales to $8.73 billion, as all the other segments were the key growth drivers.

The data center business grew sales by 27% to $5.55 billion, revenues from Internet of Things were up by 22% to $880 million, and revenues from non-volatile memory were up by 23% to $1.08 billion. The programmable solution group reported an 18% increase in revenues to $517 million, which means that Intel has quite a few growth drivers which diversify the business away from the core client computing group. While the reliance on this segment has been a worry for some investors, this largest segment too has shown resilient growth recently.

I furthermore have not mentioned the "all other" segment which encompasses Mobileye, among others. This segment reported revenues of $209 million, actually marking a sequential decline from Q1 revenue numbers.

The company reported solid operating leverage as operating profits jumped to $5.27 billion, for margins equal to 31.1% of sales. This marks a 5 percentage point increase compared to the year before. The company has taken some charges and benefits, but both reported and adjusted earnings came in around the same number, at roughly $1.05 per share.

Talking about the guidance, Intel sees full-year sales at $69.5 billion, plus or minus a billion. Both reported and adjusted earnings are seen at $4.10 and $4.15 per share, respectively. Yet, this was not enough for investors as shares dropped 9% to $48, trading at less than 12 times earnings multiple.

About That Transformation

After a few transformative acquisitions, Intel is rapidly reducing the reliance on the computing group in an effort to boost overall growth and inflate the multiple attached to the overall business. Both higher growth and greater diversification should make Intel a more appealing investment opportunity, yet progress in terms of diversification remains somewhat limited. Ironically enough the CCG Group actually performed pretty good. This business remains responsible for 51.5% of sales, some 350 basis points less than this point last year.

Deals made to make this transition happen include the $16.7 billion purchase of Altera in 2015 and the $15.3 billion acquisition of Mobileye in 2017. At a combined deal tag of $32 billion, the direct impact of these deals has been very limited as most of the transformation results from the data center business, largely achieved on an organic basis. While deals boosted revenues, they have not provided a boost to the bottom line as Altera (non-volatile memory solutions group) and Mobileye (other) are actually losing money at the moment.

To put the negative share price into perspective: adjusted earnings were seen at $3.55 per share at the start of the year, as the company now raised the guidance again with $0.30 per share, with earnings now seen at $4.10 and $4.15 per share, respectively.

Note that dealmaking has weighed a bit on the balance sheet. Cash, equivalents and short-term investments stand at $12.2 billion, offset by $28.2 billion in debt. This net debt position of $16 billion is a bit overstated as the company has over $12 billion in equity and other long-term investments on its balance sheet. Note that EBITDA of the business is gigantic at some $26 billion a year, giving the company a lot of power to pursue more multi-billion acquisitions, if needed from a strategic point of view. While a 2.3% dividend yield alone is not very high (given where Treasuries trade), Intel continues to be a gradual net buyer of it own stock as well.

I Am A buyer

Shares traded at these levels, actually a few dollars higher in January of this year, when the company first laid out the guidance for 2018. Since then, the earnings guidance has been raised twice already, as the midpoint of the revenue guidance has been hiked by $4.5 billion as well just after two quarters into the year.

To put the numbers into perspective, at $47.50, shares trade at just 11-12 times earnings, for a very compelling earnings yield. These earnings provide more than enough funds to maintain the current pace of dividend and share repurchases, while allowing for deleveraging and/or deals as well.

One small drawback of the success is that investments, in the form of capital spending, are on the increase as well. The guidance for this year has been hiked by a billion towards $15 billion. With depreciation charges running at $7 billion a year, net capital investments of $8 billion works out to $1.70 per share. That means that free cash flow conversion is "just" 60% of reported earnings, and that is probably a key reason why earnings multiples are so low. Given that free cash flows are limited to $2.40 per share, this implies that shares trade at around 20 times free cash flow.

Eventful Year So Far

Note that the operating performance reveals that Intel is truly on fire, yet Intel has seen its fair share of events this year. This includes the resignation of former CEO Brian Krzanich in June, as ironically enough shares reacted positively on the news.

The negative reaction to the second-quarter earnings seems like an overreaction, as it appears to be the case that data center growth was not solid enough. Last time I checked a >25% growth rate for a +$20 billion business is very strong as growth rates were similar to the ones reported in the first quarter. After having raised the guidance twice already this year, the guidance for the coming quarter and the year look very strong as well, coming in above expectations.

The bigger worry is that of improved competitive positioning for both AMD and Nvidia and this relates to their promising developments, while Intel is facing struggles (read delays) in its 10-nano meter development process. While that is certainly a risk, development risks have always been around as a market leadership position and rich balance sheet allow Intel to continue to attract talent and make key hires, if necessary.

Hence, I continue to view the current valuation as largely favourable driven by the appealing earnings yield, recognising that the free cash flow yield is another story. Nonetheless, I am looking to buy back some shares in the mid-forties again if sentiment pushes the stock there in the weeks to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.