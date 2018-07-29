Ipsen S.A. ADR (IPSEY) CEO David Meek on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Ipsen S.A. ADR (OTCPK:IPSEY) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 26, 2018 7:30 AM ET

David Meek

Thank you. Welcome to the Ipsen half-year 2018 financial results conference call and thanks to all of you for joining us today. We are very pleased to share the outstanding results for the first 6 months of the year. The momentum of the business is strong and we are excited to discuss our progress and what will be another excellent year for Ipsen. But before we begin, here's our Safe Harbor statement that outlines the routine risk and uncertainties contained within this presentation.

Starting with the agenda, I will provide an overview of our first half 2018 results and Aymeric will take us through the details of our financial performance and our updated 2018 financial guidance, before I wrap up the presentation and open up the call for questions.

Ipsen's vision is to be a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on innovation and specialty care. To deliver on this, our growth strategy is threefold. We are growing our top line, our bottom line, and our pipeline. This year is all about execution and in the first half of the year, we have made good progress executing against our key objectives. On the top line, we achieved group sales growth of 21.5%, driven by Specialty Care sales growth of 26.7%. On the bottom line, we achieved significant margin expansion with core operating income growth of 34.1% as we start to realize increasing leverage and synergies from the launches of Cabometyx in Europe and Onivyde in the U.S.

On the pipeline, we increased the value proposition of Cabometyx with the European approval for first line renal cell cancer and the regulatory submission for second line liver cancer. We also continue to lay the groundwork for accessing new innovative molecules. We signed a global licensing and joint development agreement with the leading cancer center MD Anderson as well as new partnerships with venture capital firm Arix Bioscience and laboratory network BioLabs.

Importantly, we continue our intensive business development efforts. The successful execution of additional transactions remains a top priority for the company. The exceptional performance of Somatuline worldwide continues to drive the Specialty Care business and we believe the momentum will remain strong for quarters to come.

First, there are favorable market dynamics in the neuroendocrine tumor market such as the underlying market growth and a long duration of treatment. This, combined with Somatuline's best-in-class profile, serves as a solid foundation for future growth. The U.S. continues to drive Somatuline with most of the growth coming from volume from increased patient market share.

We have also seen positive synergies from the enhanced U.S. oncology commercial team and expect the leverage to increase its sales for both products grow. It is encouraging to see that sequential trends for Somatuline in the U.S. quarter-over-quarter remain strong. In Europe, despite being a mature market, is still experiencing double-digit growth and increasing in market share. Overall, we are extremely pleased with the outstanding performance of Somatuline in the first half of the year.

Next, turning to our two oncology launches; starting with Cabometyx, the launch is progressing well with average quarter-over-quarter sequential sales growth of over 20% in the first half of 2018. Cabometyx is now positioned as a TKI of choice in second line renal cell cancer with growing market share in all territories.

We've established reimbursement in over 20 countries for second line renal cell cancer and expect additional launches in Europe and Canada in the second half of the year. As for first line renal cell cancer, we have already established reimbursement in five countries including Germany since the approval mid-May.

Next, the Onivyde launch is advancing with sequential double-digit growth in the U.S. We are also seeing steadily increasing market share in second line and an increasing number of treatment cycles in both second and third line. We continue to see the growing awareness and support among oncologists and key opinion leaders in leading treatment centers, as well as a higher number of accounts in key institutions on formularies each month. We remain optimistic that the clinical differentiation and value of Onivyde will continue to drive increasing uptake and benefits for patients for whom there are no other FDA-approved treatments available.

Looking at Dysport, the botulinum toxin market is very attractive with around 10% growth in both the therapeutics and the aesthetics markets and high barriers to entry. Dysport is taking advantage of the underlying market growth and is also gaining share in both markets. In the therapeutics market, there is a strong momentum in the U.S. from the new indications and commercial partnership and also good performance across European countries and other territories.

In the aesthetics market, Galderma continues to be an excellent commercial partner and we are also seeing strong growth from our own territories like Russia and the Middle East. We are committed to the neurotoxin market and Dysport serves as the anchor product to our franchise, which I will expand upon a little later.

Now turning to the pipeline. As I mentioned earlier, building an innovative and sustainable pipeline is a strategic focus for the company. We have highlighted here a few key mid to late-stage lifecycle management extension programs. Starting with Cabometyx for second line liver cancer, we submitted the filing in March and expect the regulatory decision in late 2018 or early 2019. In collaboration with Exelixis and BMS, we also have an ongoing Phase III study in first line renal cell cancer in combination with nivolumab.

The results from the Phase I trial in solid tumors was encouraging and we believe there is a good rationale for combining a TKI with immunotherapy. We expect top-line results for the Phase III study in the second half of 2019. For Onivyde, there are two ongoing Phase II trials; the first is for first line metastatic pancreatic cancer. This can open up the metastatic pancreatic cancer market and allow for earlier and a longer duration of treatment with Onivyde for patients with this devastating disease.

