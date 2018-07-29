Accor SA Ltd. ADR (ACRFY) Management on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Accor SA Ltd. ADR (OTCPK:ACRFY) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 26, 2018 2:30 PM ET

Jean-Jacques Morin - CFO

Jamie Rollo - Morgan Stanley

Jarrod Castle - UBS Investment Bank

Julien Richer - Kepler Cheuvreux

Geoffrey D'Halluin - Deutsche Bank

Monique Pollard - Citi

Richard Clarke - Sanford C. Bernstein

Peter Testa - One Investments

Timothy Ramskill - Crédit Suisse AG

Thomas Beevers - Stockviews, Ltd.

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Accor Hotel Half Year Results Conference Call.

Jean-Jacques Morin

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thanks for being with us this morning to review our H1 2018 results. I'd like to start with two opening remarks. First a reminder, we've been adapting our reporting since last year to reflect two major elements. First, the disposal of AccorInvest. The second one is the implementation of the new accounting standard mainly IFRS-15. So we've disclosed pro forma accounts early June to help you anticipate and understand these changes. So I think this one is clear.

The second remark I'd like to highlight is the statement we’ve done this morning on Air France-KLM status that I do not plan to further detail in the call, but for the sake of clarity wanted to make sure everybody has gotten. So it is as follow: on June 3, 2018 a strategic strategy to enrich its range of services in the travel space, we stated that we were considering the establishment of a strategic alliance with Air France-KLM. Reflection included the stage potential acquisition of a minority stake in the capital of Air France-KLM jointly with French and European investors.

We remain convinced that the strength and partnership between hotel companies and airline companies offer a significant value creation potential. However, given that the required condition for the acquisition of the minority stake in Air France-KLM have not been met at this stage, we've decided to not further pursue this opportunity. So that’s about what we wanted to cover on Air France-KLM.

What I'd like now to do is to move to Page 3 and go on our H1 group performance. So as for the H1 2018 key achievements. In term of business, the business got off to a good start with the Q2 confirming the Q1 good dynamics. Momentum remained strong for hotel with a 5.1% like-for-like RevPAR, which reflects a solid return on the back of high comps last year. The growth translated into a 10.3% gross revenue increase to €8.9 billion driven by RevPAR, but also by expansion as we added 45,000 room overall this semester.

The second point of H1 2018 is the completion of Booster, which was effective last May 31 with the sale of [indiscernible] 58% of AccorInvest capital to lead international investors, deconsolidated into €4.6 billion of cash proceeds. And the one thing I want to also highlight is that we received yesterday a binding offer from Colony NorthStar to acquire an additional 7% of AccorInvest capital for €250 million and that reflects one small the attractivity of the AccorInvest vehicle, if needed to be.

After completion of that transaction the Accor Hotel will retain 50% -- 35% equity stake in the company. This will be subject to AccorInvest board approval, which should occur today.

We’ve been saying for some time that this proceed will be permanently dedicated to support growth and consolidate leadership in hotel. So since the beginning of the year in term of cash deployment we've been expanding or committing €1.8 billion in M&A deals and more than 90% of those amounts relate to hotels. Besides, we announced our intention to launch a share buyback program up to €1.35 billion, the first tranche will be rolled out as soon as possible.

Let's move to Slide 4, which covers our network development. Expansion remains good with 45,000 room added over the semester. And this needs to be analyzed as 25,000 rooms related to acquisition with Mantra and a little bit of Mantis, and 20,000 rooms added organically, which is a record number for half year, and all of that with a good satisfactory mix between the various segments. So among the key openings that we can highlight there is the Raffles in Warsaw, Novotel in Shanghai of 400 rooms, and Rixos [indiscernible] in Alamein, in Egypt.

One point also we like to draw attention on is the fact that 33,000 rooms were added to Asia Pacific over this semester, which mean that 70% of the addition was done in Asia Pacific, which also translate to what we all know about the dynamism of Asia Pacific as a region.

Let's move now to Slide 5, which is the footprint. So we passed two symbolic thresholds, more than 4,500 hotels and more than 6,000 rooms. What you see here is a rebalancing of the geographic exposure that continues and Europe is now less than [technical difficulty] total network system, which is the first time ever. Reversely, Asia Pac accounts for 30%.

Our pipeline, which you all recall, was down in March, this December has grown from 153 in March to 167 to June. This equates as a percentage of the existing system to a number of 26%, which is a good sound number, and with a pipeline which again is well balanced. Based on all what I’ve been describing, I confirm to you that we will open record number of [indiscernible] organically in 2018.

So if we now move to the revenue, and I’m on Slide 6. What you see is that the group revenue is up 8% on a like-for-like basis and up 3% on a reported basis due to foreign exchange headwinds. The foreign exchange headwind is to the tune of 8% or €113 million and it is essentially the consolidation of the fact that the euro is appreciated versus most of the other currency, the top two being the U.S., the Australian dollar, and the Brazilian real.

