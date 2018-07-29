Technicolor SA (THNRF) CEO Frederic Rose on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Technicolor SA (OTCPK:THNRF) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2018 12:30 PM ET

Executives

Frederic Rose - CEO

Laurent Carozzi - CFO

Analysts

David Cerdan - Kepler Cheuvreux

Emmanuel Matot - ODDO Securities

Frederic Rose

Good evening to all of you in Europe and good afternoon in the US. I am just going to follow the PowerPoint slide presentation that has been posted on our website and I'll refer to the pages, and I will share this short presentation with Laurent Carozzi.

So if we go directly to Page 3, in terms of our key numbers, I really -- I think, there are two messages I would like to pass along, that, first, year-on-year, while we have seen a revenue decrease, it is in line with our expectations. And based upon our first half performance, we, therefore, believe that we are in -- on track to attain our guidance for the full year 2018. Laurent and I will go through some of the points in terms of specific things. But I think key messages is we are on track for the guidance and we will confirm it. The second point is we have made a focus on our balance sheet, and Laurent will go through this. We are reiterating our debt-reduction objectives in the second half of the year.

If we go to slide number 4 on the businesses. In terms of Production Services, we had a quite satisfactory H1 with about 5% year-on-year revenues growth in Production Services, driven by very strong performances, particularly in the movie and TV visual effects as well as in the advertising and visual effects with a very strong order book, not just for the second half, but also for next year.

Our EBITDA improvement in Production Services was quite noticeable in the first half and it was driven by the high capacity utilization we saw across the businesses. We also saw new awards late in the first half of the year in Animation & Games, which is -- this will drive our revenues well into the next year and a solid level in post-production, driven in particularly by the strength of our streaming -- our services to the streaming providers, particularly North America.

Moving forward, what is our focus? Our focus is really two parts. One is we're focusing on organic growth. We communicated in February, our expansion in Adelaide. We are also expanding in Canada. We are also looking at expanding in France and continue to expand in India for the coming years. The conclusion we've reached is, at this point, we need to drive growth through organic investments, which is what we're doing.

At the same time, we are focusing on continuing to improve the margin, which, we believe, is one of the best margins in the industry by seeking further synergies, particularly in all the back offices among our different brands, our continued focus in India, not just in Bangalore but also in Mumbai, and something that we haven't talked much about, which is development of our own software tools, migrating our platforms to customized software tools developed by our own R&D teams.

If we go to slide number 5 in terms of DVD Services, DVD Services saw in the first half two different trends. One is a very strong decline in standard definition DVDs, but -- counter to that, a very strong growth in Blu-ray. And, obviously, the Blu-ray volume does not compensate the standard definition, but, as all of you know, Blu-ray from a profitability efficiency standpoint, is a lot more interesting to the bottom line of the company. We also finished in the second quarter the on-boarding of the Sony DADC outsourcing, and we are now starting the third quarter fully operational on behalf of Sony, both in United States and in Australia.

Moving forward, two priorities. One is to continue our restructuring -- continuous restructuring optimization to adapt our entire structure. Two, change the markets with the decline in HD and an increase in Blu-ray. And then to basically focus on all our contract renewals moving forward with the key message to you, but also to our customers, that any new customer contract, any renewals now -- from now on will be implemented only on the basis of volume and activity-based pricing structures, thereby, ensuring that Technicolor does not assume the volume risks of what happens in the market, but basically it can ensure that it maintains its profitability moving forward.

And finally, with regard to Connected Home, Laurent will talk a little bit about the business performance in H1, but I just want to focus on one aspect, which is the transformation program that we have launched. We, at the beginning of the year, launched lots of internal actions to think about how can we transform Connected Home moving forward in a market where the paradigm is really shifting.

All of you have heard us complain over the last years about -- last year about the DRAM net pricing. You have heard us in the first quarter talking about capacitors. We have an incredible dependence on third-party products, and we, up till now, have been assuming those costs in our P&L and basically giving our customers a free pass. I'm happy to confirm that as of the 1st of July, we have now reached agreement with almost all our customers to transfer those over costs moving forward on these components or any other components to them.