And the second trial is for second line small-cell lung cancer for which there is still an unmet medical need. Both Onivyde trials are expected to read out in the second half of 2019.

Finally for Dysport, we initiated Phase II trials in two new indications in the second quarter. The first is Hallux Abducto Valgus, which is more commonly referred to as bunions or chronic foot deformities. And the second is Vulvodynia, which is characterized by vulva pain for at least three months without a clear identifiable cause. There are currently no neurotoxin or other therapeutic treatment options approved for either of these indications. And we look forward to keeping you updated as these trials progress.

Now, looking at some of our early stage pipeline highlights; Satoreotide, our Phase I/II peptide receptor radionuclide therapy program has the potential to be best-in-class theranostic program for neuroendocrine tumors. It is a somatostatin analog antagonist, which may have superior efficacy versus an SSA agonist. This can also be extended as a platform technology to target multiple indications beyond NET.

Next, Ipsen 1087 is a targeted radionuclide therapy program, which targets tumors expressing the NTSR1 gene. Their lead indication is pancreatic cancer with other potential indications to follow. This program is currently in Phase I development.

And finally, I would like to highlight a recombinant neurotoxin program. Our fast-acting neurotoxin is the first recombinant toxin in Phase I development and we also have a long-acting neurotoxin in preclinical development. These neurotoxins may have advantages of better control, robustness, quality, and process manufacturing.

As we have been in the neurotoxin market for more than 25 years, we are leveraging our research, development, manufacturing and commercial expertise in this very specialized field. Though early-stage, we are excited about the potential of these innovative programs to progress quickly to the development cycle and to transform the current treatment paradigm.

Building an innovative and sustainable pipeline is a top priority for Ipsen and our strategy is multifold. First, we are very active in our business development efforts led by our new Chief Business Officer, Ivana Liebisch, and her strengthened team.

In May, we announced the collaboration with leading cancer center MD Anderson and we also have several collaborations with venture capital funds and incubators, most recently Arix Bioscience, BioLabs and a venture capital fund located in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Fueled by our strong balance sheet and cash flow generation, we have significant firepower to fund additional business development transactions. We are looking for best or first-in-class assets with global rights in our key therapeutic areas of specialty oncology, neurosciences and rare diseases.

While we acknowledge that the environment is competitive, we believe we have certain advantages such as our strong development and commercial capabilities in our core therapeutic areas. Also, we are targeting assets in niche markets with a peak year sales potential, which is smaller than that of our larger pharma peers. We continue to believe that we can successfully find, secure and integrate additional meaningful assets to fuel continued growth.

And now I'd like to turn the call over to Aymeric, who will review the financials in more detail.

Aymeric Le Chatelier

Thank you, David. I'm very pleased to present our excellent financial performance in the first half of 2018. As you said, we achieved a group sales growth of 21.5% at constant exchange rate, driven by a strong performance of our Specialty Care business growing at 26.7%.

If we go by products, Somatuline grew at an excessive 26% in the first half of 2018, with a strong momentum driven mainly by volume and with continuing market share gain in both the U.S. and also in Europe.

Dysport sales grew also by 13% in the first half, driven by the continued strength in the aesthetic markets, especially with our partner Galderma and by the growth across all geographic in the therapeutic market including the U.S. Decapeptyl sales grew also by an astounding 9% in the first half, driven by volume as we are still experiencing pricing pressure, especially in China, but also to a lesser term in Europe.

Moving to our new products Cabometyx and Onivyde. If we start with Cabometyx, sales grew by 20% sequentially in the second quarter of 2018 as compared to the first quarter of 2018. And as mentioned by David, we have secured reimbursement in over 20 country with growing sales and market share in most geography, and expect to launch new indication -- new countries in the second half of the year.

Continue -- Onivyde, we continue to see in Q2 a sequential double-digit growth in the U.S., as well as some phasing of shipments impacting the sales to our ex-U. S. partner for the first six months of the year. Our Consumer Healthcare business grew by 2% at constant exchange rate, restated for the new set up, commercial set up for product Etiasa in China, adjusted -- and adjusted for that, so reported sales coming down by 3.9%. This 2% growth was driven by the good performance of Smecta, the successful implementation of our OTx strategy and the contribution of our new OTC products acquired in 2017.

In the first half of 2018, foreign currency had a negative impact of 5.7% on the top line, due to the devaluation of the U.S. dollar, but also as you can see many of the other significant currencies. U.S. dollar now represent 29% of our sales, fueled by the strong performance of Somatuline, but also the acquisition of Onivyde, and you can see that 54% of our sales are now in non-Euro currency.

Despite the significant impact on the top line of currency, there is a limited bottom line impact, thanks to first our cost-base in local currency and also our hedging strategy. I will provide more detail on the expected impact of currency in 2018 a little bit later.

