FirstCash's High Valuation Bites The Stock As Operations Show A Few Hiccups

FirstCash shares still aren't bargain-priced and this adjustment phase (and lack of beat-and-raise momentum) could weigh on the shares until better results are reported.

Getting the U.S. business back to same-store growth in both retail and pawn lending/pawn fees is critical, as is showing the company can grow through the LTV adjustment in Mexico.

FirstCash's second quarter results were fine relative to expectations, but future results could be challenged by a new consumer lending law in Ohio and lower LTVs in Mexico.

I’ve owned FirstCash (FCFS) for a long time (over a decade now), and over that time I’ve learned that this is a business that runs in streaks – operations will hum along nicely for multiple quarters, beating estimates and supporting a strong stock, and then the company will run into a few hiccups that hit the numbers and the stock before things get back on track. While second quarter results weren’t bad, they weren’t really any better than expected and there are a few concerns coming out of the quarter that investors will need to watch.

Given the high valuation on FirstCash shares and the apparent end (at least short-term) of beat-and-raise quarters, I’m not surprised the shares sold off after earnings. I still wouldn’t call the valuation a particular bargain, but I’m content to hold on the basis of what I expect will be high single-digit returns (based upon discounted cash flow) and the potential for expansion into Colombia and Peru to accelerate growth in a few years’ time.

“Good Enough” Wasn’t Good Enough

FirstCash’s reported second quarter earnings were fine relative to expectations, as revenue missed only slightly and EPS was $0.02 ahead of expectations, but the Street was expecting a continuation of the multi-quarter string of beat-and-raise quarters that went back to early 2016. That didn’t happen.

Revenue rose a little under 1%, with U.S. revenue down 3% and Latin American revenue up 11% in U.S. dollars (and 15% in constant currency). Gross margin improved slightly on improving U.S. retail margins, while adjusted EBITDA rose 7% and adjusted operating income rose 14%.

The U.S. business has yet to see the hoped-for improvement in the acquired Cash America business and the overall retail and pawn environments still remain challenged, as employment and wages are good enough to keep a lid on pawn loan demand. U.S. core revenue (retail sales and pawn fees) was flat this quarter, with flat same-store sales in retail and a 3% same-store decline in pawn fees, with a less than 3% decline in pawn loans. Helped in part by better retailing margins, U.S. pre-tax income rose 6%, with 150bp of margin improvement.

The Latin American business continues to do well, but not quite as well as before. Revenue rose 15% in local currency, with core pawn revenue up 16% and same-store revenue up 12%. Retail sales rose 13% on a same-store basis, while pawn fees were up 7% on a same-store basis. Pawn loans were up just 2% on a same-store basis, as the company started adjusted its loan-to-value ratio lower for electronics. Retail margins declined about two points, largely due to the integration of acquired small-format stores with a slightly different business model, and segment-level profits rose 11% with a one-point reduction in margin.

No Raised Guidance, And A Few Challenges To Digest

FirstCash didn’t offer up another boost to guidance, with management reiterating an EPS guidance range with a midpoint about 2% below the current average sell-side estimate. It now looks, then, like expectations have fully caught up to the company’s current level of performance and that’s going to make it hard to argue for higher multiples.

Operationally, there are also a few challenges for investors to digest and monitor. FirstCash’s expansion into smaller-format stores in Mexico does open up some incremental growth opportunities (smaller-format stores can be opened in denser urban areas where the large-store format won’t work), but these stores tend to do jewelry-based pawn lending and that’s lower margin and riskier given volatility in spot gold prices.

FirstCash also lowered its loan-to-value ratios for some of its pawn lending (electronics especially); this is something FirstCash has done over the years and it’s part and parcel of running the business correctly (you have to keep lending values in line with your retail merchandising expectations). Even so, it depresses pawn lending during the transition/adjustment phase and it can send customers to competitors with looser terms.

In the U.S. operations, the biggest near-term threat is a piece of legislation in Ohio that could effectively make First Cash’s consumer lending business there non-viable. FirstCash has scaled back its unsecured lending operations over the years, but losing consumer lending in Ohio would still be a 2% to 3% hit to overall revenue.

There’s also the question of when and if those acquired Cash America stores will start performing more in line with the legacy FirstCash business. Management still maintains that retail comps will turn positive in the second half, and comps did improve from negative 4% in Q1’18 to flat, and pawn fees likewise improved from a negative mid-single-digit decline in Q1, but the same-store pawn loan growth improvement seemed to stall a bit.

The Opportunity

As I’ve said in the past, I don’t think the U.S. business will ever be a growth driver again. I think the business will improve to low single-digit growth (maybe a little better in periods of economic stress), but I see it primarily as a source of cash flow to fund dividends, buybacks, and growth projects. On the growth side, FirstCash is only just starting to open stores in Colombia (three so far), and I see this (and later Peru) as significant opportunities – probably not on the scale of Mexico, but valuable nonetheless.

I haven’t been raising my expectations as quickly as the sell-side and I’m not really changing my numbers now. I’m still expecting long-term revenue growth in the mid-single digits and FCF growth in the high single-digits, with expansion/growth in Latin America driving the revenue growth and improvements in U.S. profitability helping margins.

The Bottom Line

FirstCash hasn’t sold off enough (yet) to where I’d make a strong argument it’s a good buy. I’m happy to hold for what looks to be high single-digit returns, but this could be the start of a few quarters of “adjustments” that likely won’t do much good for investor confidence or the stock price and investors who aren’t already in the name might want to wait a bit to see what comes with third quarter results.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCFS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.