We've also, as part of this transformation program, looked again at our customer simplification program, and we believe that, that is the right way to go. We need to focus on customers that bring volume, that bring large runners and focus on generic standardized products. We also believe that we need to adjust our cost structure moving forward in a market, which necessarily will consolidate, where there will be fewer players in the years ahead, given all the pressures in the marketplace.

We believe Connected Home is well placed to be one of the 2 or 3 companies that makes this through. But in order to do this, we also need to address our cost structure. And our plan that we have launched is to reduce our fixed cost structure by 140 million versus 2017, which is a 40% reduction in our fixed cost structure. We have already -- this is not an announcement of something that's going to happen. We've already, since the beginning of the year, done significant -- we've taken significant actions and significant departures.

You will see in the press release that we talk about total cash cost of programs of around 90 million, 30 million of which have already been spent to effect cost synergies that will benefit us in the second half. We will probably spend a bit less than 20 million in the second half in order to do this. Our objective in the cost reduction is really threefold. It is one, of course, to make us more competitive and make sure that we can win large contracts moving forward in a period of transition.

Number two that we also are able to improve our profitability over time moving forward in this business. So this plan is not an announcement of something that you should expect for next year. This announcement is a part of our 3-year transformation program, and the first benefits of which are coming through in the second quarter, compensating sadly only partly -- to a very limited extent, the over costs that we had to bear relating to components and will start to flow through in the second half.

Talking about the components, you will see in the revenue numbers that one of the challenges we had in the second quarter, in particular, was not relating to our orders. Our teams have done an amazing job. We have very strong positions with new orders, new contracts. But we have a real problem of purchasing enough components, particularly capacitors in worldwide marketplace. We have, in H1, a miss of 210 million orders that we could not convert into sales for lack of components. These sales will occur in the second half. However, at this point, we are in a market where there is more demand than capacity and what we're hoping for is that the market may well improve in the months ahead like it did in DRAM with memories over the next 12 months to give us more capacity to deliver.

This transformation program is also built on our successes. Our success is, as you know, in North American cable, where we have one very significant number of awards. As you know, the focus of our team has been to focus on broadband, in particular. Already, in H1, we give you some details on DOCSIS 3.1, where we are the only supplier in North American cable today. We believe that our lead position is putting us in good stead to continue to grow in broadband, which is a growth market. And then, you also saw the significant year-over-year growth in all the other regions of the world, both in video and broadband.

Moving forward, we believe, that this transformation program will enable us to focus our resource on the growth parts of the business, which are very much linked to broadband market, and in video, trying to move more to standard products, much more generic products with more limited customization.

I think I'll stop right there, and I'll pass the word to Laurent.

Laurent Carozzi

Thank you, Frederic, and good evening, good afternoon, all. I suggest we flip directly to the slide 10 of the presentation. And I'm going basically now to present you the H1 financial results with a slightly different pack than usual, but you will find, of course, all the traditional information in there.

So the slide 10 provides you with a snapshot of our consolidated results and I will cover the division’s details afterwards. I'll go line-by-line commenting variances versus last year at constant rate. If you can allow me as well as a preliminary remark, I would like to remind you that in 2018, the group, as a result of the planned Patent Licensing disposal, has reviewed its corporate cost and decided to reallocate dues which are incurred to support the division's business activity. So you were provided at year-end with the impact of these reallocations by segments. And of course, in this presentation, when discussing the divisions, you are provided with the numbers after these new allocations.

So let's get started with the sales. So at June end, sales of EUR1,269,000,000 at current rate, down 15.7% versus last year at current rate and 9.3% at last year rate. As the effect of the dollars declined in early '17, we are still producing some effects. We expect these negative currency impacts to gradually fade away through the year. The decrease of the negative EUR194 million offset is mainly due to Connected Home of 170 million as you can see. And to a lesser degree to our DVD Services division, and that has been also partially offset by good growth in Production Services this semester as Frederic has mentioned earlier.

If we move down one line and look at the adjusted EBITDA, we reported EUR57 million in actual rate. At last year rates, it is worth EUR66 million and should be compared to the EUR82 million generated in 2017 last year. So the decrease of EUR16 million at last year rate comes mainly from, again, Connected Homes, the negative 22 million, affected, in particular, by the key components cost increase.