As for HotelServices segment the RevPAR was at 5.1%. The revenue grew 6.8% like-for-like and that reflects a strong development in Asia Pacific and also very strong trading conditions in NCAC, North America and some time. New businesses delivered moderate 7.1% like-for-like revenue growth about 16% plus on a reported basis and notably thanks to the acquisition of Gekko, ResDiary and adoria.

As far as the Hote1 Asset segment is concerned, sound performance at 8.6% with a strong Eastern Europe and Brazil. Intercos is mostly the intercos between AccorInvest and HotelServices just like it is every time.

Moving to Page 7, which gives you an overview of the turn of the RevPAR. You see here what I’ve been describing on the momentum, we’re at H1 at 5.1%, all regions are in positive territory except Middle East and Africa, which is close to zero. The RevPAR growth is 50:50 volume and price over the semester, and you see on the graph the way it has been shifting from being mostly -- or largely 60%, I should say, driven by volume in Q1, and a reverse situation in Q2, which is exactly what we’ve been telling you. All the segment RevPAR follow the same pattern on luxury, mid scale, economy with above the 50%, 50% rule between volume and price. So that's on the overall RevPAR.

If you do dive a bit more on what's happening for core markets, I mean, Europe and Asia Pacific -- so Europe and Asia Pacific that’s about 80% of our financials. So what you see is that Europe with a 5.4% RevPAR growth in H1 is where you have the stronger pricing power. And we’ve got an occupancy, which is now close to 70%.

France has been doing extremely well. Paris was at 9.5% RevPAR in H1 and this despite unfavorable transport strike and public holidays, so this is a really, really good performance. And it reflects in fact a strong inbound tourism and with leisure up by 7%. If you look at it by company, the U.S. inbound flow -- flow was up 14% and China grew 9%.

If we talk about the U.K., the RevPAR is at 1.3% in H1, which is better than the market. Increase in London with occupancy and in fact both for London and the province the key driver has been also leisure. Talking about Eastern Europe, we enjoyed a 6.2% RevPAR, which benefit both hotel service and hotel asset. And Germany, which is also a key company benefited from favorable fair calendar in Q2, which drove RevPAR of 3.1% in Q2 and in H1 which is about 1.5% after Q1, which as you know was close to zero. We expect Q3 to be strong and notably because we've got 10 days of fairs in September versus last year.

Talking about Asia Pacific, the RevPAR is again solid at 5%. You've got a different picture. I mean, China is at 8% and again there is a very strong domestic tourism double-digit growth. Southeast Asia is doing well with close to 6% RevPAR and notably we’ve completed like [indiscernible] benefit from international travel inflow and notably Chinese. And Asia is a little bit -- sorry, Australia is a little bit softer at 1.3% with some rising supply in big cities like Sidney and Perth.

Now if we deep dive on the management and franchise revenue, so those RevPAR translate into sound revenue performance. Management and franchise revenue increased by 6.8% in total. In Europe, we’re at 4.2% revenue growth compared to 5.4% RevPAR increase and it is the effect of some innovation notably Pullman Montparnasse in Paris.

In Asia Pacific, revenue is up 10% for a RevPAR of 5% and again that translate strong developments in Asia Pacific that I have been highlighting previously. Middle East and Africa recorded a slight decrease, and again it's in line with RevPAR, which is slightly negative at 0.3%. And you see here Dubai and Saudi being affected by oversupply and we all know of the difficult geopolitical situation of that part of the world.

And North America was up 16% with RevPAR growth at 5%. There is some perimeter effect because you may recall that we opened the Fairmont Ski and we reopened Fairmont Queen Elizabeth in Montreal and we also have an effect coming from incentive fees as these hotels in Canada are superbly performing, and so basically tells you how strong Fairmont as a brand is doing.

Moving to South America, revenue was up slightly below RevPAR because of some renovation and this is mostly Sofitel Copacabana in Rio. And Brazil overall number in Q2 was impacted by strikes, but overall for H1 a 9% revenue growth, which is a positive number. On a per segment basis, Lux [ph] is about 36% of the total management and franchise, a little bit up versus last year as we continue that journey of growing the luxury business in the Accor Group hotel.

Now let's move to Slide 10, which deals with new businesses. On new businesses, we have in fact a revenue of €70 million, which is up 7.1% like-for-like. The performances were sound for businesses like Gekko, VeryChic, the Digital Factory, which all generate positive earnings and growth, yes. They were moderate for some others including onefinestay and John Paul.

What's happening there is that the synergy and the scaling plan that we had by integrating them in Accor Hotel in order to drive the top line and the rest of the financials were not delivered as we anticipated. And this with incremental development cost led to a negative seasonal effect. In that context, the group recognized an impairment of €246 million on new businesses in the first half accounts.

Just as a point, we do firmly believe that those new businesses are an important part of our ecosystem going forward. Whether it is services to private homes, concierge and that we'll deliver over time a strong potential to the group ecosystem and so we'll take the actions as relevant in order to make that a reality.