Now turning to our performance in terms of expenses for the first half of the year, as you can see, our business decreased slightly as a percentage of sales driven by the positive mix shift from our growing Specialty Care business, with higher gross margin contribution, especially Somatuline and Onivyde as the new Etiasa contractual set-up and this was offsetting part of the higher royalty paid for Cabometyx.

In R&D, we continue to invest to accelerate our key program in oncology and neuroscience and we are also building our medical affair and oncology capability to support a strong pipeline of products. Regarding sales and marketing, we continue also to invest to significantly support the launch of Cabometyx and Onivyde, but also to support the growth of our product Somatuline and Dysport.

And finally, G&A are increasing in the first half of 2018, reflecting our investment to support our group transformation initiatives, but also some increased variable composition as a result of the strong performance of the group.

As a consequence, top line growth and management of expenses, you see a significant margin expansion in the first half of 2018, driven by the very strong momentum of our Specialty Care business. This clearly show a 4.1% margin improvement from 26.2% in the first half of 2017 to 30.3% for the first six months of 2018.

As you can see, the positive impact of FX was limited to 0.7 points and this was mainly due to the positive phasing of hedging in the first half regarding the U.S. dollar. You can also see that the Consumer Healthcare margin are gradually decreasing to reflect the OTx strategy for that business. So overall, we are very pleased with the margin enhancement achieved in the first half of 2018. This is clearly reflecting our model to leverage our top line growth to improve profitability towards our 2020 ambition.

Now turning to the item below core operating income, you can see that our operating income is increasing by more than 50%, after high amortization of intangible mainly from the acquisition of Onivyde and some additional milestone for Cabometyx. But also due to the impact of restructuring and other income and expense line where we notably in 2018 at the cost of the relocation of our U.S. commercial headquarters to Cambridge and also the termination of some R&D studies.

Our consolidated net profit is increasing also by more than 50%, including the impact of lower financing cost and also the benefit of a lower effective tax rate at 23.3% of sale, benefiting of the new U.S. tax reform.

Finally, our core EPS grew by 40% in line with our core operating income growth. In the first half of 2018, in addition to our strong performance in terms of sales growth and operating income margin enhancement, we continued to improve our conversion of profitability into cash flow. We are very pleased to generate EUR 165 million of free cash flow in the first half, an increase of 73% as compared to the same period in 2017. This was clearly driven by the excellent operating performance with an EBITDA of EUR 348 million and very good management of both working capital and CapEx.

As a consequence, and after payment of a dividend of EUR 83 million and some investment into Arix as David mentioned and also some milestone paid to Exelixis for Cabometyx, we ended the period with the net debt at EUR 438 million, EUR 25 million below the position at the end of December.

So based on this strong momentum, especially for Specialty Care business in the first six months of the year, we are raising our guidance for the full year of 2018. And now we expect sales growth of greater than 19% at constant exchange rate, which is an improvement of 3 points versus initial guidance of 16%. Note that this guidance is at constant exchange rate. On current exchange rate, we are still expecting a negative impact of 4%. A lot of that is due to the devaluation -- the recent devaluation of emerging market currency.

We are also raising our guidance for core operating income, which we now expect to be around 29% of sales. With this objective for 2018, we are well on track to deliver our 2020 financial target of sales greater than EUR 2.5 billion and core operating margin greater than 30% of sales.

So the conclusion, we achieve an excellent financial performance in the first half of 2018, with top line growth of 21.5%, core operating income growth of 34%, resulting in a record operating -- core operating margin above 30% of sales in H1. We continued to generate a strong free cash flow growing by 73% in H1 to maintain a strong balance sheet and to support growth and future business development.

Now I will turn back the call to David for the wrap-up.

David Meek

Thank you, Aymeric. To close, we are executing well on our 2018 road map. We are focused on delivering our 2018 financial objectives by accelerating the growth of Specialty Care sales through our established products and the successful execution of our new product launches. We aim to build a sustainable and innovative pipeline to the transformation of our R&D team and our external innovation model, especially through our business development efforts.

We will continue to deliver sustainable growth of our Consumer Healthcare business and drive further transformation through our focus on leadership and people. With this we will deliver superior value to the patients we serve and our shareholders.

And now for the operator, we're ready to open up the call for questions.

James Quigley

Hi, thanks for taking my questions. First one is on Somatuline. And can you give us more details on how you're seeing demand growth? And how you are progressing with market share? And then any details of initiatives you have, particularly in the U.S. and in the fast growing countries in Europe to keep this momentum going?

And then also on Somatuline, what is your thinking in terms of the earliest potential entry for a Sandostatin LAR generic? Then on the guidance, this half you did I think 20% top line growth and 30% margin. The guidance implies a slowdown in the second half compared to the first half of around 18% on the top line and a margin of 28%. What are the drags on margin in the second half? We would have expected sort of similar half and half margin and top line growth as we had last year. I think I'll leave it there.