The DVD contribution has reduced as expected, but it is partially offset by a good cost and significant cost initiatives at corporate and other division level, and, of course by the continued and improving contribution from products and services. The group's EBIT is a negative EUR107 million at last year rates. After D&A charges, PPA amortization, in particular, and in particular, after EUR61 million last year rates of nonrecurring items. I will comment on those a little later in the presentation.

The net result continuing is negative EUR141 million at last year rate. It is only up EUR16 million at last year rates from last year. To broadly summarize, the difference comes mainly from the impact of key components prices increased at Connected Home. The nonrecurring costs, including the restructuring charges are higher by EUR29 million, but they are more than offset by lower financial charges.

I remind you all that last year we had, in particular, to book a negative EUR 28 million of IFRS adjustments, lower financial exchange results, so we are paying less and less interest on our debt, so plus EUR 7 million. And low interest rate first by the ancillary and the lower financial exchange results of plus 7 million. To finish off, the net profit group share is negative 154 million loss. It is to be compared to the first half of last year loss of 106 million. The variation mainly comes from a declining contribution of the discontinued operations, Patent Licensing.

Last, on the continuing free cash flow, it amounts to a negative 150 million last year rates, negative as usual in H1 for the group and these sets of activities. It is lower than last year by EUR41 million, and that is explained by the decline of EBITDA 16 million, augmented by an extra 11 million of CapEx variance, so we invested a little bit more in Connected Home, and the lower working capitalization variation contribution of a negative 18 million. You will have these results further down in the pack. It is worth noting that these results at the end of the first half, minus 150 million of continuing free cash, although, negative, is significantly higher than what we were expecting in our budgets and what we had planned for our guidance.

So if we move now quickly to the Slide 11, this is a very simple slide and I won't spend too much time on this. We've already talked about the difference between the adjusted EBITDA of '17 and of '18 on a comparable basis. These slides provides you only with the impact -- negative impact of ForEx in the first half of EUR9 million. We -- it's mainly due to the dollar, but not only, we have also Canadian dollar and the pound that have been affecting us. We expect, as mentioned, this impact to reduce over time during the year.

If we flip now to the divisions, the performance by division and if we go to the slide 13 of the deck, we are going to start with Connected Home. So here, we roughly summarize the key elements to remember, if you want to analyze the performance of the first half. First element in H1 '18, the comparisons with 2017 were very demanding after the record year, that division -- the division recorded with Charter WorldBox amortizations. The second element worth noting is that we had -- we suffered because of the key component shortage of a loss of EUR210 million of sales.

So we had to make it simple. We had clients requiring us to provide them with boxes to the extent of EUR210 million. It was supposed -- these sales were supposed to come in into the first half and because of the component shortage, we couldn't deliver. So these sales obviously delayed. And finally, third element, the key component cost increased. It has an impact of a negative EUR28 million versus last year at the EBITDA level.

Let's move on to the slide 14. This slide, the sales year-on-year have declined by EUR170 million at last year rates. They're mainly explained -- as I had explained -- as I had just said, remaining comparisons versus H1 last year, and in particular, in the North American activities. We should note that or the region Eurasia has had a particularly strong first half. EBITDA at 31 million last year rate is up EUR22 million versus last year [indiscernible] explained by the key component cost increase, the negative EUR 28 million, partially compensated by lower R&D and SG&A costs.

To be noted, the negative 22 million of nonrecurring EBIT, that you can see on the slide, this should be associated with the transformation plan that Frederic talked about. I will give you a deeper dive on the cost and savings associated to this plan at the end of the presentation. But, for H1, here, we talk mainly about the mixture of what we call, popular pruning costs, so ending loss-making contracts and more traditional restructuring cost, mainly termination fees.

Moving on to slide 15. Entertainment Services and starting with Production Services. As Frederic has mentioned, the division has enjoyed a very strong first half, mainly driven by Film and TV VFX business, posting full capacity in '18. A point on advertising, it was a little bit lagging last year. The division has fully recovered in terms of sales this first half, and in particular, [indiscernible]. Post-production was solid, just being affected a little bit by production schedule delays, nothing to worry about. And Animation has achieved some very key award wins through the period, although, a little later than originally expected. But, again, here we don't talk about anything very significant for the size of the division.