Moving in fact to hotel assets and others, I’m on Slide 11. To put this in perspective this is about 30% of the revenue of the group. Here owned and leased is up -- RevPAR is up 10.6%, revenue is up 8.6%. And in fact the other activity which is essentially in Asia Pacific, which is what you see on the graph on Page 11 consists of Timeshare, Strata, AccorPlus and are performing well. So not much to report on hotel asset and others, it's moving in the right direction.

Now if we talk about EBITDA, so I’m on Page 12 and I'm looking at the EBITDA generation by segment. Overall 4.1% EBITDA growth on the like-for-like basis. As for the top line, the difference between the reported and like-for-like is essentially foreign exchange and the foreign exchange headwinds that we face with the euro being so strong versus the -- most of the currencies in the world. This is accounting for €9 million of negative effect.

If you go and look at the EBITDA for HotelServices, you have 6.7% EBITDA like-for-like growth. The reason for why this is below double-digit is because of some saving effect and notably on marketing, which is a typical pattern that we’ve in the business. If you look at the full EBITDA growth for the year, you should expect a double-digit number.

In term of hotel assets and other margins we are at 13.9% versus 14.5%, just variance -- a little variance coming from Mantra assets in the month of June which is the worst month in Australia in term of activity and is the only month of Mantra that we will

be consolidating.

As for new businesses, we overall expect losses which are comparable to the one that we faced last year i.e. €25 million, negative. Just on holding, this is at present -- fundamentally resulting from a decision that we took to increase some of the share incentives with -- to align management team with value creation and also from some investment that we do on corporate [ph] system. You should expect above this a magnitude of €5 million per semester in the midterm.

Now I move to Slide 13 on HotelServices just a deep dive on HotelServices margin and what you see here is the management and franchise margin on HotelServices is easy, moving in the right direction. It used to be 70.1% last year and it is 70.9% this year. Services to all [indiscernible] as you would expect close to 0 and [indiscernible] has marketing distribution royalty [indiscernible] and the hotel plus investments which are linked to the IFRS-15 statements which -- restatements which everybody in the industry has got to apply.

So we now move to the management and franchise EBITDA. Again a bit more of a debate to understand the dynamics here for the values translating which we are. And I am on Page 14. Obviously, this number are to a large extent in line with RevPAR. And there are few one offs just like you typically have a few one offs so that there was, in China, a positive last year coming from the tax this year reimbursement. There was some bad debt reversal in Middle East and Africa which are good news because we’ve been able to collect the money. And so all of that does have an influence on the percentages. The same way that NCAC, recorded very nice 12.6% EBITDA like-for-like growth. And this is coming to what I alluded to before i.e. strong activity and strong incentive levels. And so you see that very well in the numbers, which are on Page 14.

We published on Page 15 for the first time the adjusted EBITDA. We’ve been talking of it before. And I think many people in our industry do that and it gives you an additional view on the economic performance of -- and footprint of AccorHotel. What it does essentially is that to the consolidated EBITDA, which is the accounting EBITDA, we add back the EBITDA from associates which are accounted under the equity method.

What you see here is a significant increase moving from €290 million in H1 2018 to € 380 million. Last part of it or a big part of it and it will be a larger part of it going forward is AccorInvest, which we consolidate the 35% remaining going forward as equity consolidation and the 42% today, 35% post Colony purchased today. And so this is significant number.

But besides this one, you find here Huazhu, which again is really going extremely well as you may see from their publications, which are public. And then you’ve got another which mix up many, many smaller investment of which we’ve got some of them on the right path and justify the fact that we want to explain to you what’s behind that joint venture because it’s significant dedication that we are doing more and more through those vehicles. So that’s on adjusted EBITDA.

And we’ll move now to the bottom part of the P&L, so probably lead that to net profit and I am on Page 18. I mean there is really two key effects in balance, 16, -- Page 16 and I’m -- there are any two important item to look at, to understand the transition. I mean first off there is a very significant profit in discontinued operation coming from the accounting capital gain of the disposal of 58% of AccorInvest and that accounts for about €2.2 billion. And then you’ve got € 249 million of non-recurring charges, which essentially is where you find the €246 million impairments that I was alluding to on new business Before just as a .side point, on income tax, I mean the effective tax [indiscernible] is to the tune of 24% in a recurring profit.

And last year was a credit, despite us making profit. And you may recall that it was coming from some one-offs, one linked to the Booster of cut restructuring, which generated a GTA that you have to recognize and then a change in the low related to tax on dividends from European folks which we benefited from also in France. Hence the positive tax expense that you got last year and the difference that you got versus this year, this year being much more a normal number. As I told you with the 24% recurring tax item.