David Meek

Thank you, James. I'll tackle the first couple of questions and turn it over to Aymeric after that, add to my thoughts. Regarding Somatuline, Somatuline continues to grow at a very high rate and this growth is volume and the explanation for the growth is product differentiation. We've not seen anything fundamentally different in the somatostatin analog market for the first half of the year. And we're continuing to gain market share due to product differentiation. That is the best-in-class profile that we have with Somatuline.

And also superior device for patients -- that patients really prefer. And that's why we're growing our market share in our major markets around the world. For example, we're approaching 40% new patient market share in the NET market in the U.S. Total market share is approaching 30% in the U.S. for the total prescriptions of somatostatin analog. So the momentum continues along with the volume story in the patient market share story with Somatuline based on product differentiation.

Aymeric Le Chatelier

Generic.

David Meek

Oh, generic, oh, yes, great. So regarding the potential generic Sandostatin LAR, we are not aware of any imminent generic Sandostatin LAR. And that's where we stand right now.

Aymeric Le Chatelier

So regarding again your question about what's happened in H2 as compared to H1. First on the sale growth, so we are delivering on H1 21.5% and we are guiding greater than 19%. So that is not that much of a difference. We do not expect any deceleration. Just as a remember, H1 was benefiting of one more quarter of consolidation for Onivyde as we acquired the product in April of 2017. If you normalize for that, it shouldn't be any deceleration despite the fact that we are growing significantly the baseline of the business.

On the margin, I think there is two elements to explain why H1 is higher than the guidance we provide you for the full year. It's twofold. I mean, the first one is that we have some FX impact. This semester we have a slight 0.7 points positive phasing of FX. We do not anticipate for the full year, as we said at the beginning of the year, any significant impact on the margin from the FX.

So there should be some reversal of that as compared to H1 to H2. And traditionally we are more heavily loaded in terms of cost in the second part of the year. So usually outside of the launch momentum, we have more cost in H2 than what we have in H1. So this should explain the slightly different margin that you see between the H1 and the full year.

James Quigley

That's perfect. Thank you very much.

Matthew Weston

Thank you very much. First a question on Onivyde. Could you share with us the split of ex-U. S. sales to your partner versus underlying U.S. demand? And David, can you just give us some color as to how you see the momentum building for Onivyde? I think the message around increased position awareness and treatment cycles is something that we've heard for a number of quarters. Do we expect this to be a slow and steady build until we get the additional data at the end of next year or do you see any turning point coming up in the near future?

And then a question on midterm guidance. So I guess full year 2020 now looking increasingly undemanding with the raised targets that '18. I'm not asking you to give us any color on revised 2020 guidance now, but when would be an appropriate venue to do that, particularly given the -- as you just answered in the previous question you're not aware of any imminent entrants in the Sandostatin -- for Sandostatin LAR. I'll leave it there.

Aymeric Le Chatelier

I will start with the -- you're asking the ex-U. S. -- U.S. split of sales. As you know, we already -- we haven't changed -- we are not communicating on the split, especially given the confidentiality with our partner. What we can say is that clearly the demand in the U.S. is growing double-digit and quarter-to-quarter because this is what we're really following, I think we had communicated in Q1.

So we continue to see, we saw the same in Q1 versus Q4 of last year. Q2 versus Q1, we still see a double-digit growth in demand and in our sales. And this is partly offset by the impact of the phasing of shipment to our partner Shire -- we know partner Shire for ex-U. S. sales. This is explaining why we have only 2% sales quarter-to-quarter in Q2.

David Meek

And then to add on to the comments about Onivyde, you want a little more color. So penetrating the pancreatic cancer market continues to be challenging, and -- but we're very optimistic that the clinical differentiation and the value of Onivyde as it is today will continue to increase uptake especially for those patients where there are no other FDA-approved treatments available such as the indication that Onivyde has for patients that have progressed on gemcitabine-based therapy with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

So some of the indicators that we're encouraged by are the continued double-digit demand that increases quarter-over-quarter, we’re increasing market share in the second line and also increasing the number of seconds -- number of cycles in second and third line. So those are some of the aspects that are driving Onivyde double-digit growth in the U.S. currently.

You asked about a turning point of I think was the exact phrase you used. I think a turning point is some point, I talked about the Phase II trials for our frontline metastatic pancreatic cancer as well as second line small-cell lung cancer. Those data points are read out by the end of 2019. However, in the meantime we expect to see continued growth with Onivyde between now and that time point. And those could be inflection points for the asset over time. So we continue to remain optimistic about the upside that we have for Onivyde to the portfolio.

Aymeric Le Chatelier

So regarding your question on mid-term 2020 guidance, I think we're clearly well on track to meet that guidance. As you remember, and I think you were pointing out, this is sales greater than EUR 2.5 billion, margin greater than 30%. Clearly we had factored when we issued this midterm guidance that there was a risk of generic for SSA. If that risk was not materialized, there is clearly significant impact for Somatuline which will be an important also impact for the group guidance.

We are there, as David mentioned, we do not see any imminent entry of generic in the SSA market through Sandostatin. We do not have a visibility by 2020 to be committed to change of guidance at this stage.