If we look at slide 16, a brief word on DVD services. Here, Frederic has explained to you most of that. So I think it's self-explanatory. We have the 10% decline overall, is mainly explained by the Standard Definition DVD volume declines of '18, partially compensated by a good growth, 12% of Blu-ray discs.

Moving to now the rest of the presentation, and I suggest we slide to -- we move to the Slide 19 -- sorry, 17, apologies, 17, I'm running a little bit ahead of myself. Overall -- so we have here the summary of the Entertainment Services profitability in the first half.

So overall, the sales were reduced by 3% on a constant currency basis. We've explained most of that. And we have a decline in DVD Services, being offset by a good and strong growth at Production Services with CVN, obviously, and Film, VFX leading the charge. The EBITDA at EUR59 million is 5 million lower than last year on the constant currency basis, very simple story. DVD Services decline is offsetting all the good growth here of Production Services.

A word again here on nonrecurring EBIT. It amounts to a negative EUR34 million at last year rate. And this amount covers costs of a variety of elements, ranging from termination of unprofitable contracts and the cost associated to these, obviously, to termination cost in relation to continuing activities for both employees and facilities. This is part of an ensemble of either us with all the final clients thinking and changing the way we produce and also us having a closer look at some of our activities that are not profitable or loss-making and we plan to improve.

So here is the division outlook. Now you have the full detail from the sales down to the adjusted EBITDA. So I suggest we flip to the Page 19 of the presentation. In these slides, we are going to review quickly the lines in between the adjusted EBITDA and the EBIT. So D&A, not much to be talked about here. They are slightly up versus last year. We have been mainly and principally investing a bit more in terms of new products at Connected Home, that's barely the news here.

PPA amortization, I will spare the comments, but as you know, this is all quasi-mechanical calculation. And here you have the impact of CDBUs of 14 million The Mill, EUR 4 million in Cinram, EUR 4 million acquisitions. Then, we should have a closer look at restructuring and other non-current as according to me, in economic standpoint, they are more or less linked to the same sort of ideas.

So starting with restructuring, 40 million at last year rates, they are comprised mainly of charges linked to termination of unprofitable continuing activities. As for instance, some of our activities in sound in the U.S. Also DVD Services have proceeded to some further actions in the US, closing some sites to adapt to the capacity changes. Finally, if we look at the noncurrent charges, 80 million of it comes mainly from settlements of disputes on termination contracts.

Moving on to slide 20. This slide provides you with what is in between EBIT and net results continuing. So net result continuing is a negative EUR138 million at current rates. It's only up 16 million versus last year on a constant currency basis, despite all the charges discussed in the previous slide. So the positive variance year-on-year of financials explains, of course, this as we are recording lower interest charges to the token of 5 million and also positive comparisons to last year. If you remember, we had to recall again this 28 million one-off charge of IFRS adjustments. Taxes are slightly higher at 6 million, but again the comparison made with last year is made more complicated as the company received in '17, the one-off backlog of tax credits. All in all, the tax charge is more or less in line with what the activity demands and with last year's level.

Going on to slide 21. Here, you have a traditional slide giving you the passage in between the free cash flow '17 and '18. I think the slide is pretty much self-explanatory, so I won't spend too much time on it.

And I will suggest we move on to the balance sheet structure in slide 21 -- 22, sorry. Again, here, I don't really think there is anything new to you, except maybe the landing point on June 30, you have various term loans we are dealing with and they are very well known to you. At the end of June, our net debt is -- the IFRS accounting is total amount EUR210 million. Let's note only one thing, which is that our average interest rates have slightly risen over the period versus where it was last year, but we have, since then basically put in place an interest rate hedging in order to protect us from further increases.