And moving on Page 17. And as looking at how the EBITDA translate into cash. So you see here funds from operation comparable to what we had last year. And you see a recurring free cash flow which is much better. So the key transition item on the cash flow transformation and the recurring free cash flow as a percentage of the EBITDA is coming from the change in working capital which has very much improved. And so after which is because of reimbursement of taxes, with again change in law in France on the 3% dividend distribution, which accounted to the tune of €26 million. From the deal cost for the Booster transaction that we’ve recorded and that we've got to pay, so they are in payables and that accounts for over €20 million. And then a calendar outstanding issue on the payment of some interest for our hybrid loan, which means that we had € 47 million of interest that wasn't paid in June, but will be paid in July, hence the fact that the working capital is so positive.

Overall, the recurring free cash flow is to the tune of €196 million. And the other thing that you should take into account is that the recurring investment of €60 million in H1 will go average to like it typically does, but will probably for your models be below €200 million this year. So there is some timing effect when our development is growing.

I think I can now move on cash on Page 18, which we did a classic representation of how the net debt has been shifting from a net debt position in December of '17 to a net cash position in June 2018. So here you have the various changes, which I explain by obviously the €4.6 Booster proceed, there's very significant Booster proceed. And then the fact that we've been paying dividend to the tune of €300 million. And the most important thing is that we've been deploying in fact the Booster cash. We've already expanded €450 million of those €4.6 billion over the period of H1.

And as you see on the table, we plan to -- we’ve committed in M&A, that so we will probably cash out the equivalent amount average to the tune of €30 million. So we've been -- we've had some time because it took us 2 years to do the Booster transaction call out and negotiations. And so we had a very clear plan in term of how we're going to grow the business and create value through acquisition. And you see here how we translated in numbers.

So that's on the cash. I'd like to now conclude the presentation and I am on the last page, which is Page 19. And to summarize a bit where we are. So solid momentum, RevPAR kind of good across the portfolio and that will continue in H2. Solid, very solid development, we confirm that we'll have a record organic growth level this year and that will translate into a 5% net organic system growth in 2018. We also will benefit from the integration of acquisition, obviously subject to closing calendar but with the current assumption, we assume that we will have 50 million additional EBITDA in H2 for the year.

We announce a intention to launch a share buy-back program. And the first tranche of it will be rolled out as soon as possible. And based on all of that what we’re giving you as again for the year in EBITDA is a number which is between €690 million and €720 million Of EBITDA. This number will be as usual revisited in October and we’ve a smaller bracket as we will [indiscernible] which is the year, which is the usual process that we use.

Thanks very much for your attention and I am now ready to take your questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] We have a first question from Jamie Rollo of Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead, sir.

Jamie Rollo

Yes, thanks. Morning. First question is just on your EBITDA guidance, what [indiscernible] consensus expectations. So could you please explain what you are factoring in for full-year RevPAR growth, foreign exchange and also the fee transfer to AccorInvest? Thanks.

Jean-Jacques Morin

Yes, okay. So, in terms of RevPAR, as I shortly mentioned, we expect the 5% that we’ve been enjoying up to now to pursue. So there is all the good reasons to think that the RevPAR will be good over H2 and to the tune of what we've gotten in H1. So that's on -- on foreign exchange, in fact, we've assumed that there is not much change in term of the euro strength versus where it is today. So, we’ve assumed rates which are comparable to the one that we’re seeing today, which is more or less what you can find in the past. And then I think that's it. Did you have another point, sorry, Jamie?

Jamie Rollo

It was the fee transfer -- [indiscernible] that one.

Jean-Jacques Morin

The fee? So on the fee, what we had been telling you is €30 million was an impact for the year and you just do a pro rata of the €30 million taking into account the fact that we started on the 1st of June.

Jamie Rollo

Thanks. And then I have a ...

Jean-Jacques Morin

Instead of 20 [ph].

Jamie Rollo

Okay. And I’ve a few questions on the sort of plans for reinvestment, kind of you saw more of that co-invest. So, do you expect to return more cash to shareholders in addition to the current buyback? Also, how seasonal Air France experience and the weak performance in new businesses? Does that mean you’re going to focus more on asset light hotel acquisitions now, or are you going to be sort of doubling up in scale on new businesses? And then also finally, some of the recent deals you’ve done like sbe and Atton have got some asset heavy side to them? And you’ve still got the stake in all this, so what are your plans for that sort of asset heavy stakes? Thank you.

Jean-Jacques Morin

Yes, so on your first point, which is the additional cash that we are going to get from Colony, I think here again we ask ourselves the question of what we return can we get from the share buyback, what return can we get from -- what accretion can we get from acquisition and we will decide accordingly. In term of M&A strategy and what we do with the proceeds, we will stick to the strategy that we’ve been pushing for, i.e. about 90% of what we spent, is spent on asset light and that has been the rule last time and there's no reason to develop, for example, as you’re seeing on new businesses we will be there, I would say using that framework of the 90% and be intelligent. If there's something that presents itself, we will adapt, because the rule we will use, inside that guidance which is to reinvest heavily in the core of what we do which is hotel business. In term of [indiscernible] and Orbis it's a fair comment [ph]. I mean, what we will do there is we will look at what are the options that we’ve got on the market to go and contract the portion of the businesses that we purchase which is asset heavy. The second thing that what we will do [indiscernible] the same thing as what we will do on Mantra, but we will do it there with intelligence i.e., there is no rush to get rid of the asset and get a bad deal. We will do it in a way which is such that we will maximize value for the company.

