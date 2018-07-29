Repsol: Good Second Quarter Earnings But Don't Expect Growth To Continue

On Thursday, July 26, 2018, Spanish oil and gas giant Repsol S.A. (OTCQX:REPYF) announced its second quarter 2018 earnings results. These results were quite good, with the company posting its highest profit in over a decade and a huge year-over-year production boost. Repsol thus continues the string of foreign oil companies such as Equinor ASA (EQNR) and Suncor (SU) that had strong results over the past week. The company also appears likely to continue to prosper over the coming few quarters, which should appeal to the company's shareholders as well as potential investors.

As my long-time readers are no doubt aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article and a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Repsol's second quarter 2018 earnings results:

Repsol reported total operating income of €1.001 billion in the second quarter of 2018. This represents a substantial 142.4% increase over the €413 million that the company had in the prior year quarter.

The company had total average production of 722,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day during the second quarter of 2018. This represents a 6.7% increase over the 677,000 boe per day average that Repsol had in the prior year quarter

Reported reported total EBITDA of €2.007 billion in the most recent quarter. This represents an impressive 58.8% increase over the €1.264 billion that it had in the second quarter of 2017.

Repsol had a net debt of €2.706 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2018. This was a decrease of €4.130 billion from the end of the first quarter of 2018. It was also a 63.8% decrease from the year-ago quarter.

The company reported a net income of €936 million in the second quarter of 2018. This represents an enormous 155.0% increase over the prior year quarter.

The headlines that many of the news outlets (including this one) ran trumpeted Repsol's 6% production growth. While it is true that Repsol's production increased by approximately 6% year-over-year, the company's production was actually down slightly from the first quarter of this year:

Source: Repsol S.A.

As shown, the company's production decreased by approximately 1% quarter-over-quarter. These kinds of minor fluctuations are quite common in the oil industry and are nothing that we actually need to worry about. It might be if the slope of the decline steepens, but there are all sorts of natural factors that can cause a minor decline like this. Of much more note here is the strong year-over-year production growth. This was driven by several projects that Repsol brought to a production state in 2017. These include Reggane in Algeria, Monarb in the U.K., Kinabalu in Malaysia, Sagari in Peru, and Juniper and TROC in Trinidad and Tobago. The company is also ramping up production at its fields in Libya. While these increases were partially offset by the sale of the SK field in Russia, it is obvious that the overall effect was quite positive.

As was the case with many other oil companies, Repsol benefited from a stronger pricing environment than what existed last year. As shown here, the company realized both higher oil and gas prices than in the year-ago quarter:

Source: Repsol S.A.

Unlike what is the case with many other energy companies, natural gas prices are much more important for Repsol than oil prices. This is because only 263 mboe of the company's 722 mboe per day average, or 36.4%, came from oil in the second quarter of 2018. Thus, the majority of the company's production is natural gas as so the majority of its production is sold at natural gas prices. As shown in the chart above, while natural gas was, on average, 11.1% higher than during the prior year quarter, it was actually slightly cheaper than in the first quarter. This may be due to the fact that natural gas demand, particularly in Europe, is higher during the winter months, which would theoretically lend itself to higher prices. However, it is worth noting that the slightly lower gas prices do not appear to have had much of a negative effect on the company's profits.

Many larger oil companies have a downstream refining operation in addition to their exploration & production activities. Repsol is no exception to this. Unfortunately for Repsol, this division did not perform nearly as well as its upstream operations in the most recent quarter. This is shown quite clearly here:

Source: Repsol S.A.

As we can see here, this division's adjusted net income and operating income have been steadily declining over the past year. In its quarterly earnings presentation, Repsol attributes this to challenging conditions but does not provide any further details. However, when we look into the components of this division, we see that there were two factors responsible for the steady declines. The first is the company's chemicals unit, which faced both higher naptha prices and maintenance activities. These events negatively impacted the unit's operating income by €127 million. The other factor that was responsible for Repsol's weak downstream performance was the appreciation of the dollar against the euro. This negatively impacted the unit's operating income by €41 million in the quarter. All of the remaining parts of Repsol's downstream operations actually had higher operating income than in the second quarter of 2017 but they were unable to arrest the overall decline of profitability.

The company provided some positive guidance for the remainder of the year, although it does appear that we will not see much more in the way of strong quarter-over-quarter growth. For starters, the company projected that its average daily production for the full year 2018 would come in at about 715,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. That is actually slightly below the production level that Repsol had in the first two quarters of this year. Therefore, the company itself expects production to remain relatively static for the remainder of the year. In addition, Repsol projected a full-year EBITDA of €7.9 billion. In the first half of this year, the company has reported an EBITDA of €3.811 billion. If we simply double this, we get €7.622 billion, which is 3.6% shy of the company's projection. Thus, it appears that management expects the company's results to remain more or less stable for the rest of the year. Investors thus should not expect much growth over the next two quarters.

In conclusion, Repsol managed to deliver quite impressive results in the second quarter of 2018, marred only by the poor performance of its chemicals division. However, this performance was largely due to a number of new start-ups in 2017, so it seems unlikely that the firm will be able to deliver much growth over the remainder of this year, at least on a quarter-over-quarter basis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.