Slide 23, again, it's a recap to try to reassure you on the solidity of our balance sheet and our debt structure. So here, again, you have the various lines of our term loans. They haven't changed. They are still here. Let's note, and remind everyone that we have one covenant on the EIB loan. It's a EUR90 million line. It's smaller in our structure. You should know that we have, of course, at the end of June, headrooms with these covenants and you should also have a look and think that the size of this line makes it very easy to refund if we take the decision to do so, but it's very cheap financing.

Slide 24, again, I think, is something you've seen in the past. So you have here the debt maturity and you can see, they are very self-explanatory, that we have very tiny mandatory repayments to do before 2023.

Page 26, we'll leave it for you to discover, analyze. After that, just to recap, most of the comments I have had given you before. So please have a look at it and we'll be ready for questions, if you want.

Finally, on slide 26 -- sorry, 26, yes. This is the last slide on our financial situations, taking our liquidity position at June end. We had 197 million of cash in hand. Cash available, so EUR 197 million and it was topped by undrawn, I repeat, undrawn facilities leaving a little liquidity amounts to EUR589 million.

As a final slide, we have broadly summarized for you the transformation plan detailed here. So here's just some color on the financial transformation plan. So let's have a look at it from top to bottom. So one, as you can see and as Frederic has explained to you, we are targeting EUR140 million of savings as a run rate in 2021. We should be more or less there in 2021, just short of a few millions. These savings, as mentioned by Frederic, will be used to gain market share offset any further negative market headwind if they happen, and increase profitability. The cost -- the overall cost of the plan is detailed in the second bullet.

In total, it is EUR90 million, but 35 million have already been spent at the end of June. And so we will still have probably 50 million planned in H2 and 40 million, that's spread over a period of three years from '19 to '21. Our first estimation on the payback period for this cost is under 15 months. And the message, I think, we would like to provide you with this plan is that it is serious, it has already started as Frederic has mentioned to you, and that it's obviously fully compatible with our balance sheet structure.

But, here is the end of my thoughts. Frederic, I return the floor to you.

Frederic Rose

Thank you very much, Laurent. Henrik, I suggest we move on to questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We have a first question from David Cerdan, Kepler Cheuvreux.

David Cerdan

I have a few questions for you, just on Connected Home. I would like to come back on the slide, it was slide number 13. So you say that your business was slightly above EUR1 billion in H1, and if we add the EUR210 million of delayed revenue, so it means that your business in H1 was quite stable versus H1, 2017. And so my question is regarding the adjusted EBITDA, what was the impact of these delayed revenues for your EBITDA in H1? So what was -- so at the end, what will be your EBITDA, including this EUR210 million of revenue?

Second question, still on the same slide, the 28 million component impact for H1, do you expect this number to be the same in H2? Or do you expect this number to go to zero because you should be able to pass through the component price effect into your contract for H2?

And my third question is regarding the transformation plan for Connected Home. So in term of savings, so you say that you expect to save 45 million in 2018. Is there an impact in H1, first? So what is the split between H1 and H2? And second question, if we do the total of 140 million and we compare with your current EBIT -- your current sales and if we estimate that the component price effect -- component effect will disappear in the future. So at the end, what is your objective of EBITDA margin for the division for the next year?

Frederic Rose

Okay. Thank you, David. So first, maybe visually is not clear. The 28 million components impact that we put on the adjusted EBITDA line is actually -- represents two parts. One is actual costs incurred, particularly in the first quarter around memory pricing, in the second quarter around overpaying or more payments for capacitors but also represents the loss revenue, which is linked to that 210 million of revenues. So we put this together as one bundle number without breaking it out.

The second question with regard to the component cost increases that you mentioned. If you look to the right of the slide, we specify that the additional cost for components will now be assumed by our customers. The mostly is actually a typo, it should be -- it will be assumed by customers because we are only going to ship on that basis. We finalized the contract negotiations with most of our customers, and obviously this means we're going to have a much more dynamic pricing structure moving forward to adapt to existing price fluctuations in the marketplace.