Jamie Rollo

Great. Thank you very much.

Jean-Jacques Morin

Thank you.

Thank you. The next question is from Jarrod Castle of UBS. Please go ahead, sir.

Jarrod Castle

Good morning.

Jean-Jacques Morin

Hello, Jarrod.

Jarrod Castle

Three from me as well, please. Just coming back to the guidance -- I just want to confirm whether or not that includes Mövenpick, sbe, Atton, and if it does wouldn't you think these will conclude during the second half of the year, i.e. how much contribution? Secondly, just coming back also to AccorInvest, I mean I guess the implied valuation on the 7% is $3.5 billion. I mean, I guess that's net value. So, can you add a bit of color just how that net value has evolved maybe over the last six months? And then just lastly, coming back to the write-down, when you look at, I guess where you were when you did the acquisition versus where you are now, do you think it's more related to execution of what you purchased in terms of getting them where you thought you would get them to, or is it more about, look the strategy of how it's going to get integrated into the broader capital growth isn't working as you initially thought it would? Thanks.

Jean-Jacques Morin

Yes, sure. On acquisition, the amount that you should use is about €50 million, as I mentioned before. I think there what we’ve assumed is we’ve assumed that we will be able to close Mövenpick early September and to close Atton a bit later on in Q2 -- Q4, sorry. So, again, here as every time in M&A deals you're never sure by 1 or 2 months, but our assessment is that those dates are pretty good. Obviously, the larger amount in the €50 million that I mentioned is not high and as I think because [indiscernible] is relatively small, which is a little bit also of the reason for why we have a bracket on the guidance because depending on the date that which is closest, you may have a difference on your EBITDA for the rest of the year, €50 million is a significant number. So I think that's one. On the AccorInvest equity computation, your computation is right. So that's the right number, bravo. I was not expecting anything else from you, Jarrod. And the short answer to your question is no, there has not been a lot of situations since the -- over the last 6 months and you would not expect that there is a lot. In fact the terms that I use for the Colony transaction are the same terms that the one that were used for the other investors at the end of May. In terms of [indiscernible] here the answer is very clear. It's an issue of execution, not an issue of strategy. In term of strategy, I think I was clear in the way I said it. But we do believe in those ecosystem, it's just that we have not been able to get the scaling from us as a corporation, integrating them into our scale and getting the volume effect that we anticipated when we need to purchase. So days on that assessment, I mean, we are taking the necessary actions to better integrate them in our team, changing the management team in the companies where it needs to be to get to that. So summary of it is that it is an unfortunate timing but its timing.

Jarrod Castle

Okay. Thank you very much.

Thank you. The next question is from Julien Richer of Kepler Cheuvreux. Please go ahead.

Julien Richer

Good morning, everyone. Two questions for me, please. The first one, if we go back to your 2021 guidance also €1 billion EBITDA starting from the €500 million. If we take out the acquisition because if I remember what it was like-for-like, where do you think the acceleration in EBITDA growth might come from in the coming year in order to achieve this €1 billion? The second question is about brands. And in terms of M&A, where do you think you still have room for brand issue and add some additional brands in the coming quarters? Please.

Jean-Jacques Morin

Yes. I mean, it's a good question. On 2021, there is absolutely no change on the €1 billion number that we’ve been giving you 1.5. This is the numbers that we have been targeting and that the business plans are built on. Now where -- and your height also another point that I want to make clear, but this -- this was acquisition, because if it is after acquisition makes no sense. So, I think what you see in our numbers and we don't see that changing a iota is a very strong momentum. I mean the development is there, the RevPAR is there, the conversion is there and so that's what drives most of the increase of EBITDA to come and so that’s a key point. A start of the goals of the EBITDA to arrive to that €1 billion, there was a portion of it which was new businesses that I'm sure you recall. And so at this juncture we are not changing that, because as I said it's a timing and so we will make sure that with the time that we’ve got in front of us before 2021. We take the necessary action to be able to cover for the gap that we will have this year on that path to profitability on new businesses. So the €1 billion 2021 doesn't change and it is before -- and it is before M&A. As for what concern brands, I think again here there is a lot of opportunity on the market. We have now a portfolio, which is rich in the sense that we cover all the full spectrum. And we grew a number of brands from 15 brands, 3 of them grew to 30 brands nowadays and we're going to continue to grow the number of brands. So one dimension that you’ve been seeing is lifestyle and lifestyle is something where we see potentials, to be a bit explicit here, but it is wider than that because in the case of Mövenpick, Mövenpick is in fact filling very well. In fact the portfolio run between Novatel and Pullman and so I think there is opportunity also on things which are not, I would call it more a new wave or exotic like lifestyle. So frankly, a lot of opportunities and we will continue to grow our portfolio of brands.