Matthew Weston

Thank you.

Peter Welford

Hi, thanks. A couple of questions. Firstly, on the Dysport in the U.S. for the therapeutic indications you saw, but wonder if you could give us an update on -- I appreciate probably your market shares are a bit meaningless, but can you give us any sort of sense for which therapeutic areas perhaps you're gaining traction, which doctors any particular insight if I guess you can gain into the progress you are making in the therapeutic indication days of in the U.S.

Secondly, then just on the pipeline 1087, I think it's called the radiopharmaceutical. Any insight you can give us into what that is either with regards to the radioisotope you are using and also is that a radioisotope conjugated again into a peptide or is it -- how is that particular working?

And then thirdly, just on the finances and just with regards to the phasing of the dollar hedging, I wonder if you can give us any sort of reading as to what proportion of the core OpEx -- core operating income, positive number of EUR 14 million or so in the first half was related to the hedging. I guess I'm just trying to sort of get -- it is difficult line to forecast what we think about in terms of that reversing in the second half partly. What we should be sort of thinking about for the other core -- other core operating income line?

David Meek

Great. Hey, Peter. Just quickly on Dysport I'll answer that one and turn it over to Aymeric from there. Regarding Dysport, where we're seeing growth in Dysport in the U.S. therapeutic segment, we're seeing that growth in the spasticity market primarily is where this growth is coming from. And this is the result of physician training, very targeted physician training with the spasticity-treating physicians that we've refocused that organization over the past nine months and I think we're seeing the benefit of this focused execution, a tightened call plan and a strong training in medical education program for that physician base.

That's driving the therapeutics business in the U.S. and what's -- and Galderma has done a great job in the aesthetic side in the U.S. as well. I'll turn it over to Aymeric for that, then I'll come back and answer your questions about the peptide receptor radionuclide therapy program.

Aymeric Le Chatelier

I'm not sure there is that much to add on the Dysport. I mean, as you know market share is pretty limited on the therapeutic market, first because we are at market which is over $1 billion. We are only competing the spasticity markets. We had completed almost all the key indications, get FDA approval for those indications in less than three years. Now we still have less than 5% of the spasticity market and we see the momentum today in the market very encouraging to continue to grow in the few indications that we have in the spasticity market.

David Meek

Great. And let me talk about to the radionuclide therapy programs that we have. So the first is the Satoreotide program that's in Phase I. This is a somatostatin analog antagonist which targets SSTR2 and that's expressed with a high frequency in NET as well as over expressed in tumors other than NET. So the unique binding of SSTR2 results in an efficient accumulation of the radioligand in the tumor cells, and we're seeing a very efficient binding to the SSTR2 with the antagonist versus an agonist and that's why we're pretty excited about this program.

The next program is the Ipsen 1087 program. This is a target of radionuclide therapy program and this targets tumors expressing the NTSR1 gene and the lead indication as I mentioned would be pancreatic cancer with other indications potentially to follow based on the Phase I data. So these are rather early stage programs. We're excited based on some of the early signals we see and we think to build a sustainable and innovative pipeline, these programs could translate into meaningful assets for us over time.

Aymeric Le Chatelier

So regarding your question about the hedging, so I'm not so sure to have fully understood, but maybe to clarify exactly the way we see both the impact of foreign currency and the way we book that in our financials. So clearly we are exposed and today with a strong euro, much of the currency U.S. dollar, but also other currency, devaluating against the euro. So this had a significant negative impact on our sales as well as a positive impact on most of the cost-base that we have in those currency.

Our hedging policy is to limit as much as possible the impact on our bottom line. We are still exposed especially on the U.S. dollar, the level of exposure make it neutral to our margin. So globally the only impact that you see and this is why in H1 you see some impact which is due to the fact that some of the hedging were at a better rate in H1 than globally they will be in H2, depending on the market condition of those hedging and depending on the growth of some of the businesses.

So this is why what you see in our financial statement in H1, which is a EUR 20 million gain which is the impact -- positive impact of hedging to compensate for the decrease in sales is not going to be the same in H2 where we expect FX to be fully neutral and all the margin expansion to come from business performance of Ipsen. Hope it clarifies the question.

Peter Welford

Yes. So just following quickly on 1087, what I guess I was trying to understand, is that again radioactivity [indiscernible] bound to a peptide that targets NTSR1?

Aymeric Le Chatelier

Yes.

Peter Welford

Very simple. Thank you.

Aymeric Le Chatelier

Yes.

Operator

Gary Steventon

Good afternoon. Thank you for taking my questions. Firstly, if you can just touch up on the upgraded sales guidance again, can you provide any further details here with regard to the main drivers behind increasing the guidance and comment regarding the contribution of Somatuline? And also can you provide any additional color on ex-U. S. growth drivers?