At this point in time, with regard to your third question, we are not prepared to provide guidance beyond 2018. I think at this point, what we want to do is I want to just clarify a few things. We are implementing this plan, and as Laurent said, we have three objectives in achieving these cost reductions. One is to compensate the over cost that we're incurring right now, and the over cost and under revenue because we're actually not being able -- we're not being able to sell, so we're missing revenue, and therefore, margins. We also need to make ourselves more competitive to gain market share. We need to be more competitive. We need to -- our cost structure to reduce. And number three, we need to be able to bear any further misadventures in the Connected Home market, whether linked to our customers or to our suppliers.

So at this point, what our objective would be is to implement this plan, ensure that we deliver on our 2018 commitments. And in February with our full year results, built upon that -- based upon that, we will then provide medium-term view and guidance on the business. We think that the market is right now reasonably dynamic and I want to be very clear that we have the three objectives, which is to increase obviously profitability; two, win market share and return to growth; and number three, to be ready in the event something else were to happen in the marketplace.

Operator

We have a next question from Emmanuel Matot, ODDO Securities.

Emmanuel Matot

First, Frederic, you don't want a 2018 at the group level with an EBITDA still expected flat at constant currencies. But could you guide us a little bit by division compared to your first expectations, which fell to a flat EBITDA also in both Production Services and Connected Home, if I remember well? Is that still your scenario or that mix may change?

Second, for Connected Home, could you tell us when the MLCC shortage start to impact so significantly your business? And do you think the situation can deteriorate further in H2? Can you explain us what these current situation regarding MLCC, that would be useful?

And my last question is about free cash flow EUR minus 150 million in H1, could we be positive in 2018 or that scenario is too optimistic?

Frederic Rose

I'm sorry, can you repeat that last part, I didn't understand.

Emmanuel Matot

It's about free cash flow. I don't know if we can be positive in full year 2018 knowing that you were EUR minus 150 million short in H1? Is that something reachable?

Frederic Rose

Obviously, I have to be careful not to provide guidance that I've not provided in the past. But I will say the following. With regard to free cash flow, one comment. Last year, we were also very significantly negative in the first half, and you did see what we did in the second half. There's absolutely no reason for you not to expect us to do the same thing in the second half. This is supported by a very strong backlog, both in Connected Home and in HCF and DVD and a very, very strong full order book in Production Services. So I don't want to go beyond that, and I'm not going to give guidance, but I'm giving you a comparable to last year.

In terms of guidance by division, I do not want to give profitability guidance by division, but what I can tell you is the following. That, at this point in time, the issues -- the macro issue that we will get back to, which is Connected Home related, particularly to the availability of capacitors has been clearly identified. And us reconfirming our guidance for the full year, we basically did an update of all of our numbers by business division, and that basically led us to reconfirm it.

Obviously, the way we make it will not be exactly the same way as we thought we would, for example, in Connected Home, obviously, there are two major things that change. One is we had to put in -- accelerate the restructuring plan, which we start as Laurent said at the beginning of the year, some of the benefits will flow through already in the second half. And the second thing that we have not contemplated, but that we've implemented, which is not the past August overall cost, [indiscernible] to our customers, we've removed the risk for the second half.

And with regard to DVDs, I think, you know from covering us for many years that the second half is when all this happens in the DVD business. But now to your specific question on the MLCCs, the answer is, it actually started in April and that leads to a longer discussion, but it really started very violently in April. And so it really has affected our May and June sales. Moving forward, I believe that we have less risks in terms of a further decrease in capacity or in volume that we would get. I believe that it is unlikely that the volumes we would find will be reduced. What is happening instead is that the costs are going up and we have to pay more, but we are not paying more unless the customers agree to pay for them. So that's how we've insured ourselves.

In terms of capacity, we think, that the market is, obviously with the capacity constraints in there, prices are going up and we are paying and what we discovered, if we are willing to pay the prices, which means if our customers are willing to pay the prices, we will then be able to deliver. Obviously, in May, June, it was more complicated because we were absorbing ourselves the cost. We were not able to pass them on to customers, it went out in real-time, but we have addressed this very correctively since early -- between early June and late June with our customers.

Frederic Rose

Okay. Well, thank you very much, everyone. I know that I'll be seeing -- Laurent and I will be seeing quite a few of you over the next few days, either in person or we will be talking to you by phone. Thank you. And I hope you all survive the sweltering week in Paris and London, in particular. Thank you.