Julien Richer

And just a follow up on this one, does that put any issue in terms of integration into the portfolio when you have too many brands in terms of loyalty program for example and the like?

Jean-Jacques Morin

Listen, I mean, obviously it's a good question. The more you create volume the more you create for yourself some work. I would say that moving from 40 to 30 something that we’ve been able to digest and so we’ve continued digesting it I mean that’s how -- it's a must for the group to grow and be able to get that kind of scale.

Julien Richer

Thank you very much.

Thank you. The next question is from Geoff D'Halluin of Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead, sir.

Geoffrey D'Halluin

Hey, good morning, Geoff. [Indiscernible]. I would have two questions, please. The first one is regarding new businesses. What -- I guess you said in the past you expect to reach breakeven in 2019, so just would like to get your confident on that target now as it seems the numbers for '18 are slightly below your first expectations. And secondly, maybe a small additional comments regarding the buyback. So you said you are going to start the buyback as soon as possible, what does it mean exactly, does it mean we should see that starting in the next coming days or it could be -- it could take a bit longer than that? Thank you.

Jean-Jacques Morin

Okay. So on new businesses, your question is a very good one. In fact, we said that we'd be at zero in 2019, and the share there won't be any progress from what we can forecast today in term of reducing that level of losses because basically at the end of the year at the same level of that what we ended up last year. So what we are picking as I said significant actions, I think what I'd like to do on this one is when we do the update of the guidance in October, we will get you more color on what we can see from the action plans that we're putting in place and the changes that we are putting in place on our capability to deliver that 2019 EBITDA deal, we will give more color. But at this juncture, there is no change and again I will give you an update in October. In term of share buyback, yes, just be a little bit more patient you won't have to be patient too long. We couldn't to date launch the share buyback because we are conflicted in the sense that we were working on Air France, and so we had information which was such that we could not launch from a, I would say, legal framework on the mark so-called mark rules the share buyback. But now with the statement I made in, at the beginning of the call I think we are in a different situation.

Geoffrey D'Halluin

Okay, great. Thank you.

The next question is from Monique Pollard of Citi. Please go ahead.

Monique Pollard

Hello, good morning, everyone. Three questions from me, please. The first one is, the North America division, we saw quite a slowdown in the RevPAR 2Q versus 1Q to 2% versus 8.4% in the 1Q. Could you just give some details as to what caused that?

Jean-Jacques Morin

In the North America there is no real, I'd say, things happening, which is negative in North America. North America RevPAR has been very strong last year and is continuing to be strong this year, and frankly the only one question now that you may have on North America is twofold. One is depending on what the President of the United States decides there may be trade war which have an effect with [indiscernible] on Mexican and Canadian flows and Canadian flows are significant to our business in North America. And so that may have an effect, but frankly I don't see that showing up in the account for this year. I think there will be a retail effect over time. And then the other thing which is happening is that in Hawaii you know that you’ve got volcanoes, there were eruptions. We have two very significant hotel in Hawaii. Depending on how this evolves, which will have an effect on the performance of the Fairmont Hotels in North America. So it's something that we are watching. And then, maybe to be a little bit more precise on answering your point, in Q1, there was a very large event at the Plaza in New York which drove very, very nice results with somebody taking the hotel [indiscernible] and so that also -- our capability to negotiate [indiscernible].

Monique Pollard

Okay. And the second question I had was just on Slide 15, where you give the breakdown of the EBITDA from associates if you didn't [indiscernible], why have the other EBITDA from associates slowed €6 million year-on-year?

Jean-Jacques Morin

Wow, you look at detail. The answer is North American. What we used to have a joint venture in Canada, which was [indiscernible] in North America, but it was owned by Canada which was Avendra [ph], you may recall Avendra which was a joint venture of that North American hotel corporation that set up sometimes ago to go and negotiate better conditions on purchases and -- procurement I should call it, it's better than purchases. And so that stake was sold. And so basically what you’ve got last year is Avendra in the numbers and that's to the tune of €5 billion or €6 billion and you don't have it this year. So that's the main transition item.

Monique Pollard

Perfect. And the last question was -- the working capital that the positive you saw in the working capital movement in the first half of the year, as you were describing it, a few of those things seemed sort of pretty one-off in nature. So what should we expect to the working capital movement for the full-year?

Jean-Jacques Morin

Yes, you’re absolutely right that it is one-off, I think I wanted to describe it this way. So if you take them one by one the €37 million of [indiscernible] because you will pay it in July, so you really have the reverse effect in July. The deal cost which are good for Booster, I mean we have to pay them. Now the people have done their work, we look at their expenses, so we will have to pay that. And the dividend that we got was a change in law, it's a law that was deemed unconstitutional by Europe and so what this one will also not benefit anymore. So the bottom line of it is that most of those one-offs won't be there.

Thank you. The next question is from Richard Clarke of Bernstein. Please go ahead.

Richard Clarke

Hi. Good morning.

Jean-Jacques Morin

Good morning.