And then secondly turning to Cabo, as first line renal comes online and you've progressed through the reimbursement discussions here, can you talk about the anticipated impact on price? And then first -- and then finally, can you just share any further information regarding any products document you have in the quarter?

Aymeric Le Chatelier

To some -- I don’t know, the operator, if you had a better sound, but I think I get the second question which was related to the RCC first line. I'm not sure we get the last question

David Meek

The last part.

Aymeric Le Chatelier

-- and the third one.

David Meek

Yes.

Aymeric Le Chatelier

Can you maybe repeat the questions louder if possible?

Gary Steventon

Sure. Sure. Apologies to the quality of the line. So the first question was just asking for further detail regarding the main drivers behind increasing the guidance and if the contribution of Somatuline, how much the contribution of Somatuline has to play here? And then also any ex-U. S. growth drivers? And the final question was just regarding product stocking in the quarter.

David Meek

I think the drivers to increase...

Aymeric Le Chatelier

I think I get the first one.

David Meek

Yes.

Aymeric Le Chatelier

The second one, I don't get it. So I mean, if I understood the question was what are the driver for the increased guidance on the sales, whether it was coming from Somatuline or other. I think it's clearly coming from both I mean clearly Somatuline, but also Dysport. You've seen also Decapeptyl having a strong performance in H1, above our expectation at the beginning of the year; combined with good performance of Cabometyx, the launch being more than in line with our expectation. So this is other combination which explained the additional top line growth of 3 points leading from 16% to greater than 19% growth.

David Meek

Yes, and on the geographic side when we look at the split of our business, remember our Cabometyx is an ex-U. S. asset for us, so that's driving a lot of our ex-U. S. business. Onivyde is a U.S.-only asset for us. So that's helping drive our U.S. business. And Somatuline as you heard is growing globally with the U.S. leading the chart there, but products like Decapeptyl are ex-U.S. only.

So I think we're encouraged about -- with our business. It's pretty much across the portfolio. We're seeing nice gains and then geographically we're seeing gains geographically which makes us feel good of having a diversified Specialty Care business growing across the portfolio as well as across the geography.

Let me answer your question, I think I captured it regarding Cabometyx in the first line RCC launch and the impact that will have on second line RCC launch and pricing. As mentioned we're reimbursing over 20 countries now for first line RCC -- for second line RCC. For first line RCC we've been approved now for more than two months. In Europe we have five markets already where we have reimbursement including Germany. What we will need to do is go back to the rest of the markets and have those reimbursement conversations.

So we don't expect significant front line RCC penetration until 2019 because the reimbursement conversations will drag on into 2019. It's normally about a 12-month cycle for the reimbursement conversations. We do expect a price decrease in some markets. When we expand the patient population, the negotiations take us to a price-cut overall. We don't have those price-cuts at this point in time, but those -- that was assumed in our peak forecast for Cabometyx when we talk about a EUR 300 million peak forecast for RCC we assume some of those pricing changes when we add first line RCC to the second line RCC reimbursement status. Does that answer your question on pricing on Cabometyx?

Gary Steventon

Yes.

David Meek

Okay. Next question please.

Emily Field

Hi. Yes, thanks. I was just wondering if you could go into a little bit more detail in terms of the type of assets you're looking for as part of your M&A strategy? And to what levels of leverage you would feel comfortable going up to for the right asset? And then also as we've seen some Consumer Healthcare assets trade in the European market, is monetizing your consumer business something that you would ever consider?

And then lastly just any updates on Cabometyx commercialization outside of Canada and the EU particularly and any of the Asian markets if that's something you expect to do any time soon?

David Meek

Okay Emily, Aymeric and I will tag team on this reply. Yes, so I think let me answer the last question first with Cabometyx, just to speak along with Cabometyx. So Cabometyx is approved in Europe. Later in the year we expect to launch in Canada, as well as Australia, in the Asian markets; China is potentially the big market opportunity. However, it's not a near-term opportunity and we will be in some of the smaller Asian markets as soon as we can get reimbursement.

In Latin America as well we're currently working with authorities, the Mexican authorities and so on. So our objective for Cabometyx is to launch in all markets we can. We don't have Japanese rights, those are with Dakota, nor do we have the U.S. rights, but rest of the world we plan on launching for second line RCC followed by front line RCC. And as you know, we just submitted the application earlier this year for liver cancer for Cabometyx, so we'll certainly go down that road.

I'll answer the question you had about our Consumer Healthcare business too. Our Consumer Healthcare business, our strategy with the Consumer Healthcare business is having this business back to growth, which it now is, and having a growing and sustainable Consumer Healthcare business. That's our objective for our Consumer Healthcare business. At this time, Aymeric, anything else you want to add on that?

Aymeric Le Chatelier

Regarding the firepower for acquisition, I think that we clearly defined that at the beginning of the year and we haven't changed. We have EUR 1 billion at least to spend in terms of capacity firepower which represent 2 times debt to EBITDA; could be a little bit further with this higher 2018 performance and ideally we're looking at a set of transaction, and David will go more into the details, the type of assets we're looking for.

