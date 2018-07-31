Teck Resources: Cashed Up After A Strong Second Quarter

Introduction

Just a few weeks ago, I argued Teck Resources (TECK) was an interesting buy as the market was using the company to hedge against the trade war. As a pure industrial commodity play (with coal, copper and zinc as main commodities), the company’s financial results are closely connected to the demand (and price) for those metals, and a trade war will obviously have a major impact on those commodity prices. That being said, I liked the double-digit free cash flow yield (based on the stronger commodity prices in H1), and as Teck is using the cash to strengthen its balance sheet, I think the company should be fine during these volatile times.

The second quarter was indeed strong

Teck know what it’s good at and it continues to focus on just a few commodities. In the second quarter of the year, it produced 6.3 million tonnes of coking coal, 75,000 tonnes of copper and 188,000 tonnes of zinc in concentrate. On top of that, it also started to sell the bitumen from its new Fort Hills oil sands operation. Although the official production only started on June 1 st and the announced production results represent just 30 days of production, it did produce and sell 1.2 million barrels of blended bitumen. It sold the bitumen at an average price of US$53.32 per barrel, which means the company generated approximately US$65M in revenue from the bitumen operations. This represents approximately $800M on an annualized basis and will only continue to increase, as I will explain later in this article.

Despite the lower sales volumes of coking coal and the stronger Canadian Dollar (the USD/CAD exchange rate averaged 1.29 in Q2 2018, compared to 1.35 in Q2 2017), the higher commodity prices allowed Teck Resources to report a 6.5% revenue increase in the quarter as the top line shows a revenue of C$3.02B. This resulted in a much higher gross profit and operating profit, as the operating expenses remain relatively stable.

That’s why the bottom line shows a very respectable net income of $644M, which is an increase of approximately 10% compared to the C$586M in Q2 2017. The EPS came in at C$1.10 for the quarter and C$2.43 for the first half of the year. Applying the current USD/CAD exchange rate, the EPS expressed in US Dollar in the first half of this year was approximately US$1.80. Not bad for a company that’s trading at just $25/share.

In the July article, I also argued Teck would be able to take advantage of the strong coal and copper prices in the second quarter, as the decline of the hard commodity prices only started towards the end of the quarter. And Teck didn’t disappoint.

Its operating cash flow of C$1B (which includes all adjustments to take taxes, interest payments, non-controlling interests and working capital changes into account) was more than sufficient to cover the C$520M in capital expenditures (which includes a C$175M expense related to the capitalized stripping expenses on some of the mines). Based on the company’s own disclosure, C$61M was spent on the Fort Hills oil sands project (which has now been completed) and C$86M was spent on other ‘major enhancement projects’. This means the sustaining free cash flow (including capitalized stripping) was just C$370M, and the adjusted sustaining free cash flow in the second quarter was approximately C$730M.

The net cash was added to the balance sheet, and the gross cash position increased to C$1.63B, whilst the net debt decreased to just C$5B. Considering the H1 EBITDA result was almost C$6B, I think it’s fair to say Teck will end the year with a net debt/EBITDA ratio of less than 1.

Teck has learned its lesson: it’s very cautious with its cash

Teck likes to keep a certain focus on its operations and prefers to deal with large and expensive assets with a very long useful life (preferably measured in decades). The company is spending its cash wisely on projects that do move the needle.

I would like to take a minute to discuss one of those long-life assets, as the Fort Hills oil sands project has now entered the commercial production phase. Teck Resources partnered up with world renowned energy companies Total (TOT) and Suncor Energy (SU), and owns a direct stake of 20.89% in the property.

It was an expensive project to develop: Teck’s share of the capex was approximately C$800-900M for the 20.89% stake, but the juice will be worth the squeeze. Let’s run the numbers. As you can see in the next image, the 1.2 million barrels of blended bitumen contained approximately 918,000 barrels of Bitumen, which were sold at just over US$53/barrel. Based on the June operating expenses, the operating netback was almost C$14/barrel.

That’s a great start as the project is still in the ramp-up phase, and as the output continues to climb, the production expenses will decrease as the fixed expenses can be divided over more barrels. According to Teck, it anticipates a cash operating cost of C$28.5-32.50 per barrel, which compares favorably to the C$38.25/barrel in June. But instead of being too optimistic and expecting the netback to expand to C$22/barrel, I’ll remain relatively cautious and use C$15 and C$17/barrel as base case scenarios as I would like to take a lower oil price into consideration as well.

Based on a production guidance of 14 million barrels of bitumen per year in the 2019-2022 era, the C$15/barrel operating margin would result in a net operating cash flow of C$210M per year, whilst the C$17/barrel scenario would result in an operating income of C$240M. We still have to wait to see what Teck is expecting in terms of sustaining capex, but it’s clear the expected cash flows at a netback of C$15/barrel definitely warranted the C$800M development cost. Also note, these are the operating margins, and the operating and (pre-tax) free cash flow will be higher as I can’t imagine the sustaining capex will be as high as the depreciation charges (C$13/barrel).

The payback period could be as short as 3-4 years (depending on the achieved netbacks and revenue per barrel), and that’s an excellent achievement for a project with a total useful production life of in excess of 50 years.

That being said, I will be keeping a close eye on the development of the Frontier mine, as Teck is still facing a legal battle to get that project across the hurdle. That would be a C$20B development project with an anticipated production rate of 260,000 barrels per day. As that would require a huge capital investment, I wouldn’t be too worried if it gets kicked further down the road, as it’s quite a risk to take on. Building a C$20B project (with partners) would be a huge bet on the energy markets.

Investment thesis

Whilst I acknowledge the lower copper and zinc price in the past few weeks will result in a much lower revenue and EBITDA at Teck’s ‘classic’ hard commodity divisions, I do expect the oil sands project to make up for the lower results as it’s finally gaining momentum. I think the market might be underestimating Teck’s potential to do well in a volatile climate and I still think the company deserves a spot in a diversified portfolio.