Richard Clarke

Three questions for me, if I may. The first one is just across your group you’ve increased prices by 3.2% in the second quarter. I know that largely by Europe, but [indiscernible] you’ve done on pricing for quite a long time, maybe what would you put that down to why the pricing maybe beginning to come back into the market?

Jean-Jacques Morin

It's pretty essentially a cycle, the typical cycle that of the hotel industry. I don’t think there's anything more to read into that than the fact that we’ve volume coming back after a very depressed many years because you may recall 2016 the [indiscernible] that we’re and then the people that [indiscernible] not to say euros were kind of tepid on their willingness to go to Europe. And nowadays you don’t see that anymore and notably too in France, but it's not only France it was to -- across other countries because London or Germany also or Belgium shared also a little bit from that. So I think what you see here is very strong flows to Europe and volumes which are strong and for capability to take benefit of that. We have a very strong occupation right in Europe in total and of Paris occupation rate was the best in 2015 over Q2.

Richard Clarke

Okay. That’s great. The second question just on your daily announced earlier this week with Katara Hospitality, I guess with news you’re selling down on further stake on AccorInvest. Today you could kind of position that by saying as selling out one hotel portfolio buying into another one, so why is the Katara Hospitality portfolio a better proposition to own than AccorInvest?

Jean-Jacques Morin

It could have been what you decide, it could have been that. It's a [indiscernible] could have been that. It's just that we want another [indiscernible] and also if I can frame it more strategically AccorInvest portfolio was a portfolio that you may recall is 80%, 85% European and part of the rationale for the portfolio was to be able to offer very strong resilience. And the resilience was reached by being mostly European, because you don't have all the things that cannot find in changing laws, in change of quality or whatever that you might find in other countries. So I think here part of which is also the strategy by itself of the AccorInvest portfolio.

Richard Clarke

Okay. And just the last one, purely a factual question. Your pipeline expansion, how much of the pipeline expansion is organic and how much of it is pipeline that you bought in with your various acquisitions?

Jean-Jacques Morin

I mean the only key acquisition that you’ve got is Mantra and so the number for Mantra is about 2,000 of this portfolio of this number is Mantra.

Richard Clarke

Okay. Okay. That’s very helpful. Again, thank you very much.

Jean-Jacques Morin

Sure.

Thank you. The next question is from Peter Testa of One Investments.

Peter Testa

Hi. Thank you. I had a couple of questions, please. One, just looking at the timing and phasing of HotelServices' profitability H1 versus H2, it's quite a step up in H2. And I was wondering -- I mean, we know the acquisition EBITDA, but I was wondering if you could give us the contribution of acquisition EBITDA in H1 and whether there's anything particular about timing of pipeline arrival and so on, which would accentuate the seasonality that way. And then secondly, was a question on costs. [Indiscernible] hotel and asset deal and where you are now as a group? I was wondering if you could give us any more thoughts in terms of how you might optimize the cost structure, or central cost structure of the group to reflect the new ongoing structure of Accor?

Jean-Jacques Morin

On the first question, I think if you look at the history of HotelServices, even before we did the AccorInvest deal but should look -- just look at the AccorServices number which was a good proxy of what we do today, you will find out that over time and over several years a good number is 45, 55, I mean it depends because then when you do digital, it may change the H1 versus the H2 like we saw last year. You may recall we had that discussion last year, but when you rework it and you normalize it, the 45, 55 is a good rule of thumb. So that’s I think why I made the statement that I feel comfortable about a double-digit EBITDA like-for-like growth on the EBITDA on HotelServices for next year. In term of -- now I don't add it for the term but I add for H1. But it was relatively limited, it was a small number because it was only a few -- only one [indiscernible] entity. So I'll give you the number besides the call if you don't mind, but it's a small number. [Indiscernible] call it's a small number moving to €50 million over H1, I think that’s one. And then on your cost structure question, it's a very good question. It's something that we’re obviously working on because it's a fundamental question. And so we most probably will do a Capital Market Day over the second part of the year because of all the changes that the company is going through, to give you view on some of the thing that we’ve launched just like the impact around that we discussed briefly during the February result as an example. And so as part of that I will give you more color on that.

Peter Testa

Okay. Maybe just -- is there anything about the pipeline which phases H1 to H2 in terms of result that it's different this year versus last year? And on the cost question, do you think it's just a substantial opportunity that you can discuss or more fine tuning? Thank you.

Jean-Jacques Morin

Yes, not really at this stage, nothing I can share at this stage.

Peter Testa

Okay. All right. Thank you.

Jean-Jacques Morin

Sure.