David Meek

Great. Emily, the assets we're looking for, we're looking at three therapeutic areas that's in oncology, neurosciences and rare diseases and looking for assets that are strategically aligned, which would be any of those three therapeutic areas; assets that are financially viable for the Ipsen portfolio, as well as assets we can integrate into the organization without significant disruption. And also leveraging this significant organization commercial or medical fairs as well as development powerhouse in those three therapeutic areas. That's what we're looking for.

The team is very active at this point in time, we have a new chief business officer; we have some new team members with search and evaluation, business development and so on. They're located in three plus hubs around the world; located in Cambridge, U.S.; Paris; as well as the U.K. And we've got a small team on the ground in Asia as well; search and evaluators; negotiators. And we're very active right now looking for opportunities to expand the portfolio for Ipsen.

Emily Field

Thank you very much.

David Meek

Yes

Operator

Jean-Jacques Le Fur

Yes, thank you for taking my question. Two product questions please. First on Decapeptyl, could we anticipate the strong growth we saw in H1 to continue in H2? And if yes, what are the key drivers behind that? Why is the volume are expanding?

Second question is on Dysport, first to understand if there were any particular movement in the Q2 figures, then, i.e., higher Galderma buying pattern or things like that which may reverse in Q3 or Q4? And lastly continuing on Dysport, could we have some more color on the potential for the two new indications in Phase II, i.e., in term of number of patients, peak sales potential if you are ready to give some figures. So to better understand what is the potential addition from this indication? Many thanks.

David Meek

Hi, Jean-Jacques. I'll start with Decapeptyl and move onto Dysport. With Decapeptyl, what is fueling our growth and is a rejuvenated strategy for Decapeptyl. The prostate cancer market in particular, as you know there's been a lot of activity in the prostate cancer mark and a lot of advance for men with prostate cancer in the last couple of years. Products like Decapeptyl are really backbone therapy. The LHRH A analogs are backbone therapy, so these new products that are coming out to treat prostate cancer are on top of a backbone therapy such as Decapeptyl.

So with expanded therapy and expanded market and expanded number of patients that are being treated with prostate cancer and the solid profile that Decapeptyl has that's fueling our growth with Decapeptyl. And this is a pure volume story. As you know, it is a mature product and there is price cuts around the world. So it's a great job on behalf of the team to drive this volume with Decapeptyl. It's really a focused strategy the team has in place as well.

So with Dysport, regarding the two new indications, I think it's early to start talking about the patient numbers and volume forecasts and so on. The program just entered Phase II. It's going to take couple years for this program and then we would have to go to Phase III, but the unmet need is significant with these two new indications. We spend a lot of time and lot of research with key opinion leaders and patients to find that unmet need where a neurotoxin can add value. But I think over time we'll be happy to roll out some of the patient numbers.

Aymeric Le Chatelier

Regarding question on the figures, I mean, Decapeptyl was clearly a strong growth in H1. We see a new dynamic doesn't mean that the H1 performance should be the long-term view of the product. Remember the product has been in the market for a long time, regarding -- but we still see also more and more potential also in China where the drug is growing, but could do even better.

Regarding Dysport as always there is a lot of impact on inventory as you said or shipment to our partner Galderma. And so we had a softer Q1 and as you see we have a very strong Q2. Part of that is really due to shipment to our partner especially in the U.S., but what is really good in the first half of the year is that the 13% growth is well-balanced between Galderma and the therapeutic performance and I think we see the same double-digit growth for the year to come and the near future.

Jean-Jacques Le Fur

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Matthew Weston

Thank you. One quick follow-up if I can. David, you've expressed confidence in the double-digit growth of the Dysport franchise moving forward and some of the answers to previous questions have set out why you see that. It does come at a time though where there are a number of people concerned about in particular Korean toxin manufacturers who are very vocal about overseas expansion, particularly into the U.S. and other developed markets. So it'd be interesting if you could just comment on how you see that strategic direction developing and why you remain confident that new entrants won't take market share from Dysport?

David Meek

Sure. Yes, thanks a lot Matt for the question. Certainly the neurotoxin market we do expect new competitive entries over the coming years. The Korean manufactures as well as a potential U.S. manufacturer in the next couple of years as well. As you know, these -- their launches or where they have data at this point in time is in the aesthetics market, so they will have aesthetic indications, no near-term therapeutic indications for these compounds. Also the value proposition -- if low price is a value proposition, I think we've seen the market reaction to that over time has not been stellar.

And these companies that have these neurotoxins, there certainly as they come into the aesthetic treating space going up against aesthetic powerhouses such as Allergan and Galderma having a suite of aesthetic treating products is going to be very important for them to compete along with a significant commercial organization and price alone will not be a strategy.

So we see an entry-point in the early days when any if these products do come to the market in the aesthetic space and maybe over time into the therapeutic space. But it's going to take -- it's a significant hill for them to climb to have one product differentiation and then two to go up against some aesthetic powerhouses that are well-established in the aesthetic treating space. Did that help, Matt?