Thank you. The next question is from Tim Ramskill of Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Timothy Ramskill

Good morning. Three questions from me, please. I think Jarrod asked you earlier about the valuation of AccorInvest, which if my math is correct, the sort of portion you've sold today is fairly material discount to what you achieved only 2 months ago. I just want to try to understand whether there's any recourse from those you’ve sort of sold the majority of that business to reflect that materially lower price? Second question just regarding the new businesses, from memory, I think onefinestay and John Paul cost somewhere in the order of €250 million to €300 million together. So the two -- call it €50 million write-down, is that right to assume that there's very little value for those businesses still being kept on the balance sheet? And if that’s right, what does that tell us about the potential profitability of those businesses going forwards? And then the final question is maybe just coming back to Air France-KLM, I think it's fair to say, people question whether it was necessary to take an equity stake in order to deliver a partnership that would bring some mutual benefits given that you’re not exploring that [indiscernible] now why isn't it that those mutual benefits aren't there and why isn't it that Air France-KLM might not want to partner with you in it in striving to achieve those? Thank you.

Jean-Jacques Morin

Okay. Tim, on the first question and the conditions to which the stake was sold to Colony or will be sold because it -- as I said if this is to get AccorInvest exactly the same condition as to one that were reason to the investor at the end of May. And by the way for that stake to be sold, it needs to be unanimously approved by all the other investors and since there was a significant discount, I’m not sure that they would agree to that. So that’s one thing. On the new businesses, your memory is good. And the number that you quote are correct. And the reason for why there is this change and there's this write-down is essentially the fact that the business cases onto which you put things on the balance sheet was based on synergy with the group [indiscernible] to the group helping those businesses to scale them up significantly. You may recall that when we initially discussed onefinestay that was 5 cities and at that time [indiscernible] in cities and we said that we will move it to 35 to 40 cities that’s what I remember from the 2016 call. So this is to give you a sense of what was discussed in term of the deal. And the reason for why we take the write-down is because since you don’t have those synergy then what you based your evaluation on is not proper. So that’s mechanically and accounting wise exactly what I’ve done. On Air France-KLM frankly, there is not much more comments than I want to say because we are not going to do that equity investment as we stated into the [indiscernible] what is most important is that we believe as a company that there's value to be created by working closely to what used to be entities with who we had historically a very strong connections, i.e. the airline companies. And are we going to try to figure out education wise whether we can share a customer base, we can get [indiscernible] together, we can do and get alliances on sharing of partnering -- partners, sorry, the answer is yes, we look into that. But at this juncture there's not any more discussion on investment.

Timothy Ramskill

[Indiscernible] rather confused with just how the numbers differ. So if we get back to what you've told us previously about the [indiscernible] majority of AccorInvest. That implies an equity valuation that was significantly north of -- between €0.5 billion which as Jarrod pointed out that you’ve always kind of what the base number implies, what am I missing?

Jean-Jacques Morin

You’re missing the fact that in the structuring there was a debt [indiscernible] and so I won't disagree to you. There was a debt [indiscernible] and then there are other things as you very well know between equity, equity value and enterprise value, all the adjustment that you typically find between pension and some of the liabilities and so that computation is not that easy. What I would say on this one is that -- if you really want you can have a call with [indiscernible] separately because if you are confused by what I just said, which is typically a [indiscernible] the conditions to which we said, are the same conditions than the one to which we sold you’re going to be even more confused if you go into detail on the computation on the call. So I'll organize a call separately.

Timothy Ramskill

And sorry, just a final point. You said you wouldn’t confirm what the debt pushdown was into the business.

Jean-Jacques Morin

No, I will not.

Timothy Ramskill

Okay. Thanks.

Jean-Jacques Morin

I will not.

Thank you. The final question is from Thomas Beevers of StockViews. Please go ahead.

Thomas Beevers

Hello, good morning.

Jean-Jacques Morin

Hello.

Thomas Beevers

I had just one question on the provision accounts. It seems that a allowance has been made for €225 million to cover future risk associated with guarantees on the AccorInvest disposal. I was just wondering if you could expand on that provision increase? For memory, I think this may relate to the fee between AccorInvest and the variants to that fee, but the quantum of €225 million seems quite high in that context?

Jean-Jacques Morin

Yes, you’re right. It's good analysis that you've done over the accounts. There's about €200 million and it's [indiscernible] it's some guarantees that were given. And then guarantees were given for one reason, which is that some of the investors didn't have the time to do the diligence that they would typically do in such deals and the reason for why we didn't have time to do some of those diligences, is because of the very, very large size of the portfolio. We were discussing of 900 hotels, so you want to do an audit of 900 hotels, it will take you several [indiscernible]. And so the way it was -- the way the deal was kept is that then that was covered by some guarantees. And what we’ve done after the close of this account is that we took the maximum amount of what it can be, and that's the €200 million. Now, do we think that the €200 million will be bad, deal, absolutely not. But in order to be prudent, and as we had €2.4 billion gain, we took a €200 million provision.

Thomas Beevers

Okay. Thank you.

Jean-Jacques Morin

Sure.

Thank you. There are no further questions.

Jean-Jacques Morin

Okay. God, that was a lot of questions. Thank you for bleeding me, and I look forward to having different discussions with you in October and probably with you also for the Capital Market Day between now and December. Thank you very much, everybody. Thank you for your -- on your listening. Bye-bye.