Christophe-Raphael Ganet

Hello. Good afternoon, thank you for taking my question as well. Actually I would have probably three questions, one regarding Onivyde. Can you provide us the number of patients under prescription and maybe a profile of those patients? The second question relates to Somatuline. Should we understand that there is a price -- a specific price effect on the figures we have seen on H1?

And the third question is here again on prices, but on the U.S. markets not only on Somatuline, do you have a special forecast or view in terms of pricing environments change -- regulatory change and things like that? Thanks.

David Meek

Great, let me answer the first point, Christophe, regarding Onivyde as well as patient numbers. What we are very happy to share and we proactively share as well, the split of business. Onivyde is indicated for a post-gemcitabine metastatic pancreatic cancer, which typically is a second line patient population. That is where the largest source of our business is, is in the labeled indication.

The second largest source of our business is in third and fourth line metastatic pancreatic cancer and a very small part of our business is in a frontline metastatic pancreatic cancer patient. So -- but clearly the lion's share of our business is in the second line.

In the second line metastatic pancreatic cancer patient population in the U.S., that's about 8,000 patients that are in that category. And in the third line plus, so third and fourth line metastatic pancreatic cancer patient population there is about 3,700 patients in that patient population.

Christophe-Raphael Ganet

And that patients that you are prescribing Onivyde actually?

David Meek

Yes, we don't get to that level of detail, Christophe, in sharing.

Aymeric Le Chatelier

But we are clearly growing our market share in second line and for this we're getting more and more patient as you see the number in second line as compared to third or fourth line.

Your second question on Somatuline, I will let David answer on the global U.S. pricing environment. Regarding our performance in H1, as you know, we pass the price increase at the beginning of the year, but most of the growth in the U.S., not to say all the growth is volume-related as we are really investing most of the growth price increase into our commercial strategy and the growth of Somatuline is market share volume growth across the different segment of the U.S. market.

David Meek

Yes, sure. And for the guidance for 2018 in our increased guidance, there's no pricing action assumed in any of that guidance for 2018 in the U.S. And then the overall pricing environment, I think it's fair to say it's a fluid pricing environment and it's a pricing environment that is a market-based pricing environment and we continuing to asses pricing action based on the total value that the asset has for the patient population that we aim to serve. But for 2018, there's no price action plan for our guidance.

Christophe-Raphael Ganet

Thank you.

Operator

Thomas Guillot

Hi, thank you for taking my question. Two if I may, one on Somatuline. What is your views on the impact of Lutathera launch in the U.S.? What is your view on Somatuline? Second question is on the cost. Aymeric mentioned that the cost in the issue should grow, so what does you see growing in the second half of the year?

David Meek

So I'll answer the first one regarding Somatuline and the impact Lutathera may have had on the marketplace. We've not seen any fundamental change in the SSA marketplace due to the launch of Lutathera and just as a reminder that somatostatin analog such as Somatuline are indicated for first line NET. Lutathera is not indicated for first line NET. So -- and somatostatin analogs are and they will remain the backbone of therapy for NET treatment.

And Lutathera would come into play if a patient progresses beyond somatostatin analog and then even if Lutathera is prescribed for a patient for a few months, they -- some of those patients will go back on somatostatin analog. So at this point in time it's still early days for Lutathera. They were just approved in February of this year in the U.S. But I think based on our volume growth that you've seen in Q1 in our U.S. business, there has been no impact in -- our competitor in the somatostatin analog space is octreotide. So that's our competitor. That help...

Thomas Guillot

But you don't see any slowdown in the uptake of market share in the U.S.?

David Meek

No. No. And remember new patient starts, new patient starts would go -- if a newly diagnosed patient for NET is in a physician's office, they would go on a somatostatin analog as first line of therapy and remember these patients are normally treated for years. It's a very slow-growing tumor and so Lutathera is not indicated for first line NET. So the patient would still go on in SSA. Where Lutathera is indicated is patients have progressed beyond -- their NET has progressed meaning the somatostatin analog may not be effective enough and they would have to add a product like Lutathera.

Aymeric Le Chatelier

Regarding your question on the cost evolution, so maybe to be clear we're talking about the pattern of cost between H1 and H2. So we do not anticipate any significant increase in H2. But the pattern of spend at Ipsen usually is more -- especially on the commercial side more weighted into H2 than H1. This is related to the Congress and many marketing activity as well as some medical activity. On top of that, as we are growing our pipeline, we have more and more projects in our pipeline and clearly -- and this spend also is a little bit more weighted into H2 as compared to H1.

Thomas Guillot

Okay, thank you.

David Meek

Well, thank you very much everybody for attending the Ipsen first half 2018 results call. And we look forward to updating you throughout the rest of the year and also coming back in early 2019 and sharing with you our success for 2018. Thank you very much.

